Nokia 2G phones are durable, have strong battery life

Summary: Nokia 2G mobile phones are easy to use and pocket-friendly. Read on to see top options in the category.

Nokia 2G mobile phones are small in size and easy to carry.

Nokia has sleek-styled mobiles that are loved by all. The cameras can take up to 40 MP, which can also be zoomed in. The operating system of Windows with an interactive interface makes it quickly sync into the PC for extracting needed information. Nokia 2 G mobile phones give you the feeling of using the old-style mobile built that was first marketed in the early days of the mobile invention. Find the perfect Nokia 2 G mobile phone that suits your daily requirements. It has various models to choose the best among all. Get the best Nokia 2 G mobile at the most affordable pricing. Below are the top Nokia 2 G Mobile Phones that you should explore. 1. Nokia 110 Dual SIM Nokia brings you the handiest cellular mobile of the 2 G network. The display of the mobile is decent. You can use the mobile for 27 hours with 14 hours of talk time. The battery life is highly inducive. The camera of the mobile is present with a rear feature. It has an FM radio, a music player, and expandable storage of up to 32 GB.Nokia 110 has a dual SIM set-up with features including an alarm, ultra torch light, etc. It is a perfectly compact and light mobile – an effortless to-carry gadget to keep with you. You’ll get a handset, a quick start guide and a Micro USB charger in the box. Specifications ● Model: 110 Dual SIM ● Network: Unlock for all categories ● OS: Nokia Series 30+ ● Cellular technology: 2 G ● Display: 4.49 cm ● Playtime: 27 hours

Pros Cons It is highly compact and lightweight No water resistance It has expandable memory The battery power is good

2. Nokia 150 The most iconic model of the Nokia 150 updated 2020 is the most desired mobile of the Nokia 2 G mobile phones. It is well-featured with the micro SD slot, having an expandable space of 32 GB. The network bands the GSM 900/1800. The rear camera is present to take snap shorts that can be zoomed. You can enjoy a talk time of 19.4 hours with a standby playtime of 23.4 hours. It is a perfect mobile to keep in handy. The ergonomic design of the mobile with a large button makes it a decent-looking model.The display of the mobile is 2.4 inches. You will get Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, ‎a Micro USB charger, and a Quick start guide in the box. The form factor is a Qwerty phone with an audio jack of 3.5 mm. It is a good buy for you. Specifications ● Model: 150 (2020) ● Network: Unlock for all categories ● OS: Nokia Series 30+ ● Cellular technology: 2 G ● Display: 6.09 cm ● Playtime: 23.4 hours

Pros Cons The battery power is good No water resistance It has expandable memory The camera could be better It has expandable memory.

3. Nokia 5310 This is one of the classic and refreshed models of Nokia. The look and feel of the mobile are commendable. The design is revamped, and so is the display. You can now enjoy an MP 3 player with FM radio plus powerful dual front-facing speakers. It has a feature that enables you to capture moments and create memories. The mobile is perfect for staying connected for 24 hours with a minimal requirement of charging it. The reliable technology makes it unique as one of the best Nokia 2 G mobile phones that won’t disappoint you.The mobile has added features, including an MP 3 player, wireless FM radio with a dedicated music button, and the most potent dual front-facing speakers. The music on this mobile is excellent. It does not require any extra speaker to connect. The built-in flash is also handy. The box has a ‎handset, battery, quick start guide and Micro USB charger. Specifications ● Model: 5310 ● Network: Unlock for all categories ● OS: Nokia Series 30+ ● Cellular technology: 2 G ● Display: 2.4 inches ● Playtime: 22 hours

Pros Cons The battery is powerful No water resistance It has expandable memory and a great display The camera is fantastic



4. Nokia 105 Plus The newly designed and well-featured Nokia 2 G mobile phone, Nokia 105 Plus, is easy to use. It has an island-style keypad with white key lettering that gives an antique model feel. The high-quality screen of the mobile makes it people’s first choice. There is an option for preloaded games that are enabled on this mobile. You’ll enjoy mobile games like Snake and Ladder.Having this Nokia model gives you the freedom to enjoy wireless FM radio. The speaker is loud and clear. You can listen to music on the MP 3 player. You can save your favourite music from different genres in your memory card slot. You can save up to 2000 contacts and 500 SMS on this mobile. Specifications ● Model: 105 Plus ● Network: Unlock for all categories ● OS: Nokia Series 30+ ● Cellular technology: 2 G ● Display: 1.77 inches ● Playtime: 18 hours

Pros Cons The display is clear and decent The camera is missing. A good and handy mobile. No water resistance The battery life is good.

