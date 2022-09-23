Story Saved
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Samsung mobiles

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 23, 2022 14:45 IST
Summary:

On the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Samsung mobiles, get the best quality phones at great, discounted prices. Here is all you need to know!

product info
Great Indian Festival 2022 Amazon Sale On Samsung mobiles

Samsung is one of the most trusted electronics brands in the market today. Its mobile phones are a favorite amongst people of all generations as they are packed with features, despite being relatively affordable. So, if you're looking to buy a phone for yourself, check out the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Samsung mobiles. Get up to 50% off on top models like the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Note 20, and more. Plus, get a flat10% cashback on your first purchase with SBI Bank cards. Hurry, the sale ends soon!

Here are a few phones you can find on the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Samsung mobiles.

1. Samsung galaxy S20 FE 5G

The cloud navy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is a dual SIM phone with triple rear camera configurations, including 12MP (Dual Pixel) OIS F1.8 Wide Rear Camera + 12MP Ultra Wide with 30X Space Zoom. With such great features, it is one of the best phones available today.

Specifications:

  • 5G Ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor
  • AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • 4500mAh battery with Super Fast Charging
  • OS : Android 11; Android 11.0
ProsCons
Water resistanceBattery life
Camera quality 
Value for money 
Fingerprint reader 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Navy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
60% off 29,999 74,999
Buy now

2. Samsung galaxy M32 prime edition

This Samsung Galaxy M32 is available in light blue and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It has a 16.21cm (6.4") Infinity-U Display with an FHD+ Samoled 90Hz display. With features like One UI 4.1 operating system, the best MediaTek, and a 1-year manufacturer warranty, this is one of the most affordable Samsung phones.

Specifications:

  • 64MP + 8MP+2MP+2MP Quad setup has a 64MP primary camera and the 20MP front camera
  • 6000mAh battery life
  • Android v12.0
 Pros Cons
 Battery life Poor quality camera
 Good Display 
 Value for money 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition (Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB) |Get 3 Months Membership
29% off 13,499 18,999
Buy now

3. Samsung galaxy M53 5G

This Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes in a deep ocean blue colour with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. It has the best quality camera in the 108MP Quad Camera Setup segment with exciting features like a single take and an object Eraser. It is one of the best phones for experiencing HyperFast 5G if you are on a budget.


Specifications:

  • 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Display with FHD+ resolution and 1080x2400 pixels
  • MTK D900Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm Processor with 4x4 Mimo Band Support
  • Cellular Technology : 5G

 ProsCons
 Screen quality Camera quality
 Face recognition Value for money
 Fingerprint reader 
 Battery life 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP | sAmoled+ 120Hz | 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
33% off 21,999 32,999
Buy now

4. Samsung galaxy M 13

This Samsung Galaxy M 13 is available in midnight blue. It has a high-quality camera along with 12 GB RAM with RAM Plus and 64 GB internal memory expandable up to 1 TB, as well as dual Sim functionality (Nano). These features are available atreasonable prices only on the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Samsung mobiles.

Specifications:

  • OS : Android 12.0
  • 6000mAh lithium-ion battery
  • one-year manufacturer's warranty
 ProsCons
 Battery life Screen quality
 Fingerprint reader Camera quality
 Value for money 
 Picture quality 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Midnight Blue, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
37% off 9,499 14,999
Buy now

5. Samsung galaxy S22 5G

This green Samsung Galaxy S22 5G offers one of the best 8 GB and 128 GB storage among Samsung phones. It has a professional camera and allows you to do low light and night photography. The phone is priced at Rs. 52,999 on Amazon.

Specifications:

  • Cellular Technology : 5G
  • OS : Android 12
  • 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that is optimized for outdoor visibility

4nm processor

ProsCons
 Good display Poor battery life
 Camera quality 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
38% off 52,999 85,999
Buy now

6. Samsung galaxy M33 5G

This Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes in deep ocean blue and has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone also has a high-quality display with a 16.72-centimetre (6.6-inch) LCD with FHD+ resolution. It is an excellent value for money phone by Samsung.

Specifications:

  • OS : Android 12.0
  • Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4 GHz 5nm processor
  • Band support 12
  • Quad camera setup with 50MP primary camera
  • 6000mAh battery life
ProsCons
 Value for money Poor packaging
 Battery life 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
38% off 15,999 25,999
Buy now

7. Samsung galaxy M52 5G

This Samsung Galaxy M52 comes in ICY Blue colour and is one of the best Samsung phones available in the market today. It comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, ensuring high performance. It is available on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Samsung mobiles for Rs. 24,999.

