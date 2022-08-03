Sign out
POCO mobile phones under 12,000 don't lighten your wallet

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 03, 2022 19:58 IST

Summary:

If you're looking for an impressive POCO phone while being on a budget, worry not! We got you covered. Finding a suitable phone for yourself can be a task, but it can get easier with our buyer's guide.  

POCO mobile phones under 12,000 are sleek and stylish.

Finding the best phone for yourself can be a bit challenging. However, the job can be easily done if you follow our buyer's guide closely. We have curated a list with the best POCO mobile phones under 12,000, so that you don't have to worry about the specifications and pricing anymore. We have made sure to include everything that you would need to know before buying the phone you like. Moreover, we have also included a list of pros and cons, so that you can make a fair choice.

All the POCO mobile phones under 12,000 are sleek, stylish, and available in exciting colours. So, let's dive into the list of the best POCO phones under 12,000 in India.

Here's the list of the best POCO phones under 12,000 in India:

1. MI POCO M2 (Slate Blue, 64 GB Storage), 6GB RAM

If you're looking for a phone with good battery backup and a dual sim, this one is perfect for you. It has impressive features that will keep you hooked. It is also available in many colours to chhose from. With 64GB storage, you will never face a problem in storing your data on the device.

Specifications

OS: Android 10.0

Brand: MI

Connectivity technologies: 4g

Display features: Wireless

Camera features: Front

Color: Slate blue

Battery power rating: 5000 mAh

RAM Storage: 6 GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

Product weight: 440g

ProsCons
Clear cameraLow battery backup.
Large display with good resolution.Outdated Operating System.
Ample storage space. 
MI Poco M2 (Slate Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
13% off
11,269 12,999
Buy now

2. (Renewed) MI POCO M2 PRO (Out of the Blue, 64 GB Storage), 4GB RAM

With a stunning design and sleek build, this phone is a must-have! It has numerous impressive features that will make you go for it. It also has good ROM storage, so that you can store all your data without any hassles.

Specifications

Brand: MI

Form Factor: Bar

RAM Storage: 4 GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

Cellular Technology: 4G

Screen Size: 6.67 inches

Manufacturer: 1-year manufacturing warranty

Other Camera Features: Front

OS: Android

Colour: Out of the Blue

Product weight: 540g

Battery power rating: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Stunning and sleek designInsufficient RAM storage
Available in vivid coloursNot a very good camera
Ample ROM storageLow battery backup
(Renewed) MI Poco M2 Pro (Out of The Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
29% off
11,999 16,999
Buy now

3. POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB), 4GB RAM

With sufficient storage to store all your photos and videos, the POCO C31 is also available in various colours. You can choose any colour according to your convenience. It also has the latest version of Android OS with Android 11.0, which means that your phone will be top-notch in its performance at all times.

Specifications

Brand: POCO

Model Number: MZB0A0KIN

Cellular Technology: LTE

Screen Size: 6.53 Inches

OS: Android 11.0

Memory Capacity: 4 GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

Colour: Royal Blue

Front Camera Resolution: 5MP

Rear Camera Resolution: 2MP

Product weight: 380g

Battery power rating: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Latest Android OSAbsence of a good camera
Fast and good in performance.Not a good battery backup
tunning designs and colours are available. 
POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
26% off
8,840 11,999
Buy now

4. Redmi POCO C3 (Arctic Blue, 64 GB Storage), 4GB RAM

This is one of the best phones in India's list of POCO mobile phones under 12,000. It is because it has all the qualities that make it stand out from the crowd. It is visually appealing and has sufficient storage for all your needs. It also has a large display with a stunning resolution for your convenience.

Specifications

Brand: Redmi

Model Number: MZB07RJIN

Cellular Technology: 4G

Memory Capacity: 64 GB

Front Camera Resolution: 5 MP

CPU Manufacturer: MediaTek Helio G35

Screen Size: 6.43 Inches

Rear Camera Resolution: 2 MP

OS: Android

Product weight: 410g

Battery power rating: 5000mAh

ProsCons
Stunning colours and sleek designLack of a good camera
The latest OS is presentLimited RAM storage
Large display with good resolution 
Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 4 RAM /64 Storage)
13% off
9,580 10,999
Buy now

5. POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 32 GB), 3GB RAM

If you are on a tight budget, then this phone may work well for you. It has many amazing features, which you will find hard to resist. It also comes in various classy colours. With 3 GB RAM, you can easily manage all your daily tasks through your device. It also has sufficient ROM storage for your usage.

