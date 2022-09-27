Story Saved
Samsung mobile phones under 20,000 in India: A buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 27, 2022 20:00 IST
Summary:

Samsung mobile phones under 20,000 are top-rated in India due to their excellent performance and fantastic budget features. You can choose from many options for Samsung mobile phones under 20,000.

Samsung phones under 20,000 are known for their versatility and reliability.

Mobile phones have become an integral part of our everyday life. From emailing to gaming, a smartphone does it all. With so many smartphone options available in the market today, choosing the phone that tailors to your needs is essential. Different smartphones have different features that include high-resolution cameras to high-gaming performance.

Samsung smartphones are one of the most established market players in India. Samsung smartphones come with many good features and are budget-friendly for the Indian market. The Samsung mobile phones under 20,000 are the most popular for their versatility and reliability.

Here, we have curated and compared the top Samsung mobile phones under 20,000 with all the essential information, including the specifications, price, and special features of every smartphone.

Samsung mobile smartphones under 20,000 in India:

1. SAMSUNG Galaxy F42 5G (Matte Aqua, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)

The Samsung galaxy F42 5G has a triple main camera and one 8 MP selfie camera, no stereo speakers, only 15W charging support, an LCD screen, and a plastic build body. The phone offers a 12 5G band network and a good MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor. The F42 5G comes for Rs. 15,995.

Specifications:

● Brand: Samsung

● Model Name: Galaxy F42 5G

● Colour: Matte Aqua

● RAM Capacity: 6 GB

● ROM Storage: 128 GB

● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 8 MP

● Screen Size: 6.6 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

● Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor

● Weight: 390 grams

ProsCons
Dedicated micro-SD card SlotAverage camera quality
12 5G BandsLCD display
MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoCPlastic body
cellpic
SAMSUNG Galaxy F42 5G (Matte Aqua, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
2.Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 720 Processor | 5000mAh Battery| Knox Security

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G has a quad rear camera, a 13 MP selfie camera, a HD+ 6.5-inches TFT display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and a plastic back. The phone offers a 12 5G band network and a good MediaTek Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz Processor. The M32 5G comes for Rs. 18,999.

Specifications:

● Brand: Samsung

● Model Name: Galaxy M32 5G

● Colour: Sky Blue

● RAM Capacity: 8 GB

● ROM Storage: 128 GB

● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 13 MP

● Screen Size: 6.5 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

● Processor: MediaTek | Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz Processor

● Weight: 205 g (7.23 oz)

ProsCons
MediaTek | Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz ProcessorAverage camera quality
12 5G bandsOnly 60Hz refresh rate
Solid battery lifePlastic back
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 720 Processor | 5000mAh Battery| Knox Security
3. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Stardust Brown, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 5000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G has a double main camera setup and one 5 MP selfie camera, an HD LED display with 400 nits brightness, unspecified 5G bands, 15W charging support, and a plastic body. The M13 5G 6 GB variant comes for Rs. 15,999.

Specifications:

● Brand: Samsung

● Model Name: Galaxy M13 5G

● Colour: Stardust Brown

● RAM Capacity: 6 GB

● ROM Storage: 128 GB

● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 5 MP

● Screen Size: 6.5 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

● Processor: MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700

● Weight: 195 g (6.88 oz)

ProsCons
Decent MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700Average camera quality
5G bandsSingle speaker
5000 mAh batteryPlastic build
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Stardust Brown, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 5000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus
4. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 720 Processor | 5000mAh Battery| Knox Security

The Samsung Galaxy M32, 5G 8 GB variant, comes with a 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP quad camera setup, one 13 MP selfie camera, and MediaTek Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz processor with the widest 12 band support. The M32 5G 8GB variant comes for Rs. 18,999.

Specifications:

● Brand: Samsung

● Model Name: Galaxy M32 5G

● Colour: Sky Blue

● RAM Capacity: 8 GB

● ROM Storage: 128 GB

● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 13 MP

● Screen Size: 6.5 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

● Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz processor

● Weight: ‎202 grams

ProsCons
MediaTek Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz ProcessorAverage camera quality
12 5G bandsOnly 60Hz refresh rate
5000 mAh battery, 15W fast chargingPlastic build
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 720 Processor | 5000mAh Battery| Knox Security
5. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes with an Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm Processor and 12 band support for a real 5G experience. The M33 5G 6Gb variant comes for 18,999.

Specifications:

● Brand: Samsung

● Model Name: Galaxy M33 5G

● Colour: Mystique Green

● RAM Capacity: 6 GB

● ROM Storage: 128 GB

● Battery Description: 6000 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 8 MP

● Screen Size: 6.6 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

● Processor: Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm Processor

● Weight: ‎215 grams

ProsCons
120Hz refresh rateHeavy in comparison
12 5G bandsLCD
6000 mAh battery, 25W fast chargingBrittle back
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
6. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (Gray, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes with a 48MP+5MP+2MP triple main camera setup, 5000 mAh battery, and a MediaTek MT6833V Octa Core processor 2.2GHz,2GHz. The A22 5G comes for Rs. 16,389 on Amazon.