Specifications:

  • Triple camera setup- 64 MP (F1.8) main camera + 12MP (F2.2) ultra-wide camera + 5MP (F2.4) depth camera
  • 16.95 centimetres (6.7 inches) super AMOLED plus-Infinity O display
  • Qualcomm SDM 778G Octa Core 2.4GHz
  • 5000mAh battery
  • OS : Android

ProsCons
 Screen quality Value for money
 Lightweight 
 Fingerprint reader 
 Camera quality 
Battery life 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (ICY Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Latest Snapdragon 778G 5G | sAMOLED 120Hz Display
29% off 24,999 34,999
Buy now

8. Samsung galaxy M21 2021 Edition

This Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has a triple camera setup with 48MP and a front camera with 20MP (f2.2). It is a dual SIM phone, perfect for working professionals.

Specifications:

  • Android 11.0
  • OneUI Core 3.1
  • 16.21cm (6.4in) Super AMOLED Infinity U cut display with FHD+ resolution
  • Refresh rate : 60Hz
  • 6000mAh battery
ProsCons
 Battery life Start heating up with prolonged use
 Value for money 
 Fingerprint reader 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | FHD+ sAMOLED | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime (SM-M215GLBDINS)
21% off 11,499 14,499
Buy now

9. Samsung galaxy M32

This Samsung Galaxy M32 comes in a light blue colour and has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It has the best segment 16.21 centimetres (6.4 inches) super AMOLED Infinity U-cut display, with FHD = resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Specifications:

  • OS : Android 11, OneU 3.1
  • 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup
  • 6000mAh battery
  • MediaTek G80
ProsCons
 Picture quality Poor camera quality
 Battery life 
 Fingerprint reader 
 Value for money 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Light Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
29% off 13,499 18,999
Buy now

10. Samsung galaxy A52s 5G

This violet Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a high-quality camera with a revolutionary 64MP (F2.2) OIS Autofocus. At the Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Samsung mobiles, find this phone at the most affordable price.

Specifications:

  • OS : Android 12.0
  • Cellular Technology : 5G
  • 6.5" FHD + super AMOLED infinity O display
  • Dual SIM (nano+nano)
  • Powerful 4500mAh battery
ProsCons
Camera qualityFace recognition
Value for moneyBattery life
Fingerprint reader 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Violet, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offers
29% off 27,689 38,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5GWater resistance865 Octa-Core processorAMOLED Display
Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition16.21cm (6.4") Infinity-U Display with an FHD+ Samoled 90Hz display20MP front camera6000mAh battery life with the best Android v12.0
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Display with FHD+ resolutionMTK D900Octa Core 2.4GHz 6nm ProcessorFace recognization
Samsung Galaxy M 13Fingerprint reader6000mAh lithium-ion batteryDual SIM(nano)
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G1 Year manufacturer warranty4nm processor120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
Samsung Galaxy M33 5Ghigh-quality display with a 16.72-centimetre (6.6-inch) LCD with FHD+ resolutionExynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4 GHz 5nm processorValue for money
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G16.95 centimetres (6.7 inches) super AMOLED plus-Infinity O displayLightweightTriple camera with64 MP (F1.8) main camera + 12MP (F2.2) ultra-wide camera + 5MP (F2.4) depth camera 
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition16.21cm (6.4in) Super AMOLED Infinity U cut display with FHD+ resolutiontriple camera setup with 48MPCharging power
Samsung Galaxy M3264MP ((F 1.8) main camera64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera6000mAh battery life
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G64MP (F2.2) OIS Autofocus the main camera64MP (F2.2) OIS Autofocus the main cameraValue for money

Best value for money

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is the list's best value for money phone. It has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, along with a 16.21cm (6.4in) Super AMOLED Infinity U cut display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has a triple camera setup, with a 48 MP primary camera and a 20 MP front camera. It is a dual SIM phone with excellent battery life.

Best overall

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, is the best overall amongst the Samsung phones mentioned in the list. It has a 5G Ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor, an Android 11.0 operating system, and a triple rear camera. Also included is a 4500mAh battery with Super Fast Charging.

How to find the perfect Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Samsung mobiles

Finding the ideal product can be difficult. Because everyone has different needs from their phone, it must be chosen following a budget. As Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Samsung mobiles begins soon, there will be a wide selection to choose from. However, before purchasing any new mobile phones, do some research on the features, quality, durability, budget or not, warranty, and so on. Then, read the reviews to learn more about the products you like, and pick one accordingly.

Price list

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 29,999
Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition 11,499
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 21,999
Samsung Galaxy M 13 11,999
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 68,499
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 15,999
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 24,999
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition 11,499
Samsung Galaxy M32 11,499
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G 26,485

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products.

Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase."

