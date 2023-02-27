Neckband earphones under 1,000: Our top 5 picks

What is the benefit of neckband earphones?
Neckband earphones are convenient as they sit on your neck all day providing ease of usage. They are also better than TWS earphones as the risk of them falling off is lesser.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Neckband earphones are convenient in a number of ways. These earphones have a unique design that sits on your neck while the earbuds go in your ear. Some people think that neckband earphones are more reliable than TWS earphones because they have a better design, and the risk of them falling off your ears is less. Most neckbands are also lightweight, so you can carry them without feeling that they are there. This comfort and convenient usage is the reason why numerous brands have come out with their own product.
To help you avoid the chaos of choosing a neckband earphone for you, we have created a list of the top 5 products that you can buy from Snapdeal. These options have multiple features, and pocket friendly. You can buy one and see if you feel the same comfort.
1. TUNE AUDIO SECRET
The Tune Audio Secret neckband earphones come with 16 hours of playback time on a single charge. It can last you an entire day, even if you are a heavy listener of music or audio. It comes with a IPX5 rating that makes it sweat proof and splash proof. This way you can take it out for running and working out without worrying about the sweat or water ruining your earphones. The Active Noise Cancellation helps in keeping the outside sound away and ensure a smooth listening experience.
Specifications:
Brand: Tune Audio
Playback time: 16 hours
Bluetooth: 5.1
Special features: IPX5 splash and sweat resistant, fast charging
|Pros
|Cons
|Active Noise Cancellation
|Bass can be better
|Good audio output
|Playback time low
2. TUNE AUDIO OUT
The Tune Audio Out is the perfect neckband earphone for people who enjoy a heavy bass. You get a playback time of 30 hours on a single charge along with IPX5 rating. It is ideal for working out in the gym where the music around is loud. The 10mm driver offer a good audio output, and you can tune into them at any time you want. They are also lightweight, so you can carry them around your neck all day.
Specifications:
Brand: Tune Audio
Playback time: 30 hours
Bluetooth: 5.0
Special features: 10 mm drivers, IPX5 rating
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery life
|No ANC
|10 mm drivers
3. NBOX VBT-1949
The NBOX VBT-1949 is an affordable wireless earphone for people who do not want to spend a lot of money. This is a good option for people who just want a good earphone without worrying much about the features on offer. That being said, this earphone is not a compromise because it comes with 12 hours of playback time and completely charges in 2 hours. You also get IPX4 rating for splash and sweat resistance. The Passive Noise Cancellation works well, and not usually seen in this price range.
Specifications:
Brand: Nbox
Playback time: 12 hours
Bluetooth: 5.0
Special features: Passive Noise Cancellation, IPX4 rating
|Pros
|Cons
|Passive Noise Cancellation
|Sound quality can be better
|IPX4 rating
4. NBOX 3949
The NBOX 3949 is a simple looking neckband earphone that has a good playback time and connectivity options. It has noise cancellation that makes the output crisp and clear. The Bluetooth 4.0 might be old, but is compatible with all devices. Passive Noise Cancellation is not as powerful as active noise cancellation, but it is still for clear audio outdoors.
Specifications:
Brand: Nbox
Playback time: 10 hours
Bluetooth: 4.0
Special features: Passive Noise ancellation
|Pros
|Cons
|Good sound
|No bass
|Passive Noise Cancellation
5. TUNE AUDIOBluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones
The TUNE Audio Bluetooth wireless earphones are ideal for athletes, runners, and sprinters. It has a good in-ear feel that does not fall out. It has up to 15 hours of playback time along with powerful bass. The mic offered has a clear sound input and output. The earphones support fast charging via Type C, and comes with IPX5 rating.
Specifications:
Brand: Tune Audio
Playback time: Upto 15 hours
Bluetooth: 5.0
Special features: IPX5 rating, Type C charging
|Pros
|Cons
|IPX5 rating
|Playback time can be higher
|Good bass
Top 3 features of neckband earphones for you
|Neckband earphone
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Tune Audio Secret
|16 hours playback time
|IPX5 rating
|Active Noise Cancellation
|Tune Audio Out
|30 hours playback time
|IPX5 rating
|10mm driver
|Nbox VBT-1949
|12 hours playback time
|IPX4 rating
|Affordable
|Nbox 3949
|High bass
|HD audio
|Fast charge
|Tune Audion Bluetooth Wireless In Ear Earphones
|15 hours playback time
|Fast charging
|Powerful bass
Best overall
The Tune Audio Out is the best neckband earphone overall because of the 30 hours playback time that can last you more than 2 days. It also supports fast charging and IPX5 rating for sweat and splash resistance. The 10 mm driver offer good sound. The earphones are a good option for indoors as well as outdoor listening.
Best value for money
The Nbox VBT-1949 is the best value for money product on this list. It comes at an affordable price with 12 hours of playback time, and IPX4 rating. The earphones can connect easily with any smartphone and deliver a good sound output.
|Product
|Price
|Nbox Secret 16hours Music In Ear Bluetooth Neckband 16 Hours Playback Ipx5(splash & Sweat Proof) Active Noise Cancellation -bluetooth V 5.1 Black
|₹ 499
|Nbox Out Dolby Effect Bass Sound Ipx5 With Massive 30 Hours Music Playback With Boosted Sound Bluetooth Headphone,bluetooth Earphone,bluetooth
|₹ 499
|Nbox Vbt-1941 Red Over Ear Bluetooth Neckband 10 Hours Playback Ipx4(splash & Sweat Proof) Passive Noise Cancellation -bluetooth Black
|₹ 449
|Nbox 3949 In Ear Bluetooth Earphone Hours Playback Bluetooth Ipx4(splash Proof) Passive Noise Cancellation -bluetooth Black
|₹ 549
|Nboxbluetooth Wireless In Ear Earphones, Neckband With Fast Charging, Up To 15h Playback, Powerful Bass, With Mic For Clear Calls, Type C Port,
|₹ 599
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Neckband earphones are convenient as they sit on your neck all day providing ease of usage. They are also better than TWS earphones as the risk of them falling off is lesser.
Yes, you can buy neckband earphones online as there are multiple discounts and offers available on multiple platforms. You can also go through the reviews and rating for the earphone you like before choosing them.
Yes, drivers are important in neckband earphones as better drivers mean better audio output. The drivers optimize the sound and gives you the best listening experience.