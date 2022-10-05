Story Saved
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Realme 5G phones: A comprehensive guide to buying the most affordable phones

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 05, 2022 03:13 IST
Summary:

As a major brand in the budget smartphone market, Realme has grown steadily since 2018. Below is a comprehensive list of the best Realme 5G mobile phones.

Realme 5G phones

With the advancement in technology, new smartphones with the latest features are launching every day. Subsequently, our lives have become more and more dependent on smartphones. Everyday tasks become easier when you have a smartphone with all the necessary features.

Smartphones are capable of doing everything from emailing to gaming. Smartphone options abound today, so choosing a phone that meets your requirements is essential. High-resolution cameras and high-performance gaming are some features available on different smartphones.

Here is a comprehensive list of the best Realme 5G mobile phones:

1. Realme 9 Pro 5G

In terms of value for money, the Realme 9 Pro is one of the best all-around Android phones available at a budget price. Despite the fact that it is just under 20,000, its battery life is excellent, and it has a sleek design and user-friendly software.

Specifications:

OS : Android 12

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Screen size : 6.6-inches

Dimensions : 16.6 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm

Battery : 5000 mAh

RAM : 6 GB

Rear camera : 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front camera : 16 MP

ProsCons
Affordable pricePlastic build
User-friendly softwareLow Display Brightness
Solid battery lifeDecent cameras
Realme 9 Pro 5G (Midnight Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
12% off 19,389 21,999
2. Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme Narzo 5G features a bezel-free display with a water-drop-shaped notch at the bottom of the selfie camera. The rear camera array on the Realme 5G-enabled device consists of triple cameras for imaging purposes. On the back of the device is a fingerprint sensor that can be used to unlock it safely.

Specifications:

Processor : Mediatek dimensity 700 MT6833

Camera : 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

RAM : 6 GB

Display : 6.5 inches IPS LCD

Storage : 128 GB

Front camera : 16 MP

Battery : 5000mAh

Android : v11 OS

ProsCons
Affordable priceIPS LCD
Strong processorAverage cameras
Solid battery life18 W charging support
realme narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
6% off 16,999 17,999
3. Realme 9 5G

This phone is one of the best smartphones in this price range. It comes in a striking colour that appears fantastic and glamorous, but it does have a pro version of the line with a metal frame. Even if you're not a photographer, the excellent camera of Realme 9 5G will help you click great pictures.

Specifications:

Screen size :6.6-inch

Resolution :1080 x 2412

CPU :Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM :4 GB

OS :Android 11

Storage :64 GB

Rear camera :48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front camera :16 MP

Battery :5000 mAh

ProsCons
Excellent primary cameraAbsence of an ultra-wide lens
Battery life is also greatDisplay is not that bright
Smart designAverage display
realme 9 5G (Supersonic Black, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
16% off 16,750 19,999
4. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

In terms of specifications, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G has a 6.4-inches Full HD+ AMOLED display and 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor and a 4500 mAh Li-ion Battery equip this phone with the latest technology.

Specifications:

RAM Capacity :8 GB

Processor :Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor

ROM storage :128 GB

Battery description :4500 mAh Lithium-ion

Main camera :50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Biometric security :Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

Selfie camera :16 MP

Screen size :6.4 inches

ProsCons
5000 mAh Lithium-ion BatteryNo stereo speakers
11 band 5G networkAverage camera quality
3.5 audio jackPlastic build
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Sunrise Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
14% off 25,650 29,999
5. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

With a powerful 5G Mediatek 920 Dimensity processor, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G features 128 GB and 8 GB RAM internal storage, making it a powerful gaming smartphone. The primary camera has a triple-lens setup with a 48 MP camera, an 8 MP camera, a 2 MP camera, and a 16 MP camera for selfies. In addition, the phone's 5000 mAh battery can sustain it for most of the day without needing to charge it.

