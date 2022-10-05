Realme HD mobile phones

One of the leading smartphone manufacturers in India, Realme has been slowly building its reputation over the years. It is popular for its appealing design, impressive specs and high-end features. There are numerous Realme HD mobile phones with various features and dimensions. But how can you decide from all the options? If you are looking for a great deal and value for your money, then this article will help you get started. Let's dive into all the best Realme HD mobile phone handsets you can buy on Amazon today. Here are the best Realme HD mobile phones in India: 1. Realme Narzo 50 Pro All of your phone's connectivity requirements are met with the Realme Narzo 50 Pro. A super AMOLED display creates beautiful visuals and gives your digital life an energetic twist. Experience the power and performance of the Mediatek Dimensity 920 gaming Processor in a design that's more comfortable to hold. With a whopping 48MP + 16MP + 8MP triple camera setup, take advantage of advanced video recording technology to capture life's most beautiful moments. Specifications: ●Display - 6.4-inches ●Storage - 128GB ●Rear camera - 48 + 8 + 2 ●Battery - 5000 mAh ●OS - Android 12 ●Refresh rate - 90Hz ●Front camera - 16MP ●RAM - 8GB ●Processor - Mediatek dimensity 920

Pros Cons Expandable internal storage up to 256 GB No NFC support Super AMOLED display 33W Dart charge Excellent battery performance

2. Realme GT 2 The Realme GT 2 is an Android smartphone with a Snapdragon 888 processor, giving users more power and efficiency. It has a 6.62-inches HD display, and its 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera lets you capture amazing photos. An AMOLED screen with 16.81 cm gives you a crisp picture and natural colours that are simply eye-catching. The 12GB of RAM will render graphics and animations smoothly, letting you enjoy a better gaming experience. With 256 GB ROM on board, it's the perfect phone for storing all your favourite movies, songs, games and more. Specifications: ●Display - 6.62-inches ●Storage - 256GB ●Rear camera - 50 + 8 + 2 MP ●Battery - 5000 mAh ●OS - Android 12 ●Refresh rate - 120Hz ●Front camera - 16MP ●RAM - 12GB ●Processor - Qualcomm snapdragon 888

Pros Cons AMOLED Display No 3.5 mm audio jack Powerful processor High refresh rate Great camera performance

3. Realme 8s Realme 8s is an 8GB RAM smartphone with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The device is featured by MediaTek's flagship chipset and offers great performance and battery life. It has a specific SD-Card port, making it simple to transfer photos and movies from/to your device. The phone's 5000 mAh battery allows it to operate for several hours. Its camera sensors include a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera, making it a great choice for photography enthusiasts. Specifications: ●Display - 6.5-inches ●Storage - 128GB. ●Rear camera - 64 + 2 + 2 MP ●Battery - 5000 mAh ●OS - Android 11 ●Refresh rate - 90Hz ●Front camera - 16MP ●RAM - 8GB ●Processor - MediaTek dimensity 810

Pros Cons Great camera performance No Stereo Speakers. Dedicated SD-Card Slot 3.5mm Audio Jack Good battery life

4. Realme 9 The Realme 9 is a smartphone with a big display, a good battery life, and premium looks. The display is 6.5-inches which makes it easy to use. Simultaneously, it features a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring you get better quality images when watching videos and playing games. The smartphone also has an impressive 48MP + 2MP +2MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera for clicking amazing selfies. It has a Dimensity 810 processor, capable of handling almost all types of tasks seamlessly in one go. Specifications: ●Display - 6.5-inches ●Storage - 128GB ●Rear camera - 48 + 2 + 2 MP ●Battery - 5000 mAh ●OS - Android 11 ●Refresh rate - 90Hz ●Front camera - 16MP ●RAM - 6GB ●Processor - Dimensity 810

Pros Cons On-screen fingerprint reader 18W charger only 3.5mm Audio Jack No NFC support Good battery backup

5. Realme Narzo 30 Enjoy an immersive entertainment experience with the Realme Narzo 30. With a large 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen, it delivers the best in multimedia entertainment on a huge 16.51 cm panel. It has 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM, making it ideal for multitasking. This device also has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera, a 16MP front camera, and an amazing 5000 mAh battery. It allows you to use your phone uninterrupted, even on the go. Specifications: ●Display - 6.5-inches ●Storage - 128GB ●Rear camera - 48 + 2 + 2 MP ●Battery - 5000 mAh ●OS - Android 11 ●Refresh rate - 90Hz ●Front camera - 16MP ●RAM - 6GB ●Processor - MediaTek dimensity 700

Pros Cons ROM upgradable Up to 1 TB No ultra-wide camera Fast charging support No automatic call recordings Appealing design Good battery capacity

6. Realme GT Master Edition Realme GT Master Edition is the most powerful smartphone from Realme that comes packed with various key features and specifications. It features a screen size of 6.43-inches that has a Super AMOLED display. It features an excellent front camera and smooth refresh rate that runs Android 11 OS. This great smartphone from Realme features 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage along with 64+8+2MP triple rear cameras. Specifications: ●Display - 6.43-inches ●Storage - 128GB ●Rear camera - 64 + 8 + 2 MP ●Battery - 4300mAh ●OS - Android 11 ●Refresh rate - 120Hz ●Front camera - 32MP ●RAM - 8GB ●Processor - Qualcomm snapdragon 778G

