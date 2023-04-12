Streamlined and sleek: Top 10 slim laptops of 2023 By Affiliate Desk

Slim laptops look sleek and portable.

When desktop computers were originally introduced, many different technical tasks that were impossible to complete manually became more accessible to everyone. Yet there were drawbacks. The strong and hefty make of these models somehow limited its portability. The market's dynamics changed with the introduction of laptops or portable computers, which can be transported easily and offer computer compatibility. As a result, it became a well-liked option for those with typical consumption patterns. However, when these were first introduced, they had sturdy body designs, and today's consumers are much more interested in new developments in lightweight and ultra-light designs. As a result, businesses began to create brand-new slender body designs to follow the trends. Many issues on various fronts were resolved, and you no longer need to carry those heavyweight models. As a result, we've compiled a list of the top 10 laptops under 60000 with the best features and affordable prices. To experience the comfort of its slim form, choose the best ultra thin laptop that best meets your needs. 1. Infinix X1 Slim Series One of the slim laptops that will undoubtedly improve your life and productivity is the Infinix X1 Slim Series. This ultra-thin laptop has a high-quality metal body that adds elegance to the overall design and provides good portability. This laptop retains a 65 W USB Type-C fast charger that guarantees up to 60% charging in 55 minutes, thus excusing you from the concern of frequently plugging in to your charging port. It is designed to be a lightweight and affordable laptop suitable for everyday users. It comes with a decent processor, good battery life, and a compact design. Specifications 10th Gen Intel Core i3 1005G1

Dual Core, 4 Threads

8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

512 GB SSD

Intel Integrated UHD Graphics

14 inches, 1920 x 1080 pixels

Windows 11 OS

1 Year Warranty

Pros Cons The laptop has a reliable backup battery Limited RAM and Storage

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 The Lenovo IdeaPad ultra slim laptop 3 is a budget-friendly laptop designed for everyday use. It features a sleek, reliable, seamless body design. At this price point, the 8 GB memory and 512 GB storage you receive deliver premium performance. is designed to be a lightweight and affordable laptop for students, professionals, and everyday users. The laptop comes with a powerful AMD or Intel processor, which ensures smooth and lag-free performance. Its display provides a clear and sharp viewing experience with good color accuracy. The laptop can last up to 6 hours on a single charge, which is decent for a budget laptop. Specifications Brand: Lenovo

Display: 15.6-inch

Operating System: Windows 11

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7

Battery Life: Upto 6 Hours

Pros Cons Good performance Limited graphics

3. Xiaomi Notebook Ultra The Xiaomi Notebook Ultra is a slim and lightweight laptop with high-end features. It is designed to be a premium and high-end laptop with powerful specifications. It comes with a fast processor, high-speed storage, and good graphics options, making it suitable for demanding tasks such as video editing and gaming. It also has a long battery life, multiple connectivity options, and a sleek design. However, its powerful performance, long battery life, and sleek design make it a good option for users who need a high-performance laptop for demanding tasks. Specifications Brand: Xiaomi

Operating system: Windows 11

Display size: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel Core i5

RAM: 16 GB

Pros Cons The laptop works well for multiple tasks Limited upgradability

4. Samsung Galaxy Book2 The Samsung Galaxy Book2 is designed to be a portable and versatile laptop suitable for on-the-go productivity. It comes with a good display, long battery life, and LTE connectivity. It has a high-quality Super AMOLED touchscreen display that provides vibrant colors and sharp images. The laptop retains a large battery capacity that provides up to 20 hours of usage, making it suitable for all-day use. It is a good option for users who need a portable and versatile laptop for on-the-go productivity. It is also a good choice for users who need to stay connected while traveling. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Operating system: Windows 11

Display size: 15.6 inches

Processor: 12th Generation Intel Core i7

Pros Cons Long battery life and Portable Design Limited performance

5. ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 The ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 is a slim and ultra thin laptop laptop with a 14-inch FHD display and a powerful 11th generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 processor. This weightless laptop is designed for users who need a portable and powerful laptop for everyday use. It comes with a good display, fast processor, and ample storage. The display has good color accuracy and viewing angles. The laptop is lightweight and slim, making it easy to carry around. It also comes with fast charging support, allowing users to quickly charge the battery. A good option for users who require a laptop for productivity or entertainment. Specifications Brand: Asus

Operating system: Windows 11

Display size: 14 inches

RAM: 8 GB

Pros Cons Fast processor No dedicated graphics card Fast charging

6. RedmiBook Pro The RedmiBook Pro is a 15.6-inch thin and light laptop that comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 H Series processor. It is designed for users who need a portable and powerful laptop for work or entertainment. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display with 100% sRGB, providing good color accuracy and viewing angles. It also has an NVIDIA MX450 graphics card with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM, providing good graphics performance for graphic-intensive tasks or games. However, Its powerful processor, dedicated graphics card, and good display make it a good choice for users who need a laptop for graphic-intensive tasks or gaming. Specifications Brand: Redmi

Operating system: Windows 11

Display size: 15.6 inches

RAM: 8 GB

Battery: 46Wh battery with fast charging support

Pros Cons Powerful processor The technical support might be improved. Programming is best suited for a laptop.

