Monday, Oct 03, 2022
OnePlus 6GB RAM mobile phones - Find your favourite here!

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 03, 2022 17:05 IST
Summary:

Owing a mobile phone with 6GB RAM mobile phones and other latest features is of utmost necessity in today’s advanced world. If you are in search of the best OnePlus 6GB RAM mobile phone, this article offers the top options to explore.

Choose the best Oneplus 6GB RAM mobile phones now

The OnePlus mobile phones with 6GB RAM are designed you a wholesome experience. These phones are equipped with all the latest features such as an excellent camera, adequate RAM, flagship performance and powerful processor resulting in an enhanced user experience. Since OnePlus does not features many 6GB RAM mobile phones, the list also includes 6GB RAM mobile phones from other brands, such as Redmi, Oppo and so on. These phones are priced decently to fit your budget. So, what’s the wait for? Here is the complete list of the best OnePlus 6GB RAM mobile phones.

Best OnePlus 6GB RAM mobile phones:

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, the first OnePlus mobile phone on our list is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. It is a 5G connectivity mobile phone with a handful of features, including the latest OS, adequate RAM size, powerful processor and excellent internal memory. This can be an ideal pick if you’re looking for budget-friendly OnePlus mobile phones with 6GB RAM.

Specifications:

  • OS - Oxygen OS
  • RAM - ‎6 GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm
  • Processor - Qualcomm
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB
  • Colour - Black Dusk
  • Battery power rating - 5000 mAH
  • Item weight - 195 grams
ProsCons
 Offers excellent storage Average battery life
Prowerful processor  
Budget-friendly  
cellpic
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Gray Mirror, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Featuring a whopping 6.43 Inch display, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is another OnePlus mobile phone equipped with 6GB RAM. This mobile phone comes in the Gray Mirror colour, which looks great from all sides. Besides this, there are also features such as Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a powerful processor.

Specifications:

  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - ‎6GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎7.3 x 0.8 x 16.1 cm
  • Processor -Mediatek
  • In-built storage (in GB) - 128GB
  • Colour -Grey Mirror
  • Battery power rating -4500 mAh
  • Item weight -173 grams
ProsCons
Excellent storage and RAM Heating issues found
Top-notch processor  
Long-lasting battery life  
cellpic
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Gray Mirror, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
24,998
Buy now

3. Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The next 6GB RAM mobile phone on the list is the Redmi Note 11T. This phone comes with a handful of exciting features such as an excellent refresh rate, decent RAM size and the latest operating system for hassle-free functioning. This phone also features excellent storage, giving enough space to store all photos and videos.


Specifications

  • Brand - Redmi
  • Model name - Note 11T 5G
  • Colour - Stardust White
  • RAM storage - 6GB
  • ROM storage - 128GB
  • OS - MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
  • Refresh rate - 90 Hz
  • CPU speed - 2.4 GHz
  • Biometric security - Fingerprint Sensor
  • Screen size - 6.6 inches
ProsCons
High screen resolutionComes in only one colour 
Excellent RAM size and storage space  
Comes with the fingerprint sensor  
cellpic
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers|Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
24% off 15,999 20,999
Buy now

4. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Star Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

Another best-selling model launched by Redmi is the Redmi Note 11 Pro. This is yet another exciting mobile in the list of best 6GB RAM mobile phones. Equipped with features such as 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and excellent charging capacity, this phone is an ideal pick. The best part about this phone is its sleek and simple design that attracts all users.

Specifications:

  • Brand - Redmi
  • Model name - Note 11 Pro
  • Colour - Star Blue
  • RAM storage - 6GB
  • ROM storage - 128GB
  • Item dimensions LxWxH - 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 centimeters
  • Weight - 202 grams
  • Screen size - 6.67 inches
  • Refresh rate - 120 Hz
  • OS - MIUI 13
ProsCons
Excellent storage space is presentLagging operating system
Stylish and lightweight Not ideal for playing games 
Fast charging present 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Star Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
13% off 17,999 20,652
Buy now

5. Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

Launched by Realme, the Realme Narzo 30 is a 5G mobile phone that comes in a beautiful Racing Blue colour. With the popularity of Realme, this phone is one of the most popular ones in the 6GB RAM category. If you are in search of the best 6GB RAM mobile phone, which is equipped with all features such as the latest OS, adequate RAM size and more, this can be an ideal pick.