Specifications

Brand: POCO

Model Number: MZB0A0LIN

RAM Capacity: 3GB

ROM Capacity: 32 GB

Front Camera Resolution: 5 MP

Rear Camera Resolution: 13 MP

Colour: Shadow Gray

Screen Size: 16.59 centimetres

OS: Android

Cellular Technology: LTE

Product weight: 380g

Battery power rating: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Good camera qualityLimited RAM storage
Large display with good resolutionLack of a good selfie camera
Ample storage space 
Poco C31 (Shadow Gray, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
20% off
7,999 9,999
Buy now

6. Redmi POCO C3 (Lime Green, 32 GB storage), 3 GB RAM

This phone is available in exciting and stunning colours that will appeal to you and also entice all your friends. It has good ROM storage so that you can store all your photos and videos in the same place. In addition, it has a good battery backup. It is also budget-friendly.

Specifications

Brand: Redmi

Model Number: MZB07RJIN

Network Service Provider: 3

Memory Capacity: 32 GB

Item Dimensions: 9 x 77 x 165 Millimeters

Front Camera Resolution: 5 MP

Rear Camera Resolution: 2 MP

Colour: Lime Green

Screen Size: 6.43 Inches

OS: Android

Product weight: 360g

Battery power rating: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
The latest operating system is presentLimited RAM storage
Large display with good resolutionBad quality camera
Stunning colours are available 
Redmi Poco C3 (Lime Green, 3 RAM / 32 Storage)
21% off
7,880 9,999
Buy now

Price of POCO mobile at a glance:

ProductPrice
MI POCO M2, 64 GBRs. 12,999
(Renewed) MI POCO M2 PRO, 64 GBRs. 13,980
Redmi POCO C3, 64 GBRs. 10,999
Redmi POCO C3, 32 GBRs. 10,999
POCO C31, 64 GBRs. 10,999
POCO C31, 64 GBRs. 10,999

Best 3 Features For You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
MI POCO M2Royal colors are present.4G enabled.Latest operating system.
MI POCO M2 PROAmple storage spaceGood RAM backupGreat battery backup.
Redmi POCO C3, 32 GB VariantStunning colors are available.Stylish and lightweight.Good RAM support.
Redmi POCO C3, 64 GB VariantAmple ROM storage is availablePresence of latest OS.Good camera resolution.
POCO C31, 64 GB VariantLarge display with good resolution.Sufficient storage space.Elegant colours are available.
POCO C31, 32 GB VariantGood colors are available.Suitable for everyday use.Large display with good resolution.

Best value for money

When you are on a budget, choosing the best phone for yourself is very important. Make sure you are paying effectively for what you are getting for yourself. The POCO mobile phones serve as a breath of fresh air as they are affordable and excellent in performance. The Redmi POCO C3, 64 GB variant is the best buy value for money. It is priced at only 8,910. It has ample RAM storage for all your photos and videos. Apart from that, you can also click good pictures from this phone.

Best overall

Choosing the best POCO mobile phone for under 12,000 can be challenging. Due to this, it is very important to choose a phone with all the qualities you want. For this reason, the MI POCO M2, 64 GBstands out. With a sleek, slim, and lightweight design, this variant also has great storage capacity. You can also click amazing pictures from this phone. In addition, it has a dual sim port with 4G enabled. Apart from all this, it also has good resolution and display.

How to find the best POCO Mobile Phones under 12,000?

So many good phones are present in the digital market right now. However, you must always find the best phone for yourself. For this, several things should be kept in mind.

First, be clear about your needs and budget. Once you have sorted that out, the search narrows down. Apart from that, it is also vital that you have a thorough look at the storage space, both in terms of RAM and ROM, to select the best one. Make sure you are keeping the cellular technology handy as well. You must look for the latest operating system and cellular technology while buying POCO phones under 12,000.

Every phone has its own set of pros and cons, and you should be aware of them before you pick a phone for yourself.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What are the various specifications of MI POCO M2, 64 GB?

Specifications of MI POCO M2, 64 GB are:

OS: Android 10.0

Brand: MI

Connectivity technologies: 4g

Display features: Wireless

Camera features: Front

Color: Slate blue

Battery power rating: 5000mAh

RAM Storage: 6 GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

2. What is the average price of POCO mobile phones in India?

POCO mobiles are priced between Rs. 10,000 - 30,000 in India. The price may increase or decrease depending upon the features present in the device. Some devices are also above 30,000 in the country.

3. Name some POCO phones under 12,000 in India.

Some of these phones are:

MI POCO M2 Pro

MI POCO M2

Redmi POCO C3

POCO C31

4. What is the ideal RAM capacity for POCO phones?

Any RAM capacity between 4GB to 8GB works well for all POCO phones. You can use them for all your applications without worrying about anything else. It also boosts the performance of your device.

5. Give some specifications of the MI POCO M2 Pro.

Specifications of the MI POCO M2 Pro:

Brand: MI

Form Factor: Bar

RAM Storage: 4 GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

Cellular Technology: 4G

Screen Size: 6.67 inches

Manufacturer: 1-year manufacturing warranty

Other Camera Features: Front

OS: Android

Colour: Out of the Blue

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

