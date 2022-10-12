Story Saved
Take your pick from HTC mobile phones under 50,000

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 12, 2022 02:37 IST
Summary:

Equipped with all the latest features and technology, HTC mobile phones are one of the best options if you’re looking for budget-friendly mobile phones. Here is the complete list!

HTC mobile phones under 50,000

HTC mobile phones offer flagship performance and come with powerful features to provide a wholesome experience. In the eyes of many users, HTC is still the number one brand offering highly durable mobile phones. If you are searching for budget-friendly smartphones, here is our complete list of the best HTC mobile phones under 50,000. Let’s explore!

Best HTC mobile phones under 50000

1. HTC One X9 Smart Phone, Carbon Grey

Available in a stunning grey colour, the HTC One X9 is a smartphone loaded with top-tier features such as long-lasting battery life, excellent camera quality to click all your selfies, a powerful processor to keep you going, and a wide display for an enhanced viewing experience. This phone was launched back in 2019, and since then, its smooth design and flagship performance have made it everyone’s favourite.

Specifications:

  • Brand - HTC
  • OS - Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • RAM - 3GB
  • Product dimensions - 15.39 x 0.79 x 7.59 cm; 170 grams
  • Item model number - One X9
  • Wireless communication technologies - Cellular
  • Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi
  • Other display features - Wireless
Offers Full HD 1080p video recordingAvailable in only one colour
Excellent camera quality 
Presence of the latest OS 
HTC One X9 Smart Phone, Carbon Grey
48% off 14,770 28,590
Buy now

2. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is another mobile phone under 50,000. This phone comes with 5G connectivity and excellent storage capacity. In addition, this phone comes with several renowned features such as excellent camera quality, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rear triple camera setup.

Specifications:

  • Brand - Xiaomi
  • RAM - 8GB
  • OS - MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
  • Camera features - Triple Rear Camera - 108 MP Wide Angle + 8MP Ultra wide + 5MP
  • Product dimensions - 16.4 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 204 grams
  • Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required
  • Item model number - B3S
  • Connectivity technologies - Infrared, Bluetooth, USB, NFC and Wi-Fi
  • GPS - True
Powerful processorHigh in price
Excellent operating systemDevices may lag
In-built GPS 
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Celestial Magic, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) |SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos
30% off 36,999 52,999
Buy now

3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

Another excellent mobile phone on the list under 50,000 is the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.This phone comes with 12GB RAM and 5G connectivity for smooth functioning. In addition, this phone comes with a wide display for an immersive viewing experience. Other features such as the long-lasting battery, powerful processor, and latest OS makes this phone unique.

Specifications:

  • Brand - OnePlus
  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - 12GB
  • Product dimensions - 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm; 190 grams
  • Special features - Fingerprint Scanner, Gorilla Glass, LED Flash and Camera
  • Other camera features - Front
  • Other display features - Wireless
  • Form factor - Smartphone
Great camera qualityComes in only a few colours
All day battery life 
Comes with the lastest operating system 
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 12GB Storage, 256GB Storage)
33,999
Buy now

4. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5Gis the next-generation mobile phone, which features 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage to store all pictures and videos hassle-free. The phone comes in the magnificent Legion Sky colour. Features such as 5G connectivity, 256GB storage, and sleek look make this phone worth buying.

Specifications:

  • Brand - IQOO
  • Os - Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12
  • RAM - 12GB
  • Product dimensions - 16 x 7.4 x 0.8 cm; 180.3 grams
  • Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required
  • Item model number - I2126
  • Connectivity technologies - USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Great RAM sizeDoes not fit in everyone’s budget
All-day battery life 
Excellent camera features 
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G (Legion Sky, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 778G 5G | 66W FlashCharge | 1300 nits Peak Brightness | HDR10+
21% off 26,999 33,990
Buy now

5. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

Another renowned mobile phone that stands out is the Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G. It is a 5G connectivity mobile phone with 256GB internal storage, ensuring excellent storage. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly mobile phone, this is ideal.

