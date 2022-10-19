Story Saved
Best Nokia HD mobile phones: Buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 19, 2022 13:58 IST
Summary:

Trusted for years, the Nokia HD mobile phone has set new standards for quality and durability. Thousands of hours of customer research have helped them build a lineup of phones that offer a balance between features and price, making their mobile phones some of the best on the market today. Nokia has changed the way people enjoy their mobile devices. By bringing the magical elements of entertainment, productivity and communication together, they are revolutionizing the way the world uses phones. Nokia HD mobile phones can be purchased both unlocked and locked, depending on what your needs are as an individual and how you plan to use the phone.

product info
Best Nokia HD mobile phones

In the ever-changing world of mobile technology, it’s hard to keep up with the latest gadgets and what they can do. Luckily, Nokia always seems to be one step ahead of the curve, bringing in new and innovative phones that keep you up to date on everything from entertainment to communication. Below are some of Nokia’s best high-definition mobile phones, check out to explore more!

Top best Nokia HD mobile phones

1. Nokia G21

The Nokia G21 gives you a long-lasting battery, easy-to-use performance, and a 50MP camera that's perfect for capturing the beauty of nature. The phone is water resistant, so it can withstand wet weather while you're travelling. You'll get two years of OS updates and total control over your security updates with this phone.

Specifications

  • Price:14999
  • CPU: Unisoc T606 processor
  • Colour: Nordic blue
  • Storage:128 GB
  • Camera: 50MP
  • OS: Android 11
  • Batteries: 5050 mAh battery
ProsCons
Good battery lifeA fingerprint scanner could be better
LightweightNo ultrawide camera
Camera quality 
cellpic
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Nordic Blue
18% off 13,999 16,999
Buy now

2. Nokia C21

Introducing the new Nokia C21 Jio exclusive with 10% off on Jio's price, it has a vivid screen of 6.5 inches, the highest quality of pictures with a 13 MP dual rear camera & 5 MP front camera and should have a memory card up to 256 GB. The battery is also very powerful with 5050 mAh which will be enough for 3 days.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 10490
  • CPU: Unisoc 1.6Ghz with Octa-Core SC9863A
  • Colour: Dark cyan
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Camera: 13MP + 5MP
  • OS: Android 11.0
  • Batteries: 6000 mAh battery
  • Screen Size: 6.82 Inches
ProsCons
Good in DesignCamera quality could be better
Good Battery lifeThe charging port is Micro-USB 
Jio exclusive 
cellpic
Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage, 13MP Dual Camera with HDR | Dark Cyan
23% off 9,999 12,999
Buy now

3. Nokia C30

Built for compatibility and connectivity, the Nokia C30 offers up to 1-year limited warranty for a worry-free ownership experience. With a 6.82" (17.32 cm) HD+ screen and 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 256GB, you can store more photos and videos on your device without having to worry about getting space out of it. Jio customers get an extra benefit worth 4000 while purchasing this device.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 10249
  • CPU: Octa-core SC9863A
  • Colour: White
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Camera: 13MP + 5MP
  • OS: Android R
  • Batteries: 6000 mAh battery
  • Screen size: 6.82Inches
ProsCons
Good battery backupHeavy in weight
Display qualityPerformance is subpar
Good camera quality 
cellpic
NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)
24% off 10,249 13,499
Buy now

4. Nokia G20

The Nokia G20 comes with a 48 rear front cam with flash and an impressive 6.5” HD+ screen with a teardrop display, resulting in an immersive full-view experience. Powered by MediaTek G35 processor and packed with 4GB RAM & 64GB Storage, the Nokia G20 has an impressive battery life which is powered by an AI-assisted battery management system.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 12840
  • CPU: MediaTek G35 processor
  • Colour: Blue
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Camera: 48MP + 8MP
  • OS: Android 11
  • Batteries: 5050 mAh battery
  • Screen size: 6.5 Inches
ProsCons
Good Battery backupOld camera features
Good sound qualityHang issues
Good build quality 
cellpic
Nokia G20, 48MP Quad Camera, 5050 mAh Battery, 6.5" HD+ Screen, 4 + 64GB Memory (Blue)
23% off 11,499 14,999
Buy now

5. Nokia G10

The G10 has the most powerful camera on a budget phone. Its 8MP front camera and 13MP triple rear camera make the best photos in low light conditions, day or night. It comes with two batteries - one for normal use, and one for all-day gaming. The 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM, which you can expand up to 512GB, lets you have plenty of space for your favourite music, movies, and apps.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 11498
  • CPU: MTK Helio G25 Octa-core
  • Colour: Dusk/ Purple
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Camera:13MP + 8MP
  • OS: Android 11 (Go edition)
  • Batteries: 5050 mAh battery
  • Screen size: 6.5 Inches
ProsCons
Good battery backupCamera quality
Display qualityVery slow charging
Sound quality 
cellpic
Nokia G10, 6.5" (16.51 cm) HD+ Screen, 5050 mAh Battery, Triple Camera, 4 + 64GB Memory (Dark Blue)
29% off 9,999 13,999
Buy now

