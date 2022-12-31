Story Saved
The best UV water purifiers to buy in 2022

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 31, 2022 19:00 IST
Summary:

This article is for people who are looking into buying a water purifier that specifically works with UV purification method.

Water purifier

Safe drinking is the most crucial aspect of a healthy life. With polluted water bodies and contaminated water that seriously affect the quality of the water that we put in our bodies- we live with great health risks. With these 8 water purifiers, you can eliminate these risks completely and have access to clean and safe drinking water at your home.

1. Aquaguard Aura 7L RO + UV water purifier

This water purifier from Aquaguard comes with an 8 stage purification that also has a taste adjuster to give you the purest water. It has dual RO + UV filter.

Specifications:

Dimensions: 31.6 X 25.1 X 46.2 cm

Weight- 8.86 kilograms

Capacity: 7 litres

Method of purification: ultraviolet and reverse osmosis.

Model name: Aquaguard Aura.

Contents: plumbing kit, accessories, purifier, power supply adapter, bracket.

ProsCons
it delivers maximum purification through its dual RO + UV technology. An additional booster pump required if your water inlet pressure is less than 0.3kg/cm sq. 
Comes with a one year warranty  
Aquaguard Aura 7L RO+UV+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L storage water purifier,8 stages purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black)from Eureka Forbes
4 (11,158)
4 (11,158)
14,321 22,999
Buy now

2. Livpure Bolt DX Ecocare with water saving technology 7 L water purifier

A great option from Livpure that has Copper + RO + Pure UV filter with mineraliser technology.

Specifications:

Dimensions: 29.5 X 27.5 X 50.5 cm

Weight- 7 kilograms

Capacity: 7 litres

Method of purification: RO + UV + MIN

Model name: LIV-BOLT + COPPER-DX(RO+UV+MIN)

Contents: Bolt DX UV RO, user manual, adapter, screws, pipe

ProsCons
Has a maximum flow rate of 15 litres per hour some users have found it to be a little noisy during its purification process. 
Has three step purification method  
Livpure Bolt DX Ecocare with Water Saving Technology, Copper + RO + Pure UV + Mineraliser + Smart TDS Adjuster, 7 L tank-White, Water Purifier for home
4.5 (185)
4.5 (185)
13,990 17,990
Buy now

3. HUL Pureit Eco water saver mineral RO + UV + MF AS wall mounted water purifier

This purifier from HUL not only helps you get clean and safe drinking water but also helps you save up to 80 glasses per day through its smart Eco recovery technology.

Specifications:

Dimensions: 36 X 29.4 X 48.8 cm

Weight- 10.5 kilograms

Capacity: 10 litres

Method of purification: reverse osmosis + Ultraviolet

Model name: Eco water saver

Contents: water purifier, installation kit, warranty card

ProsCons
Brand will automatically contact you for free installation within 24 hours from delivery. Great product but a bit on the heavier side. 
can be easily mounted or kept on the countertop  
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier
4.4 (8,923)
4.4 (8,923)
13,999 24,850
Buy now

4. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel Water Purifier 8 L

This is another great option from Eureka Forbes that has a patented active copper and RO+UV + e-boiling + MTDS + mineral guard technology. It also comes with a water saving feature.

Specifications:

Dimensions: 32 X 27.5 X 41 cm

Weight- 6.07 kilograms

Capacity: 8 litres

Method of purification: reverse osmosis + Ultraviolet

Model name: Aquaguard Marvel

Contents: Plumbing kit, accessories, power supply adapter and bracket for adapter.

ProsCons
The water passes through multiple cartridges to give you healthy and tasty water Booster pump may be required for inlets with less water pressure
removes all dirt, dust, suspended particles like sand, mud etc.  
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel Water Purifier with 8L Large Tank, Patented Active Copper+RO+UV e-boiling+MTDS+Mineral Guard Technology with water saving (White)
4 (4,763)
4 (4,763)
12,999 20,000
Buy now

5. Livpure Zinger white Ecocare with water saving technology 6.5 L

This water purifier from Livpure has RO + in built UV filter ideal for your home. It has seven steps of purification method that ensures that you get the cleanest form of drinking water at your home.

Specifications:

Dimensions: 34.5 X 23 X 49.5 cm

Weight- 8.6 kilograms

Capacity: 6 litres

Method of purification: RO+ UV + Minerals + Copper

Model name: LIV -ZINGER – COPPER (WHITE) 2K

Contents: Plumbing kit, accessories, power supply adapter and bracket for adapter.

ProsCons
Carefully designed for Indian water conditions Heavy compared to its capacity 
Has seven steps – super sediment filter, carbon block filter, RO membrane, mineral cartridge/ mineraliser, ultra filteration cartridge, copper 29 mineral cartridge, in tank UV sterilization every hour  
Livpure Zinger White Ecocare with water saving Technology, Wall Mountable, RO + In Tank UV + UF + Mineraliser + Copper, 6.5 L tank-White, 15 LPH Water Purifier for home
4 (181)
4 (181)
16,590 19,990
Buy now

6. Havells FAB Absolutely Safe RO + UV Water Purifier

With a unique compact design and a 7 stage purification method- this is another efficient water purifier for your house. A product from Havells with all its quality assurances and performance that will certainly leave you satisfied.

