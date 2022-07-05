The top 10 best gaming laptops under ₹ 50000 By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta

Published on Jul 05, 2022 21:30 IST





Summary: Gaming laptops are going higher on specs with every successive generation, but are they also going higher in the price? Necessarily not. Here’re the best gaming machines under 50K.

A budget gaming laptop was impossible to imagine till a few years back.

High-speed gaming on a budget? Sounds impossible, right? Getting the best gaming laptop within budget was difficult a few years ago. Some models would lack the required specifications, while others showed inferior performance. But today, you can get high-quality gaming laptops for optimal usage without breaking your bank. These laptops have performance and power efficiency, stunning features, and superior user experience. This article compiles a list of the best gaming laptops under ₹50000. These laptops are made for ultimate performance in the long run, with excellent sound and battery quality. Gaming laptops under ₹50,000 in 2022

Previously, it wasn't easy to buy gaming laptops for under ₹50000 in India. Now you will find a range of gaming laptops worth spending your money on. So, without any hesitation, choose anyone from the list given below. 1. MSI GF63 Thin Laptop The MSI GF63 Thin laptop increases your gaming experience with top-quality integrated features. Although the price differs slightly and varies from time to time, the performance is nonetheless spectacular. The 15.6 inches FHD LED display has a 60 HZ refresh rate. The processor and graphics card are powerful and the keyboard is backlit. Price: Rs.56,990 (Amazon offer)

Rs.56,990 (Amazon offer) Display: 15.6-inches

15.6-inches Resolution: LED 1920 x 1080 pixels

LED 1920 x 1080 pixels Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-10500H 10th Generation

Intel® Core™ i5-10500H 10th Generation Processor Speed: 4500 MHz

4500 MHz RAM: 8 GB DDR4

8 GB DDR4 Audio: Dual speakers

Dual speakers Battery Life: 4 cell Lithium-Ion with a lasting power of around 7 hours

4 cell Lithium-Ion with a lasting power of around 7 hours Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650MaxQ

Pros Cons Faster Performance Average battery Lightweight Design Heavyweight Value for Money

2. Dell Inspiron 3505 15.6" FHD Display This laptop, made to keep you moving, enables you to multitask easily and transition between applications. Its memory is upgradeable up to 16GB DDR4 and is equipped with an AMD Quad-Core for faster performance! Price: Rs.51,899 (Amazon offer)

Rs.51,899 (Amazon offer) Display: 15.60 inches Full HD LED

15.60 inches Full HD LED Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

1920x1080 pixels Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

AMD Ryzen 5 3450U Processor Speed: 2.1 GHz

2.1 GHz RAM: 8 GB DDR4

8 GB DDR4 Audio: Dolby Atmos with stereo speaker output of around 5W

Dolby Atmos with stereo speaker output of around 5W Battery: Lasts up to 6 hours

Lasts up to 6 hours Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 8

Pros Cons Full HD LED, anti-glare & backlit Average battery True vision HD camera Low comprehensive product warranty Expandable storage No optical drive Quality audio

3. Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Intel Core i5 9th Generation 15.6-inch With an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB HDD, the Ideapad L340 offers superb gaming performance. You can outshoot, outrun, and outsmart anyone with it; it has all the power you need. Thanks to the cutting-edge new cooling system integrated with dual-action fans, you can play for hours without the laptop overheating. Price: Starting at Rs.49,990

Starting at Rs.49,990 Display: 15.6 inches Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display

15.6 inches Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels

1920 x 1080 Pixels Processor: Intel® Core™ i5 9th Generation

Intel® Core™ i5 9th Generation Processor Speed: 2.4 GHz

2.4 GHz RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Audio: Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Battery: Lasts up to 6 hours

Lasts up to 6 hours Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Pros Cons Ambient backlit keyboard No optical drive Faster connectivity Low battery lasting power High processor speed Heavyweight 1 TB HDD storage Less product warranty On-time software updates

4. Acer Aspire 3 Whether at home, school, or the office, this entry-level laptop gives you all the performance you want. Additionally, your apps will perform consistently well on 11th Gen Intel Core Processors. Price: Rs.49,999

Rs.49,999 Display: 15.6 inches Full HD LED Backlit

15.6 inches Full HD LED Backlit Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

1920 x 1080 pixels Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7

Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor Speed: 4.2 GHz

4.2 GHz RAM: 8 GB DDR4-2666 with SDRAM (2 * 4 GB)

8 GB DDR4-2666 with SDRAM (2 * 4 GB) Audio: Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Battery Life: 2 cell Lithium-Ion that lasts up to 9 hours

2 cell Lithium-Ion that lasts up to 9 hours Graphics: Intel Integrated UHD Graphics

Pros Cons Good battery life No optical drive LED-backlit TFT LCD Less warranty Fast processing speed, no overheating No SSD storage Sleek and sturdy design RAM not expandable ACER Blue Light Shield to protect the eyes

5. HP Pavilion x360 14" 11th Gen Core i3 With an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor running at 4.1 GHz, this perfect laptop enables you to multitask without lag or interruptions. With this laptop's strong, full-length, and ergonomically built Standard Notebook Keyboard, you can work for a prolonged time with the utmost convenience. Price: Rs.49,490

Rs.49,490 Display: 14 inches Full HD

14 inches Full HD Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

1920 x 1080 pixels Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 11th Gen-1115G4

Intel® Core™ i3 11th Gen-1115G4 Processor Speed: 4.1 GHz

4.1 GHz RAM: 8 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (1 * 8 GB)

8 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (1 * 8 GB) Audio: Dual speakers with HD Audio Boost

