Saturday, Dec 24, 2022
Top 10 Realme 8 GB RAM phones

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 24, 2022 18:12 IST
Summary:

The top 10 Realme 8 GB RAM phones, the best deals, and a comparison are listed in this post to assist you in selecting the model that will most serve your needs.

product info
Realme

Realme is one of the leading mobile phone brands offering a wide range of phones with advanced features at an affordable price. This list is dedicated to the top 10 Realme phones that come with 8GB of RAM. These phones offer great performance, an immersive experience, and a long-lasting battery. They also come with a range of feavarious a powerful processor, large display, high-resolution cameras, and more. Whether you are a gaming enthusiast or just looking for an efficient phone, these Realme 8GB RAM phones are sure to provide you with the best performance.

1. Realme 8s 5G

The phone has a 6.5-inch touchscreen HD display, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone also has a 16MP front camera and a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera for your photos and videos. A 5000 mAh Li-Ion battery powers the phone, providing you with that extra boost of energy when using it. The phone has a stunning and modern appearance.

Specifications

• Display: 6.5" FHD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate

• Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G

• RAM: 6GB

• Storage: 128GB

• Rear Cameras: 48MP main, 2MP macro, 2MP depth

• Front Camera: 8MP

ProsCoon
5G enabled No water-resistance 
Long lasting battery Average display resolution 
Fast processor No wireless charging 
cellpic
realme 8s 5G (Universe Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium
9% off 20,990 22,990
Buy now

2. Realme 9

With the realme 9 smartphone, you can overindulge your favourite shows, play games, and do more. This mobile phone has a sizable 5000 mAh battery that enables you to enjoy entertainment all day long. Additionally, this phone sports a potent Snapdragon 680 Processor for a fluid and simple multitasking experience. The realme UI 3.0 on this smartphone also allows for simple upgrades and optimised functionality.

Specifications:

Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display

Processor: Octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor

RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB

Storage: 64GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 48MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide angle lens + 2MP macro lens + 2MP depth sensor

ProsCons
Powerful processor for multitasking and gaming No IP rating 
Big battery with fast charging support No wireless charging 
Affordable price point No expandable storage 
cellpic
realme 9 (Stargaze White, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
25% off 17,140 22,999
Buy now

3. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Even the most resource-demanding apps work smoothly on the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor, which powers the Realme 9 Pro+. It is also extremely energy-efficient because to the 6nm production technology.

Specifications:

Display: 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 2400x1080 resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Mobile Platform

RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM

Rear Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Operating System: Realme UI based on Android 10

ProsCons
Impressive display with a high refresh rate No IP rating for dust and water resistance 
65W SuperDart charging technology for quick charging No headphone jack 
Generous battery capacity of 4500mAh  
cellpic
realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Sunrise Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
29,900
Buy now

4. Realme 9 5G SE

The realme 9 5G SE is a treat for tech enthusiasts thanks to its abundance of excellent features. This phone performs flawlessly because to the Snapdragon 778G 5G CPU and a 6 nm architecture. This phone's seamless operation along with its 144 Hz, adaptive gaming screen and 6-level changeable refresh rate make it impossible to refuse. The powerful 5000 mAh battery in the realme 9 5G SE is complemented by 30 W Rapid Charging technology, which improves the phone's use.

Specifications:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ LCD

Rear Cameras: 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charging

ProsCons
Fast and reliable processor No expandable storage 
Good camera setup with multiple cameras Low RAM 
Large battery with fast charging No wireless charging 
cellpic
realme 9 5G SE (Starry Glow, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
19% off 21,796 26,999
Buy now

5. Realme 7

Realme 7 is a budget-friendly phone launched by Realme recently. It has a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes it perfect for watching videos and playing games. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor and runs on Android 10 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB.

Specifications:

Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core

RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB

Storage: 64GB/128GB

Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 16 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh with 30W fast charging

Operating System: Android 10 with Realme UI

ProsCons
Large 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. No support for wireless charging. 
Big 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging. No IP rating for dust and water resistance. 
Quad rear cameras for versatile photography. Non-removable battery. 
cellpic
(Renewed) Realme 7 (Mist Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
38% off 12,999 20,990
Buy now

6. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Utilize the Dimensity 920 5G processor for the segment's most potent performance. The resulting performance is unmatched because to the superior 6nm technology and an amazing AntuTu score of 505,839. You can instantly check your health with features like an in-display fingerprint scanner and heart rate detection. You may now unlock doors more quickly while staying safe.

Specifications:

Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear Cameras: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

Operating System: Android 10

ProsCons
Powerful processor LCD Display 
Good camera setup Lack of expandable storage 
5G Connectivity  
cellpic
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Black 8GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 920 5G Processor |90Hz Super AMOLED Display
14% off 23,999 27,999
Buy now

7. Realme GT Neo 2

The phone has a 6.62-inch touchscreen HD display, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone also has an 8MP front camera and a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera for your photos and videos. A 5000 mAh Li-Ion battery powers the phone, providing you with that extra boost of energy when using it. The phone has a stunning and modern appearance. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Processor that is included with the phone powers its processing.