5. Nokia 6310 If you are looking for modern yet classic mobile, then the Nokia 6310 is perfect. It is one of the most updated 2 G mobiles that do not make you feel bored with your phone. Some classic games are preloaded on the mobile, like the most popular Snake and Ladder game. The built-in torch and long-lasting battery make it a perfect buy. It keeps your mobile charged for hours; the efficient Micro USB charging helps to charge faster.The design is made based on user accessibility. The new zoomed menus and larger fonts as an option make it even more user-friendly. You will never miss a moment to enjoy using this mobile. Specifications ● Model: Nokia 6310 ● Network: Unlock for all categories ● OS: Nokia Series 30+ ● Cellular technology: 2 G ● Display: 2.8 inches ● Playtime: NA

Pros Cons It has an excellent user interface There is no water resistance feature. The display is good. The battery life is excellent.

Best 3 features for consumers

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature -3 Nokia 110 Dual SIM It has top connective technology that includes GSM (900/1800), (EU)B (USB 2.0), and 3.5 mm AHJ. It has a wireless display. The battery power rating is 800 mAh. Nokia 150 It has a 2.40-inch display along with a resolution of 240 X 320 pixels. It has a 0.3-megapixel camera. It has a removable battery of 1020 mAh. Nokia 5310 It has a music player. The internal storage memory is 16 MB. The battery is removable with 1200 mAh and Bluetooth connectivity of V 3.0. Nokia 105 Plus It has a unique feature of customising the appearance based on the theme. The display is 1.77 inches and is spectacular looking. The 800 mAh battery provides backup for two days Nokia 6310 It has a 2.8-inch QVGA display. The mobile has a Unisoc 6531F processor It has an 1150 mAh lithium-ion battery. Nokia 8210 It has 128 MB of inbuilt storage, expandable up to 32 GB with a dedicated slot. 1450 mAh removable battery powers it. It has a built in MP 3 player and wireless FM radio.

Best value for money Talking about Nokia 2 G mobile phones’ value for money, Nokia 6310 excels in that. It has dynamic features and specifications. The 2.8 inches of curved display is the first attraction. It also has a few colour options, so you can pick any according to your choice. It is a perfect choice for one who is looking for a decent mobile within budget. The new zoomed features in the menu with larger font offers better usability for all. It is a good choice if you wish to gift someone a phone within your budget. The camera is decent and captures quality images. You will not miss any chance to catch good scenery as soon as you encounter something like that. There is much fun with games that are installed within it. You can chat for hours and enjoy conversations with loved ones without worrying about the battery. Best overall When it comes to overall the best Nokia 2 G mobile phones, Nokia 5310 leads the list. You can enjoy a value pack with all desired features at a much more affordable price. The mobile has well-built dual front-facing speakers. It’s loud and perfect for listening to FM all the time. The long-lasting battery, small yet dynamic display and the MP 3 player make it a power pack mobile by Nokia. You can capture moments using the rear flash camera. Enjoy using this mobile and stay connected 24/7 without fear of losing your phone battery. The fun of exploring this mobile is quite interesting in all respects. How to find Nokia 2G mobile phone? Good online sources are available where you will get your desired Nokia 2 G mobile phones at a good discount. Whenever you are planning to buy a mobile, you must check the pointers: ● The battery of the mobile must be good to excellent. ● The memory slot should be present, and an expandable storage facility should be accessible. ● The camera must be decent. ● The display should be clear and concise. ● The operating system should be based on the latest technology. These are crucial points to remember while you buy choice-able Nokia 2 G mobile phones. Also, you should always check the customer reviews of your preferred model before buying it on Amazon. Price of Nokia 2G mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Nokia 110 Dual SIM 1,798 Nokia 150 2,599 Nokia 5310 3,349 Nokia 105 Plus 1,199 Nokia 6310 3,399

