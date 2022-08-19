Sign out
OPPO mobile phones under 15,000: Expect great camera, display and more

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Aug 19, 2022 18:51 IST

Summary:

If you are looking for performance-packed OPPO mobile phones under 15,000, then your search ends here! We list down the OPPO cell phones that are currently offered for less than Rs.15,000 in India

OPPO mobile phones under 15,000 are pocket-friendly.

In recent years, OPPO has concentrated on making top-notch camera phones while simultaneously pursuing advancements in photography technology. OPPO has a distinctive selection of items, ranging from entry-level smartphones to high-end gadgets. Their mid-range phones frequently have as many features as seen in flagship models. They have a high-end design that easily makes them stand out from the competitors. We've compiled a list of some of the top OPPO mobile phones under 15,000.

1.OPPO A31 mystery black, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

This phone, released in February 2020, has various functions. It has a 64 GB storage capacity that can be expanded to 256 GB and 4 GB of RAM. In addition, its MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor allows for the seamless operation of numerous programmed. It also features a 4320 mAh battery, which provides good backup. The phone supports 4G VoLTE, 4G, 3G, and 2G network connections. When it comes to the camera, it sports a triple rear camera configuration with main, macro, and depth lenses.

Specifications:

Screen size: 6.5-inch (1600x720)

Camera: 12MP + 2MP + 2MP primary, 8MP secondary camera

Operating system: Android 9

Launched date: February 2020

ProsCons
Decent camera qualityDoesn’t support fast charging
Battery capacity is goodType-C port missing
 An average chipset
OPPO A31 (Mystery Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off
11,990 15,990
Buy now

2. OPPO A16, pearl blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

It is one of the OPPO mobile phones under Rs. 15,000 that has gained popularity. The phone has a 6.52-inch touchscreen that comes with a PPI of 269 and a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset powers the OPPO A16. It has 3GB of RAM installed. The 5000 mAh battery in the OPPO A16 powers the Android 11 operating system.

Specifications:

Brand: OPPO

Dimensions (mm): 163.80 x 75.60 x 8.40

Weight: 190 grams

Battery capacity (mAh): 5000

Colours: crystal black, pearl blue, space silver

Processor: octa-core

Processor Make: MediaTek Helio G35

Rear Camera: 13-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)

No. of rear cameras: 3

Rear autofocus: Yes

ProsCons
Side-mounted fingerprint sensorAverage chipset
Type-C charging portDoesn’t support fast charging
Android 11 out of the box 
Good battery capacity 
OPPO A16 (Pearl Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
19% off
12,989 15,990
Buy now

3.OPPO A57, glowing black, 4GB RAM, 64 storage

If you want a phone for long-term use, the OPPO A57 2022 is a fantastic option for Rs. 15,000 from OPPO. The Android 12 OS is already installed on this smartphone. Therefore, you receive the most recent software out of the box, which means you are covered for the following two to three years. The smartphone is equipped with a great camera that is bound to offer you a memorable camera clicking experience .

Specifications:

Form factor: Touchscreen

Dimensions (mm): 163.74 x 75.03 x 7.99

Weight (g): 187.00

Battery Capacity (mAh): 5000

Removable Battery: No

Fast Charging: Proprietary

Processor: Octa-core

Processor make: MediaTek Helio G35

RAM: 4 GB

Internal storage: 64 GB

ProsCons
50-megapixel primary sensorNo IP rating for water and dust protection
Long-lasting batteryNot for hardcore gaming
33W fast charging support 
Android 12 OS right out of the box 
OPPO A57 (Glowing Black, 4GB RAM, 64 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
18% off
13,999 16,990
Buy now

4.OPPO A15, rainbow silver, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage

The OPPO A15 is a budget smartphone with three cameras. For portrait shooting, it sports a 2MP macro and 2MP depth lens and a 13MP primary camera. The phone has a 5MP AI selfie camera on the front. The phone has a waterdrop-shaped, 6.52-inch HD display that allows for almost bezel-free viewing. The phone is compact and available in mystery blue, dynamic black, and rainbow silver colours.

Specifications:

Dimensions (mm): 164.00 x 75.00 x 8.00

Weight (g): 175.00

Battery capacity (mAh): 4230

Processor: octa-core

Processor make: MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)

RAM: 3 GB

Internal storage: 32 GB

Colours: Dynamic Black, Mystery Blue

Rear camera: 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel

Front camera: 5-megapixel

ProsCons
Good displayDoesn't support fast charging
Decent rear camera setupOnly 5MP selfie camera
Beautiful and slim design 
3.5mm headphone jack and fingerprint sensor 
Huge 4230 mAh battery 
OPPO A15 (Mystery Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

5.OPPO A55, starry black, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Another excellent OPPO mobile phone under 15,000 is the OPPO A55. If a gaming mobile phone is not what you're after, this is a highly viable option in the market. This smartphone performs all other tasks quite well. The dual back camera combination with a 50-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensor produces excellent pictures. The finishing touch is the sleek, contemporary design.