Specifications:

RAM capacity :8 GB

Processor :Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful gaming processor

ROM storage :128 GB

Battery description :5000 mAh Lithium-ion

Main camera :48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Biometric security :Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

Selfie camera :16 MP

Screen size :6.4 inches

ProsCons
Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming ProcessorNo wireless charging
5G networkDecent camera quality
5000 mAh Lithium-ion BatteryNo microSD card slot
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Blue 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 920 5G Processor |90Hz Super AMOLED Display
31% off 17,999 25,999
6. Realme 8 5G

If you're in the market for a highly affordable 5G smartphone, then the Realme 8 5G is one of the best options. In addition to the typical Android phone style, it has a great processor, a decent camera, and a large yet attractive display.

Specifications:

Storage :128GB expandable up to 1TB

Battery :5000mAh

Rear camera :48MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front camera :16MP

OS :Android 11

Screen size :6.5-inch

CPU :Dimensity 700

RAM :4GB

ProsCons
Large bright screenAverage camera
5000 mAh battery lifeDecent processor
Affordable 5GBasic design
realme 8 5G (4 GB RAM, 64GB ROM) (Supersonic Black)
7. Realme X50 Pro 5G

With 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, the Realme X50 Pro is one of the most premium Realme smartphones in the market. With a dual front camera setup of 32 MP + 8 MP (32MP + 50MP + 2MP), the Realme X50 Pro offers a 50 MP + 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup, alongside other wonderful features.

Specifications:

RAM capacity :8 GB

Main camera :64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Processor :Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor

ROM storage :128 GB

Battery description :4200 mAh Lithium-ion

Selfie camera :32 MP + 8 MP

Screen size :6.44 inches

Biometric security :Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

ProsCons
Splash-resistant body with matte Gorilla GlassNo wireless charging
Large AMOLED, HDR10+, 90Hz, very bright displayDecent camera
Superb fast chargingNo OIS on the main camera
Realme X50 Pro (Moss Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
19% off 34,999 42,999
Comparison table:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Realme 9 Pro 5GProcessor: Qualcomm snapdragon 695Battery: 5000 mAh 
Realme Narzo 30 5GProcessor: Mediatek dimensity 700 MT6833Battery: 5000 mAh 
Realme 9 5GProcessor/CPU: Qualcomm SM6375 snapdragon 695 5GBattery: 5000 mAh 
Realme 9 Pro+ 5GProcessor: Mediatek Dimensity 920 ProcessorBattery Description: 4500 mAh Lithium-ion 
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5GProcessor: Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming ProcessorBattery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion 
Realme 8 5GProcessor/CPU: Dimensity 700Battery: 5000 mAh 
Realme X50 Pro 5GProcessor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processorBattery Description: 4200 mAh Lithium-ion 

Best value for money

There is no doubt that the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is the best value-for-money smartphone in this category. As far as features go, the phone ticks all the essential boxes, and it features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, a 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear-facing sensor, as well as a 16 MP front-facing sensor. Additionally, the phone is equipped with a decent 4500 mAh Li-ion battery, and it also comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor. It is an impressive phone with great value for money and is up to the mark regarding quality.

Best overall product

Amongst the plethora of Realme phones available on the market, choosing the best one can be very confusing. So, if you are looking for a smartphone that offers you the best-in-class experience, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G variant makes for a great choice. Aside from using 5G networks, it allows you to expand the storage capacity so that you can store up to 1 TB of photos, videos, and other data.

How to find the perfect Realme 5G mobile phones?

Smartphones are available in different price ranges in the market, so there are many options to choose from. It is essential to consider the use you will make of your new smartphone when you purchase it. For example, while some people use their smartphones for gaming, others use them for running heavy applications or photography. When choosing a smartphone, it is essential to keep the following things in mind:

  • RAM and ROM should be of decent quality
  • A good quality camera is a must
  • Processors with good performance
  • The bandwidth of the network
  • The battery life is an essential factor to consider

Price list of all products:

S. No.ProductPrice
1.Realme 9 Pro 5G 18,990
2.Realme Narzo 30 5G 16,999
3.Realme 9 5G 17,449
4.Realme 9 Pro+ 5G 27,999
5.Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G 17,999
6.Realme 8 5G 14,999
7.Realme X50 Pro 5G 34,999