Specifications:

● Brand: Samsung

● Model Name: Galaxy A22 5G

● Colour: Gray

● RAM Capacity: 6 GB

● ROM Storage: 128 GB

● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 8 MP

● Screen Size: 6.6 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

● Processor: MediaTek | MT6833V Octa Core Processor

● Weight: ‎203 g

ProsCons
FullHD+ resolution and 90Hz Refresh rateThe body feels a bit hollow
12 5G bandsA single loudspeaker
Solid battery lifePretty slow charging
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (Gray, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offer
7. Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue,6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime

The Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP Quad main camera setup and 8 MP selfie camera, a 6000 mAH lithium-ion battery, Exynos850 processor and 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Specifications:

● Brand: Samsung

● Model Name: Galaxy M12

● Colour: Blue

● RAM Capacity: 6 GB

● ROM Storage: 128 GB

● Battery Description: 6000 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 8 MP

● Screen Size: 6.5 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

● Processor: Exynos 850 processor

● Weight: 221 grams

ProsCons
Clean software experienceAverage camera quality
Appealing designPlastic back
Very efficient battery lifeHD+ resolution display quality
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue,6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime
8. Samsung Galaxy A23 Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

The Samsung Galaxy A23 comes with a 50 MP Quad main camera and 8 MP selfie camera, with a powerful Snapdragon Octa-Core processor with a 5000 mAh battery.

Specifications:

● Brand: Samsung

● Model Name: Galaxy M23

● Colour: Blue

● RAM Capacity: 6 GB

● ROM Storage: 128 GB

● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 13 MP

● Screen Size: 6.6 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

● Processor: Snapdragon Octa-Core processor

● Weight: 195 grams (6.88 oz)

ProsCons
Powerful Snapdragon Octa-Core processorOLED screen display quality
Good camera qualityLacks 5G network
Big screen size and fast 25w chargingLacks 4K video recording
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A23 Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
9. Samsung Galaxy A13 Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers, (SM-A135FLBJINS)

The Samsung Galaxy A13 comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM storage with a 5000 mAh Lithium-ion battery and 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP camera setup, and an 8 MP selfie camera.

Specifications:

● Brand: Samsung

● Model Name: Galaxy A13

● Colour: Blue

● RAM Capacity: 6 GB

● ROM Storage: 128 GB

● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 8 MP

● Screen Size: 6.6 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

● Processor: 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Processor

● Weight: 195 grams

ProsCons
Good battery lifeSubpar performance
Knox security systemNot water resistance
FullHD resolution Large screenPlastic build
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A13 Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers, (SM-A135FLBJINS)
10. Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

The Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP quad rear camera setup, an 8MP selfie camera, an octa Core 2.3GHz + 1.8 GHz processor, and a 5000 mAH lithium-ion battery.

Specifications:

● Brand: Samsung

● Model Name: Galaxy A12

● Colour: Black

● RAM Capacity: 6 GB

● ROM Storage: 128 GB

● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 8 MP

● Screen Size: 6.5 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor (side-mounted)

● Processor: Octa Core 2.3GHz

● Weight: 205 grams (7.23 oz)

ProsCons
Good battery lifeAverage nightlight camera quality
Decent daylight photographyOcta-core processor
LightweightLacks high-resolution panel
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black,4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Without Offers
Price of Samsung mobile phones under 20000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
SAMSUNG Galaxy F42 5G 15,999
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G 16,999
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 15,999
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G 18,999
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 18,999
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 16,499
Samsung Galaxy M12 13,999
Samsung Galaxy A23 18,499
Samsung Galaxy A13 16,499
Samsung Galaxy A12 15,990

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
SAMSUNG Galaxy F42 5GMediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC5G network64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Camera setup
Samsung Galaxy M32 5GMediaTek | Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz Processor5G network5000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M13 5GMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 7005G network5000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M32 5GMediaTek | Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz Processor5G network5000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G120Hz Refresh rate5G network6000mAh Battery, 25W Fast Charging  
Samsung Galaxy A22 5GFullHD+ resolution and 90Hz Refresh rate5G networkMediaTek | MT6833V Octa Core Processor
Samsung Galaxy M12Appealing designClean Software6000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A23Powerful Snapdragon Octa-Core processor50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Camera setup6.6 inches screen size and 25w fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A13Knox security system50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Camera setupFullHD resolution Large screen
Samsung Galaxy A12Decent camera setup - 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MPWeight - 205 g5000 mAh battery

Best value for money

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G offers the best value for money for a Samsung mobile phone under 20,000. The A22 5G comes with the best features such as good camera quality, high performance with MediaTek MT6833V Octa Core processor, FullHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, and good overall battery life.

Best overall

The best overall Samsung mobile phone under 20,000 is the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. It comes with a good Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm Processor, 120Hz refresh rate, and 6000 mAh battery with 25w fast charging. The phone also supports a 5G network with 12 band support.

How to find the perfect phone?

There are a few things that you can keep in mind when choosing a smartphone. First, you should keep your budget in mind and find smartphones that fit your budget. Understand your needs for the smartphone, such as your daily usage. Look for a decent RAM and ROM, a good processor, decent camera quality, and network bands.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

