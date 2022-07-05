Sign out
The top 10 best gaming laptops under 50000

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  • Published on Jul 05, 2022 21:30 IST

Summary:

Gaming laptops are going higher on specs with every successive generation, but are they also going higher in the price? Necessarily not. Here’re the best gaming machines under 50K.

A budget gaming laptop was impossible to imagine till a few years back.

High-speed gaming on a budget? Sounds impossible, right? Getting the best gaming laptop within budget was difficult a few years ago. Some models would lack the required specifications, while others showed inferior performance.

But today, you can get high-quality gaming laptops for optimal usage without breaking your bank. These laptops have performance and power efficiency, stunning features, and superior user experience.

This article compiles a list of the best gaming laptops under 50000. These laptops are made for ultimate performance in the long run, with excellent sound and battery quality.

Gaming laptops under 50,000 in 2022
Previously, it wasn't easy to buy gaming laptops for under 50000 in India. Now you will find a range of gaming laptops worth spending your money on. So, without any hesitation, choose anyone from the list given below.

1. MSI GF63 Thin Laptop

The MSI GF63 Thin laptop increases your gaming experience with top-quality integrated features. Although the price differs slightly and varies from time to time, the performance is nonetheless spectacular. The 15.6 inches FHD LED display has a 60 HZ refresh rate. The processor and graphics card are powerful and the keyboard is backlit.

  • Price: Rs.56,990 (Amazon offer)
  • Display: 15.6-inches
  • Resolution: LED 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-10500H 10th Generation
  • Processor Speed: 4500 MHz
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4
  • Audio: Dual speakers
  • Battery Life: 4 cell Lithium-Ion with a lasting power of around 7 hours
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650MaxQ

ProsCons
Faster PerformanceAverage battery
Lightweight DesignHeavyweight
Value for Money 
MSI Gaming GF63 Thin, Intel 10th Gen. i5-10500H, 40CM FHD 60Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 MaxQ 4GB GDDR6/ Black/1.86Kg), 10SC-611IN
26% off
56,990 76,990
Buy now

2. Dell Inspiron 3505 15.6" FHD Display

This laptop, made to keep you moving, enables you to multitask easily and transition between applications. Its memory is upgradeable up to 16GB DDR4 and is equipped with an AMD Quad-Core for faster performance!

  • Price: Rs.51,899 (Amazon offer)
  • Display: 15.60 inches Full HD LED
  • Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
  • Processor Speed: 2.1 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos with stereo speaker output of around 5W
  • Battery: Lasts up to 6 hours
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 8

ProsCons
Full HD LED, anti-glare & backlitAverage battery
True vision HD cameraLow comprehensive product warranty
Expandable storageNo optical drive
Quality audio 
Dell Inspiron 3505 AMD Ryzen-5 3500U 15 inches FHD AG Display Laptop (8GB/512 SSD/Vega Graphics/Windows 10 + MS Office H&S 2019), Soft Mint, 1.96 kg, D560341WIN9S
20% off
51,950 65,199
Buy now

3. Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Intel Core i5 9th Generation 15.6-inch

With an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB HDD, the Ideapad L340 offers superb gaming performance. You can outshoot, outrun, and outsmart anyone with it; it has all the power you need. Thanks to the cutting-edge new cooling system integrated with dual-action fans, you can play for hours without the laptop overheating.

  • Price: Starting at Rs.49,990
  • Display: 15.6 inches Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i5 9th Generation
  • Processor Speed: 2.4 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Audio: Stereo speakers
  • Battery: Lasts up to 6 hours
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

ProsCons
Ambient backlit keyboardNo optical drive
Faster connectivityLow battery lasting power
High processor speedHeavyweight
1 TB HDD storageLess product warranty
On-time software updates 
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300HF 15.6" (39.63cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10/NVIDIA GTX 1050 3GB/Granite Black/2.19Kg), 81LK01QTIN
28% off
63,999 88,999
Buy now

4. Acer Aspire 3

Whether at home, school, or the office, this entry-level laptop gives you all the performance you want. Additionally, your apps will perform consistently well on 11th Gen Intel Core Processors.

  • Price: Rs.49,999
  • Display: 15.6 inches Full HD LED Backlit
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Processor:Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7
  • Processor Speed: 4.2 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4-2666 with SDRAM (2 * 4 GB)
  • Audio: Stereo speakers
  • Battery Life: 2 cell Lithium-Ion that lasts up to 9 hours
  • Graphics: Intel Integrated UHD Graphics

ProsCons
Good battery lifeNo optical drive
LED-backlit TFT LCDLess warranty
Fast processing speed, no overheatingNo SSD storage
Sleek and sturdy designRAM not expandable
ACER Blue Light Shield to protect the eyes 
HP Pavilion x360 11th Gen Intel Core i3 14 inches FHD, IPS, Convertible Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Audio by B&O/Windows 11 Home MS Office/Natural Silver/1.52 Kg) -14-dy0190TU
22% off
49,490 63,510
Buy now

5. HP Pavilion x360 14" 11th Gen Core i3

With an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor running at 4.1 GHz, this perfect laptop enables you to multitask without lag or interruptions. With this laptop's strong, full-length, and ergonomically built Standard Notebook Keyboard, you can work for a prolonged time with the utmost convenience.

