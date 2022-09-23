1. When will the sale of Samsung mobile phones in 2022 begin?
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Samsung Mobiles will begin on September 22.
Samsung is one of the most trusted electronics brands in the market today. Its mobile phones are a favorite amongst people of all generations as they are packed with features, despite being relatively affordable. So, if you're looking to buy a phone for yourself, check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Samsung mobiles. Get up to 50% off on top models like the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Note 20, and more. Plus, get a flat10% cashback on your first purchase with SBI Bank cards. Hurry, the sale ends soon!
Here are a few phones you can find on the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Samsung mobiles.
1. Samsung galaxy S20 FE 5G
The cloud navy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is a dual SIM phone with triple rear camera configurations, including 12MP (Dual Pixel) OIS F1.8 Wide Rear Camera + 12MP Ultra Wide with 30X Space Zoom. With such great features, it is one of the best phones available today.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Water resistance
|Battery life
|Camera quality
|Value for money
|Fingerprint reader
2. Samsung galaxy M32 prime edition
This Samsung Galaxy M32 is available in light blue and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It has a 16.21cm (6.4") Infinity-U Display with an FHD+ Samoled 90Hz display. With features like One UI 4.1 operating system, the best MediaTek, and a 1-year manufacturer warranty, this is one of the most affordable Samsung phones.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Battery life
|Poor quality camera
|Good Display
|Value for money
3. Samsung galaxy M53 5G
This Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes in a deep ocean blue colour with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. It has the best quality camera in the 108MP Quad Camera Setup segment with exciting features like a single take and an object Eraser. It is one of the best phones for experiencing HyperFast 5G if you are on a budget.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Screen quality
|Camera quality
|Face recognition
|Value for money
|Fingerprint reader
|Battery life
4. Samsung galaxy M 13
This Samsung Galaxy M 13 is available in midnight blue. It has a high-quality camera along with 12 GB RAM with RAM Plus and 64 GB internal memory expandable up to 1 TB, as well as dual Sim functionality (Nano). These features are available atreasonable prices only on the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Samsung mobiles.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Battery life
|Screen quality
|Fingerprint reader
|Camera quality
|Value for money
|Picture quality
5. Samsung galaxy S22 5G
This green Samsung Galaxy S22 5G offers one of the best 8 GB and 128 GB storage among Samsung phones. It has a professional camera and allows you to do low light and night photography. The phone is priced at Rs. 52,999 on Amazon.
Specifications:
4nm processor
|Pros
|Cons
|Good display
|Poor battery life
|Camera quality
6. Samsung galaxy M33 5G
This Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes in deep ocean blue and has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone also has a high-quality display with a 16.72-centimetre (6.6-inch) LCD with FHD+ resolution. It is an excellent value for money phone by Samsung.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Poor packaging
|Battery life
7. Samsung galaxy M52 5G
This Samsung Galaxy M52 comes in ICY Blue colour and is one of the best Samsung phones available in the market today. It comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, ensuring high performance. It is available on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Samsung mobiles for Rs. 24,999.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Screen quality
|Value for money
|Lightweight
|Fingerprint reader
|Camera quality
|Battery life
8. Samsung galaxy M21 2021 Edition
This Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has a triple camera setup with 48MP and a front camera with 20MP (f2.2). It is a dual SIM phone, perfect for working professionals.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Battery life
|Start heating up with prolonged use
|Value for money
|Fingerprint reader
9. Samsung galaxy M32
This Samsung Galaxy M32 comes in a light blue colour and has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It has the best segment 16.21 centimetres (6.4 inches) super AMOLED Infinity U-cut display, with FHD = resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Picture quality
|Poor camera quality
|Battery life
|Fingerprint reader
|Value for money
10. Samsung galaxy A52s 5G
This violet Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a high-quality camera with a revolutionary 64MP (F2.2) OIS Autofocus. At the Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Samsung mobiles, find this phone at the most affordable price.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Camera quality
|Face recognition
|Value for money
|Battery life
|Fingerprint reader
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
|Water resistance
|865 Octa-Core processor
|AMOLED Display
|Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition
|16.21cm (6.4") Infinity-U Display with an FHD+ Samoled 90Hz display
|20MP front camera
|6000mAh battery life with the best Android v12.0
|Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
|6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Display with FHD+ resolution
|MTK D900Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm Processor
|Face recognization
|Samsung Galaxy M 13
|Fingerprint reader
|6000mAh lithium-ion battery
|Dual SIM(nano)
|Samsung Galaxy S22 5G
|1 Year manufacturer warranty
|4nm processor
|120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
|high-quality display with a 16.72-centimetre (6.6-inch) LCD with FHD+ resolution
|Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4 GHz 5nm processor
|Value for money
|Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
|16.95 centimetres (6.7 inches) super AMOLED plus-Infinity O display
|Lightweight
|Triple camera with64 MP (F1.8) main camera + 12MP (F2.2) ultra-wide camera + 5MP (F2.4) depth camera
|Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition
|16.21cm (6.4in) Super AMOLED Infinity U cut display with FHD+ resolution
|triple camera setup with 48MP
|Charging power
|Samsung Galaxy M32
|64MP ((F 1.8) main camera
|64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera
|6000mAh battery life
|Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
|64MP (F2.2) OIS Autofocus the main camera
|64MP (F2.2) OIS Autofocus the main camera
|Value for money
Best value for money
The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is the list's best value for money phone. It has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, along with a 16.21cm (6.4in) Super AMOLED Infinity U cut display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has a triple camera setup, with a 48 MP primary camera and a 20 MP front camera. It is a dual SIM phone with excellent battery life.
Best overall
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, is the best overall amongst the Samsung phones mentioned in the list. It has a 5G Ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor, an Android 11.0 operating system, and a triple rear camera. Also included is a 4500mAh battery with Super Fast Charging.
How to find the perfect Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Samsung mobiles
Finding the ideal product can be difficult. Because everyone has different needs from their phone, it must be chosen following a budget. As Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Samsung mobiles begins soon, there will be a wide selection to choose from. However, before purchasing any new mobile phones, do some research on the features, quality, durability, budget or not, warranty, and so on. Then, read the reviews to learn more about the products you like, and pick one accordingly.
Price list
|Product
|Price
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
|₹29,999
|Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition
|₹11,499
|Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
|₹21,999
|Samsung Galaxy M 13
|₹11,999
|Samsung Galaxy S22 5G
|₹68,499
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
|₹15,999
|Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
|₹24,999
|Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition
|₹11,499
|Samsung Galaxy M32
|₹11,499
|Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
|₹26,485
