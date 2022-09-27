Samsung mobile phones under ₹ 20,000 in India: A buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Samsung mobile phones under ₹ 20,000 are top-rated in India due to their excellent performance and fantastic budget features. You can choose from many options for Samsung mobile phones under ₹ 20,000.

Samsung phones under ₹ 20,000 are known for their versatility and reliability.

Mobile phones have become an integral part of our everyday life. From emailing to gaming, a smartphone does it all. With so many smartphone options available in the market today, choosing the phone that tailors to your needs is essential. Different smartphones have different features that include high-resolution cameras to high-gaming performance. Samsung smartphones are one of the most established market players in India. Samsung smartphones come with many good features and are budget-friendly for the Indian market. The Samsung mobile phones under ₹20,000 are the most popular for their versatility and reliability. Here, we have curated and compared the top Samsung mobile phones under ₹20,000 with all the essential information, including the specifications, price, and special features of every smartphone. Samsung mobile smartphones under ₹20,000 in India: 1. SAMSUNG Galaxy F42 5G (Matte Aqua, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage) The Samsung galaxy F42 5G has a triple main camera and one 8 MP selfie camera, no stereo speakers, only 15W charging support, an LCD screen, and a plastic build body. The phone offers a 12 5G band network and a good MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor. The F42 5G comes for Rs. 15,995. Specifications: ● Brand: Samsung ● Model Name: Galaxy F42 5G ● Colour: Matte Aqua ● RAM Capacity: 6 GB ● ROM Storage: 128 GB ● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 8 MP ● Screen Size: 6.6 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted) ● Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor ● Weight: 390 grams

Pros Cons Dedicated micro-SD card Slot Average camera quality 12 5G Bands LCD display MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Plastic body

2.Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 720 Processor | 5000mAh Battery| Knox Security The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has a quad rear camera, a 13 MP selfie camera, a HD+ 6.5-inches TFT display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and a plastic back. The phone offers a 12 5G band network and a good MediaTek Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz Processor. The M32 5G comes for Rs. 18,999. Specifications: ● Brand: Samsung ● Model Name: Galaxy M32 5G ● Colour: Sky Blue ● RAM Capacity: 8 GB ● ROM Storage: 128 GB ● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 13 MP ● Screen Size: 6.5 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted) ● Processor: MediaTek | Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz Processor ● Weight: 205 g (7.23 oz)

Pros Cons MediaTek | Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz Processor Average camera quality 12 5G bands Only 60Hz refresh rate Solid battery life Plastic back

3. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Stardust Brown, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 5000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G has a double main camera setup and one 5 MP selfie camera, an HD LED display with 400 nits brightness, unspecified 5G bands, 15W charging support, and a plastic body. The M13 5G 6 GB variant comes for Rs. 15,999. Specifications: ● Brand: Samsung ● Model Name: Galaxy M13 5G ● Colour: Stardust Brown ● RAM Capacity: 6 GB ● ROM Storage: 128 GB ● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 5 MP ● Screen Size: 6.5 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted) ● Processor: MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 ● Weight: 195 g (6.88 oz)

Pros Cons Decent MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 Average camera quality 5G bands Single speaker 5000 mAh battery Plastic build

4. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 720 Processor | 5000mAh Battery| Knox Security The Samsung Galaxy M32, 5G 8 GB variant, comes with a 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP quad camera setup, one 13 MP selfie camera, and MediaTek Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz processor with the widest 12 band support. The M32 5G 8GB variant comes for Rs. 18,999. Specifications: ● Brand: Samsung ● Model Name: Galaxy M32 5G ● Colour: Sky Blue ● RAM Capacity: 8 GB ● ROM Storage: 128 GB ● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 13 MP ● Screen Size: 6.5 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted) ● Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz processor ● Weight: ‎202 grams

Pros Cons MediaTek Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz Processor Average camera quality 12 5G bands Only 60Hz refresh rate 5000 mAh battery, 15W fast charging Plastic build

5. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes with an Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm Processor and 12 band support for a real 5G experience. The M33 5G 6Gb variant comes for ₹18,999. Specifications: ● Brand: Samsung ● Model Name: Galaxy M33 5G ● Colour: Mystique Green ● RAM Capacity: 6 GB ● ROM Storage: 128 GB ● Battery Description: 6000 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 8 MP ● Screen Size: 6.6 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted) ● Processor: Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm Processor ● Weight: ‎215 grams

Pros Cons 120Hz refresh rate Heavy in comparison 12 5G bands LCD 6000 mAh battery, 25W fast charging Brittle back

6. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (Gray, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes with a 48MP+5MP+2MP triple main camera setup, 5000 mAh battery, and a MediaTek MT6833V Octa Core processor 2.2GHz,2GHz. The A22 5G comes for Rs. 16,389 on Amazon. Specifications: ● Brand: Samsung ● Model Name: Galaxy A22 5G ● Colour: Gray ● RAM Capacity: 6 GB ● ROM Storage: 128 GB ● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 8 MP ● Screen Size: 6.6 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted) ● Processor: MediaTek | MT6833V Octa Core Processor ● Weight: ‎203 g

