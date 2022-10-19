Story Saved
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Nokia 3 GB RAM mobile phones: Buying guide

  Published on Oct 19, 2022 21:00 IST
Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phones are a decent option if you're a moderate user. Here is a list of a few incredible models you shouldn't miss checking out.

Nokia 3 GB RAM mobile phones: Ideal for those with moderate mobile usage.

Nokia 3GB RAM phones come with 32GB internal storage and 4G connectivity, making them the best option for those with moderate mobile usage and who need a durable device. A few models also come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage combo, allowing more room for the customers. As Nokia is one of the renowned brands in the world of mobile phones, you can trust its products for their robust performance and durability.

It is hard to select a mobile phone of your choice from several available options. The best way to do this is by comparing the models' specifications and their pros and cons. To ensure that you can choose the best Nokia 3GB mobile phone from the available options, we have provided a list of such models with their impartial reviews and pros and cons. Go through the list and choose the phone you think suits your requirements.

1. Nokia 3.1 Plus White

The Nokia 3.1 Plus boasts a long-lasting battery and a solid build. While there are other more powerful phones in this category, this one makes space of its own with its decent performance, gorgeous design and 5.99-inch LCD featuring chunky bezels all around. You can remove this phone's blue polycarbonate back panel to add microSD and a SIM card.

Specifications:

Camera: 13MP+5MP dual rear camera and 8MP selfie camera.

Display: 6 Inches (720x1440 pixels).

Dimensions: 17.5 x 14.2 x 3.5 cm

Battery: 3500mAH

Operating system: Android 8.1 Oreo

Processor: MediaTek Helio P22

Weight: 300g

ProsCons
Decent battery backupCamera performance is not good in low light
Dual VoLTEOverpriced
Dedicated card slot 
cellpic
Nokia 3.1 Plus (White, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
47% off 7,399 13,999
Buy now

2. Nokia C21 Plus

This handset from Nokia features long-lasting battery potential and a robust build. The IPS LCD screen of the Nokia C21 Plus comes with scratch-resistant glass protection, while the device offers powerful performance with the Android 11 Go Edition operating system. The rear-mounted fingerprint sensor of this phone is available in warm grey and dark cyan colours. This phone has two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and another with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Specifications:

Camera: 13MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera with flash.

Display: 6.5 Inches HD

Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm

Battery: 5050mAH

Operating system: Android 11 Go Edition

Processor: Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A

Weight: 191g

ProsCons
AffordableCompromised battery life
Nice designNo NFC
Unmatched performanceSlow micro-USB charging
cellpic
Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage, 13MP Dual Camera with HDR | Dark Cyan
18% off 9,799 11,999
Buy now

3. Nokia 4.2

The Nokia 4.2, with a clean Android experience, is the best option for those on a limited budget. This phone has a medium-sized, rounded rectangle design and a curved 2.5D glass layer in its rear panel and the front face is a class in itself. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage combo offer a decent experience.

Specifications:

Camera: 13MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera.

Display: 5.71 Inches

Dimensions: 16.4 x 3.3 x 14 cm

Battery: 3000mAH

Operating system: Android 10.0

Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 439

Weight: 306g

ProsCons
Highly affordableSub-par camera performance
Features like a dedicated Google Assistant button and notification light come in handyHardware is not suitable for gaming and other intensive tasks
Decent battery lifeNo reverse charging support
Compact and attractive designAverage performance chipset
cellpic
Nokia 4.2 (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
37% off 9,499 14,999
Buy now

4. Nokia 5.1 Plus

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is an affordable and well-balanced smartphone with a wide notch and thick screen borders. It is one of the best-looking phones from Nokia, with features like a powerful processor, excellent battery life, compact size and Android One programme. The phone looks very stylish with a 2.5D glass back and a high-gloss design.

Specifications:

Camera: 13MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera.

Display: 5.86 Inches HD+

Dimensions: 16.7 x 14.1 x 3.4 cm

Battery: 3060mAH

Operating system: Android™ 10

Processor: MediaTek Helio P60

Weight: 300g

ProsCons
Good battery lifeVery slippery
Premium build qualityAverage cameras
Good gaming and app performanceThe performance of the phone could have been better
cellpic
Nokia 5.1 Plus (Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
38% off 9,999 15,999
Buy now

5. Nokia 3.2

The Nokia 3.2 3GB RAM mobile phone is available in modern design and strikes the perfect balance between price, experience and features. The large display and Google Assistant integration of the phone are features that outdo the other budget mobile phones. The phone’s polycarbonate unibody featuring curved sides and extending to the 2.5D curved glass front makes it highly attractive. The device's rear panel appears like glass and features a reflective finish.

