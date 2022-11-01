Story Saved
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Seven best activity trackers you can buy today

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 01, 2022 22:00 IST
The market is flooded with a wide variety of activity trackers. Selecting the best activity trackers that suit your requirements can be quite tricky. Here is a list of the best activity trackers to consider.

An activity tracker is a great way to monitor crucial health parameters like heart rate, sleep patterns, oxygen levels etc.

With the world inching slowly towards more conscious choices and an active lifestyle, activity tracking is not just for athletes anymore. With modern technology, you can have a wide range of health statistics about your body at your fingertips.

Choosing one of the best activity trackers is an extremely personal choice. Unlike other gadgets, you wear an activity tracker all the time. While most people may have similar health goals, everybody's needs are highly personal and individual. The best activity trackers that might work for you may not work the same for someone else, making it tricky to buy one.

Don't worry. Here, we walk you through some of the best activity trackers available out there that will surely fit your bill. But first, here is a list of things to consider when buying an activity tracker: type of exercise, wearability, specific functions, charging options, compatibility with other devices and cost.

From this list of the best activity trackers, select the one that checks all your boxes!

1. Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch

The Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch is an excellent fit for you if you have an active lifestyle. With over 110 workout modes, this activity tracker scores high among the best activity trackers for its decently sized AMOLED display, and good battery life.

Specifications:

Charging: Magnetic charging

Activity Tracking: Over 110 workout modes

Screen Type: Touchscreen

Compatibility: Compatible with smartphones

Technology: LifeQ health algorithm

Display: AMOLED display

Additional Features: Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring

ProsCons
14-day average battery lifeAverage strap quality
Continuous SpO2 trackingTracks activity even when sitting idle
Constant heart rate monitoring 
Women's menstrual health tracking 
Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch- 3.73 cm (1.47) Large AMOLED Display, Always On Display, Continuous Sleep, HR, Stress and SPO2 Monitoring, 110+ Sports Modes, 5ATM, 14 Days Battery Life, Black
62% off 2,299 5,999
Buy now

2. Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

With a 24x7 heart rate tracker, the Fitbit Inspire 2 Health and Fitness Tracker tracks your calories efficiently. Not just that; with its water resistance feature of up to 50 m, it is also swimming-proof, making it one of the best activity trackers.

Another notable feature of this tracker is that it tracks your sleep—light, deep, and REM—to give you a sleep score so that you may understand the quality of your sleep.

Specifications:

Battery Life: 10 days

Activity Tracking: Over 20 exercise modes

Water resistance depth: 50 meters

Maximum operating altitude: 28,000 ft

Weight: 30 g

Additional Features: Sleep tracking, Heart rate monitoring

ProsCons
Light weightShort warranty period
Accurate sleep trackingSmall screen size
Uses high-quality plastic 
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Black, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
25% off 5,999 7,999
Buy now

3. MI Smart Band 5

One of the best activity trackers in the affordable segment, the MI Smart Band 5 offers several features. From a touchscreen AMOLED display to a 2-week battery life, this activity tracker is one of the best options on this list.

It boasts 11 exercise modes, including yoga, rowing, skipping, and more. It also tracks sleep and heart rate 24x7, in addition to your menstrual cycle.

Specifications:

Display: Full touch AMOLED

Battery Capacity: 125 mAh

Charging: Magnetic charging

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 BLE version

Activity Tracking: 11 professional sports modes

Additional Features: Water resistant, menstrual cycle tracking, stress monitoring, sleep monitoring

ProsCons
Accurate sleep trackingSlow charging
Excellent and easy to use UIShort battery life
MI Smart Band 5- India's No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1" (2.8 cm) AMOLED Color Display, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI), 11 Sports Mode, Heart Rate, Women's Health Tracking (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker

The Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker is one of the best activity trackers if you prefer outdoor workouts. The Fitbit app displays a workout intensity map that shows your heart rate changes along the route. The activity tracker also tracks your sleep and generates a sleep score so you can assess your sleep quality.

The Fitbit Charge 4 has a battery life of up to 7 days which may go down to 5 hours when using the built-in GPS. In addition to that, it also tracks your heart rate 24x7 to measure your calories accurately.

Specifications:

GPS: Built-in to track outdoor activities

Wireless Communication Technology: Bluetooth

Battery Life: 7 days; or up to 5 hours when using built-in GPS

Additional Features: Heart rate Tracking

ProsCons
High accuracyNot very durable
Very comfortable for daily use 
Great battery life 
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker with Built-in GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & Swim Tracking, One Size (S & L Bands Included) (Brown)
16,643.801
Buy now

5. Sonata Gold S6 6

The Sonata Gold S6 6 is a minimalist activity tracker that is compatible with smartphones and accurately tracks sleep, heart rate, and calories. With its multi-sport mode, it can record the duration of activity and calories burnt while running and skipping.

However, this activity tracker works only after connecting it with the related fitness band application, which must be downloaded from the Play Store. Since the activity tracker is not waterproof, it cannot be used while swimming.

Specifications:

Connectivity: Professional Bluetooth RF signal and a custom algorithm

Activity Tracking: Multi-sport mode

Weight: 100 g

Average Battery Life: 5 days

Additional Features: Step Counter,‎ Sleep Monitor, Calorie Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor

ProsCons
Reasonably pricedShort battery life
Accurate trackingNot waterproof
Good fit 
SONATA gold Smart Band Wireless Sweatproof Fitness Band S6-6| Activity Tracker| Blood Pressure| Heart Rate Sensor | Step Tracking All Android Device & iOS Device (S6 6)
80% off 999 4,999
Buy now

6. Fastrack Reflex VOX

The Fastrack Reflex VOX offers many facilities besides activity tracking. One such striking feature is the built-in voice assistant, Alexa, with which you can set reminders, alarms, and more. This tracker also has a large display of 1.69" as compared to the other options and offers over 100 watch display options so you can have something new every day.

