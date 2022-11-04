Sign out
Opt for Canon cameras as they click pictures with great clarity

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 04, 2022 18:17 IST

Finding the best Canon camera on Amazon can be quite a daunting task. With this guide, we aim to make the process easier. Read more to find the Canon camera that best suits your requirements.

Canon cameras are known for their impeccable picture quality

Canon has been producing a wide range of cameras and is a leader in the market. Canon is the largest camera manufacturer in the world. Each Canon model has a niche and is best for certain photographers and scenarios. In this article, you will find a handpicked guide to Canon cameras to assist you in finding the best one according to your bespoke requirements. Whether you are an amateur or a seasoned photographer who needs a modern mirrorless body for the best results, this list has a camera for every purpose.

The list of camera specifications is always huge, and we have compared all that information for you. Remember, just because the specifications of one camera seem to be better than the other, it does not mean that that camera is the best. The cameras in this guide have been compared on their price, size, weight, resolution, processor, and common buying factors. In this list, you will indeed find the best Canon camera that suits your needs and budget.

1. Canon EOS 1500D

If you are an amateur photographer looking for an affordable, entry-level camera with image quality better than your mobile phone, then the Canon EOS 1500D fits the bill. It is compact, lightweight, and relatively simple to operate. Hence, it is easy to shoot single-handedly using the Canon EOS 1500D. With a combination of APS-C size CMOS sensors, the camera produces pictures with beautifully blurred backgrounds that enhance the subject.

Specifications:

Form factor: DSLR

Effective still resolution: 24.10MP

Optical zoom: 3x

Continuous shooting speed: 3 FPS

Minimum shutter speed: 767,011 Seconds

Maximum shutter speed: 30 Seconds

Connector type: Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth

ISO range: 100 to 6400 sensitivity range

Video resolution: Full HD

Video capture resolution: 1080P

Image processor: DIGIC 4+ with nine autofocus points

Standing screen display size: 3 Inches

Weight: 1.24 kg

Additional features: Built-in Monaural Microphone, adjustable sound-recording level, wind filter provided

ProsCons
Good features for beginnersAverage picture clarity
Very user friendlyPoor autofocus
Dedicated image modes to get the best shot 
Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera (Black) with EF S18-55 is II Lens
7% off
36,999 39,995
Buy now

2. Canon EOS 200D

This budget DSLR is perfect for those who are making a switch from a high-end mobile phone. This model is comprehensive for seasoned photo enthusiasts, making it the best Canon camera. Small and lightweight, this camera has a good grip. The monitor's touch controls are easy to use and well-implemented. The vari-angle touchscreen and the Dual Pixel AF for quick autofocus make it a great alternative to mirrorless models.

Specifications:

Form factor: DSLR

Effective still resolution: 24.10MP

Optical zoom: 3x

Continuous shooting speed: 5 FPS

Minimum shutter speed: 767,011 Seconds

Maximum shutter speed: 30 Seconds

ISO range: Auto, ISO 100-51200

Video capture resolution: 2160P

Resolution: 4K (3840x2160)

Connector type: Wi-Fi

Memory storage capacity: 16GB

Additional features: Eye Detection, autofocus, Wi-Fi, 3-inch display

Weight: 1.22 kg

ProsCons
Lightweight cameraAverage picture quality
An excellent option for beginners.It comes without an SD card
Creative Assist Mode for More Adventurous Photographic Effects 
Vari-angle touch screen 
Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera + EF-S 18-55mm f4 is STM Lens (Black)
5% off
56,999 59,995
Buy now

3. Canon EOS 3000D

Significantly cheaper than the other cameras in this guide, the Canon EOS 3000D is relatively lightweight. So if you're looking to carry this camera around as you go on a walk, it is a good pick. The 2.7-inch display screen is slightly inconvenient. However, the build and quality are reasonably decent.

An additional feature is the 'Shoot by ambience' function, wherein all you need to do is select the word that best describes the atmosphere to capture the picture in the relevant style.

