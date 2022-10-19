Nokia 3 GB RAM mobile phones: Buying guide

Nokia 3 GB RAM mobile phones: Ideal for those with moderate mobile usage.

Nokia 3GB RAM phones come with 32GB internal storage and 4G connectivity, making them the best option for those with moderate mobile usage and who need a durable device. A few models also come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage combo, allowing more room for the customers. As Nokia is one of the renowned brands in the world of mobile phones, you can trust its products for their robust performance and durability. It is hard to select a mobile phone of your choice from several available options. The best way to do this is by comparing the models' specifications and their pros and cons. To ensure that you can choose the best Nokia 3GB mobile phone from the available options, we have provided a list of such models with their impartial reviews and pros and cons. Go through the list and choose the phone you think suits your requirements. 1. Nokia 3.1 Plus White The Nokia 3.1 Plus boasts a long-lasting battery and a solid build. While there are other more powerful phones in this category, this one makes space of its own with its decent performance, gorgeous design and 5.99-inch LCD featuring chunky bezels all around. You can remove this phone's blue polycarbonate back panel to add microSD and a SIM card. Specifications: Camera: 13MP+5MP dual rear camera and 8MP selfie camera. Display: 6 Inches (720x1440 pixels). Dimensions: 17.5 x 14.2 x 3.5 cm Battery: 3500mAH Operating system: Android 8.1 Oreo Processor: MediaTek Helio P22 Weight: 300g

Pros Cons Decent battery backup Camera performance is not good in low light Dual VoLTE Overpriced Dedicated card slot

2. Nokia C21 Plus This handset from Nokia features long-lasting battery potential and a robust build. The IPS LCD screen of the Nokia C21 Plus comes with scratch-resistant glass protection, while the device offers powerful performance with the Android 11 Go Edition operating system. The rear-mounted fingerprint sensor of this phone is available in warm grey and dark cyan colours. This phone has two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and another with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Specifications: Camera: 13MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera with flash. Display: 6.5 Inches HD Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm Battery: 5050mAH Operating system: Android 11 Go Edition Processor: Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A Weight: 191g

Pros Cons Affordable Compromised battery life Nice design No NFC Unmatched performance Slow micro-USB charging

3. Nokia 4.2 The Nokia 4.2, with a clean Android experience, is the best option for those on a limited budget. This phone has a medium-sized, rounded rectangle design and a curved 2.5D glass layer in its rear panel and the front face is a class in itself. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage combo offer a decent experience. Specifications: Camera: 13MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera. Display: 5.71 Inches Dimensions: 16.4 x 3.3 x 14 cm Battery: 3000mAH Operating system: Android 10.0 Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 439 Weight: 306g

Pros Cons Highly affordable Sub-par camera performance Features like a dedicated Google Assistant button and notification light come in handy Hardware is not suitable for gaming and other intensive tasks Decent battery life No reverse charging support Compact and attractive design Average performance chipset

4. Nokia 5.1 Plus The Nokia 5.1 Plus is an affordable and well-balanced smartphone with a wide notch and thick screen borders. It is one of the best-looking phones from Nokia, with features like a powerful processor, excellent battery life, compact size and Android One programme. The phone looks very stylish with a 2.5D glass back and a high-gloss design. Specifications: Camera: 13MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera. Display: 5.86 Inches HD+ Dimensions: 16.7 x 14.1 x 3.4 cm Battery: 3060mAH Operating system: Android™ 10 Processor: MediaTek Helio P60 Weight: 300g

Pros Cons Good battery life Very slippery Premium build quality Average cameras Good gaming and app performance The performance of the phone could have been better

5. Nokia 3.2 The Nokia 3.2 3GB RAM mobile phone is available in modern design and strikes the perfect balance between price, experience and features. The large display and Google Assistant integration of the phone are features that outdo the other budget mobile phones. The phone’s polycarbonate unibody featuring curved sides and extending to the 2.5D curved glass front makes it highly attractive. The device's rear panel appears like glass and features a reflective finish. Specifications: Camera: 13MP dual rear camera with AF/F2.2/1.12 µm and flash and 5MP front camera with FF/F2.2/1.12 µm/77° FOV and face unlock Display: 6.26 Inches with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution Dimensions: 6.8 x 0.9 c 14.4 cm Battery: 4000mAH Operating system: Android v9 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 Weight: 181g

