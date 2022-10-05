Realme 6 GB RAM mobile phone: Top picks

Q. Is Realme service free?
Realme will provide free repair service if the product is within the warranty period. If a product fails due to a manufacturing defect, it will replace the product according to the company's standard policy guidelines
New smartphones with the latest features are launching daily due to technological advancement. Smartphones are capable of doing everything from emailing to gaming. Smartphone options abound today, so choosing a phone that meets your requirements is essential. High-resolution cameras and high-performance gaming are some features available on different smartphones.
Best Realme 6 GB RAM mobile phones:
1. Realme 9 5G SE
In terms of value for money, the Realme 9 5G SE is one of the best all-around Android phones available at a budget price. Even though it is one of the best Realme mobile phones under ₹18,000, there are some issues with its camera performance, which is sometimes unpredictable. However, its battery life is great and has a sleek design and user-friendly software.
Specifications:
Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor
Screen size : 6.6-inches
Battery : 5000 mAh
RAM : 6 GB
Rear camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera : 16 MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable price
|Low light photography is not up to the mark
|User-friendly software
|Low display brightness
|Solid battery life
|Feels gimmicky
2. Realme narzo 30 5G
With its bezel-free display and water-drop notch at the bottom, the Realme Narzo 30 5G features a bezel-free design. It consists of a triple array of cameras at the rear. A fingerprint sensor is located on its back to unlock the device securely.
Specifications:
Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 700 (MT6833) Processor
Camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
RAM : 6 GB
Display : 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display
Storage : 128 GB
Front camera : 16 MP
Battery : 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Good display
|Charges slowly
|Strong processor
|Low-light photography needs improvement
|Appealing design
|Still on Android 10
3. Realme 8s 5G
In the range of low-priced smartphones, the Realme 8s 5G delivers precisely what is promised under the mid-range segment. In summary, the Realme 8s 5G is more attractive, slightly powerful, and more efficiently designed than the Realme 8 5G it replaces, and it is also a bit cheaper.
Specifications:
RAM : 6GB/8GB
Display : 6.5 inches IPS LCD panel with 90hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness
Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front camera : 16 MP (f/2.1)
ROM : 128GB
Battery : 5000 mAh
Rear camera : 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
Fast charging : Yes, 33W
|Pros
|Cons
|Great battery life
|Lacks 4K video recording capabilities
|A great rear camera and improved image stabilisation
|Bloatware renders the UX unusable at times
|Solid performance
|Lacks a stereo speakers setup
4. Realme 9 Pro 5G
In terms of value for money, the Realme 9 Pro is one of the best all-around Android phones available at a budget price. Even though it is one of the best Realme mobile phones under ₹20,000, there are some issues with its camera performance, which is sometimes unpredictable. It still has a perfect battery life, user-friendly software, and a nice-looking design.
Specifications:
OS : Android 12
Screen size : 6.6-inches
Dimensions : 16.6 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm
Processor : Qualcomm snapdragon 695
RAM : 6 GB
Rear camera : 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Front camera : 16 MP
Battery : 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery
|No stereo speakers
|3.5 audio jack
|Average camera quality
|5G network bandwidth support
|Plastic build
5. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is a compelling gaming smartphone with a Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Its primary camera has three cameras: a 48-megapixel one, an 8-megapixel one, and a 2-megapixel one, as well as a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. Furthermore, the phone's 5000 mAh battery can last for most of the day without needing to be recharged.
Specifications:
RAM Capacity : 6 GB
Processor : Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful gaming processor
ROM storage : 128 GB
Battery description : 5000 mAh Lithium-ion
Main camera : 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Biometric security : Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)
Selfie camera : 16 MP
Screen size : 6.4 inches
|Pros
|Cons
|Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming Processor
|No wireless charging
|5G network support
|Decent camera quality
|5000 mAh lithium-ion battery
|No microSD card slot
6. Realme X2 Pro
According to the Realme X2 Pro specifications, it appears to be one of the most powerful smartphones available in the market. Many features available on more expensive midrange flagship smartphones are also available in the Realme X2 Pro at a starting price of ₹29,990, which increases its value proposition immediately compared to its competitors.
Specifications:
Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
Display : 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1000 nits peak brightness.
RAM : 6GB/8GB/12GB
Fast charging : Yes, SuperVOOC 50W (100% charging in 35 minutes)
ROM : 64GB/128GB/256GB
Front camera:16 MP (f/2.0)
Battery : 4000 mAh
Rear camera : 64 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 13 MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens
|Pros
|Cons
|50W SuperVOOC fast charging
|Ultrawide and telephoto sensors do not support 4K video recording
|Great performance
|Average battery life
|Snappy fingerprint reader
|Mediocre night-time photography results
7. Realme X50 Pro
One of the most premium Realme smartphones in the market is the Realme X50 Pro, which has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. There are two cameras in the front of the Realme X50 Pro (32MP + 8MP dual front-facing camera) and four on the back (64MP + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP). The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor and a lithium-ion battery with a 4200 mAh capacity.
Specifications:
RAM capacity : 6 GB
Main Camera : 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
ROM storage : 128GB
Battery description : 4200 mAh Lithium-ion
Selfie camera : 32MP + 8MP
Screen size : 6.44 inches
Biometric security : Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)
|Pros
|Cons
|Splash-resistant body with matte Gorilla Glass
|Decent camera
|Large AMOLED, HDR10+, 90Hz, very bright display
|No wireless charging
|Superb fast charging
|No OIS on the main camera
You should choose the Realme 8s 5G model if you are considering the best value for money Realme smartphone with 128GB internal memory. This phone has 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up to another 256GB; it is 5G-ready and features 6GB RAM, making it stand out among smartphones in this price range.
Realme's many phones make it very difficult to choose the best one. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G variant is an excellent option if you want a smartphone that offers the best-in-class experience. It not only supports 5G networks but also allows you to expand the storage capacity up to 1TB so that you can store photos, videos, and other data on it.
Smartphones are available in different price ranges in the market, so there are many options to choose from. It is essential to consider the use you will make of your new smartphone when you purchase it. For example, while some people use their smartphones for gaming, others use them for running heavy applications, and others use them for photography. When choosing a smartphone, it is essential to keep the following things in mind:
|Product
|Price
|Realme 9 5G SE
|₹20,999
|Realme Narzo 30 5G
|₹16,999
|Realme 8s 5G
|₹17,998
|Realme 9 Pro 5G
|₹18,999
|Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
|₹17,999
|Realme X2 Pro
|₹23,890
|Realme X50 Pro 5G
|₹34,999
An average user of a Realme mobile phone will be able to get a full day of usage from its battery, if not more. There is no doubt that the battery life will be affected by the type of battery setup of the Realme smartphone you are using.
Realme smartphones are indeed capable of playing games. A modest amount of RAM and ROM storage is available in higher-range Realme smartphones that can support heavy gaming.
As a result of the data privacy concerns raised by the company and the banned apps which come with its devices, Realme has issued a press release regarding those concerns. During the statement posted by the company's CEO on Twitter, Madhav Sheth, he assured the company's users that they had never disclosed any of their data to any third party.
The phones from Realme offer great value for money regarding their price. A common feature of many smartphones, especially in the chipset category, is that they include features that are hard to come by for the price. A low-cost phone from any brand has a slicker (both literally and figuratively) appearance than a similar phone from another brand.