Specifications:

Form factor: DSLR

ISO range: Standard ISO 100-6400 (expandable to 12800)

Image processor: DIGIC 4+

Connector type: Wi-Fi

Video capture resolution: Design rule for Camera File System (DCF) 2.0

Image resolution: 18MP

Resolution 1080P, HD

Memory storage capacity: 64GB

Standing screen display size: 2.7 Inches

Weight: 1.54 kg

ProsCons
Great Features at a Low PriceAverage image and video quality
Lightweight camera 
Canon EOS 3000D 18MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with 18-55mm is II Lens, 16GB Card and Carry Case
33,995
Buy now

4. Canon EOS R10

The model that stands out as the best Canon camera in the mid-range cameras is the EOS R10.

This model is ideal for beginners in the mirrorless range since it is compact and lightweight, with excellent image quality and a fast frame rate.

This best Canon camera model comes with the latest Vehicle Priority and Animal Priority modes to easily detect and track unpredictable and rapidly moving vehicles and animals.

Specifications:

Form factor: Mirrorless

Effective still resolution: 24.2MP

Connector type: USB, Wi-Fi

Weight: 429 g

Continuous shooting speed: 15 FPS

Minimum shutter speed: 1/ 4000 Seconds

Maximum shutter speed: 30 Seconds

Device interface: Touchscreen

Video capture resolution: 2160P

Standing screen display size: 3 Inches

Additional features: Panorama shot, SCN Mode,

ProsCons
Super lightweightQuite expensive
Incredible image and video quality 
4k 60FPS video resolution 
Canon EOS R10 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital Camera Body (APS-C Sensor, 23 FPS, Next Gen Auto Focus, Next Level Image Stabilisation, 4K) – Black
80,995
Buy now

5. Canon EOS 90D

The Canon EOS 90D is a great option when you do not want to pay higher prices for a full-frame model. The ergonomics and size of this Canon camera are good, but it also comes on the heavier side. The camera has excellent performance and is sure to be a popular choice among photography enthusiasts.

Specifications:

Form factor: DSLR

Effective still resolution: 32.5MP

Weight: 1.96 kg

Connector type: Wi-Fi

Continuous shooting speed: 10 FPS

Minimum shutter speed: 1/16000 Seconds

Maximum shutter speed: 30 Seconds

Standing screen display size: 3 Inches

ISO Range: Auto, ISO 100-25600 (expandable to 51200)

Video capture resolution 2160P

Imaging processor: DIGIC 8

Additional features: Eye detection, autofocus

ProsCons
Superior cross-type 45-point autofocus (AF) sensorPoor low-light performance
Smooth performanceHeavy camera
Best video quality among APS-C cameras 
Canon EOS 90D Digital SLR Camera with 18-135 is USM Lens [Black]
9% off
124,712 136,995
Buy now

6. Canon EOS 6D Mark II

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II can be coined the best Canon camera for it being the cheapest full frame camera by Canon. While it is affordable, it also has many excellent features and displays a technology jump. The EOS 6D Mark II has a powerful 45-point AF system and a decent shooting speed of 6.5 frames per second.

Specifications:

Form factor: Compact

Connector type: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC

ISO Range: 100 to 40000 (expandable up to 102400)

Standing screen display size: 3 Inches

Continuous shooting speed: 6.5 FPS

Minimum shutter speed: 1/ 4000 Seconds

Maximum shutter speed: 1/30 Seconds

Effective still resolution: 26.2MP

Weight: 765 g

Video capture resolution: 1080P

Additional features: E-TTL II Autoflash, metered manual

ProsCons
An excellent option for an upgrade from APSC to full formPriced on the higher side
Great autofocus, helpful for amateurs 
Canon EOS 6D Mark II 26.2MP Digital SLR Camera Body [Black]
9% off
111,990 122,990
Buy now

7. Canon EOS M50 Mark II

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is the best option if you prefer a lightweight camera. This Canon camera is packed with amazing features and performs very well in different lighting conditions. It has improved autofocus, especially eye detection. The camera is versatile and easy to use.