Specifications:

Display: 1.69" HD Display

Average Battery Life: 10 days

Activity Modes: Over 10 sports modes

Water Resistance: 5 ATM Water resistance level, 50m depth

Voice Assistance: Built-in Alexa

Watch Faces (UI): Over 100 watch faces options to select from

Weight: 90 g

Additional Features: Sleep tracking, Menstrual Tracker, 24 X7 Heart rate monitor, Blood Oxygen Level Tracking

ProsCons
Built-in voice assistant - AlexaBig dial
Changeable strapsExpensive
Premium quality product 
Fastrack Reflex VOX|Alexa Built-in|1.69” UltraVu Display|100+ Watchfaces|14+ Multisports|24x7 HRM|SP02|Stress Monitor|Sleep Tracker|Women’s Health|Camera & Music Control|5ATM|Weather|10 Days Battery*
29% off 4,995 6,995
Buy now

7. GOQii Smart Vital Plus

The GOQii Smart Vital Plus comes in its own ecosystem, wherein you can track your health and activity data on the GOQii app on your smartphone. With a 1.57" touchscreen display, you can check your vitals with a touch.

Besides the 18 workout modes, which include walking, cycling, workout, badminton, basketball, and more, you can also track your SpO2 levels, blood pressure, body temperature, and heart rate.

Specifications:

Display: 1.57’’ Display

Activity Modes: 18 exercise modes

Watch Faces(UI): Options from cloud-based watch faces can be customised as per preference

Smart Notifications: Yes, receive notifications of calls, texts, social media, and sedentary alerts

Water Resistance: yes, also resistant to dust, spills, and rain

Average Battery Life: 7 days

Stand-by battery Life: 14 days

Additional Features: 24x7 monitoring of SpO2, Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, and Body Temperature

ProsCons
Good qualityInaccurate body temperature monitoring
Reasonably priced given the features 
Exceptional display 
GOQii Smart Vital Plus SpO2 1.57" HD Full Touch Smart Notification IP68 Smartwatch for Smartphones Body Temperature BP Monitor Sports & Sleep Tracking Women Care with 3 Months Personal Coaching- Black
46% off 3,499 6,499
Buy now

Price of activity trackers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatch 5,999
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker 7,999
MI Smart Band 5 2,999
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker 16,643
Sonata Gold S6 6 4,999
Fastrack Reflex VOX 6,995
GOQii Smart Vital Plus 6,499

Three best features for consumers:

 

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi Smart Band Pro SportsWatchLong Battery life of 14 daysOver 110 workout modesConstant SpO2 Tracking
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness TrackerWater Resistant up to 50mLight WeightAccurate Readings
MI Smart Band 5Long Battery Life of 2 weeksReasonably PricedWomen's Menstrual Cycle Tracking
Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity TrackerWorkout Intensity MapSleep TrackingBuilt-in GPS
Sonata Gold S6 6Multi-sports modeReasonably pricedSleep Monitoring
Fastrack Reflex VOXBuilt-in Voice Assistant - AlexaOver 100 watch faces options to select fromSleep Tracking
GOQii Smart Vital PlusConstant BP, heart rate, SpO2, and body temperature monitoringReasonably pricedSeveral Options of cloud-based watch faces

Best value for money

While all options in the list of the best activity trackers are suitable, the Fastrack Reflex VOX is the most striking tracker. Not only is it reasonably priced at 6,995, given the variety of features it offers, but it is also an established and reliable brand.

With a large display, brilliant UI, voice assistance, water resistance, long battery life, and excellent features, it sets a benchmark in the list of budget activity trackers.

Best overall product

The Redmi Smart Band Pro Sportswatch is an excellent pick if you are browsing for the best activity trackers. With its sleek design and long battery life, you can wear it comfortably all day and won't need to charge it repeatedly. Besides that, it offers over 110 workout modes. So, irrespective of the activity you engage in regularly, this tracker will surely be tuned to track it. To ensure that you remain healthy and fit, it also constantly tracks your blood oxygen levels.

How to find the perfect activity tracker?

Activity trackers are an effective way to help you sleep better, move more, and even improve your health overall. Since it is one gadget that you will wear at all times, selecting one among the best activity trackers is a personal choice. Before you find the perfect activity tracker, bear in mind that every individual's health and fitness goals are different and those have a bearing on which tracker you select.

Here's how to pick the right activity tracker for you:

First, determine the purpose for why you need an activity tracker. Is your purpose to lose weight, improve your sleep cycle, or increase movement and activity? Remember, an activity tracker will only motivate you when your goal is clear.

Understand the specifications and the important metrics that you want to keep a track of. For instance, you could be someone who needs to regularly monitor their blood pressure or blood oxygen level when engaged in an activity.

Next, determine whether you need to track your health or intense training. If your focus is health, you need an activity tracker that measures your vital stats and also your menstrual cycles if you are a woman. Otherwise, you need a tracker that is more suited to rigorous movements and outdoors.

The size, thickness, and weight are very crucial when picking once since you will ideally wear the tracker at all times, even while sleeping.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

