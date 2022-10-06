Story Saved
New Delhi 26oCC
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
New Delhi 26oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Realme 3 GB RAM mobile phone: Our top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 06, 2022 13:29 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

As a major brand in the budget smartphone market, Realme has grown steadily since 2018. Below is a comprehensive list of the best Realme 3 GB RAM mobile phones.

product info
Realme mobile phone

Smartphones are capable of doing everything from emailing to gaming. Smartphone options abound today, so choosing a phone that meets your requirements is essential. High-resolution cameras and high-performance gaming are some features available on different smartphones. Here, we tell you about the best Realme 3GB RAM mobile phones.

Best Realme 3GB RAM mobile phones

1. Realme C31

This phone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, a light silver colour, around 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, and it is at a lower price point than the Realme C31. Moreover, there is also a triple rear camera setup of 13MP + 2MP + 0.3MP, as well as a 5MP front camera to be found on the device. In terms of display, this device has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a pixel density of 270 PPI and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Despite the brand's growth to become a leading one in the market, the secret to its success has been the company's strategy of launching products in a variety of categories at the same time. A comprehensive smartphone will have several features that make it a well-rounded device.

Specifications:

Processor: Unisoc T 612 processor

Screen size: 6.52 inches IPS LCD

Battery: 5000 mAh

RAM: 3 GB

Rear camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP triple rear

Front camera: 5 MP front

ProsCons
3.5 mm audio jackRuns Android 11
Micro SD card supportMediocre hardware
5000 mAh battery10W charging
cellpic
Realme C31 (Dark Green, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
19% off 8,889 10,999
Buy now

2. Realme C21Y

Realme has created a new pocket-friendly device with the device C21Y, which runs the Unisoc T610 chipset. The phone is fueled by a Unisoc chipset, which is the first of its kind from the brand. The device has a blue colour to match its design, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage capacity, a 13 MP primary camera, a 2 MP secondary camera, a 5 MP front camera, and is priced at only 8,699.

Specifications:

Processor: Unisoc T 610

OS: Android v 11

Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear

RAM: 3GB

Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD

Storage: 32 GB

Front camera: 5 MP front

Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
HD+ resolutionMicro USB charging port
Huge display Average hardware performance 
Better triple rear cameraAverage front camera
cellpic
realme C21Y (Cross Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage), Medium
11% off 8,899 9,999
Buy now

3. Realme Narzo 50i Prime

The Realme Narzo 50i combines excellent features with a large display and comes with an attractive price tag of only 7,166, making it one of the most competitively priced phones. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity are adequate for anyone to store all their photos and videos comfortably. There are several stunning colours available in this phone as well as a variety of sizes and shapes.

Specifications:

RAM: 3 GB

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display with 400 nits of brightness brings a full-screen display and vibrant colours to make every ounce of the experience exciting

Processor: Unisoc T612 processor

Front camera: 5MP (f/2.1)

ROM: 32GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear camera: 8MP back camera

ProsCons
Ample storage spaceNot equipped with the latest OS
Sleek and stylish designLimited RAM storage
Available in many coloursHeating issues found
cellpic
realme narzo 50i Prime (Mint Green 3GB RAM+32GB Storage) Octa-core Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
11% off 7,999 8,999
Buy now

4. Realme C15

In terms of value for money, the Realme C15 is one of the best all-around Android phones available at a budget price. Even though it is one of the best Realme mobile phones under 12,000, there are some issues with the performance of its camera, which is sometimes unpredictable. It still has a very good battery life, user-friendly software, and a nice-looking design.

Specifications:

OS: Android v10

Screen size: 6.5 inches

Processor: Mediatek Helio G35 octa core processor

RAM: 3 GB

Rear camera: 13 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front camera: 8 MP

Battery: 6000 mAH lithium-ion battery

ProsCons
6000 mAh Lithium-ion BatteryNo stereo speakers
3.5 audio jackAverage camera quality
Water splash resistantPlastic build
cellpic
Realme C15 (Power Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Realme C33

A powerful smartphone, the Realme C33, is equipped with a Unisoc T612 Processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. There are two cameras on its primary camera: a 50-megapixel one, a 0.3-megapixel one, and a 5-megapixel front camera for taking selfies. Furthermore, the phone's 5000 mAh battery can last for most of the day without needing to be recharged.

Specifications:

RAM capacity: 3 GB

Processor: Unisoc T612 processor

ROM storage: 32 GB

Battery description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion

Main camera: 50 MP + 0.3 MP

Selfie camera: 5 MP

Screen size: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ display

ProsCons
Unisoc T612 ProcessorNo wireless charging
3.5mm audio connector supportDecent camera quality
5000 mAh Lithium-ion BatteryPlastic made
cellpic
Realme C33 (Sandy Gold), 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage
17% off 9,999 11,999
Buy now

6. Realme C30

According to the specifications of the Realme C30, it appears to be one of the most powerful smartphones available in the market at the moment. A lot of the features available on more expensive mid-range flagship smartphones are also available in the Realme C30 at a starting price of Rs. 8,399, which increases its value proposition immediately compared to its competitors.

