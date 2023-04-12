Nokia nostalgia: Top 7 picks in 2023 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: In this article, the top Nokia phones on Amazon have been highlighted, along with the best deals and suggestions on which model will best meet your needs.

Nokia is a trusted brand and one should definitely consider it when buying a new phone.

If you're on the hunt for a new mobile phone, we've got a nostalgic yet surprisingly relevant suggestion for you: a Nokia handset. That's right, the iconic brand from the early days of mobile phones is still alive and kicking, and it's time to rediscover why Nokia remains a choice in 2023. In this blog post, we'll share with you the top reasons to consider buying a Nokia phone today. From their legendary durability and reliability to their unique features, there's plenty to love about these beloved Finnish devices. Not to mention, Nokia has made a strong comeback in recent years, blending the best of the old with the latest tech trends. So, whether you're a sentimental soul looking to relive the glory days or a practical shopper seeking a dependable and stylish phone, read on to explore our top picks for your next purchase. Product list 1. Nokia G60 5G with 6.58”, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display The very first on the list is Nokia G60 5G, your new companion for staying connected in today's fast-paced world. With its stunning 6.58-inch display and a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate, you'll find yourself immersed in your favourite content like never before. The phone has a triple rear camera setup and a 50 MP front camera for selfies. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset and has a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The device runs on Android 12 and offers up to 128GB of internal storage. What sets it apart from the crowd is its 2 years warranty on the product and manufacture from 60 percent of recycled material. Specifications: Brand: Nokia

Model Name: NOKIA G60 5G

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 5G Pros Cons Large Display Heavy

2. Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM 4G Phone with Long Battery Life, Multiplayer Games, Wireless FM Radio and Durable Ergonomic Design | Cyan Green A dependable and reasonably priced phone, the Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM 4G Phone has several features to keep you interested and connected. This phone is useful and attractive due to its sturdy ergonomic design and chic cyan green hue. You may stay connected for longer periods without needing to recharge thanks to the device's lengthy battery life. It is a fantastic option if you're searching for a basic, reliable mobile phone for daily usage or a backup device for emergencies. Specifications: Brand: Nokia

Model Name: Nokia 215 4G

Network Service Provider: Unlocked

OS: Series 30+

Cellular Technology: 4G Pros Cons Battery is long-lasting No hybrid sim slot

3. Nokia 105 Single SIM, Keypad Mobile Phone with Wireless FM Radio | Charcoal The Nokia 105 is a straightforward, dependable, and reasonably priced mobile phone with a traditional style and a tactile keypad for convenient and comfortable typing. It has a single SIM slot and is available in charcoal black. Moreover, the phone has a wireless FM radio so you may listen to your preferred stations without a corded headphone. This phone is perfect for individuals who require a straightforward communication tool without any frills or complexities thanks to its extended battery life. Specifications: Brand: Nokia

Model Name: NOKIA 105 TA-1473 SS IN CHARCOAL

Network Service Provider: Unlocked

OS: Nokia Series 30+

Cellular Technology: 2G Pros Cons Affordability No memory card slot

4. Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone The Nokia C21 Plus is an Android smartphone packed with impressive features. With its 13MP dual rear camera and LED flash, you can capture stunning pictures and videos. The 5MP front camera with flash supports Portrait, HDR, and Beautification modes for great selfies. An Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A processor powers the phone and has 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB. The phone runs on Android 11 Go Edition and offers 2 years of quarterly security updates. With its 5050mAh battery, the Nokia C21 Plus offers up to 3-days of battery life on a single charge, making it perfect for those who are always on the go. Specifications: Brand: Nokia

Model Name: Nokia C21 Plus (3/32)

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 11 R Go

Cellular Technology: 2G,3 G,4G, LTE, VOLTE Pros Cons Expandable Storage Low RAM

5. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone The Nokia G21 features a large 6.5-inch display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for watching videos and playing games. The phone provides a powerful 50MP triple AI rear camera with AI imaging modes, and OZO spatial audio, allowing you to capture stunning photos and videos. The Unisoc T606 processor powers it and has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB. The phone runs on the latest Pure Android 11 OS and offers 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates. With its 5050mAh battery, the Nokia G21 offers up to 3-days of battery life on a single charge, perfect for heavy smartphone users. Additionally, the phone features a side fingerprint scanner and face unlock for enhanced security. Specifications: Brand: Nokia