  • Price: Rs.49,490
  • Display: 14 inches Full HD
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 11th Gen-1115G4
  • Processor Speed: 4.1 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (1 * 8 GB)
  • Audio: Dual speakers with HD Audio Boost
  • Battery Life: Lasts up to 7 hours
  • Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphiccs

ProsCons
3-sided Micro-Edge displayLimited SSD storage
Crystal clear FHD resolution, True Vision HP CameraNo optical drive
Expandable storage up to 16 GBAverage battery life
Pre-installed with Windows 10Small screen size
Lightweight convertible, high resolution, immersive screen 
Touchscreen and fingerprint reader 
HP Pavilion x360 11th Gen Intel Core i3 14 inches FHD, IPS, Convertible Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Audio by B&O/Windows 11 Home MS Office/Natural Silver/1.52 Kg) -14-dy0190TU
22% off
49,490 63,510
Buy now

6. Dell Vostro 3400 14-inch FHD Display Laptop

This laptop has a chic look and enables quick processing. Thanks to the laptop's powerful Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, which packs a 2.4 GHz clock speed, you can do your tasks without interruptions.

  • Price: Rs.50,150
  • Display Screen: 14 inches Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i5, 11th Generation-1135G7 Processor
  • Processor speed: ‎4.2 GHz
  • RAM:Audio: Dual stereo speakers
  • Battery: 4 cell Lithium-Ion that lasts 5 hours maximum
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

ProsCons
Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare DisplayPoor battery life
True Vision HD Camera 
Crisp audio quality 
Good storage 
11th Generation 
Dell New Vostro 3400 Laptop, Intel I5-1135G7, Windows 11 + Office'21, 8Gb Gddr4, 512Gb Ssd, 14 Inches (35.56Cms) Fhd Ag, Accent Black (D552256Win9B, 1.59Kgs)
30% off
50,150 71,983
Buy now

7. HP 245 G7 Laptop 2D8C6PA

The HP 245 G7 is a sleek and fast laptop with a 14-inch display and a 4-core processor rated at 2.1 GHz. It has a 1 TB hard drive and 4 GB DDR4 RAM on the memory front, allowing it to hold a significant quantity of data.

  • Price: Starting from Rs. 41,999
  • Display: 14 inches HD LED Backlit
  • Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 3-3300U
  • Processor Speed: 2.1 GHz
  • RAM: 4 GB DDR4, 1 TB HDD Storage
  • Audio: Dual speakers
  • Battery: CR123A batteries lasts up to 10 hours
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 6

ProsCons
Compact and lightweightLess battery backup
Smooth keyboard 
Great processor speed for daily usage 
HP 245 G7 Commercial Laptop (AMD Ryzen 3, 14 inches, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home, Radeon Vega 6 Graphics), 2D8C6PA - for Small and Medium Business, 1.5kg
10% off
41,999 46,599
Buy now

8. Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 5 15.6" (39 cm) FHD Thin & Light laptop

The Lenovo V15 Gen 2 (15-Intel) laptop perfectly suits the contemporary workplace. It delivers great performance and is designed for mobile productivity. Thanks to 11th Gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA discrete graphics, top-notch security, memory, and storage options, you get a seamless workday every day.

  • Price: Rs. 45,999
  • Display: 15.6 inches Full HD
  • Resolution: ‎ 1920 X 1080 pixels
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Processor Speed: 2.1 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Audio: Dolby, 1.5W Stereo speaker
  • Battery: 5 hours lasting capacity
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon™ Graphics

ProsCons
Robust build, large screen sizeLow battery
Runs on a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 ProcessorNo DVD
FHD anti-glare display; Extended 1 TB HDD storageNo SSD storage
Lag-free gaming performance 
Lenovo V15 AMD R5 15.6 inches FHD Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/Iron Grey/1.85Kg), 82C7003PIH
21% off
45,999 58,000
Buy now

9. HP 15 10th Generation Intel Core i3 Processor 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD Laptop

This laptop has a stylish look and enables fast functionality. It has a good configuration that will give it exceptional performance. This laptop offers incredible real-life performance and has Windows 10 and MS Office pre-installed.

