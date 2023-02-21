Story Saved
New Delhi 27oCC
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
New Delhi 27oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Pick the right gaming laptop: Top 5 reliable Acer predators to consider

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 21, 2023 15:42 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

This article features the top 5 Acer Predators that are currently available in India. It also has suggestions for choosing the model that best meets your needs.

product info
Acer predator laptops feature bright displays with high refresh rates.

Gaming enthusiasts can enjoy an unrivaled gaming experience with the Acer Predator’s line of powerful and cutting-edge gaming laptops and monitors. These devices are packed with cutting-edge technology and features that elevate gaming to new-age standards. The Acer Predator gaming system features gorgeous displays with high refresh rates and quick response times, as well as powerful processors and graphics cards. Further, this brand offers a wide range of items that can suit both professionals and avid gamers. These products look fantastic and are powerful because of their sleek and fashionable design. Upgrade to an Acer Predator and boost your gaming experience!

Product list

1. Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop (11Th Gen Intel Core I9/17.3 Inches 4K Uhd Display/64Gb Ddr4 Ram/2Tb Ssd/1Tb HDD/RTX 3080 Graphics/Windows 10 Home/Per-Key RGB Backlit Keyboard) Ph517-52

For dedicated gamers who want the finest in performance and technology, the Acer Predator Helios 500 is a veritable powerhouse of a gaming laptop. Even the most demanding games run amazingly smoothly and quickly on this laptop as a result of its 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and potent RTX 3080 graphics card. You will enjoy excellent visuals with vibrant colors and fine detail on the 17.3-inch 4K UHD display. Further, this laptop provides plenty of room for all of your games as a result of its 64GB DDR4 RAM and 2TB SSD/1TB HDD storage. It can help you to customize your gaming setup to your particular needs with the per-key RGB lighted keyboard.

Specifications:

Brand- Acer

Series- Predator Helios 500

Screen Size- 17.3 Inches

Color- Black

Hard Disk Size- 1 TB

ProsCons
High-performance hardwareLarge size and weight
 Very costly 
cellpic 4% off
Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop (11Th Gen Intel Core I9/17.3 Inches 4K Uhd Display/64Gb Ddr4 Ram/2Tb Ssd/1Tb HDD/RTX 3080 Graphics/Windows 10 Home/Per Key RGB Backlit Keyboard) Ph517-52
4.2 (6)
4.2 (6)
4% off
432,159 449,999
Buy now

2.Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i9 12th Gen - (Windows 11 Home/32 GB/1TB SSD/ NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti/165Hz) PH315-55 with 39.6 Cm (15.6 Inches) QHD IPS Display

Modern gaming laptops like the Acer Predator Helios 300 are designed for passionate players who need the best hardware and software. The most in-demand games can run smoothly and quickly on this laptop as it has a potent 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. For gaming, leisure, and productivity, the 39.6 cm (15.6 inches) QHD IPS display offers spectacular graphics with rich colors and fine details. Further, the 1TB SSD storage guarantees that you'll have enough room for all of your games, files, and other data. Additionally, the 165Hz refresh rate guarantees that your gaming experience will always be responsive and fluid. The Acer Predator Helios 300, which runs Windows 11 Home, is the ideal option for hardcore gamers looking for a comprehensive gaming solution that combines performance, adaptability, and style.

Specifications:

Brand- Acer

Series Predator- Helios 300

Screen Size- 15.6 Inches

Color- Black

CPU Model- Core i9

ProsCons
With the per-key RGB backlit keyboard, you can completely customise your gaming set-up.The high-performance hardware may generate a lot of heat.
cellpic 12% off
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i9 12th Gen - (Windows 11 Home/32 GB/1TB SSD/ NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti/165Hz) PH315-55 with 39.6 Cm (15.6 Inches) QHD IPS Display
3.8 (7)
3.8 (7)
12% off
265,000 299,999
Buy now

3. Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i9 11th Gen Processor - (16 GB/1TB SSD/ NVIDIA RTX 3060/165Hz/Windows 11 Home) PH315-54 with 39.6 cm (15.6 inches) QHD IPS Display/ 2.3 kgs

Consider the Acer Predator Helios 300 instead! This laptop has an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD, so it can handle whatever you throw. An immersive gaming experience is made possible with the 165Hz QHD IPS display and the NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card. Additionally, this laptop is powerful and lightweight, weighing only 2.3 kg, making it simple to carry everywhere. You will be equipped to start working or playing right away, thanks to Windows 11 Home's pre-installed configuration.