Dual speakers with HD Audio Boost Battery Life: Lasts up to 7 hours

Lasts up to 7 hours Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphiccs

Pros Cons 3-sided Micro-Edge display Limited SSD storage Crystal clear FHD resolution, True Vision HP Camera No optical drive Expandable storage up to 16 GB Average battery life Pre-installed with Windows 10 Small screen size Lightweight convertible, high resolution, immersive screen Touchscreen and fingerprint reader

6. Dell Vostro 3400 14-inch FHD Display Laptop This laptop has a chic look and enables quick processing. Thanks to the laptop's powerful Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, which packs a 2.4 GHz clock speed, you can do your tasks without interruptions. Price: Rs.50,150

Rs.50,150 Display Screen: 14 inches Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display

14 inches Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Processor: Intel® Core™ i5, 11th Generation-1135G7 Processor

Intel® Core™ i5, 11th Generation-1135G7 Processor Processor speed: ‎4.2 GHz

‎4.2 GHz RAM:Audio: Dual stereo speakers

Dual stereo speakers Battery: 4 cell Lithium-Ion that lasts 5 hours maximum

4 cell Lithium-Ion that lasts 5 hours maximum Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Pros Cons Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display Poor battery life True Vision HD Camera Crisp audio quality Good storage 11th Generation

7. HP 245 G7 Laptop 2D8C6PA The HP 245 G7 is a sleek and fast laptop with a 14-inch display and a 4-core processor rated at 2.1 GHz. It has a 1 TB hard drive and 4 GB DDR4 RAM on the memory front, allowing it to hold a significant quantity of data. Price: Starting from Rs. 41,999

Starting from Rs. 41,999 Display: 14 inches HD LED Backlit

14 inches HD LED Backlit Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

1366 x 768 pixels Processor: AMD Ryzen 3-3300U

AMD Ryzen 3-3300U Processor Speed: 2.1 GHz

2.1 GHz RAM: 4 GB DDR4, 1 TB HDD Storage

4 GB DDR4, 1 TB HDD Storage Audio: Dual speakers

Dual speakers Battery: CR123A batteries lasts up to 10 hours

CR123A batteries lasts up to 10 hours Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 6

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight Less battery backup Smooth keyboard Great processor speed for daily usage

8. Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 5 15.6" (39 cm) FHD Thin & Light laptop The Lenovo V15 Gen 2 (15-Intel) laptop perfectly suits the contemporary workplace. It delivers great performance and is designed for mobile productivity. Thanks to 11th Gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA discrete graphics, top-notch security, memory, and storage options, you get a seamless workday every day. Price: Rs. 45,999

Rs. 45,999 Display: 15.6 inches Full HD

15.6 inches Full HD Resolution: ‎ 1920 X 1080 pixels

‎ 1920 X 1080 pixels Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor Speed: 2.1 GHz

2.1 GHz RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Audio: Dolby, 1.5W Stereo speaker

Dolby, 1.5W Stereo speaker Battery: 5 hours lasting capacity

5 hours lasting capacity Graphics: AMD Radeon™ Graphics

Pros Cons Robust build, large screen size Low battery Runs on a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 Processor No DVD FHD anti-glare display; Extended 1 TB HDD storage No SSD storage Lag-free gaming performance

9. HP 15 10th Generation Intel Core i3 Processor 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD Laptop This laptop has a stylish look and enables fast functionality. It has a good configuration that will give it exceptional performance. This laptop offers incredible real-life performance and has Windows 10 and MS Office pre-installed. Price: Starting from Rs. 46,500

Starting from Rs. 46,500 Display: 15.6 inches Full HD SVA Anti-glare Micro-edge

15.6 inches Full HD SVA Anti-glare Micro-edge Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixels

‎1920 x 1080 pixels Processor: Intel® Core™ i3, 10th Gen-10110U

Intel® Core™ i3, 10th Gen-10110U Processor Speed: 2.1 GHz

2.1 GHz RAM: 8 GB DDR4-2666 with SDRAM (1 * 8 GB)

8 GB DDR4-2666 with SDRAM (1 * 8 GB) Audio: Dual speakers

Dual speakers Battery: 3 cell Li-ion

3 cell Li-ion Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Pros Cons Responsive touchpad Good quality HP TrueVision HD camera with extended battery life Low warranty No optical storage RAM enhancement of 16 GB (2 * 8 GB) No special graphics FHD anti-glare display Smooth gaming performance

10. ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020) with Intel Core i5-1035G1, 10th Generation The entry-level laptop from ASUS, the VivoBook 14, offers strong performance and captivating aesthetics. Its NanoEdge display and matte anti-glare coating provide a genuinely engaging experience. There is also support for Intel Optane memory to help things move even faste Price: Rs. 44,990

Rs. 44,990 Display: 14" Full HD LED Backlit

14" Full HD LED Backlit Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

1920 x 1080 pixels Processor: Intel® Core™ i5, 10th Gen-1035G1

Intel® Core™ i5, 10th Gen-1035G1 Processor Speed: 1 GHz

1 GHz RAM: 8 GB (4 GB onboard + 4 GB SO-DIMM) DDR4 3200 MHz

8 GB (4 GB onboard + 4 GB SO-DIMM) DDR4 3200 MHz Audio: Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Battery: 6 hours

6 hours Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD

Pros Cons Backed by Intel Optane memory support with NVIDIA MX130 discrete graphics Less warranty period FHD display Average battery RAM upgradeable to 12 GB