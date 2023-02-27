Neckband earphones under 1,000: Our top 5 picks

Neckband earphones are good for listening indoors and outdoors while exercising or running errands.

Neckband earphones are convenient in a number of ways. These earphones have a unique design that sits on your neck while the earbuds go in your ear. Some people think that neckband earphones are more reliable than TWS earphones because they have a better design, and the risk of them falling off your ears is less. Most neckbands are also lightweight, so you can carry them without feeling that they are there. This comfort and convenient usage is the reason why numerous brands have come out with their own product. To help you avoid the chaos of choosing a neckband earphone for you, we have created a list of the top 5 products that you can buy from Snapdeal. These options have multiple features, and pocket friendly. You can buy one and see if you feel the same comfort. 1. TUNE AUDIO SECRET The Tune Audio Secret neckband earphones come with 16 hours of playback time on a single charge. It can last you an entire day, even if you are a heavy listener of music or audio. It comes with a IPX5 rating that makes it sweat proof and splash proof. This way you can take it out for running and working out without worrying about the sweat or water ruining your earphones. The Active Noise Cancellation helps in keeping the outside sound away and ensure a smooth listening experience. Specifications: Brand: Tune Audio Playback time: 16 hours Bluetooth: 5.1 Special features: IPX5 splash and sweat resistant, fast charging

Pros Cons Active Noise Cancellation Bass can be better Good audio output Playback time low

2. TUNE AUDIO OUT The Tune Audio Out is the perfect neckband earphone for people who enjoy a heavy bass. You get a playback time of 30 hours on a single charge along with IPX5 rating. It is ideal for working out in the gym where the music around is loud. The 10mm driver offer a good audio output, and you can tune into them at any time you want. They are also lightweight, so you can carry them around your neck all day. Specifications: Brand: Tune Audio Playback time: 30 hours Bluetooth: 5.0 Special features: 10 mm drivers, IPX5 rating

Pros Cons Good battery life No ANC 10 mm drivers

3. NBOX VBT-1949 The NBOX VBT-1949 is an affordable wireless earphone for people who do not want to spend a lot of money. This is a good option for people who just want a good earphone without worrying much about the features on offer. That being said, this earphone is not a compromise because it comes with 12 hours of playback time and completely charges in 2 hours. You also get IPX4 rating for splash and sweat resistance. The Passive Noise Cancellation works well, and not usually seen in this price range. Specifications: Brand: Nbox Playback time: 12 hours Bluetooth: 5.0 Special features: Passive Noise Cancellation, IPX4 rating

Pros Cons Passive Noise Cancellation Sound quality can be better IPX4 rating

4. NBOX 3949 The NBOX 3949 is a simple looking neckband earphone that has a good playback time and connectivity options. It has noise cancellation that makes the output crisp and clear. The Bluetooth 4.0 might be old, but is compatible with all devices. Passive Noise Cancellation is not as powerful as active noise cancellation, but it is still for clear audio outdoors. Specifications: Brand: Nbox Playback time: 10 hours Bluetooth: 4.0 Special features: Passive Noise ancellation

Pros Cons Good sound No bass Passive Noise Cancellation

5. TUNE AUDIOBluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones The TUNE Audio Bluetooth wireless earphones are ideal for athletes, runners, and sprinters. It has a good in-ear feel that does not fall out. It has up to 15 hours of playback time along with powerful bass. The mic offered has a clear sound input and output. The earphones support fast charging via Type C, and comes with IPX5 rating. Specifications: Brand: Tune Audio Playback time: Upto 15 hours Bluetooth: 5.0 Special features: IPX5 rating, Type C charging

Pros Cons IPX5 rating Playback time can be higher Good bass

Top 3 features of neckband earphones for you

Neckband earphone Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Tune Audio Secret 16 hours playback time IPX5 rating Active Noise Cancellation Tune Audio Out 30 hours playback time IPX5 rating 10mm driver Nbox VBT-1949 12 hours playback time IPX4 rating Affordable Nbox 3949 High bass HD audio Fast charge Tune Audion Bluetooth Wireless In Ear Earphones 15 hours playback time Fast charging Powerful bass