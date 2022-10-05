Realme 5G phones: A comprehensive guide to buying the most affordable phones

Realme 5G phones
With the advancement in technology, new smartphones with the latest features are launching every day. Subsequently, our lives have become more and more dependent on smartphones. Everyday tasks become easier when you have a smartphone with all the necessary features.
Smartphones are capable of doing everything from emailing to gaming. Smartphone options abound today, so choosing a phone that meets your requirements is essential. High-resolution cameras and high-performance gaming are some features available on different smartphones.
Here is a comprehensive list of the best Realme 5G mobile phones:
1. Realme 9 Pro 5G
In terms of value for money, the Realme 9 Pro is one of the best all-around Android phones available at a budget price. Despite the fact that it is just under 20,000, its battery life is excellent, and it has a sleek design and user-friendly software.
Specifications:
OS : Android 12
Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Screen size : 6.6-inches
Dimensions : 16.6 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm
Battery : 5000 mAh
RAM : 6 GB
Rear camera : 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Front camera : 16 MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable price
|Plastic build
|User-friendly software
|Low Display Brightness
|Solid battery life
|Decent cameras
2. Realme Narzo 30 5G
Realme Narzo 5G features a bezel-free display with a water-drop-shaped notch at the bottom of the selfie camera. The rear camera array on the Realme 5G-enabled device consists of triple cameras for imaging purposes. On the back of the device is a fingerprint sensor that can be used to unlock it safely.
Specifications:
Processor : Mediatek dimensity 700 MT6833
Camera : 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
RAM : 6 GB
Display : 6.5 inches IPS LCD
Storage : 128 GB
Front camera : 16 MP
Battery : 5000mAh
Android : v11 OS
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable price
|IPS LCD
|Strong processor
|Average cameras
|Solid battery life
|18 W charging support
3. Realme 9 5G
This phone is one of the best smartphones in this price range. It comes in a striking colour that appears fantastic and glamorous, but it does have a pro version of the line with a metal frame. Even if you're not a photographer, the excellent camera of Realme 9 5G will help you click great pictures.
Specifications:
Screen size :6.6-inch
Resolution :1080 x 2412
CPU :Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G
RAM :4 GB
OS :Android 11
Storage :64 GB
Rear camera :48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Front camera :16 MP
Battery :5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent primary camera
|Absence of an ultra-wide lens
|Battery life is also great
|Display is not that bright
|Smart design
|Average display
4. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G
In terms of specifications, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G has a 6.4-inches Full HD+ AMOLED display and 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. Mediatek Dimensity 920 Processor and a 4500 mAh Li-ion Battery equip this phone with the latest technology.
Specifications:
RAM Capacity :8 GB
Processor :Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor
ROM storage :128 GB
Battery description :4500 mAh Lithium-ion
Main camera :50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Biometric security :Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)
Selfie camera :16 MP
Screen size :6.4 inches
|Pros
|Cons
|5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery
|No stereo speakers
|11 band 5G network
|Average camera quality
|3.5 audio jack
|Plastic build
5. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
With a powerful 5G Mediatek 920 Dimensity processor, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G features 128 GB and 8 GB RAM internal storage, making it a powerful gaming smartphone. The primary camera has a triple-lens setup with a 48 MP camera, an 8 MP camera, a 2 MP camera, and a 16 MP camera for selfies. In addition, the phone's 5000 mAh battery can sustain it for most of the day without needing to charge it.
Specifications:
RAM capacity :8 GB
Processor :Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful gaming processor
ROM storage :128 GB
Battery description :5000 mAh Lithium-ion
Main camera :48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Biometric security :Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)
Selfie camera :16 MP
Screen size :6.4 inches
|Pros
|Cons
|Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming Processor
|No wireless charging
|5G network
|Decent camera quality
|5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery
|No microSD card slot
6. Realme 8 5G
If you're in the market for a highly affordable 5G smartphone, then the Realme 8 5G is one of the best options. In addition to the typical Android phone style, it has a great processor, a decent camera, and a large yet attractive display.
Specifications:
Storage :128GB expandable up to 1TB
Battery :5000mAh
Rear camera :48MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera :16MP
OS :Android 11
Screen size :6.5-inch
CPU :Dimensity 700
RAM :4GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Large bright screen
|Average camera
|5000 mAh battery life
|Decent processor
|Affordable 5G
|Basic design
7. Realme X50 Pro 5G
With 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, the Realme X50 Pro is one of the most premium Realme smartphones in the market. With a dual front camera setup of 32 MP + 8 MP (32MP + 50MP + 2MP), the Realme X50 Pro offers a 50 MP + 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup, alongside other wonderful features.
Specifications:
RAM capacity :8 GB
Main camera :64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Processor :Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
ROM storage :128 GB
Battery description :4200 mAh Lithium-ion
Selfie camera :32 MP + 8 MP
Screen size :6.44 inches
Biometric security :Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)
|Pros
|Cons
|Splash-resistant body with matte Gorilla Glass
|No wireless charging
|Large AMOLED, HDR10+, 90Hz, very bright display
|Decent camera
|Superb fast charging
|No OIS on the main camera
Best value for money
There is no doubt that the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is the best value-for-money smartphone in this category. As far as features go, the phone ticks all the essential boxes, and it features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, a 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear-facing sensor, as well as a 16 MP front-facing sensor. Additionally, the phone is equipped with a decent 4500 mAh Li-ion battery, and it also comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 920 processor. It is an impressive phone with great value for money and is up to the mark regarding quality.
Best overall product
Amongst the plethora of Realme phones available on the market, choosing the best one can be very confusing. So, if you are looking for a smartphone that offers you the best-in-class experience, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G variant makes for a great choice. Aside from using 5G networks, it allows you to expand the storage capacity so that you can store up to 1 TB of photos, videos, and other data.
How to find the perfect Realme 5G mobile phones?
Smartphones are available in different price ranges in the market, so there are many options to choose from. It is essential to consider the use you will make of your new smartphone when you purchase it. For example, while some people use their smartphones for gaming, others use them for running heavy applications or photography. When choosing a smartphone, it is essential to keep the following things in mind:
- RAM and ROM should be of decent quality
- A good quality camera is a must
- Processors with good performance
- The bandwidth of the network
- The battery life is an essential factor to consider
Price list of all products:
|S. No.
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Realme 9 Pro 5G
| ₹18,990
|2.
|Realme Narzo 30 5G
| ₹16,999
|3.
|Realme 9 5G
| ₹17,449
|4.
|Realme 9 Pro+ 5G
| ₹27,999
|5.
|Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
| ₹17,999
|6.
|Realme 8 5G
| ₹14,999
|7.
|Realme X50 Pro 5G
| ₹34,999