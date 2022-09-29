Samsung phones under ₹ 15,000: Buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Samsung phones have been ruling the digital world for centuries now. They are on top of their game and offer the best smartphones under ₹ 15,000. You can buy these phones even when you are on a tight budget. They have all the latest features and amazing camera resolution.

Samsung phones under ₹ 15,000 come with decent features.

With the rise of smartphone popularity in India and across the globe, people are constantly looking for the ideal smartphone for themselves. With its brand-new models and even more exciting features, Samsung has been a game changer in the smartphone world. It has everything that you want and much more. They are slim, lightweight, and stylish as well. You can perform all your basic and advanced tasks on these phones. If you're on a tight budget and want to buy Samsung phones under 15,000, you have certainly landed on the right page. We have curated a detailed and researched list of all the eligible phones with their specifications so that you make the best choice. We have also listed their pricing so that you face no issues. The list of Samsung phones under 15,000 in India are: 1. Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Power packed with some exciting features, this Samsung phone is impressive in every possible way. It is stylish and lightweight as well. You can rely on it for everyday usage. Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy M12 Colour: Blue RAM capacity: 6GB ROM Storage: 128 GB OS: Android 11 Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Refresh Rate: 90 Hz Battery Description: Lithium-Polymer

Pros Cons Lightweight and stylish Limited RAM capacity. Available in many colours. Heating issues found. Sufficient storage space available. Lags in several features.

2. Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) This Samsung is class apart in every possible way. It comes in exciting colours that will leave everyone asking for more. It also has good storage space for all your files. Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy M13 Colour: Aqua Green RAM capacity: 6GB ROM Storage: 128 GB OS: Android 11 CPU Speed: 6 GHz Screen Size: 6.6 Inches Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

Pros Cons Fast charge available. Limited RAM capacity. Available in elegant colours. Lagging interface and settings. Large screen resolution. Not very good camera resolution.

3. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) This Samsung Galaxy phone has good storage space and a great battery backup. You can also easily carry it with you due to its lightweight. Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy M21 Colour: Arctic Blue RAM capacity: 4GB ROM Storage: 128 GB OS: Android 11 CPU Speed: 1.7 Mhz Screen Size: 6.4 Inches Weight: 193 Grams Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

Pros Cons Lightweight and durable built. Limited RAM Storage Large screen resolution with high definition. Not equipped with the latest operating system. Ample ROM storage space available. Average camera resolution.

4. Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) With many exciting features to look forward to, this phone is bestowed with them all. With a sleek design that will win your heart, this phone is perfect for daily usage. Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy M32 Colour: Black RAM capacity: 4GB ROM Storage: 64 GB OS: Android 11 CPU Speed: 1.8 Mhz Screen Size: 6.4 Inches Weight: 196 Grams Battery Description: Lithium-Ion Refresh rate: 90 Hz

Pros Cons Sufficient storage space for ROM. Many lagging issues were found Good battery backup. Heating issues detected. Large screen size and resolution Insufficient RAM storage.

5. Samsung Galaxy A13 (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) This phone has the latest 5G technology to keep you ahead of everyone else. It has many amazing features as well. Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy A13 Colour: Blue RAM capacity: 4GB ROM Storage: 64 GB OS: Android 12 CPU Speed: 2.2 Mhz Screen Size: 6.6 Inches Battery Description: Lithium-Ion Refresh rate: 60 Hz Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor

Pros Cons Fingerprint sensor present Limited RAM capacity Sufficient storage space available. Average camera resolution. Available in many colours. Heating issues found

6. Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) One of the most stunning Samsung phones, this phone is available in various colours. It is also budget-friendly. Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy F13 Colour: Waterfall Blue RAM capacity: 4GB ROM Storage: 64 GB OS: Android 12 CPU Speed: 2 GHz Screen Size: 6.6 Inches Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

Pros Cons Sufficient storage for ROM. Heating issues may prevail. Equipped with the latest operating system Limited RAM capacity Large display with good resolution. Not suitable for heavy gaming apps.

7. Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) With many exciting features, this phone has a large display so that you can access all the features of your choice. It also enhances your viewing experience. Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy A12 Colour: Black RAM capacity: 4GB ROM Storage: 64 GB OS: Android 12 CPU Speed: 2 GHz Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Weight: 205 Grams Refresh rate: 60 Hz Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

Pros Cons Large screen size with good resolution Not available in many colours. Latest OS is present. Heavy and bulky design. Presence of fingerprint sensor. Average camera resolution

8. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Midnight Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) This phone has a lot to offer with many amazing features that will keep you updated and ahead of everyone else. Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy M13 Colour: Midnight Blue RAM capacity: 4GB ROM Storage: 64 GB OS: Android 12 CPU Speed: 2.2 GHz Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor Battery Description: Lithium-Ion

Pros Cons Large screen with good resolution Limited RAM Storage Decent camera resolution. Fingerprint sensors do not always work. Ample storage space available. Heating issues found.

9. Samsung Galaxy M02 (Black, 2GB RAM, 32 GB) This Samsung Galaxy phone is equipped with many latest features. It has a sleek and stylish design. Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy M02 Colour: Black RAM capacity: 3GB ROM Storage: 32 GB OS: Android 12 CPU Speed: 2.2 GHz Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Battery Description: Lithium-Polymer Weight: 206 Grams

Pros Cons Latest OS is present. Limited storage space Large screen resolution. Average battery backup Elegant colours are available. Heavy and bulky

10. Samsung Galaxy A03 (Blue, 3GB, 32 GB storage) This Samsung phone has many latest features which will keep you ahead of everyone else. Brand: Samsung Model Name: Galaxy A03 Colour: Blue RAM capacity: 3GB ROM Storage: 32 GB OS: Android 12 CPU Speed: 1.6 GHz Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Weight: 196 Grams

Pros Cons Lightweight and sleek design Not suitable for heavy games Available in many colours. Average camera resolution Suitable for everyday use.

Price of Samsung phones under ₹ 15,000 at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 14,999 Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 17,999 Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Rs. 14,499 Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 16,999 Samsung Galaxy A13 (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 18,490 Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 14,999 Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 15,999 Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Midnight Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 16,999 Samsung Galaxy M02 (Black, 2GB RAM, 32 GB) Rs. 9,999 Samsung Galaxy A03 (Blue, 3GB, 32 GB storage) Rs. 12,999

Best three features: To list down, the best three features of all these phones are:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) More than sufficient storage space is available. Sleek and stylish design Many colours are available. Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Many colours are available Sleek and stylish design Sufficient RAM storage space. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Good battery backup Sleek and stylish design Sufficient RAM storage space. Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Good battery backup Equipped with the latest operating system Good battery backup Samsung Galaxy A13 (Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Ample storage space available. Latest OS is present Large screen resolution. Samsung Galaxy F13 (Waterfall Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Classy colours are available. Large screen resolution with high definition Many colours are available Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Sufficient storage space available. Ample RAM capacity Variety of colours available Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Midnight Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Available in many colours Sufficient storage space available Good battery backup Samsung Galaxy M02 (Black, 2GB RAM, 32 GB) Available in many colours Good battery backup Large screen resolution. Samsung Galaxy A03 (Blue, 3GB, 32 GB storage) Large screen resolution with high definition Decent camera resolution Good battery backup

Best value for money: It is always a challenging task to find a phone that lives up to the money that you paid. Many features make the phone exceptional from the others. The best value for money for a Samsung phone under 15,000 is Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue, 4GB, 64 GB Storage). It has sufficient storage space and a large screen resolution. It is priced at Rs. 13,999 at a discount. The original price for the phone is Rs. 14,999. Best overall: There are many phones you can choose from Samsung phones under 15,000. It has many exciting features that make it stand out from the others. The Samsung Galaxy A13 (Blue, 4GB, 64 GB) is priced at Rs. 14,028 after a discount. It is originally priced at Rs. 18,490. It has a large display with a good resolution. It is also available in a myriad of colours. How to find the perfect phone? Before you buy a phone, there are many things that you should keep in mind. Firstly, you should know your budget and how you should always keep that in mind. You should also look for many features like storage space, screen size, camera resolution, etc. It would help if you were also mindful of spending to get the most effective phone.

