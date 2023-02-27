Story Saved
New Delhi 29oCC
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
New Delhi 29oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Neckband earphones under 1,000: Our top 5 picks

  • HT By Boudhaditya Sanyal
  • Published on Feb 27, 2023 20:20 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Neckband earphones are good for exercising and going for runs. They stay on your neck that prevents them falling off. Check out our top 5 picks for the best neckband earphones under 1,000.

product info
Neckband earphones are good for listening indoors and outdoors while exercising or running errands.

Neckband earphones are convenient in a number of ways. These earphones have a unique design that sits on your neck while the earbuds go in your ear. Some people think that neckband earphones are more reliable than TWS earphones because they have a better design, and the risk of them falling off your ears is less. Most neckbands are also lightweight, so you can carry them without feeling that they are there. This comfort and convenient usage is the reason why numerous brands have come out with their own product.

To help you avoid the chaos of choosing a neckband earphone for you, we have created a list of the top 5 products that you can buy from Snapdeal. These options have multiple features, and pocket friendly. You can buy one and see if you feel the same comfort.

1. TUNE AUDIO SECRET

The Tune Audio Secret neckband earphones come with 16 hours of playback time on a single charge. It can last you an entire day, even if you are a heavy listener of music or audio. It comes with a IPX5 rating that makes it sweat proof and splash proof. This way you can take it out for running and working out without worrying about the sweat or water ruining your earphones. The Active Noise Cancellation helps in keeping the outside sound away and ensure a smooth listening experience.

Specifications:

Brand: Tune Audio

Playback time: 16 hours

Bluetooth: 5.1

Special features: IPX5 splash and sweat resistant, fast charging

ProsCons
Active Noise CancellationBass can be better
Good audio outputPlayback time low
cellpic 50% off
Nbox Secret 16hours Music In Ear Bluetooth Neckband 16 Hours Playback Ipx5(splash & Sweat Proof) Active Noise Cancellation -bluetooth V 5.1 Black
50% off
499 999
Buy now
cellpic 50% off
Nbox Out Dolby Effect Bass Sound Ipx5 With Massive 30 Hours Music Playback With Boosted Sound Bluetooth Headphone,bluetooth Earphone,bluetooth
50% off
499 999
Buy now
cellpic 45% off
Nbox Vbt-1941 Red Over Ear Bluetooth Neckband 10 Hours Playback Ipx4(splash & Sweat Proof) Passive Noise Cancellation -bluetooth Black
45% off
449 999
Buy now
cellpic 55% off
Nbox 3949 In Ear Bluetooth Earphone Hours Playback Bluetooth Ipx4(splash Proof) Passive Noise Cancellation -bluetooth Black
55% off
549 999
Buy now
cellpic 60% off
Nboxbluetooth Wireless In Ear Earphones, Neckband With Fast Charging, Up To 15h Playback, Powerful Bass, With Mic For Clear Calls, Type C Port,
60% off
599 999
Buy now

2. TUNE AUDIO OUT

The Tune Audio Out is the perfect neckband earphone for people who enjoy a heavy bass. You get a playback time of 30 hours on a single charge along with IPX5 rating. It is ideal for working out in the gym where the music around is loud. The 10mm driver offer a good audio output, and you can tune into them at any time you want. They are also lightweight, so you can carry them around your neck all day.

Specifications:

Brand: Tune Audio

Playback time: 30 hours

Bluetooth: 5.0

Special features: 10 mm drivers, IPX5 rating

ProsCons
Good battery lifeNo ANC
10 mm drivers 
cellpic 50% off
Nbox Secret 16hours Music In Ear Bluetooth Neckband 16 Hours Playback Ipx5(splash & Sweat Proof) Active Noise Cancellation -bluetooth V 5.1 Black
50% off
499 999
Buy now
cellpic 50% off
Nbox Out Dolby Effect Bass Sound Ipx5 With Massive 30 Hours Music Playback With Boosted Sound Bluetooth Headphone,bluetooth Earphone,bluetooth
50% off
499 999
Buy now
cellpic 45% off
Nbox Vbt-1941 Red Over Ear Bluetooth Neckband 10 Hours Playback Ipx4(splash & Sweat Proof) Passive Noise Cancellation -bluetooth Black
45% off
449 999
Buy now
cellpic 55% off
Nbox 3949 In Ear Bluetooth Earphone Hours Playback Bluetooth Ipx4(splash Proof) Passive Noise Cancellation -bluetooth Black
55% off
549 999
Buy now
cellpic 60% off
Nboxbluetooth Wireless In Ear Earphones, Neckband With Fast Charging, Up To 15h Playback, Powerful Bass, With Mic For Clear Calls, Type C Port,
60% off
599 999
Buy now

