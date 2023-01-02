The best phones under Rs.10,000 in 2022 - Redmi nokia lenovo top the charts

Best Redmi Nokia Lenovo phone for you

The Significance of the phone has been increasing day by day. People live with this gadget. It plays a major role in every aspect of life. Due to technological improvement, many advanced phones are launched every year or at least once in six months. Here comes the top branded mobile phones within the range of Rs.10,000 that have been launched by various companies such as Redmi, Nokia, Lenovo, etc. It makes the buyers for them easily choose which phone to purchase. Best Redmi nokia lenovo phones for you 1. Redmi A1 The overall design of the gadget is impressive. It has a vibrant screen. It is equipped with the best processor to give the best performance. The quality of the photos and videos looks prominent on this phone. The battery life extends for two days because of the heavy processing unit of 5000mAh. Specifications Cost: Rs.5,999/-

Display size:16.56cm HD+

Dimension: ‎16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm

Sim type: Dual Sim

Resolution: 700 x 1600p

Storage: 32 GB

OS: Android Go

Processor: MediaTek Helio A22 processor

Camera: Dual Camera Front - 8MP Rear - 5MP

Color: Light Blue

Pros Cons Best quality camera. The display may be slightly fluid. The life of the battery is good. Fingerprints are not available The design is clean and clear

2. Redmi A1+ It is a luxurious gadget that is designed with a leather texture and a fingerprint scanner. You can enjoy having more entertainment because of its bigger display screen. The battery life is also good in the case of using this phone. It is designed with Android 12 OS having regular updates. The camera quality is quite prominent. Specifications Cost: Rs.8,749/-

Display size:6.52cm HD+

Dimension: ‎16.4 x 7.6 x 9 cm

Sim type: Dual Sim

Resolution: 1600 x 720p

Storage: 32 GB

OS: Android 12.0

Processor: MediaTek Helio A22 processor

Camera: Dual Camera Front - 5MP Rear - 8MP

Color: Black

Pros Cons It has a larger display. It has low storage capacity. The life of the battery is excellent. No wireless charging The quality of the camera is good.

3. Nokia C01 Plus It is an entry-level handset perfectly suitable for first-time smartphone buyers, senior citizens, and people who require primary purposes such as communication and entertainment. This product has a yearly replacement guarantee in case the phone is damaged. The device is less weight and has a compact design. The back panel is removable; you can see a 3000mAh removable battery, an SD card slot, and dual sim slots. The quality of the camera is bright enough. Specifications Cost: Rs.5,399/-

Display size: 5.45inch HD+

Dimension: ‎14.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm

Sim type: Dual Sim

Resolution: 1440×720p

Storage: 16 GB

OS: Android 11 Go

Processor: 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor

Camera: Dual Camera Front - 5MP Rear - 5MP

Color: Blue

Pros Cons The battery life is good. The performance of the camera is not as expected. It has stock android OS. The display is slightly not bright The cost of the phone is reasonable.

4. Redmi 9A Sport It is also an entry-level phone with a low-cost budget and design. The other factors such as storage, processor, camera, and display are average while speaking about this phone. The battery life is quite smart when compared to others. The photo capturing will be clear but less impressive. There is no uniqueness in the design format. And the phone is manufactured with an outdated OS. Overall, it is also the phone for the only primary purposes. Specifications Cost: Rs.6,499/-

Display size: 6.53inch HD+

Dimension:19.56 x 2.29 x 41.91 cm

Sim type: Dual Sim

Resolution: 720×1600p

Storage: 32 GB

OS: Android 10.0

Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor

Camera: Dual Camera Front - 5MP Rear - 13MP

Color: Coral Green

Pros Cons The battery life lasts a long. It has an outdated OS. It is a waterproof phone. The quality of the camera is average. The cost of the phone is affordable. It is designed without a fingerprint sensor. It has variant colors.

5. Nokia 2660 Flip Smartphone This phone was launched in July 2022. It has a 4G connectivity network. It was manufactured with only a single camera at the rear end. Nowadays, there are no phones that are manufactured with the app FM radio. But this phone is manufactured with this option, making women and senior citizens enjoy listening to songs. The phone is available in variant colors such as Black, Blue, and Red. Specifications Cost: Rs.4,999/-

Display size: 2.8 inches

Dimension:12.5 x 6.9 x 6.4 cm

Sim type: Dual Sim

Resolution: 240×320p

Storage: 32 GB

OS: Android

Processor: Single core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 processor

Camera: Single Camera

Color: Black

Pros Cons It supports FM radio frequency. It has less storage capacity. It is a budget phone. It is an old model phone.