Specifications:

Form factor: Mirrorless

Image processor: DIGIC 8

Effective still resolution 24.1MP

Standing screen display size: 3 Inches

Continuous shooting speed: 120 FPS

Minimum shutter speed: 1/4000 Seconds

Maximum shutter speed: 30 Seconds

Photo sensor size: APS-C

Shooting modes: Continuous shooting, single shooting

ISO Range: 100-25600 (expandable up to 51200)

Connector type: Wi-Fi, HDMI

Weight: 351 g

Additional features: Built-in flash, combination 5-axis image stabilisation

ProsCons
Reasonable price for the given features and benefitsLow Shooting Speed
Fit For Professional Use 
Lightweight and portable 
Canon EOS M50 Mark II + EF-M 15-45mm is STM Kit Black
4% off
58,490 60,990
Buy now

Price of Canon cameras at a glance:

ProductPrice
Canon EOS 1500D 38,559
Canon EOS 200D 57,990
Canon EOS 3000D 33,995
Canon EOS R10 80,995
Canon EOS 90D 124,712
Canon EOS 6D Mark II 111,990
Canon EOS M50 Mark II 58,490

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Canon EOS 1500DAPS-C size CMOS sensor9+ Dedicated Image Modes to Get the Best ShotLightweight
Canon EOS 200DCreative Assist Mode for Adventurous Photographic EffectsVari-Angle Touch screenLightweight
Canon EOS 3000DShoot by ambience featureLightweightAffordable
Canon EOS R10High-performing AF systemLightweightFast frame rate
Canon EOS 90DSuperior cross-type 45-point autofocus (AF) sensorHigh-quality videosHigh resolution
Canon EOS 6D Mark IIPowerful 45-point AF systemFull touchscreenAffordable
Canon EOS M50 Mark IIElectronic viewfinderAPS-CEye detection

Best value for money

The Canon EOS R10 is the best Canon camera in terms of value for money. The camera ticks a lot of boxes, making it suitable not just for beginners and novices but also for professional photographers.

The Canon EOS R10 was one of the first Canon models with APS-C. This model is highly competent but also has some additional benefits of being compact and lightweight while being affordable. A rapid frame rate, high resolution, and an amazing AF system make it the best Canon camera with value for money.

Best overall product

Want a good camera within a reasonable budget? The Canon EOS 90D is an astounding model by Canon, making it one of the best Canon cameras. It has a fantastic APS-C camera which comes at a good price. Not only that, but it also has the highest resolution of 32.5MP, along with a high-speed frame rate of 10 FPS. The size, grip, and ergonomics are great, making it smooth and convenient to shoot. You also get an optical viewfinder at this amazing price point. Overall, it clearly passes as the best Canon camera.

How to find the best Canon camera?

Shopping for the best Canon camera is probably the most confusing task. Given the number of options available on Amazon, it is less likely that you will make a quick decision.

Here are some factors to consider when hunting for the best Canon camera:

Image quality should be better than your mobile phoneIt would prove useless to carry a camera around if your phone clicks better pictures than the camera. Besides that, ensure that the camera offers features your mobile phone doesn't possess.

ErgonomicsCheck if the camera is big enough, has a proper and pronounced grip, and if the important buttons are located at an optimum distance. Using the camera should be comfortable if you want it to help you generate beautiful captures.

Suitable Size and WeightDo you travel a lot, carry a big bag, or travel with children? If you fall in the first or the last category, carrying a small and lightweight camera would be convenient. However, if you usually carry a big bag, you can carry a large camera too. Consider your travelling habits before picking the best Canon camera.

Latest Model Within BudgetCamera technology is moving at an incredible speed. To that end, investing in the new camera technology is worth it. If the latest best Canon camera does not fit your budget, you can find discounts, offers, and bargains on the previous model.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Canon cameras

Why are Canon cameras popular?

Canon is the largest manufacturer of cameras in the world. It is a well-known and highly trusted brand and delivers excellent results. It is a trusted brand for many photographers. Besides, it also has great cameras for amateurs. So whether you are a beginner or a professional, you will find a camera that perfectly suits your needs. The image quality in Canon cameras is exceptional.

How much MP is required in a good camera?

In Canon cameras, you will find that the image resolution varies greatly. You will find cameras with image resolution ranging from 18MP to 32.5MP in this guide for the best Canon camera. 18MP is the bare minimum requirement for a good camera. Meanwhile, 32.5MP is exceptional quality and great for professional photography.

How many types of Canon cameras are there?

There are two types of Canon cameras – DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) and mirrorless. Canon has been expanding its product line by adding newer cameras with improved lenses, specifications, and other accessories. 
 