Specifications:

  • Brand - Redmi
  • OS - MIUI 13
  • RAM - 256 GB
  • Product dimensions - 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 202 grams
  • Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery required
  • Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB
  • GSP - True
Great battery backupThe device may lag sometimes
Adeuqtae RAM size 
Comes with the in-built GPS 
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Stealth Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
17% off 23,999 28,999
Buy now

6. OnePlus 10R 5G

The OnePlus 10R 5G is designed to offer flagship performance, which comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB, ensuring enough storage. In addition, the wide display and powerful look make this phone perfect. This phone comes with a sleek and sturdy design.

Specifications:

  • Brand - OnePlus
  • OS - OxygenOS
  • RAM - 12 GB
  • Product dimensions - 7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm; 190 grams
  • Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required
  • Special features - Fingerprint Scanner, LED Flash, Camera
  • Other display features - Wireless
Comes with a simple and sturdy designComes in only one colour 
Adequate storage 
Easy on pocket 
OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, 150W SuperVOOC)
14% off 37,999 43,999
Buy now

7. iQOO 9 SE 5G

The last on the list is the iQOO 9 SE 5G.This phone was launched by IQOO and came with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, which stores all pictures and videos. This phone is extremely lightweight. In addition, it comes with a simple interface that makes functioning easier. The phone also comes with a powerful processor and a 4500 mAh battery to keep you going from dawn to dusk.

Specifications:

  • Brand - IQOO
  • OS - Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12
  • RAM - 12GB
  • Product dimensions - 16.3 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 196 grams
  • Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required
  • Item model number - I2019
  • Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, Audio Jack: Type-C
  • GPS - True
Comes with the latest AndroidProcessor lags 
Excellent storage capacity 
Adequate camera quality 
iQOO 9 SE 5G (Sunset Sierra, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | 66W Flash Charge
Check Price on Amazon

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HTC One X9 Smart Phone, Carbon Grey Equipped with exciting special features Offers long-lasting battery backup Features decent RAM size 
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5GExcellent storage alongside quality cameraSleek and sturdy structureLong battery life
OnePlus Nord 2T 5GLooks simple and sleek Comes with excellent storage Great storage 
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Smooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode 
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G Comes with excellent storage Comes in great colours Looks stylish 
OnePlus 10R 5G  Good Ram Excellent battery life Latest operating system
iQOO 9 SE 5G Excellent RAM Smooth and clear display Looks heavy and bulky 

Best value for money

There are not many HTC mobile phones under 50,000. The HTC mobile phone available on Amazon for under 50,000 is the HTC One X9. This phone comes in the carbon grey colour and offers an array of exciting features. The best part is the phone comes at an affordable price of 14,770 only.

Best overall

Since there is only one HTC mobile phones under 50,000 on our list, buyers do not have an array of options to explore. However, if you’re on a search for a feature-packed mobile phone which retails at pocket-friendly prices, there are other mobile phones too under 50,000. Out of all, one mobile phone which truly stands out is the OnePlus 10R 5G. The price of the product is 39,999.00 after discount on Amazon.

How to find the perfect HTC mobile phones under 50,000?

Finding a mobile phone can be hectic as it involves a lot of research. Looking for an ideal phone? Here are some pointers to finding the perfect HTC mobile phones under 50,000 -

  • Price of the product
  • Sufficient RAM and ROM
  • Excellent camera quality
  • Large display
  • Powerful processor
  • Long-lasting battery life

Products price list

ProductActual priceDiscounted price
HTC One X9 Smart Phone, Carbon Grey  28,590 14,770
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G 52,999 39,999
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G 33,999 33,999
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G  33,990 28,999
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G  28,999 24,999
OnePlus 10R 5G   43,999 39,999
iQOO 9 SE 5G  44,990 37,990

Frequently asked question (FAQs)

1. Does HTC offer several mobile phones under 50,000?

2. Mention the features of HTC One X9 Smart Phone

3. What is the price range of HTC mobile phones in India?

4. Are HTC phones worth the price?

5. List the features to look for when buying mobile phones.