Model Name: NOKIA G21

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 11.0

Cellular Technology: 2G,3 G,4G, LTE, VOLTE Pros Cons Long Battery Life No Wireless Charging

6. Nokia G11 Android 12 Smartphone If looking for a reliable smartphone that can keep up with your busy lifestyle? The Nokia G11 is a perfect choice. Featuring the latest Android 12 operating system, this smartphone offers a seamless user experience that is both fast and intuitive. Equipped with a dual SIM feature, you can easily switch between two phone numbers, making it perfect for both personal and work use. The 50MP dual AI camera allows you to easily capture stunning photos and videos, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage ensure ample space for all your files and apps. With a powerful 3-day battery life, you can stay connected without worrying about running out of charge. Available in charcoal grey, it is the perfect blend of style and functionality. Specifications: Brand: Nokia

Model Name: NOKIA G11

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 2G,3 G,4G Pros Cons Android 12 Low Storage

7. Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash (Blue) Looking for a smartphone that combines style and functionality, that too on an affordable range? The Nokia C01 Plus is a perfect pick. This 4G smartphone features a stunning 5.45-inch HD+ screen that is perfect for streaming videos, browsing the web, and staying connected with friends and family. Equipped with a front-facing selfie camera and front flash, you can capture stunning photos and selfies even in low light conditions. Besides, it is available in a striking blue colour that is sure to turn heads. Specifications: Brand: Nokia

Model Name: Nokia C01

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 11.0

Cellular Technology: 4G Pros Cons Affordable Low RAM

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nokia G60 5G with 6.58”, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Fast 5G High-quality Display Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM 4G Phone Knock-proof durability Long-lasting battery life Easy-grip edge and a curved back Nokia 105 Single SIM, Keypad Mobile Phone 1.77” screen Classic Snake Game Wireless FM radio Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone Affordable Front Flash Expandable Storage Nokia G21 Android Smartphone Large Display Android 11 Long Battery Life Nokia G11 Android 12 Smartphone Android 12 3-Day Battery Life Dual SIM Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera Affordable Front Flash Selfie Camera

Best overall product Among the listed Nokia products, the Nokia G60 5G stands out as the best overall product due to its impressive specifications and features. The phone features a large 6.58-inch display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, making it perfect for streaming videos and playing games. It also features 5G connectivity, which ensures faster internet speeds and smoother online experiences. It has a powerful processor and a triple rear camera setup that captures stunning photos and videos. In comparison to the other listed products, it has more advanced features and is a great choice for those looking for a high-quality smartphone with 5G capabilities. Best value for money Regarding the best value for money, the Nokia C21 Plus is a great option among the listed Nokia products. This Android smartphone comes with impressive features, including a large 6.5-inch display, a 3GB RAM, and a 50MP dual AI camera that captures stunning photos and videos. The phone also has a powerful 5050mAh battery that provides up to 3 days of battery life, making it perfect for heavy smartphone users. Additionally, it offers expandable storage of up to 256GB, ensuring that you have ample space for all your files and apps. Compared to the other products listed, it offers a great balance of features and affordability, making it an excellent value for money. How can you find the perfect Nokia phone for yourself? If you're looking for the perfect Nokia phone, there are a few things to consider before making your purchase. First, think about your budget and what features you need in a phone. Nokia offers a wide range of products at different price points, so you'll want to choose one that fits your needs and your wallet. Next, consider the size and type of display you prefer, whether you need 5G connectivity, and the camera quality. Do you need a phone with a long battery life or one that can run the latest operating system? Once you have a better idea of what you're looking for, you can browse Nokia's product line and compare the features of each device. Reading reviews and watching videos can also help you make an informed decision. Ultimately, your perfect Nokia phone will depend on your specific needs and preferences. By taking the time to research and compare your options, you'll be sure to find a Nokia phone that meets your requirements and exceeds your expectations.