6. Redmi 10 This is also an entry-level phone that was launched in June 2022. It is designed with three attractive colors Midnight Black, Caribbean Green, and Pacific Blue. It has long-lasting battery life and a powerful processor. The quality of the camera could be more remarkable. The display of the phone gives attention for the viewers to have a good experience. Specifications Cost: Rs.8,999/-

Display size: 6.70 Inches

Dimension: ‎16.2 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm

Sim type: Dual Sim

Resolution:720 x 1648p

Storage: 64 GB

OS: Android 11

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor

Camera: Dual Camera Front - 5MP Rear - 5MP

Color: Pacific Blue

Pros Cons It has long-lasting battery life. The quality of the camera is average. It has a powerful processor. There is no 5G support connectivity

7. Redmi 10A This phone was launched in March 2022 with three colors Slate Grey, Sea Blue, and Charcoal Black. It is also a decent budget-handed phone. The phone has various connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Hotspot, and 4G connectivity. It looks amazing and gives the user a nice viewing experience. It gives powerful battery life but no powerful camera. Specifications Cost: Rs.8,299/-

Display size: IPS LCD Display

Dimension: ‎16.5 x 7.7 x 0.9 cm

Sim type: Dual Sim

Resolution:1600x700p

Storage: 64 GB

OS: MIUI 12.5

Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor

Camera: Dual Camera Front - 5MP Rear - 13MP

Color: Sea Blue

Pros Cons It has powerful battery life. The quality of the camera is not remarkable. It is manufactured with a fingerprint sensor. It does not have the latest version of the OS. It is available at an affordable price. It can have better performance.

8. Nokia C21 Plus It is a stylish phone that launched in April 2022. It is a safe and secure device with the best quality camera and battery life. It is designed in two colours Warm Grey and Dark Cyan, and gives you the best performance. The design looks good. It has access to Bluetooth version 4.2, Mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi, and also USB OTG connectivity. It is also designed with a fingerprint sensor. Specifications Cost: Rs.9,499/-

Display size: 6.5inch HD+ V-notch screen

Dimension: ‎16.5 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm

Sim type: Dual Sim

Resolution: 720 x 1600p

Storage: 64 GB

OS: Android 11.0

Processor: Unisoc 1.6Ghz Octa-Core SC9863A processor

Camera: Dual Camera Front - 5MP Rear - 13MP

Color: Dark Cyan

Pros Cons The battery life is excellent Still can have better performance. It has stylish look. Misuse of a fingerprint scanner It has the best quality camera

The 3 best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi A1 It has power efficient processor It is designed with a leather texture It provides a clean android experience Redmi A1+ Is designed with a fingerprint sensor Big display screen for more entertainmen The storage capacity may be extended up to 1TB Nokia C01 Plus Provides the best battery life It gives you the best quality for photos and videos Secured device Redmi 9ASport Is designed with an AI face look to unlock the screen. Providing you with the best performance It is protected with P2i nano-coating Nokia 2660 flip It gives you 4G VoLTE connectivity Manufactured with the broadcast FM radio Has a dual screen with larger buttons and a display Redmi 10 Massive performance with the processor It has extendable RAM Protected with corning Gorilla glass Redmi 10A Big Display Screen Designed with rubberized seals and corrosion-proof ports Has a refined look with the camera and fingerprint sensor blended at the back panel Nokia C21 Plus It is designed with a clean OS and face-unlock technology Has a dual camera with HDR Technology Battery life long-lasts for three days

Best value for money Redmi A1 is an excellent choice for the best value for money. Pricing under Rs.5,999/-, it is designed with clean software, good design and display, and also long-lasting battery life. For people who require only for the primary purpose and not for multi-tasking, this would be recommended as best for them to use. Best overall product Of all the above-listed products, Redmi 10A is the overall best product. Because it has good storage capacity, gives the best performance, and user view experience is also prominent. It is a phone with variant connectivity purposes and is a budget-friendly smartphone. It provides a better battery life lasting at least two days. The quality of the camera is average because of the single camera at the rear end. How to find the perfect phones under Rs.10,000 in 2022 for yourself and as a gift It's quite tricky or hard to find which product to buy. For the people who find it challenging to have a thorough research about phones, it would be easy for them to know the details from the table mentioned above comprising the various product features. Based on your requirements, you can choose from it. Now let's have a look at the cost of those products. Product and price

S.no Product Price 1. Redmi A1 Rs. 5,999/- 2. Redmi A1+ Rs. 8,749/- 3. Nokia C01 Plus Rs. 5, 399/- 4. Redmi 9ASport Rs. 6,499/- 5. Nokia 2660 flip Rs. 4,999/- 6. Redmi 10 Rs. 8,999/- 7. Redmi 10A Rs. 8,299/- 8. Nokia C21 Plus Rs.9,499/-