Specifications:

Processor: Unisoc T612 processor

Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ display

RAM: 3GB

ROM: 32GB

Front camera: 5 MP (f/2.0)

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear camera: 8 megapixels, Wide, F2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixel size, 1/4.0" sensor size, Autofocus, 27 mm focal length

ProsCons
5000 mAh big batteryDecent Camera 
Great performanceAverage battery life
Unisoc T612 ProcessorThe screen is not much bright
cellpic
Realme C30 (Denim Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
14% off 7,999 9,299
Buy now

7. Realme C21

One of the most premium Realme smartphones on the market is the Realme C21, which has 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. There is one camera on the front of the Realme C21 (5MP) and three cameras on the back (13MP + 2MP + 2MP). The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and a lithium-ion battery with a 5000 mAh capacity.

Specifications:

RAM capacity: 3 GB

Main camera: 13MP + 2MP + 2MP

Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 processor

ROM storage: 32GB

Battery description: 4200 mAh Lithium-ion

Selfie camera: 5MP

Screen size: 6.5 inches

ProsCons
MediaTek Helio G35 processorDecent camera
Large 4200 mAh Lithium-ion batteryNo wireless charging
Headphone Jack supportMultitasking is not smooth
cellpic
(Renewed) realme C21 (Cross Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Without Offers
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Realme C 31Processor: Unisoc T 612 processorBattery: 5000 mAhRear camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP triple rear
Realme C 21 YProcessor: Unisoc T 610Battery: 5000 mAhCamera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple rear
Realme Narzo 50i PrimeProcessor: Unisoc T 612 processorBattery: 5000 mAhRear Camera: 8MP back camera
Realme C15Processor: Mediatek Helio G35 octa core processorBattery: 6000mAH lithium-ion batteryRear camera: 13 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Realme C33Processor: Unisoc T 612 processorBattery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ionMain Camera: 50 MP + 0.3 MP
Realme C30Processor: Unisoc T 612 processorBattery: 5000 mAhRear Camera: 8 megapixels, Wide, F2.0 aperture, 1.12 micron pixel size, 1/4.0" sensor size, Autofocus, 27 mm focal length
Realme C21Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 processorBattery Description: 4200 mAh Lithium-ionMain Camera: 13MP + 2MP + 2MP

Best value for money

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime is the best smartphone you can invest in if you are tight on budget and searching for a budget-friendly smartphone under 7,500. After a discount of Rs. 1,500 was applied to the Amazon price, it was priced at around Rs. 7,100. In addition to its excellent features, this product has several other unique qualities. Furthermore, the product's price is reasonable, so almost everyone can afford it.

Best overall product

Realme's many phones make it very difficult to choose the best one. The Realme C 31 is a great option if you want a smartphone that offers the best-in-class experience. It not only supports 3GB RAM but also allows you to expand the storage capacity up to 1TB so that you can store photos, videos, and other data on it.

How to find the perfect Realme 3 GB RAM mobile phone?

You should ensure that the hardware of the device you are considering is compatible with the required specifications and features. There are a number of factors to consider when choosing a mobile device, but also the RAM, which will determine how smoothly your device runs compared to other components, such as the processor, graphic processor, battery, and operating system.


It should be noted that most mobile phones will have at least 32GB of storage on board for storing data and applications. When you have more memory, you can open a more significant number of apps simultaneously without slowing down your device. You can store an increasing number of photos or videos within your reach at any given time. It is easy for a phone's internal storage to fill up fairly quickly if photos and videos are often stored on it.

As a result, you should make sure to buy a mobile phone that comes with a space that can be expanded.

Products price list

S.noProduct NamePrice
1.Realme C 31 8,942
2.Realme C 21 Y 8,699
3.Realme Narzo 50i Prime 7,166
4.Realme C15 11,999
5.Realme C33 9,499
6.Realme C30 8,399
7.Realme C21 7,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get as much as 52% off on skincare items
10 Best Realme 4GB RAM mobile phones in India you should check
Realme 6 GB RAM mobile phone: Top picks
Realme HD mobile phones
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get up to 69% off on men's, women's clothing

Realme 3 GB RAM mobile phone: Our top picks

Is Realme service free?

How long does a Realme mobile phone battery last?

Can I play games on Realme smartphones?

Do Realme phones have privacy issues?

What kind of phone brand is Realme?

View More
electronics FOR LESS