Specifications:

  • Brand - Realme
  • Model name - Narzo 30 5G
  • Colour - Racing Blue
  • RAM storage - 6GB
  • ROM storage - 128GB
  • OS - Android 11
  • CPU speed - 2.2 GHz
  • Screen size - 6.5 inches
  • Biometric security - Fingerprint sensor
  • Refresh rate - 90 Hz
ProsCons
Large screen sizeInadequate battery life 
Excellent processor equipped with the latest technology Tends to lag at times
Decent refresh rate Inadequate camera resolution
cellpic
realme narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
6% off 16,999 17,999
Buy now

6. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone

The Nokia G21 Android smartphone is one of the best-selling smartphones listed under the 6GB RAM category. This phone comes in a beautiful dusk colour. In addition, it is equipped with several features, including 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for adequate storage. Also, this mobile phone features excellent connectivity technologies, such as Bluetooth and USB for hassle-free functioning.

Specifications:

  • OS - Android 11 64bits
  • RAM - 6GB
  • Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 191 grams
  • Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, USB
  • Batteries - 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required
  • Special features - Rear Camera, Face Unlock, Camera
  • GPS - True
ProsCons
All-day battery life Looks heavy 
Comes with great connectivity technologies 
Comes with a great camera  
cellpic
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Dusk
15% off 14,499 16,999
Buy now

7. Xiaomi 11i 5G

The last mobile phone in our list of best 6GB RAM phones is the Xiaomi 11i 5G. It was launched by Xiaomi quite recently and brought a storm among Xiaomi users. Since the phone features several specifications, including 5G connectivity technology, 6GB RAM, and an in-built GPS, this is an ideal pick. What truly grabs the user’s attention is its simple and sleek look.

Specifications:

  • Brand - Xiaomi
  • OS - Android 11
  • Batteries - 1 lithium polymer battery required
  • Connectivity technologies - 5G
  • RAM - 6GB
  • Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 207 grams
  • GPS - Yes
  • Display technology - AMOLED
ProsCons
Simple and elegant design The processor may lag sometimes
Decent camera quality  
Features the AMOLED display technology  
cellpic
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Purple Mist, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
31,999
Buy now

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5GGood storage spaceExpandable RAMDual AI camera
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5GLightweightPocket-friendly Excellent battery backup 
Redmi Note 11Teasy on your pocketExcellent camera quality Appealing colours
Redmi Note 11 ProPowerful camera qualityExcellent storage spaceStrong front and back glass
realme narzo 30Dual AI cameraSleek and sturdy structureLong battery life
Nokia G21 Android SmartphoneSmooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode 
Xiaomi 11i 5GExcellent storage spaceLooks simple and sleek Long battery life

Best value for money

If you are searching for a cost-effective mobile phone that fits your budget rightly while fulfilling the buying objective, the best one to go for is the Redmi Note 11T. Designed to offer a flagship performance, this phone is equipped with features required in an ideal mobile phone. The price of this phone is only 15,999.

Best overall

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is a high-definition mobile phone launched by OnePlus. This phone has several renowned features, including excellent camera quality, adequate RAM, and others. All these features together make this phone one of the most ideal picks out of all. The product is priced at 24,999 only.

How to find the perfect OnePlus 6GB RAM mobile phone?

Here is the complete list of factors to consider when buying a perfect OnePlus 6GB RAM mobile phone -

  • Price of the product
  • Effectiveness
  • Storage space
  • Fulfilment of objective
  • Screen size
  • Screen resolution
  • Battery life
  • Biometric security

Products price list:

ProductActual priceDiscounted price
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 19,999 19,999
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 24,999 24,999
Redmi Note 11TRs. 20,999Rs. 15,999
Redmi Note 11 ProRs. 22,999Rs. 18,999
realme narzo 30Rs  17,999Rs  15,999
Nokia G21 Android SmartphoneRs  16,999Rs  13,999
Xiaomi 11i 5G 29,999 21,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase”