Pros Cons Modern design Mediocre performance Decent battery life Comparatively darker screen Accurate GPS Underpowered processor

6. Nokia C30 Yet another budget-friendly Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phone, the C30, comes with a super-virtual size touchscreen and powerful battery. This device has both 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variants. This is a great option if you want slightly better RAM and nearly double storage by paying a little extra. With a massive screen size of 6.82 inches, this is a great smartphone for reading, binge-watching and other day-to-day activities. Other unmatched attributes of the device include a fingerprint sensor, IMG8322 GPU, lightweight, and face unlock. Specifications: Camera: 13MP+2MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera Display: 6.82 inches IPS LCD Dimensions: 17.8 x 7.9 x 1 cm Battery: 6000mAH Operating system: Android 11 OS Processor: 1.2GHz octa-core Weight: 237g

Pros Cons Huge battery Heating issues Highly affordable Video recording is not supported Good camera quality Outdated USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Dedicated microSD card support Slow charging

7. Nokia 2.2 This low-budget Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phone features a drop notch at the front with the selfie camera mounted within to offer great clicks. The colours are decent and get sufficiently bright to work efficiently in daylight. This attractive phone features a big chin and a thin bezel at the sides. The IPS display of the phones offers enhanced attributes, such as colour accuracy, optimal viewing angles, improved power consumption and invariable colour reproduction. Specifications: Camera: 13MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera. Display: 5.71 inches IPS LCD Dimensions: 16.6 x 14 x 3.5 cm Battery: 3000mAH Operating system: Android 9.1 Processor: Quad-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 Weight: 250g

Pros Cons Affordable Mediocre camera performance Excellent battery life Sluggish overall performance Dedicated microSD slot Slow processor Nice design Slow charging

Price of Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Nokia 3.1 Plus White ₹ 7, 399 Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone ₹ 9, 799 Nokia 4.2 ₹ 9, 499 Nokia 5.1 Plus ₹ 9, 999 Nokia 3.2 ₹ 10, 393 Nokia C30 ₹ 9, 899 Nokia 2.2 ₹ 7, 399

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nokia 3.1 Plus 3500mAH Android 8.1 Oreo 13MP+5MP dual rear camera and 8MP selfie camera Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone 5050mAH Android 11 Go Edition 13MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera with flash Nokia 4.2 3000mAH Android 10.0 13MPdual rear camera and 8MP selfie camera Nokia 5.1 Plus 3060mAH Android 10.0 13MPdual rear camera and 8MP selfie camera Nokia 3.2 4000mAH Android v9 13MP dual rear camera with AF/F2.2/1.12 µm and flash and 5MP front camera with FF/F2.2/1.12 µm/77° FOV and face unlock Nokia C30 6000mAH Android 11 OS 13MP+2MPdual rear with LED flash and 5MP front camera Nokia 2.2 3000mAH Android 9.1 13MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera

Best value for money Nokia C30 is a fusion of several features. The 6.82 inches IPS LCD screen and powerful 1.2Ghz Octa-core processor make it the best value-for-money phone among the top seven Nokia 3 GB RAM mobile phones. Its 6000mAH battery, Android 11 OS, and lightweight are other features that have made it one of the best purchases in this segment. Best overall Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phone The Nokia 3.2 is the best overall 3 GB RAM mobile phone you can opt for in 2022. It possesses all the features of a good smartphone, from the battery to display quality, photo outputs and a decent processor. It is also a smartphone free from GPS inaccuracies, making for the best user experience. How to find the perfect Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phone? Some of the most important factors you must consider when buying the best Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phone are as follows: Factor in the phone’s operating system: Go for a Nokia phone with the latest version of the Android operating system. Remember, there are different versions of Android available. So, check the Android version of the phone before choosing one. Android 9 Pie and Android 10 are the most advanced versions in this segment. So, look for a Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phone powered by either of these versions. Also, consider the cost: The cost of a phone is one of the most critical factors to consider. Consider your budget and compare the different Nokia 3GB RAM mobile phones and the features on offer. Remember, the better the functionalities and features of a phone, the higher its price will be. So, consider your requirements, set the right budget and then make the best buy. Check the reviews: Never forget to check the customer reviews on Amazon to get a fair idea regarding the shortlisted model's actual performance and go for one with the highest customer ratings.