Specifications:

Dimensions (mm): 163.60 x 75.70 x 8.40

Weight (g): 193.00

Battery capacity (mAh): 5000

Fast charging: Proprietary

Colours: Rainbow Blue, Starry Black

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Screen size (inches): 6.51

Touchscreen: Yes

Aspect ratio: 20:9

ProsCons
Great designHelio G35 has not aged well
Big batteryBloatware in UI
Decent cameras 
Side-mounted fingerprint sensor 

6. OPPO A74 5G, fantastic purple,6GB RAM,128GB storage

The OPPO A74 5G will get you going smoothly. The smartphone provides instant access to excellent cameras, great RAM, and small storage while being powered by a sizable battery. If you are an avid video watcher, having superb display qualities on board would be beneficial. The 6.5-inch bezel-less hyper colour display of the OPPO A74 5G features a punch-hole and has a pixel density of 405ppi with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Specifications:

Dimensions (mm): 162.90 x 74.70 x 8.40

Weight (g): 188.00

Battery capacity (mAh): 5000

Fast charging: Proprietary

Colours: Fantastic Purple, Fluid Black

Screen size (inches): 6.50

Touchscreen: Yes

Resolution: 1080x2400 pixels

Aspect ratio: 20:9

Pixels per inch (PPI): 405

ProsCons
Excellent triple HDR primary camera setupNon-removable battery
Long-lasting 5000 mAh batteryInfrared connectivity
Powerful 6GB RAMThe front camera could have been more powerful
Good viewing angles 
OPPO A74 5G (Fantastic Purple,6GB RAM,128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off
14,990 20,990
Buy now

7. OPPO A15s, rainbow silver, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

This mobile is equipped with eye-catching features and sufficient specifications. This phone boasts a 6.52-inch (16.56-cm) display with a 720 x 1600-pixel quality, so you can enjoy immersive entertainment, whether watching movies or playing games.

Specifications:

Processor: Octa-core

Processor Make: MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)

RAM: 4 GB

Internal storage: 64 GB

Rear camera: 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel

Rear autofocus: Yes

Rear flash: Yes

Front camera: 8-megapixel

ProsCons
Latest androidDoesn’t support fast charging
Excellent camera qualityLow PPI density
Build quality is great 
OPPO A15s (Rainbow Silver, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) With No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off
9,990 13,990
Buy now

8.OPPO A54, starry blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

The OPPO A54 smartphone was introduced on March 26, 2021. The phone has a 6.51-inch touchscreen display with a 720x1600 resolution and 268 pixels per inch of the pixel densi PPI(ppi). It has 4GB and 6GB of RAM. The 5000 mAh battery within the OPPO A54 powers the operating system, Android 10. The OPPO A54 offers rapid charging. The OPPO A54 has a triple camera arrangement on the back, including a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera.

Specifications

Dimensions (mm): 163.60 x 75.70 x 8.40

Weight (g): 192.00

Battery capacity (mAh): 5000

Fast charging: Proprietary

Colours: Crystal Black, Starry Blue

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)

RAM: 4GB, 6GB

Internal storage : 64GB, 128GB

Expandable storage: Yes

Expandable storage type: microSD

ProsCons
Faster processingBuild quality could be better
Good camera qualityWireless charging is not supported
Oppo A54 (Starry Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
33% off
11,990 17,990
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductsFeature-1Feature -2Feature - 3
OPPO A31Good ram4G enabledLatest operating system
OPPO A16Ample storage space.Good RAM backupGreat battery backup
OPPO A57Stunning colors are availableGood RAM backupGood camera resolution.
OPPO A15Ample ROM storage is publicPresence of latest OS.Good camera resolution.
OPPO A55Large display with good resolution.Sufficient storage spaceLarge display with good resolution.
OPPO A74 5GGood colors are availableSuitable for everyday use.Stunning colors are available
OPPO A15sExcellent camera qualityGood camera resolution.Ample ROM storage is available 
OPPO A 54Large displayGood colors are availableAmple storage space

Best value for money

Online prices for the OPPO A31 start at Rs. 11,990, with several features that make it stand out from other phones in this price range. It has enough space to save all of your pictures and videos. In addition, you may take quality images with this phone.

Best overall

The OPPO A31 is the best overall Oppo phone on our list. This phone offers fantastic storage space and is stylish, thin, and lightweight. You can take stunning images with this phone as well. It also includes a dual sim port that supports 4G. In addition, it offers a good display and resolution.

How to find the best OPPO mobile phones under 15,000?

There are a lot of high-quality phones available in the online market. However, you must always choose the best phone for you. Be upfront about your needs and financial situation. After you have sorted that, the search can become more focused. In addition, it is crucial that you carefully examine the storage capacity, including the RAM and ROM, to make the best choice. When purchasing OPPO mobile phones under 15,000, you should search for the most recent cellular and operating systems. In addition, before choosing a phone for yourself, you should be informed of each phone's advantages and disadvantages.

Price of OPPO mobile phones under 15,000 at a glance:

Product NamePrice 
OPPO A3115,990
OPPO A16 (4GB, 64GB)15,990
OPPO A5716,990
OPPO A1512,990
OPPO A5518,990
OPPO A7418,990
OPPO A15s13,990
OPPO A54 -  

We at Hindustan Times make it easy for you to keep up with the newest fashions and goods.

