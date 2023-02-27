OnePlus 11 5G vs OnePlus 11R 5G: Which is the better pick for you?

The two smartphones have a lot in common, from looks to design, but which one is the best for you? This article will lay out a detailed comparison between the two smartphones, and put the OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 11R debate to rest.

The OnePlus 11 was launched on February 7 and was instantly considered to be one of the strong contenders for being the smartphone of the year. That was until the brand launched the OnePlus 11R later in February. The OnePlus 11R has all the features and qualities of being a flagship killer.

OnePlus is one of the trusted and popular smartphone brands in the world. The company has earned a reputation for being a direct competition to the top contenders of the market like Apple and Samsung, while coming up with products with a competitive price tag. OnePlus phones have been loved since the very first phone, and the company has tried bringing in new and improved innovations to their phones.

Display

OnePlus is popular for the quality displays that it provides, and the same continues with the two phones in question. The OnePlus 11 comes with a 6.7-inch 2K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is supported by LTPO 3.0 that enhances the content viewing experience.

The cheaper OnePlus 11R comes with a 6.7-inch 1.5K Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display on this phone is smooth, and less curved than the flagship OnePlus 11. The screen on both the phones is top-notch, but if you want an all-out viewing experience, the OnePlus 11 is a better option. However, it is also important to note that the price difference is greater than the difference between the quality of both the displays.

Operating System

The operating system on any phone plays a major role in the overall user experience. A good operating system and system UI keep the users looking forward to what's new to come. The OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R come with Android 13 out of the box. This is the latest version of Android, and the company promises 3 years of software updates for both phones.

The phones also come with Oxygen OS 13 on top of Android. Oxygen OS is one of the most optimized and loved Android skins as it brings in multiple accessibility features for the users. There is not much to differentiate between the phones here.

Chipset

Flagship smartphones are known to deliver good performance with the processor. Both OnePlus phones come with extremely powerful processors. The flagship OnePlus 11 comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It is the fastest Android processor out there, and it can handle any task thrown at it. The 4 nm architecture delivers good performance while keeping the processor cool. Every mobile game can be played on the highest settings on this phone.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 11R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Now this processor is also flagship grade, and only one generation older to the latest 8 Gen 2. You can run all the latest games on this processor too. It can handle any workload, and is not a compromise. There are very less distinguishing factors between the two processors, and you won't even feel the difference in day-to-day usage. That being said, if you want the best processor out there, the OnePlus 11 is your phone.

Camera

OnePlus has offered great cameras in their smartphones in the past, and nothing changes with the newer phones. Both the phones come with a triple camera setup, and the camera module looks the same. The OnePlus 11 comes with a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor. The primary camera on the OnePlus 11 is supported by a 48MP ultrawide and macro lens along with a 32Mp 2x telephoto lens. The combination of lenses on the smartphones are good, and you can capture some great looking images with the cameras. The detail and depth of field is good, and the image processing brings out the details in every image.

The cheaper OnePlus 11R's triple camera setup has the same 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, so the images from the primary camera look similar on both phones. However, the secondary cameras on the OnePlus 11R are different. The 8MP ultrawide camera, and the 2MP macro lens do a good job at taking images, but the images from the secondary images are better on the OnePlus 11.

Videos are another important aspect of smartphone cameras, and good video output keeps the moments and memories fresh for a longer time. You can capture videos in 4K 60fps on the OnePlus 11R while the OnePlus 11 allows you to take videos at 8K 24fps. Both phones have Optical Image Stabilization(OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization(EIS) for stable videos. Both phones share the same 16MP selfie camera. However, you can only take videos at 1080p 30fps from the front camera.

Battery

The battery performance on OnePlus phones has been promising, and the same continues with the newer smartphones. Both OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R come with 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. The battery can easily last you an entire day on moderate usage, and a full working day on heavy usage.

Network

The OnePlus 11 and 11R are 5G enabled smartphones. The smartphones offer a truly 5G experience out of the box, but there are some minor differences. The OnePlus 11 supports 13 5G bands, whereas the OnePlus 11R supports only 9 5G bands.

Additional features

There are multiple additional features that come with both smartphones. Both OnePlus 11 and 11R come with loud stereo speakers. On the security front, both phones have in-display fingerprint sensors and face unlock features.

Price

The price is the major differentiating factor between these phones. The OnePlus 11R costs Rs. 39,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, whereas the OnePlus 11 costs Rs. 56,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant.

Conclusion

Both OnePlus 11 and the 11R are promising smartphones that come with top-notch specs. If you want the flagship phone, and your budget allows it, going with the OnePlus 11 is a good choice. However, if you want a flagship experience while staying under ₹40,000, the OnePlus 11R is the best smartphone out there. When comparing them for the value for money, the OnePlus 11R comes out to be the better phone.