7. Xiaomi NotebookPro The Mi slim laptop offers a variety of characteristics, making it a distinctive option for users looking for a machine with respectable working skills and a reasonable price. This thin laptop features Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, a larger touchpad screen, backlit keyboard layouts, 2 x 2 stereo speakers, and sharp, detailed visual quality. In addition, it has an 11th-generation core CPU for smooth operation and is made of an aluminum alloy for enhanced grip and support. Specifications Brand: Mi

Operating system: Windows 11

Display size: 14 inches

Pros Cons Both the single-core and multi-core processors are remarkable. No SD card reader is available. Its battery life is decent.

8. LG Gram17 The processor is an i7-1260P from the 12th generation of Intel Core. Storage is 512 GB SSD M.2(2280) dual SSD slots, memory is 16 GB LPDDR5 dual channel, and the graphics card is Intel Iris SX Graphics. This ultra slim laptop has a 17-inch premium display. It is using Thunderbolt 4 power delivery AI for security and productivity with LG glance. Facial recognition is a feature of Microsoft 365. Ultra-portable form factor, LPDDR4 RAM memory are also provided. Specifications Brand: LG

Model Name: 17Z90Q-G.AH75A2

Screen Size: 17 Inches

Color: Black

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

Pros Cons 4th Gen NVME SSD Charging and speaker quality are not good

9. Dell Vostro 3420 The Vostro 3420 has a Dell ComfortView display, a 3-sided border, and an Intel Core i3 processor. The laptop's Dell ComfortView software technology, which has received TÜV Rheinland certification, helps lower harmful blue light emissions to make extended screen time easier on your eyes. A spill-resistant full-size keyboard and a bigger touchpad further help you feel at rest while you work. An FHD display panel boosts the brightness and vibrant colour if you want to turn up the volume on your viewing experience. Specifications Brand: Dell

Model Name: Vostro 3420

Screen Size: 14 Inches

Colour: Carbon Black

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

Pros Cons Integrated Graphics Card Description. Heat issue

10. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 This newly designed slim laptop is packed with innovations that improve performance while still being ultrathin and light, making it perfect for today's professionals. For working on demanding apps or complicated data and files, it provides a superior and faster computing experience thanks to its up to 12th Gen Intel Core processor and up to 2TB SSD storage. You may work all day long without worrying about locating a power outlet thanks to a battery life of up to 13 hours. Specifications Brand: Lenovo

Series: X1 Carbon Gen10

Screen Size: 14 Inches

Color: Black

Pros Cons Slot for Kensington security

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Infinix X1 Slim Series 60% Charging in 55 minutes High Quality metal body Decent Processor Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Good Battery Life Seamless Body Design Lag-free performance Xiaomi Notebook Ultra High Speed Storage Good Graphics Multiple connectivity options Samsung Galaxy Book2 AMOLED touchscreen display Long Battery Life Sleek Design ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 Fast processor Ample storage Fast charging support RedmiBook Pro Anti-glare display Graphic-intensive Design Lightweighted Xiaomi NotebookPro The battery life on the gadget is good. There is a larger touchpad. A fingerprint reader is provided. LG Gram17 UltraThin Laptop weighing just 1.35 kg Long-lasting 90 WH batteries with 65W quick charge Using Thunderbolt 4 power delivery. Dell Vostro 3420 Full sized keyboard. Bigger touchpad. Full HD Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Thin and light laptop. Antiglare display. Monitor supports up to 4 independent displays.

Best overall product The HP Pavilion laptop 12th generation is a one-stop shop for all of your needs due to its numerous features. It features excellent processing, an eye-protection mode, and HP Quick Drop capability, a flagship feature in comparison to other models on the market in this price range and build design. It also offers exceptional technical assistance. The gadget is ultra-lightweight, silky, and exclusively elegant. Best value for money The Dell Vostro 3420 laptop offers the best features possible at this price. This slim laptop has the Intel Core i3 processor, RAM memory of 8 GB and the latest Windows 11 preinstalled. It has a full-size keyboard with larger touchpad, and the Dell ComfortView software technology making it easier for your eyes. These features help in case you need to spend your day sitting in front of a laptop. How to find the best slim laptop? Finding the specifications you seek in a laptop is necessary while purchasing a slim laptop. You must carefully consider those laptops on the market that have a slim and compact style and give you high-end processing capabilities for improved performance because you don't need a heavyweight to carry around. You must also take into account other direct and indirect aspects, like the product's features, price, and future value.