3. NBOX VBT-1949

The NBOX VBT-1949 is an affordable wireless earphone for people who do not want to spend a lot of money. This is a good option for people who just want a good earphone without worrying much about the features on offer. That being said, this earphone is not a compromise because it comes with 12 hours of playback time and completely charges in 2 hours. You also get IPX4 rating for splash and sweat resistance. The Passive Noise Cancellation works well, and not usually seen in this price range.

Specifications:

Brand: Nbox

Playback time: 12 hours

Bluetooth: 5.0

Special features: Passive Noise Cancellation, IPX4 rating

ProsCons
Passive Noise CancellationSound quality can be better
IPX4 rating 
cellpic 50% off
Nbox Secret 16hours Music In Ear Bluetooth Neckband 16 Hours Playback Ipx5(splash & Sweat Proof) Active Noise Cancellation -bluetooth V 5.1 Black
50% off
499 999
Buy now
cellpic 50% off
Nbox Out Dolby Effect Bass Sound Ipx5 With Massive 30 Hours Music Playback With Boosted Sound Bluetooth Headphone,bluetooth Earphone,bluetooth
50% off
499 999
Buy now
cellpic 45% off
Nbox Vbt-1941 Red Over Ear Bluetooth Neckband 10 Hours Playback Ipx4(splash & Sweat Proof) Passive Noise Cancellation -bluetooth Black
45% off
449 999
Buy now
cellpic 55% off
Nbox 3949 In Ear Bluetooth Earphone Hours Playback Bluetooth Ipx4(splash Proof) Passive Noise Cancellation -bluetooth Black
55% off
549 999
Buy now
cellpic 60% off
Nboxbluetooth Wireless In Ear Earphones, Neckband With Fast Charging, Up To 15h Playback, Powerful Bass, With Mic For Clear Calls, Type C Port,
60% off
599 999
Buy now

4. NBOX 3949

The NBOX 3949 is a simple looking neckband earphone that has a good playback time and connectivity options. It has noise cancellation that makes the output crisp and clear. The Bluetooth 4.0 might be old, but is compatible with all devices. Passive Noise Cancellation is not as powerful as active noise cancellation, but it is still for clear audio outdoors.

Specifications:

Brand: Nbox

Playback time: 10 hours

Bluetooth: 4.0

Special features: Passive Noise ancellation

ProsCons
Good soundNo bass
Passive Noise Cancellation 
cellpic 50% off
Nbox Secret 16hours Music In Ear Bluetooth Neckband 16 Hours Playback Ipx5(splash & Sweat Proof) Active Noise Cancellation -bluetooth V 5.1 Black
50% off
499 999
Buy now
cellpic 50% off
Nbox Out Dolby Effect Bass Sound Ipx5 With Massive 30 Hours Music Playback With Boosted Sound Bluetooth Headphone,bluetooth Earphone,bluetooth
50% off
499 999
Buy now
cellpic 45% off
Nbox Vbt-1941 Red Over Ear Bluetooth Neckband 10 Hours Playback Ipx4(splash & Sweat Proof) Passive Noise Cancellation -bluetooth Black
45% off
449 999
Buy now
cellpic 55% off
Nbox 3949 In Ear Bluetooth Earphone Hours Playback Bluetooth Ipx4(splash Proof) Passive Noise Cancellation -bluetooth Black
55% off
549 999
Buy now
cellpic 60% off
Nboxbluetooth Wireless In Ear Earphones, Neckband With Fast Charging, Up To 15h Playback, Powerful Bass, With Mic For Clear Calls, Type C Port,
60% off
599 999
Buy now

5. TUNE AUDIOBluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones

The TUNE Audio Bluetooth wireless earphones are ideal for athletes, runners, and sprinters. It has a good in-ear feel that does not fall out. It has up to 15 hours of playback time along with powerful bass. The mic offered has a clear sound input and output. The earphones support fast charging via Type C, and comes with IPX5 rating.