Specifications:

Brand- Acer

Series- Predator Helios 300

Screen Size- 15.6 Inches

Colour- Black

CPU Model- Core i9

ProsCons
Powerful PerformancePoor Battery Life
cellpic
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i9 11th Gen Processor - (16 GB/1TB SSD/ NVIDIA RTX 3060/165Hz/Windows 11 Home) PH315-54 with 39.6 cm (15.6 inches) QHD IPS Display/ 2.3 kgs
4 (89)
4 (89)
Get Price

4. ACER Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop Intel Quad Core I7 Processor 6GB Graphics, Full H, Red Backlit Keyboard

Do you want a gaming laptop with unmatched performance and good looks? Try the Acer Predator Helios 300 instead! This laptop can easily handle the most demanding games thanks to its potent Intel Quad Core i7 processor and 6GB graphics card. The 15.6-inch Full HD display offers a crisp, vibrant image, and the red backlit keyboard gives your gaming setup a fashionable touch. Further, its metal chassis offers a robust basis for all your gaming demands in addition to being svelte and fashionable. The Acer Predator Helios 300 features everything you require for a fantastic gaming experience, regardless of whether you are a casual player or a die-hard aficionado.

Specifications:

Brand- Acer

Series- G3-571-77QK

Screen Size- 15.6 Inches

Color- Black

Hard Disk Size- 256 GB

ProsCons
Powerful GraphicsSome users' laptops may only last so long since certain parts, such as the RAM and storage, may not be user-upgradable.
cellpic 37% off
ACER Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop Intel Quad Core I7 Processor 6GB Graphics, 15.6" Full HD, Red Backlit Keyboard, Metal Chassis
4.4 (2,635)
4.4 (2,635)
37% off
174,272 275,451
Buy now

5. Acer Predator Triton Intel i5 10th Gen 15.6 inches FHD IPS 144 Hz Display Full Metal Thin and Lightweight Gaming Laptop, 2.1Kg

This laptop can easily handle your favourite games and regular chores as it has the 10th Gen Intel i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 512 GB SSD. The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display provides a smooth and responsive gaming experience with a quick 144 Hz refresh rate and spectacular visuals. Additionally, the laptop is portable due to its small and light design, measuring just 19.9mm and weighing 2.1 kg. You’ll be equipped to begin gaming straight out of the box with the Windows 10 Home’s pre-installed configuration. Experience the ideal balancing act of performance, design, and portability by upgrading to the Acer Predator Triton today!

Specifications:

Brand- Acer

Series- PT315-52

Screen Size- 15.6 Inches

Color- Black

Hard Disk Size- 512 GB

ProsCons
Fast boot and load times as well as enough space for games, files, and other data are provided by the 1 TB SSD.Loud fans 
cellpic
Acer Predator Triton Intel i5 10th Gen 15.6 inches FHD IPS 144 Hz Display Full Metal Thin and Light Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 10 Home/GTX 1650Ti Graphics/19.9mm Thin/Abyssal Black), 2.1Kg
4.5 (130)
4.5 (130)
Get Price

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Acer Predator Helios 500 Laptop for Gaming (11Th Gen Intel Core I9/ RTX 3080 Graphics /64Gb Ddr4 Ram/2Tb Ssd/1Tb HDD/17.3 Inches 4K Uhd Display/ /Windows 10 HomeCrush the competition with the impressive power and speed of the 11th Generation Intel Core i9-11980HK processor Blazing-Fast Display: 43.9cm(17.3') display that comes with IPS Overclockable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with 16 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM 
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming for Laptop Intel Core i9 12th Gen - (Windows 11 Home/32 GB/1TB SSD/ NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti/165Hz) PH315-55 with 39.6 Cm (15.6 Inches) QHD IPS DisplayProcessor: Outperform any quad-coreDisplay: 15.6' display that comes with IPS Memory:32 GB (2*16) of DDR5 system memory
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i9 11th Gen Processor - (16 GB/1TB SSD/ NVIDIA RTX 3060/165Hz/Windows 11 Home) 2.3 kgsInternal Specifications: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz memoryBlazing-Quick Display that has 15.6' display RAM Memory Installed Size- 16 GB
ACER Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop Intel Quad Core I7 Processor 6GB Graphics, 15.6' Full HD, Red Backlit Keyboard, Metal ChassisLatest 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ Processor (Up to 3.8GHz)15.6 Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen with IPS displayOne-year manufacturer warranty
Acer Predator Triton Intel i5 10th Gen 15.6 inches FHD IPS 144 Hz Display Thin and Light Gaming Laptop (512GB SSD/Win 10 Home/8GB RAM /19.9mm Thin/Abyssal Black/GTX 1650Ti Graphics), 2.1KgProcessor: Intel Core i5-10300H processorWarranty: One-year International Travelers Warranty (ITW)Display: 15.6' display with IPS