Specifications:

Camera: 13MP dual rear camera with AF/F2.2/1.12 µm and flash and 5MP front camera with FF/F2.2/1.12 µm/77° FOV and face unlock

Display: 6.26 Inches with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution

Dimensions: 6.8 x 0.9 c 14.4 cm

Battery: 4000mAH

Operating system: Android v9

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 429

Weight: 181g

ProsCons
Modern designMediocre performance
Decent battery lifeComparatively darker screen
Accurate GPSUnderpowered processor
cellpic
Nokia 3.2 (Steel, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
16% off 10,393 12,399
Buy now

6. Nokia C30

Yet another budget-friendly Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phone, the C30, comes with a super-virtual size touchscreen and powerful battery. This device has both 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variants. This is a great option if you want slightly better RAM and nearly double storage by paying a little extra. With a massive screen size of 6.82 inches, this is a great smartphone for reading, binge-watching and other day-to-day activities. Other unmatched attributes of the device include a fingerprint sensor, IMG8322 GPU, lightweight, and face unlock.

Specifications:

Camera: 13MP+2MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera

Display: 6.82 inches IPS LCD

Dimensions: 17.8 x 7.9 x 1 cm

Battery: 6000mAH

Operating system: Android 11 OS

Processor: 1.2GHz octa-core

Weight: 237g

ProsCons
Huge batteryHeating issues
Highly affordableVideo recording is not supported
Good camera qualityOutdated USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Dedicated microSD card supportSlow charging
cellpic
Nokia C30, 6000 mAh Battery, 6.82 Inch HD+ Screen, 3 + 32GB Memory (Green)
21% off 9,899 12,499
Buy now

7. Nokia 2.2

This low-budget Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phone features a drop notch at the front with the selfie camera mounted within to offer great clicks. The colours are decent and get sufficiently bright to work efficiently in daylight. This attractive phone features a big chin and a thin bezel at the sides. The IPS display of the phones offers enhanced attributes, such as colour accuracy, optimal viewing angles, improved power consumption and invariable colour reproduction.

Specifications:

Camera: 13MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera.

Display: 5.71 inches IPS LCD

Dimensions: 16.6 x 14 x 3.5 cm

Battery: 3000mAH

Operating system: Android 9.1

Processor: Quad-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

Weight: 250g

ProsCons
AffordableMediocre camera performance
Excellent battery lifeSluggish overall performance
Dedicated microSD slotSlow processor
Nice designSlow charging
cellpic
Nokia 2.2 Black 3/32
30% off 7,399 10,499
Buy now

Price of Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Nokia 3.1 Plus White 7, 399
Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone 9, 799
Nokia 4.2 9, 499
Nokia 5.1 Plus 9, 999
Nokia 3.2 10, 393
Nokia C30 9, 899
Nokia 2.2 7, 399

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Nokia 3.1 Plus3500mAHAndroid 8.1 Oreo13MP+5MP dual rear camera and 8MP selfie camera
Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone5050mAHAndroid 11 Go Edition13MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera with flash
Nokia 4.23000mAHAndroid 10.013MPdual rear camera and 8MP selfie camera
Nokia 5.1 Plus3060mAHAndroid 10.013MPdual rear camera and 8MP selfie camera
Nokia 3.24000mAHAndroid v913MP dual rear camera with AF/F2.2/1.12 µm and flash and 5MP front camera with FF/F2.2/1.12 µm/77° FOV and face unlock
Nokia C306000mAHAndroid 11 OS13MP+2MPdual rear with LED flash and 5MP front camera
Nokia 2.23000mAHAndroid 9.113MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera

Best value for money

Nokia C30 is a fusion of several features. The 6.82 inches IPS LCD screen and powerful 1.2Ghz Octa-core processor make it the best value-for-money phone among the top seven Nokia 3 GB RAM mobile phones. Its 6000mAH battery, Android 11 OS, and lightweight are other features that have made it one of the best purchases in this segment.

Best overall Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phone

The Nokia 3.2 is the best overall 3 GB RAM mobile phone you can opt for in 2022. It possesses all the features of a good smartphone, from the battery to display quality, photo outputs and a decent processor. It is also a smartphone free from GPS inaccuracies, making for the best user experience.

How to find the perfect Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phone?

Some of the most important factors you must consider when buying the best Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phone are as follows:

Factor in the phone’s operating system: Go for a Nokia phone with the latest version of the Android operating system. Remember, there are different versions of Android available. So, check the Android version of the phone before choosing one. Android 9 Pie and Android 10 are the most advanced versions in this segment. So, look for a Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phone powered by either of these versions.

Also, consider the cost: The cost of a phone is one of the most critical factors to consider. Consider your budget and compare the different Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phones and the features on offer. Remember, the better the functionalities and features of a phone, the higher its price will be. So, consider your requirements, set the right budget and then make the best buy.

Check the reviews: Never forget to check the customer reviews on Amazon to get a fair idea regarding the shortlisted model's actual performance and go for one with the highest customer ratings.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