Specifications:

Brand: Tune Audio

Playback time: Upto 15 hours

Bluetooth: 5.0

Special features: IPX5 rating, Type C charging

ProsCons
IPX5 ratingPlayback time can be higher
Good bass 
cellpic 50% off
Nbox Secret 16hours Music In Ear Bluetooth Neckband 16 Hours Playback Ipx5(splash & Sweat Proof) Active Noise Cancellation -bluetooth V 5.1 Black
50% off
499 999
Buy now
cellpic 50% off
Nbox Out Dolby Effect Bass Sound Ipx5 With Massive 30 Hours Music Playback With Boosted Sound Bluetooth Headphone,bluetooth Earphone,bluetooth
50% off
499 999
Buy now
cellpic 45% off
Nbox Vbt-1941 Red Over Ear Bluetooth Neckband 10 Hours Playback Ipx4(splash & Sweat Proof) Passive Noise Cancellation -bluetooth Black
45% off
449 999
Buy now
cellpic 55% off
Nbox 3949 In Ear Bluetooth Earphone Hours Playback Bluetooth Ipx4(splash Proof) Passive Noise Cancellation -bluetooth Black
55% off
549 999
Buy now
cellpic 60% off
Nboxbluetooth Wireless In Ear Earphones, Neckband With Fast Charging, Up To 15h Playback, Powerful Bass, With Mic For Clear Calls, Type C Port,
60% off
599 999
Buy now

Top 3 features of neckband earphones for you

Neckband earphoneFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Tune Audio Secret16 hours playback timeIPX5 ratingActive Noise Cancellation
Tune Audio Out30 hours playback timeIPX5 rating10mm driver
Nbox VBT-194912 hours playback timeIPX4 ratingAffordable
Nbox 3949High bassHD audioFast charge
Tune Audion Bluetooth Wireless In Ear Earphones15 hours playback timeFast chargingPowerful bass

Best overall

The Tune Audio Out is the best neckband earphone overall because of the 30 hours playback time that can last you more than 2 days. It also supports fast charging and IPX5 rating for sweat and splash resistance. The 10 mm driver offer good sound. The earphones are a good option for indoors as well as outdoor listening.

Best value for money

The Nbox VBT-1949 is the best value for money product on this list. It comes at an affordable price with 12 hours of playback time, and IPX4 rating. The earphones can connect easily with any smartphone and deliver a good sound output.

Product Price
Nbox Secret 16hours Music In Ear Bluetooth Neckband 16 Hours Playback Ipx5(splash & Sweat Proof) Active Noise Cancellation -bluetooth V 5.1 Black ₹ 499
Nbox Out Dolby Effect Bass Sound Ipx5 With Massive 30 Hours Music Playback With Boosted Sound Bluetooth Headphone,bluetooth Earphone,bluetooth ₹ 499
Nbox Vbt-1941 Red Over Ear Bluetooth Neckband 10 Hours Playback Ipx4(splash & Sweat Proof) Passive Noise Cancellation -bluetooth Black ₹ 449
Nbox 3949 In Ear Bluetooth Earphone Hours Playback Bluetooth Ipx4(splash Proof) Passive Noise Cancellation -bluetooth Black ₹ 549
Nboxbluetooth Wireless In Ear Earphones, Neckband With Fast Charging, Up To 15h Playback, Powerful Bass, With Mic For Clear Calls, Type C Port, ₹ 599

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Gadgets Computer Accessories
RELATED STORIES
Top 5 Amaron inverters to consider: Buyer’s guide
10 best HDMI cables to invest in: Buyer's guide
OnePlus 11 5G vs OnePlus 11R 5G: Which is the better pick for you?
Top 5 WiFi printers to try in 2023
10 best computer monitors to consider: A buyer's guide

Best neckband earphones

What is the benefit of neckband earphones?

Should I buy neckband earphones online?

Are drivers important in neckband earphones?

electronics FOR LESS