Smartphones with best camera: OnePlus and Samsung are big winners

To a vast majority of young Indians, life without a mobile phone is hard to imagine. There was once a time, not so long ago when public would queue up in front of phone booths to make long-distance calls. All that changed with the entry of mobile phones into the Indian market in 1995. However, what was a wave soon turned into a tide with the entry of Chinese smartphones and the launching of new technologies such as 4G.

Prices at a glance:

Product Price Price After Discount OnePlus Nord 2 5G ₹ 29,999.00 NA Samsung Galaxy M12 ₹ 15,498.00 ₹ 13,499.00 Redmi Note 10S ₹ 16,999.00 ₹ 14,999.00 Samsung Galaxy M12 ₹ 12,999.00 ₹ 11,499.00

Today, smartphones users can be found in far-flung villages as well. Such is its reach. A lot of those using these phones are young people, with a penchant for pictures and videos. Hence, having smartphones with good camera features becomes a necessity.There are a number of smartphones in the market that claim to have such features. OnePlus and Samsung phones top the list. Here are a few such phones that might work for you if you are looking for camera as your principle selection criterion. Take a look.

1) OnePlus Nord 2 5G

This phone comes with a feature from Sony called Sony IMX 766, a higher-end sensor. An image sensor is a crucial component in smartphones for taking pictures. As per the website, sony-semicon.co.jp, though an image sensor is hidden behind the camera lens, its performance is directly relevant to the quality of images and videos shots taken with the camera.Some features:Camera:Main camera: Sony IMX766, 50M megapixelsUltra wide camera: 8M megapixelsFront camera: 32M megapixelsProcessor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AIDisplay: 6.43-inchResolution: 2400 x 1080 pixelsOperating System: OxygenOS 11.3 operating system based on Android 11RAM: 8GBStorage: 128GB2) Samsung Galaxy M12

This smartphone from Samsung comes with a quad camera setup, which essentially means four cameras on the rear of a phone. Its quad camera setup has the following breakup - 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP. Additionally it also has a front camera for selfies.Some features:Camera:Quad camera setup - 48MP (F 2.0) main camera, 5MP (F2.2) ultra wide camera, 2MP (F2.4) depth camera and 2MP (2.4) macro cameraFront camera: 8MP (F2.2)Operating System: Android 11, v11.0 operating systemProcessor: Exynos850 (Octa Core 2.0GH)Display: 6.5-inchResolution: 720 x 1600 pixelsRAM: 6GBStorage: 128GB3) Redmi Note 10S

This smartphone from Redmi too comes with a quad rear camera setup. This makes it an attractive option for people keen on fancy and high-end camera needs. Additionally, its front camera too is high on capabilities.

Some features:1) CameraQuad camera: 64 MP quad rear camera with 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and portrait lensFront camera: 13 MP2) Processor: MediaTek Helio G95 Octa-core3) Display: 6.43 inch4) Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels5) Operating System: ‎Android 116) RAM: ‎6 GB7) Storage: 64 GB4) Samsung Galaxy M12

We have listed another smartphone from Samsung with similar camera features but with a different RAM configuration and a different price point.

Some features: 1) CameraQuad camera setup: 48MP (F 2.0) main camera, 5MP (F2.2) ultra wide camera, 2MP (F2.4) depth camera, 2MP (2.4) macro cameraFront camera: 8MP (F2.2)2) Operating System: Android 11, v11.03) Processor: Exynos850 (Octa Core 2.0GH)4) Display: 6.5-inch5) Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels6) RAM: 4 GB7) Storage: 64 GBAt Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