Pros Cons Super AMOLED Display Mediocre battery capacity Excellent front camera Elegant look

7. Realme Narzo 50 The Realme Nazro 50 is equipped with every feature a mid-range phone might need.It has a 6.6-inch display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. The phone has an SD card slot that allows the existing 64GB of storage to be increased.It also features a 48 + 2MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and a 5000mAh battery, providing sufficient backup. Specifications: ●Display - 6.6-inches ●Storage - 64GB ●Rear camera - 48 + 2 MP ●Battery - 5000mAh ●OS - Android 12 ●Refresh rate - 120Hz ●Front camera - 8MP ●RAM - 4GB ●Processor - Mediatek dimensity 810

Pros Cons 33W dart charge Mediocre camera quality. Good battery backup Smooth refresh rate

8. Realme 8i The Realme 8i has a large, brilliant 6.6-inch display with an HD+ resolution. It has a configuration of 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable internal storage and a 5000 mAh battery, which gives you a long number of hours to listen to music and video streaming. This phone also allows users to enjoy high-resolution images on this phone. You can also take advantage of the 120Hz refresh rate for swift image output during gaming, video streaming, or any other task. Specifications: ●Display - 6.6-inches ●Storage - 64GB ●Rear camera - 50 + 2 + 2 MP ●Battery - 5000mAh ●OS - Android 11 ●Refresh rate - 120Hz ●Front camera - 16MP ●RAM - 4GB ●Processor - MediaTek Helio G96

Pros Cons Appealing design. 18W charge only Good display quality Smooth refresh rate Excellent battery capacity

9. Realme 9i The Realme 9i is one of the most affordable phones in the Realme lineup. Its large 6.6-inch display, powerful triple cameras and impressive battery life make for a smooth performance. It is strong and can handle daily chores easily, thanks to its 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.The 5000mAh battery ensures you have ample power on hand when you need it most. Specifications: ●Display - 6.6-inches ●Storage - 128GB ●Rear camera - 50 + 2 + 2 MP ●Battery - 5000mAh ●OS - Android 12. ●Refresh rate - 90Hz ●Front camera - 8MP. ●RAM - 6GB ●Processor - Mediatek dimensity 810

Pros Cons Good battery performance No NFC support Dedicated SD card slot 18W charge only Water Drop notch display

Best 3 features For You

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Realme Narzo 50 Pro Mediatek Dimensity 920 5000 mAh battery 48 + 8 + 2 MP triple camera system Realme GT 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5000 mAh battery 50 + 8 + 2 MP triple camera system Realme 8s MediaTek Dimensity 810 5000 mAh battery 64 + 2 + 2 MP triple camera system Realme 9 Dimensity 810 5000 mAh battery 48 + 2 + 2 MP triple camera system Realme Narzo 30 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5000 mAh battery 48 + 2 + 2 MP triple camera system Realme GT Master Edition Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4300 mAh battery 64 + 8 + 2 MP triple camera system Realme Narzo 50 Mediatek Dimensity 810 5000 mAh battery 48 + 2 MP dual camera system Realme 8i MediaTek Helio G96 5000 mAh battery 50 + 2 + 2 MP triple camera system Realme 9i Mediatek Dimensity 810 5000 mAh battery 50 + 2 + 2 MP triple camera system

Best value for money Realme HD mobile phone One of the finest smartphones in India; the Realme Narzo 50 Pro is the best value for money. The phone has great features at a very reasonable price, allowing you to get hold of an excellent smartphone with cutting-edge specifications. It comes with a huge 5000 mAh juice pack that can last for hours on a single charge and a powerful configuration that will undoubtedly run games and apps smoothly. Best overall Realme HD mobile phone Among the various smartphones launched recently, Realme Narzo 30 is best equipped to meet your essential requirements. The phone has a modern design, a powerful processor, and offers a user-friendly interface along with a good range of connectivity options. The phone has a 6.5-inch display that supports HD+ resolution. The display comes with 405ppi pixel density, which proves to be the best overall phone in this price segment. How to find the perfect Realme Hd mobile phone? When choosing a phone, you need to consider numerous aspects. It is not as easy as just comparing costs and your budget. You also have to consider the phone's specifications and what it offers in terms of features and performance. You need to consider its RAM, processor, display size, ROM, battery capacity and other things. If you are finding a Hd mobile, you need to focus more on display features like display type, aspect ratio, resolution, and refresh rate. Price list (September 2022)

S.no Product Price 1. Realme Narzo 50 Pro ₹ 20,999 2. Realme GT 2 ₹ 38,959 3. Realme 8s ₹ 18,249 4. Realme 9 ₹ 16,250 5. Realme Narzo 30 ₹ 16,999 6. Realme GT Master Edition ₹ 25,299 7. Realme Narzo 50 ₹ 15,999 8. Realme 8i ₹ 11,990 9. Realme 9i ₹ 17,850