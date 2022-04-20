Smartphones with 5000 mAh offer great and long-lasting performance

Many of our everyday operations happen online. Be it online shopping, paying bills, ordering groceries or staying updated with what’s happening around the world, our smartphones are our lifeline. Without our devices, many of us even feel a sense of insecurity. Given our increasing consumption of data and services on our mobile phones, it is important to invest in one that comes with a massive battery as it will reduce the need for frequent charging. A 5000 mAh battery can be a good option as it lasts for many hours, allowing you to use your phone without any interruption. Besides that, such smartphones also pack in a host of other interesting features.

There are many options available online. To help make selection easy for you, we have curated a list below. Scroll down to read more about their features in detail.

Prices of smartphones with 5000 mAh battery at a glance:

Smartphones Price in India Redmi Note 11 ₹ 13,499.00 Vivo Y21 ₹ 13,990.00 Tecno Spark 8T ₹ 9,299.00 iQOO Z5 5G ₹ 23,990.00

Redmi Note 11This smartphone from Redmi is available in three colours - Space Black, Horizon Blue and Stardust White. It comes in two variants - 4GB RAM with 64 GB storage capacity and 6GB RAM with 128 GB memory storage capacity. This 6.43 inches phone has great camera specs, among many other exciting features. You can also use Alexa hands-free by downloading an app on this device.

Other features:

1) Display: 90 Hz FHD+ AMOLED display | 1080x2400 pixel resolution

2) Camera: 50 MP quad rear camera with 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and portrait lens| 13 MP front camera

3) Battery: 5000 mAh battery

4) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-core; 6nm processor; Up to 2.4GHz clock speed

Vivo Y21This Vivo smartphone comes in two variants - 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage capacity. It has a sleek body and an attractive design. Besides, it is also available in two colours - Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow. It offers a great user-friendly experience and runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 operating system based on Android 11.

Other features:

1) Camera: 13MP + 2MP rear camera | 8MP selfie camera

2) Processor: Mediatek Helio P35 Octa core processor

3) Display: 6.51 inches HD+ display screen with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution

4) Battery: 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Tecno Spark 8TThis sleek and sturdy Tecno smartphone is available in two colours - Turquoise Cyan and Atlantic Blue. It features stunning specs, allowing one to perform every operation on the device at a fast speed and without any hassle. It has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory storage capacity.

Other features:

1) Camera: 50MP rear camera with F1.6 aperture | 8MP front camera with dual front flash

2) Processor: Helio G35 gaming processor

3) Display: 6.6 inches FHD+ with 91.3% screen to body ratio

4) Battery: 5000mAh massive battery with ultra power saving mode

iQOO Z5 5GThis smartphone comes with a massive 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity. It also is equipped with a liquid cooling system that reduces the CPU temperature by about 120C. Besides, it runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11.

Other features:

1) Camera: 64MP front camera with f/1.79 aperture | 16MP front camera

2) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G 6nm Octa-Core processor

3) Display: 120Hz Refresh Rate | 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate

4) Battery: 5000mAh lithium ion battery