6. Nokia 5.4

Compact, powerful and versatile: the Nokia 5.4 features a high-end 48MP Quad camera, HD+ display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Platform with AI optimisation for a smooth experience. It’s built for social media sharing, with the best possible battery life to keep you connected throughout the day.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 12999
  • CPU: Qualcomm snapdragon 662
  • Colour: Dusk
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Camera: 48 MP
  • OS: Android 10.0
  • Batteries: 4000 mAH
  • Screen size: 6.39 Inches
ProsCons
Dual Mic Bluetooth connectivity can be improve
MicroSD card support Screen is Low-resolution 
Excellent Camera quality 
cellpic
Nokia 5.4 (Dusk, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
35% off 10,999 16,799
Buy now

7. Nokia 4.2

Nokia 4.2, with its 5.71” HD+ touchscreen display and 32GB internal memory which is expandable up to 400GB, is the perfect portable entertainment device for all your mobile needs. It comes with an Android 10 ready, dedicated Google Assistant button as well as a 13MP primary camera with AI+ technology and an 8MP front camera. With Nokia 4.2 you can also connect to large-screen TVs or home theatre systems via HDMI port, or be used as a handheld gaming console via Bluetooth and OTG connectivity.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 9499
  • CPU: Qualcomm snapdragon 439
  • Colour: Black
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Camera:13MP + 8MP
  • OS: Android 10.0
  • Batteries: 3000 mAH
  • Screen size: 5.71 Inches
ProsCons
Budget-friendlyHang issues
Good performanceCamera performance is not good
Good in design 
cellpic
Nokia 4.2 (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
37% off 9,499 14,999
Buy now

8. Nokia 2.2

5.71 inches of premium HD+ resolution ensure you see every detail clearly, wherever you are. A 13-megapixel camera combined with the 5-megapixel front camera provides great pictures even in low light. And with a powerful battery, the Nokia 2.2 will stay powered up all day so you never miss a moment. With Android 9.0, it also provides effortless access to your favourite entertainment.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 7399
  • CPU: Qualcomm snapdragon 43s
  • Colour: Black
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Camera: 13MP + 5MP
  • OS: Android
  • Batteries: 3000 mAH
  • Screen size: 5.71 Inches
ProsCons
No heating issuesEarphones do not come in the box
Long-lastingPerformance is sub-par
Good storage capacity 
cellpic
Nokia 2.2 Black 3/32
30% off 7,399 10,499
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Nokia G21Good battery lifeLightweightCamera quality
Nokia C21 LED FlashGood battery life6000 mAh battery
Nokia C3064 GB6000 mAh battery6.82 Inches
Nokia G205050 mAh battery48MP + 8MP 6.5 Inches
Nokia G1064 GBGood battery backupDisplay quality
Nokia 5.448 MP64 GB6.39 inches
Nokia 4.2 13MP + 8MP3000 mAH battery32 GB
Nokia 2.23000 mAH battery13MP + 5MP32 GB

Best value for money

The Nokia Phones offer the perfect blend of performance and reliability for a price worth every penny. Nokia 5.4 is a value for money and beautiful smartphone with a powerful 48MP camera. You’ll enjoy clear and crisp photos on the curved screen, as well as a 4000 mAh battery, 16MP punch hole selfie-focused front camera and Android 11 features. Nokia 5.4 is packed full of features you won't find anywhere else. You can choose from amazing finishes and big screens or have everything you need in a slim device with super long battery life. Capture life's moments like they're happening all around you, and enjoy the smooth performance without missing a beat. With the new Nokia 5.4, your smartphone is pushed to do more - so that you can be more.

Best overall

If you want the perfect phone for your daily needs, the right choice is Nokia G21, it has all features that are required in modern life. The new Nokia G21 is the king of all Nokia phones. With its huge 3-day battery, fast charging and an improved selfie camera, it can handle any adventure or challenge that comes your way. So, if you want a phone that is ready for daily challenges and adventures then go for Nokia G21. This is the only phone that is good-looking and perfect in performance. Everyone wants one because it’s so beautiful. Nokia G21 is not just a mobile phone, in fact, it has more impressive features than any smartphone has ever had. It is an exceptional gadget with an all-day battery, fast charging facility, etc. Don’t waste your time because it won’t be available for a long time, you can only buy it at amazon.com

How to find the best Nokia Hd mobile phones

What features should you look for in a cell phone? Storage space, long battery life, and quality cameras are important. Durable, powerful, and packed with features, Nokia phones have been recognized by consumers worldwide as the best of the best.

When you're picking out a new Nokia HD mobile phone, there are some things to keep in mind. Some models will have more features than others, and some might not have the features you need. The more you know about yourself and your preferences, the easier it will be to find a phone that suits your needs and fits into your budget.

One of the first steps in looking for a new cell phone is to make a list of your specifications. You'll want to consider things like the type of phone you want and your budget. Once you have made your decision, consider brands and models atAmazon.com before having your purchase.

When shopping for your new phone, always consider the options and discounts available and pick one that meets your needs best.

Products price list in table

S.noBest Nokia Hd mobile phonesPrice
1.Nokia G21Rs. 13999
2.Nokia C21Rs. 10799
3.Nokia C30Rs. 10249
4.Nokia G20Rs. 11499
5.Nokia G10Rs. 11498
6.Nokia 5.4 Rs. 11999
7.Nokia 4.2 Rs. 9499
8.Nokia 2.2Rs. 7399

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Nokia HD mobile phones: Buyer's guide