Specifications:

Dimensions: 37 X 36.2 X 56.3 cm

Weight- 10.4 kilograms

Capacity: 7 litres

Method of purification: Reverse Osmosis + Ultraviolet

Model name: GHWRHFB015 Beige & White

Contents: 1 No. Water Purifier, 1 No user manual, 1 installation kit

ProsCons
Comes in a space saving design that can be either mounted or placed on a table or counter limited colour option.
It corrects pH level and adds levels of calcium, potassium, sodium, copper, copper, zinc.  
Havells FAB Absoulety Safe RO + UV Water Purifer, GHWRHFB015, Beige & White
4.2 (157)
4.2 (157)
9,999 18,918
Buy now

7. Proven Copper + Mineral RO + UV + TDS adjuster Water purifier

This UV purifier from Proven comes in a gorgeous design that has state of the art features. It will solve all your drinking water problem as it not just purifies but also takes care of the taste. Drinking clean water has never been this easier!

Specifications:

Dimensions: 39 X 21 X 50 cm

Weight- 7 kilograms

Capacity: 10 litres

Method of purification: Activated carbon, RO + UV

Model name: Proven Copper Eleven

Contents: Main unit, proven warranty card, installation kit

ProsCons
Assures 100% safe drinking water the company may charge extra installation fees 
Gives mineral enriched drinking water  
8. Aquasure from Aquaguard Amaze RO + UV + MTDS 7 L water purifier

This is another one of Eureka Forbes products that comes in a very elegant design and a standard 7 liter capacity. It has RO and UV purification as well as taste adjuster- a perfect device for your home.

Specifications:

Dimensions: 30 X 23.8 X 43 cm

Weight- 4.7 kilograms

Capacity: 7 litres

Method of purification: reverse osmosis + Ultraviolet

Model name: Amaze RO + UV + MTDS

Contents: Water purifier + user manual

ProsCons
Compatible with borewell, tanker, municipal water cartridge needs to be bought and changed at regular intervals 
High storage capacity 
Aquasure From Aquaguard Amaze RO+UV+MTDS,7L storage water purifier,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water (Grey) from Eureka Forbes
3.9 (18,445)
3.9 (18,445)
9,499 16,000
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Aquaguard Aura 7L RO + UV water purifierIt removes TDS, hardness, pesticides an heavy metals from your drinking water. It ensures that there are no harmful bacteria, virus, protozoa and cysts living in your water Helps retain all the essential mineral in your water. 
Livpure Bolt DX Ecocare with water saving technology 7 L water purifier You can save upto 20,000 litres of water every year with its smart technology Has LED display for multiple indicators The water goes through a 7 step purification stage 
HUL Pureit Eco water saver mineral RO + UV + MF AS wall mounted water purifier It not just purifies but also adds essential mineral to your drinking water. Has the highest water saving rate of up to 60%. Designed to work with multiple sources of water like borewell, tanker or tap water. 
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel Water Purifier 8 LThe chemi block technology helps remove excess chlorine and organic impuritiesIt helps retain the essential minerals and enhance the taste of hard water The patented copper technology infuses copper ions into your drinking water. 
Livpure Zinger white Ecocare with water saving technology 6.5 LWater is infused with the goodness of copper, and other important mineral The unit comes with a sleek and stylish design and interactive LED display with indication for ON, purification ON, tank full, tank in sterilization etc. Company provides a 2 free preventative maintenance after purchase 
Havells FAB Absolutely Safe RO + UV Water PurifierProvides absolutely safe water through RO and UV purification methods Has removable tank for easy installation, cleaning and maintenanceComes with a special zero splash faucet that helps prevent spills and mess
Proven Copper + Mineral RO + UV + TDS adjuster Water purifierHelps remove pesticides, heavy metals and hardness Comes with a one year warranty Taste adjuster enables adjustment of taste depending on your water source and quality
Aquasure from Aquaguard Amaze RO + UV + MTDS 7 L water purifierComes with transparent tank that allows you to check water levelPurified water can be dispensed without electricity as wellHas LED indication for alerts like full tank, service due or cartridge replacement 

Best value for money

The Livpure Bolt DX Ecocare water purifier is the best value for your money among the 8 options as it is priced at Rs. 17,999. For this price point it delivers the same functions like RO + Copper + UV + Mineraliser. It also comes with a taste adjuster and is an ideal 7 litres- perfect for your kitchen space.

Best overall product

The Aquaguard Aura from Eureka Forbes with its active copper and zinc infusion is the best overall product. Your water is purified through an eight stage method and it can work with any type of source like- borewell, tank water, municipal water etc. it is built with the Indian families in mind and perfectly adapts to the water systems in India. It has RO + UV filters with taste adjusters which means that you will have perfectly purified sweet water no matter where you live.

How to find the best UV water purifier in India?

It can be overwhelming to make a selection for water purifiers with the vast array of options available in the market. The decision becomes all the more stressful because of the fear of missing out- what if one brand is missing out on something or what if another model is a better deal? If you are looking for water purifiers with a specific feature like the UV purification system then these 8 options could definitely be the ones to look out for. They are the latest models and offer some of the best services in this category.

Products price list

ProductPrice
Aquaguard Aura 7L RO + UV water purifier Rs. 23000
Livpure Bolt DX Ecocare with water saving technology 7 L water purifier Rs. 17999
HUL Pureit Eco water saver mineral RO + UV + MF AS wall mounted water purifier Rs. 24850
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel Water Purifier 8 L Rs. 20000
Livpure Zinger white Ecocare with water saving technology 6.5 LRs. 19990
Havells FAB Absolutely Safe RO + UV Water Purifier Rs. 18918
Proven Copper + Mineral RO + UV + TDS adjuster Water purifier Rs. 19990 
Aquasure from Aquaguard Amaze RO + UV + MTDS 7 L water purifier Rs. 16000

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”