Pros Cons FullHD+ resolution and 90Hz Refresh rate The body feels a bit hollow 12 5G bands A single loudspeaker Solid battery life Pretty slow charging

7. Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue,6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime The Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP Quad main camera setup and 8 MP selfie camera, a 6000 mAH lithium-ion battery, Exynos850 processor and 90Hz screen refresh rate. Specifications: ● Brand: Samsung ● Model Name: Galaxy M12 ● Colour: Blue ● RAM Capacity: 6 GB ● ROM Storage: 128 GB ● Battery Description: 6000 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 8 MP ● Screen Size: 6.5 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted) ● Processor: Exynos 850 processor ● Weight: 221 grams

Pros Cons Clean software experience Average camera quality Appealing design Plastic back Very efficient battery life HD+ resolution display quality

8. Samsung Galaxy A23 Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers The Samsung Galaxy A23 comes with a 50 MP Quad main camera and 8 MP selfie camera, with a powerful Snapdragon Octa-Core processor with a 5000 mAh battery. Specifications: ● Brand: Samsung ● Model Name: Galaxy M23 ● Colour: Blue ● RAM Capacity: 6 GB ● ROM Storage: 128 GB ● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 13 MP ● Screen Size: 6.6 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted) ● Processor: Snapdragon Octa-Core processor ● Weight: 195 grams (6.88 oz)

Pros Cons Powerful Snapdragon Octa-Core processor OLED screen display quality Good camera quality Lacks 5G network Big screen size and fast 25w charging Lacks 4K video recording

9. Samsung Galaxy A13 Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers, (SM-A135FLBJINS) The Samsung Galaxy A13 comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM storage with a 5000 mAh Lithium-ion battery and 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP camera setup, and an 8 MP selfie camera. Specifications: ● Brand: Samsung ● Model Name: Galaxy A13 ● Colour: Blue ● RAM Capacity: 6 GB ● ROM Storage: 128 GB ● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 8 MP ● Screen Size: 6.6 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted) ● Processor: 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Processor ● Weight: 195 grams

Pros Cons Good battery life Subpar performance Knox security system Not water resistance FullHD resolution Large screen Plastic build

10. Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers The Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP quad rear camera setup, an 8MP selfie camera, an octa Core 2.3GHz + 1.8 GHz processor, and a 5000 mAH lithium-ion battery. Specifications: ● Brand: Samsung ● Model Name: Galaxy A12 ● Colour: Black ● RAM Capacity: 6 GB ● ROM Storage: 128 GB ● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 8 MP ● Screen Size: 6.5 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted) ● Processor: Octa Core 2.3GHz ● Weight: 205 grams (7.23 oz)

Pros Cons Good battery life Average nightlight camera quality Decent daylight photography Octa-core processor Lightweight Lacks high-resolution panel

Price of Samsung mobile phones under ₹ 20000 at a glance:

Product Price SAMSUNG Galaxy F42 5G ₹ 15,999 Samsung Galaxy M32 5G ₹ 16,999 Samsung Galaxy M13 5G ₹ 15,999 Samsung Galaxy M32 5G ₹ 18,999 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G ₹ 18,999 Samsung Galaxy A22 5G ₹ 16,499 Samsung Galaxy M12 ₹ 13,999 Samsung Galaxy A23 ₹ 18,499 Samsung Galaxy A13 ₹ 16,499 Samsung Galaxy A12 ₹ 15,990

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SAMSUNG Galaxy F42 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC 5G network 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Camera setup Samsung Galaxy M32 5G MediaTek | Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz Processor 5G network 5000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M13 5G MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G network 5000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M32 5G MediaTek | Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz Processor 5G network 5000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 120Hz Refresh rate 5G network 6000mAh Battery, 25W Fast Charging Samsung Galaxy A22 5G FullHD+ resolution and 90Hz Refresh rate 5G network MediaTek | MT6833V Octa Core Processor Samsung Galaxy M12 Appealing design Clean Software 6000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A23 Powerful Snapdragon Octa-Core processor 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Camera setup 6.6 inches screen size and 25w fast charging Samsung Galaxy A13 Knox security system 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Camera setup FullHD resolution Large screen Samsung Galaxy A12 Decent camera setup - 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Weight - 205 g 5000 mAh battery

Best value for money The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G offers the best value for money for a Samsung mobile phone under ₹20,000. The A22 5G comes with the best features such as good camera quality, high performance with MediaTek MT6833V Octa Core processor, FullHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, and good overall battery life. Best overall The best overall Samsung mobile phone under ₹20,000 is the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. It comes with a good Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm Processor, 120Hz refresh rate, and 6000 mAh battery with 25w fast charging. The phone also supports a 5G network with 12 band support. How to find the perfect phone? There are a few things that you can keep in mind when choosing a smartphone. First, you should keep your budget in mind and find smartphones that fit your budget. Understand your needs for the smartphone, such as your daily usage. Look for a decent RAM and ROM, a good processor, decent camera quality, and network bands.

