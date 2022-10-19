Best Nokia HD mobile phones: Buyer's guide

The Nokia G21 gives you a long-lasting battery, easy-to-use performance, and a 50MP camera that's perfect for capturing the beauty of nature. The phone is water resistant, so it can withstand wet weather while you're travelling. You'll get two years of OS updates and total control over your security updates with this phone.

In the ever-changing world of mobile technology, it’s hard to keep up with the latest gadgets and what they can do. Luckily, Nokia always seems to be one step ahead of the curve, bringing in new and innovative phones that keep you up to date on everything from entertainment to communication. Below are some of Nokia’s best high-definition mobile phones, check out to explore more!

Introducing the new Nokia C21 Jio exclusive with 10% off on Jio's price, it has a vivid screen of 6.5 inches, the highest quality of pictures with a 13 MP dual rear camera & 5 MP front camera and should have a memory card up to 256 GB. The battery is also very powerful with 5050 mAh which will be enough for 3 days.

Built for compatibility and connectivity, the Nokia C30 offers up to 1-year limited warranty for a worry-free ownership experience. With a 6.82" (17.32 cm) HD+ screen and 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 256GB, you can store more photos and videos on your device without having to worry about getting space out of it. Jio customers get an extra benefit worth ₹4000 while purchasing this device.

The Nokia G20 comes with a 48 rear front cam with flash and an impressive 6.5” HD+ screen with a teardrop display, resulting in an immersive full-view experience. Powered by MediaTek G35 processor and packed with 4GB RAM & 64GB Storage, the Nokia G20 has an impressive battery life which is powered by an AI-assisted battery management system.

The G10 has the most powerful camera on a budget phone. Its 8MP front camera and 13MP triple rear camera make the best photos in low light conditions, day or night. It comes with two batteries - one for normal use, and one for all-day gaming. The 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM, which you can expand up to 512GB, lets you have plenty of space for your favourite music, movies, and apps.

Compact, powerful and versatile: the Nokia 5.4 features a high-end 48MP Quad camera, HD+ display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Platform with AI optimisation for a smooth experience. It’s built for social media sharing, with the best possible battery life to keep you connected throughout the day.

Nokia 4.2, with its 5.71” HD+ touchscreen display and 32GB internal memory which is expandable up to 400GB, is the perfect portable entertainment device for all your mobile needs. It comes with an Android 10 ready, dedicated Google Assistant button as well as a 13MP primary camera with AI+ technology and an 8MP front camera. With Nokia 4.2 you can also connect to large-screen TVs or home theatre systems via HDMI port, or be used as a handheld gaming console via Bluetooth and OTG connectivity.

5.71 inches of premium HD+ resolution ensure you see every detail clearly, wherever you are. A 13-megapixel camera combined with the 5-megapixel front camera provides great pictures even in low light. And with a powerful battery, the Nokia 2.2 will stay powered up all day so you never miss a moment. With Android 9.0, it also provides effortless access to your favourite entertainment.

Best value for money

The Nokia Phones offer the perfect blend of performance and reliability for a price worth every penny. Nokia 5.4 is a value for money and beautiful smartphone with a powerful 48MP camera. You’ll enjoy clear and crisp photos on the curved screen, as well as a 4000 mAh battery, 16MP punch hole selfie-focused front camera and Android 11 features. Nokia 5.4 is packed full of features you won't find anywhere else. You can choose from amazing finishes and big screens or have everything you need in a slim device with super long battery life. Capture life's moments like they're happening all around you, and enjoy the smooth performance without missing a beat. With the new Nokia 5.4, your smartphone is pushed to do more - so that you can be more.

Best overall

How to find the best Nokia Hd mobile phones

What features should you look for in a cell phone? Storage space, long battery life, and quality cameras are important. Durable, powerful, and packed with features, Nokia phones have been recognized by consumers worldwide as the best of the best.

When you're picking out a new Nokia HD mobile phone, there are some things to keep in mind. Some models will have more features than others, and some might not have the features you need. The more you know about yourself and your preferences, the easier it will be to find a phone that suits your needs and fits into your budget.

One of the first steps in looking for a new cell phone is to make a list of your specifications. You'll want to consider things like the type of phone you want and your budget. Once you have made your decision, consider brands and models atAmazon.com before having your purchase.

When shopping for your new phone, always consider the options and discounts available and pick one that meets your needs best.