Specifications:

Operating System: Android 11

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 1200

CPU: Octa-Core (4x2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G77 MC9

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Internal Storage: 128GB/256GB

Expandable Memory: microSDXC (up to 256GB)

ProsCons
Powerful Hardware No wireless charging 
Impressive display Limited Storage Options 
Great camera setup No IP rating for water 
cellpic
realme GT Neo 2 (Neo Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Realme narzo 30 5G

Realme Nazro 305G is a combination of domain of fast internet, fluid gameplay, and breathtaking pictures. This smartphone has a 5000 mAh Massive Battery for hours of nonstop use, 5G Technology for quick online browsing, and a Dimensity 700 5G Processor for fluid gaming.

Specifications:

Display: 6.5 inch FHD+ LCD Display with 2400×1080 resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core Processor

RAM: 6GB/8GB RAM

Storage: 128GB/256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Rear Camera: 64MP Primary Sensor + 8MP Ultra Wide Angle + 2MP Macro Lens + 2MP Depth Sensor

ProsCons
High Performance processor No Headphone jack 
Good camera setup No IP rating for water and dust resistance 
Smooth performance with Realme UI No wireless charging 
cellpic
realme narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
6% off 16,999 17,999
Buy now

9. Realme GT Neo 3T 5G

The Snapdragon 870 5G CPU in this phone allows for smooth operation and optimised performance so you can keep up your competitive edge in productivity. This phone's 64 MP AI Triple camera configuration makes it simple and quick to capture all of life's wonderful events. Additionally, the AMOLED E4 display on this smartphone offers a seamless and immersive spectator experience.

Specifications:

Operating System: Android 11

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G

RAM: 8GB/12GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Display: 6.43 inch AMOLED, FHD+

Rear Camera: Triple Camera: 64MP Main + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Macro

ProsCons
Fast processor for smooth performance  No headphone jack 
5G network support No IP rating for water 
High resolution display and cameras No wireless charging 
cellpic
realme GT Neo 3T 5G (Shade Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
14% off 31,996 36,999
Buy now

10. Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from Realme. It is powered by a cutting-edge Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with a powerful 6800 mAh battery. It has a 6.43" Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth and immersive viewing experience. The GT 2 Pro also features a 64MP triple camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. It runs on the custom Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, offering users a powerful and optimised user experience. With its sleek design, powerful specs and affordable price, the Realme GT 2 Pro is a great choice for those who want a powerful device at a budget-friendly price.

Specifications:

Display: 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage

Camera: 64MP rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth lens

Front Camera: 16MP selfie camera

ProsCons
High end performance with 5G processor No expandable storage options 
Bright and vivid display No water resistance 
Ample storage options No headphone jack 
cellpic
realme GT 2 Pro (Paper Green 8GB RAM+128GB Storage) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen | 50MP Camera
15% off 49,490 57,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Realme 8s 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G High resolution cameras Fast charging 
Realme 9 MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Quick charging Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G 
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G 64 MP camera MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G 65W SuperDart charging 
Realme 9 5G SE MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G 5G supported 64 MP camera 
Realme 7 64 MP camera MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core 
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Different storage variance available MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G 
Realme GT Neo 2 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Android 11 5G supported 
Realme narzo 30 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Good Camera setup 5G supported 
Realme GT Neo 3T Fast processor for smooth performance 5G supported MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G 
Realme GT 2 Pro MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Fast charging 

Best value for money

The best value for money phone among the ones listed is the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G. This phone offers great features such as a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a 48MP quad-camera setup, and 5G connectivity. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. All of these features come at an affordable price, making it the best value for money phone among the ones listed. The phone is priced at Rs. 21950.

Best overall product

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is the best overall product among the ones listed. This phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, making it one of the fastest phones in the Realme lineup. It also features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 resolution, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a quad-camera setup with 64MP, 8MP, 2MP, and 2MP lenses. Additionally, the phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 5G connectivity, making it a great choice for gaming and streaming.

How to find the perfect Realme 8 GB phone?

Finding the perfect Realme 8 GB phone requires some research and planning. Firstly, consider your budget and the features you need. Secondly, compare the features of the phones in that budget range. Thirdly, read customer reviews and ratings to get an idea of the phone’s overall performance. Finally, test the phone before purchasing to ensure it meets your expectations. With a little research, you can easily find the perfect Realme 8 GB phone for your needs.

Products price list

ProductPrice
Realme 8s 5G Rs. 19,470 
Realme 9 Rs. 16,999 
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Rs. 29,999 
Realme 9 5G SE Rs. 21,490 
Realme 7 Rs. 12,999 
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Rs. 21,980 
Realme GT Neo 2 Rs. 31,190 
Realme narzo 30 5G Rs. 16,999 
Realme GT Neo 3T 5G Rs. 30,890 
Realme GT 2 Pro Rs. 49,959 
FAQs

What is the cost of a Realme 8 GB phone?

What is the battery life of a Realme 8 GB phone?

Does a Realme 8 GB phone come with a warranty?

What are the features of a Realme 8 GB phone?

Realme 8 GB phones come with features such as a large 8 inch display, 8 GB of RAM, a powerful processor, a long-lasting battery, and an advanced camer