Best overall product

Due to its potent hardware components, the Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop (11th Gen Intel Core i9/17.3 inches 4K UHD Display/64GB DDR4 RAM/2TB SSD/1TB HDD/RTX 3080 Graphics/Windows 10 Home/Per-Key RGB Backlit Keyboard) PH517-52 is regarded as one of the best gaming laptops. Even the most demanding games run effortlessly and quickly with the NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics card and the 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor. Overall, the Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop is a top pick for gamers and a fantastic gaming laptop due to its high speed, display quality, storage, and customisation.

Best value for money

The Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop offers a potent combination of hardware and capabilities at a reasonably low cost, making it a good value-for-money item. High-end components generally featured in more expensive gaming laptops include the 17.3-inch 4K UHD display, the 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, and the NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics card. On the other hand, the Acer Predator Helios 500 offers these parts at a more affordable cost to a larger spectrum of customers. The Acer Predator Helios 500 has high-end components, but it also has extra features that gamers will appreciate, like 64GB of DDR4 RAM, a 2TB SSD and a 1TB HDD for quick and ample storage, a per-key RGB backlit keyboard for customisation, and Later versions Home for a recognisable and user-friendly operating system.

How to find the perfect gaming monitor?

The most crucial step is to carefully study each gaming laptop model in the segment using the most recent features and qualities each model offers. Pick one of the handfuls that strike the ideal balance between affordability, accessibility, and design. Make it a practice to study customer feedback and grievances expressed online on various platforms since the opposition is the finest facilitator. To discover unbiased reviews, browse YouTube videos. Additionally, consider devices with lengthy warranties because they guarantee you won't need to pay for maintenance soon.

Product Price
Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop (11Th Gen Intel Core I9/17.3 Inches 4K Uhd Display/64Gb Ddr4 Ram/2Tb Ssd/1Tb HDD/RTX 3080 Graphics/Windows 10 Home/Per Key RGB Backlit Keyboard) Ph517-52 ₹ 432,159
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i9 12th Gen - (Windows 11 Home/32 GB/1TB SSD/ NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti/165Hz) PH315-55 with 39.6 Cm (15.6 Inches) QHD IPS Display ₹ 265,000
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i9 11th Gen Processor - (16 GB/1TB SSD/ NVIDIA RTX 3060/165Hz/Windows 11 Home) PH315-54 with 39.6 cm (15.6 inches) QHD IPS Display/ 2.3 kgs
ACER Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop Intel Quad Core I7 Processor 6GB Graphics, 15.6" Full HD, Red Backlit Keyboard, Metal Chassis ₹ 174,272
Acer Predator Triton Intel i5 10th Gen 15.6 inches FHD IPS 144 Hz Display Full Metal Thin and Light Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win 10 Home/GTX 1650Ti Graphics/19.9mm Thin/Abyssal Black), 2.1Kg

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Laptops
RELATED STORIES
Stay fit with these top 5 Phillips air fryers: Buying guide
10 best cold press juicers for nutritious and enzyme-rich juice: Buying guide
Streamline your kitchen routine with 5 best Bosch dishwashers: Our top picks
Buying guide: 4 best iPhone OTG pen drives
Top 10 bootable pen drives available online: A buying guide

Top 5 Reliable Acer predators

Can you play games on an Acer Predator laptop?

Do laptops made by Acer Predator have a warranty?

In an Acer Predator laptop, is it possible to upgrade the graphics card?

Is the keyboard on a laptop made by Acer Predator backlit?

Can I perform general computer and productivity tasks on an Acer Predator laptop?

View More
electronics FOR LESS