  • Price: Starting from Rs. 46,500
  • Display: 15.6 inches Full HD SVA Anti-glare Micro-edge
  • Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i3, 10th Gen-10110U
  • Processor Speed: 2.1 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4-2666 with SDRAM (1 * 8 GB)
  • Audio: Dual speakers
  • Battery: 3 cell Li-ion
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

ProsCons
Responsive touchpadGood quality HP TrueVision HD camera with extended battery life
Low warrantyNo optical storage
RAM enhancement of 16 GB (2 * 8 GB)No special graphics
FHD anti-glare display 
Smooth gaming performance 
HP 15 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor 15.6 inches FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD+1TB HDD/Windows 10/MS Office), Jet Black, 1.74Kg, 15s-du1064TU
27% off
44,000 59,999
Buy now

10. ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020) with Intel Core i5-1035G1, 10th Generation

The entry-level laptop from ASUS, the VivoBook 14, offers strong performance and captivating aesthetics. Its NanoEdge display and matte anti-glare coating provide a genuinely engaging experience. There is also support for Intel Optane memory to help things move even faste

  • Price: Rs. 44,990
  • Display: 14" Full HD LED Backlit
  • Resolution:1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i5, 10th Gen-1035G1
  • Processor Speed: 1 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB (4 GB onboard + 4 GB SO-DIMM) DDR4 3200 MHz
  • Audio: Stereo speakers
  • Battery:6 hours
  • Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD

ProsCons
Backed by Intel Optane memory support with NVIDIA MX130 discrete graphicsLess warranty period
FHD displayAverage battery
RAM upgradeable to 12 GB 

3 features to consider while buying gaming laptops under 50,000
You should consider these three essential features or specifications while buying gaming laptops under 50000 in 2022:

  1. Hardware

To run high-intensity games smoothly and efficiently, you need a powerful processor. Buy a laptop that offers a lag-free gaming experience. Intel i7 and i5 processors are advisable for a price budget under Rs.50,000. The CPU and GPU are also important since it decides the gaming output.

  1. Display

To enjoy the ultimate gaming fun on your laptop, you should pay attention to screen size and display resolution. For budgets under Rs.50000, you can go with 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 15-inch screen. However, large screens make the laptop heavier. So, you should keep this point in mind as well.

  1. Keyboard

Backlit keyboards are great, but modern laptops have more to offer. Check the key travel on how deep you have to press the key for a response. The actuation matters, which is the force you apply to press the key. Never purchase gaming laptops with macro keys. All these are considerations that you should remember.

Best Gaming Laptops under 50,000: Monetary Value

HP Pavilion x360 14" 11th Gen Core i3 is the perfect choice for a gaming laptop under 50000. The 14-inch micro-edge display provides a superior gaming experience. Running on 11th Gen Intel Core i3, the laptop does not lag; the 8 GB storage is expandable to 16 GB. The laptop is a lightweight convertible with a touchscreen and a True Vision HP camera.

The Best Overall Gaming Laptop under 50000

If you buy gaming laptops under 50000 in India, the Acer Aspire 5 A515-51G 15.6-inches offers the best value. The laptop provides a full-screen display, high resolution, and an anti-glare LED-backlit LCD. The Blue Light Shield will protect your eyes from straining during long hours of use.

The laptop is backed by an Intel Core i5 processor, guaranteeing a smooth gaming experience. The battery lasts up to 9 hours without overheating. The laptop is sleek in design, lightweight, and portable. It is available in classic silver colour with vibrant graphics. Buy the laptop and enjoy distraction-free, smooth gaming and computing.

How to Find the Best Gaming Laptop under 50000 in India?

Look out for these specifications to find the best gaming laptop under 50k in India:

  • The GPU: It is crucial for high-end, mainstream gaming without disruption. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060 is the right option in this regard.
  • Powerful Processor: It ensures lag-free laptop performance and an overall snappy user experience. You can get Intel Core i3 - 9th Generation or AMD Ryzen 5 under the budget of Rs.50000 for respectable system performance.
  • RAM: A high RAM, like 8 GB, is a favourable choice for gaming laptops. In case of laptop memory, buy a laptop with 1 TB HDD with 256 GB SSD storage.
  • Battery: A long-lasting laptop battery life lets you play the game without draining power or being connected to the charger.
  • Screen Size: A minimum of a 14-inch screen is advisable for a gaming laptop under 50,000.

Price of gaming laptops under 50000 at a glance:

ModelPrice
MSI GF63 Thin LaptopRs. 56,990
Dell Inspiron 3505 15.6"Rs. 51,899
Lenovo Ideapad L340 i5 9th GenStarting at Rs. 49,990
Acer Aspire 3Rs. 49,999
HP Pavilion x360 14” 11th Gen Core i3Rs. 49,490
Dell Vostro 3400Rs. 50,150
HP 245 G7 Laptop 2D8C6PAStarting at Rs. 41,999
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen-5 15.6" (39 cm) FHD Thin and Light LaptopRs. 45,999
HP 15 10th Generation Intel Core i3 Processor 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) &FHD LaptopStarting at 46,500
ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020) with Intel Core i5-1035G1, 10th GenerationRs.44,990

FAQs

  1. Why do I need to purchase a gaming laptop?

People purchase gaming laptops for entertainment and other purposes. Gaming laptops have high system speed, a great battery pack, and a stunning display. You can buy one with a 14-inch screen for an immersive experience. There are plenty of gaming laptops under 50000 available online and offline.

2. What are some disadvantages of buying gaming laptops?

Gaming laptops have the following cons:

  • They are often more expensive than regular laptops.
  • Most people complain about heating and low battery life.
  • The laptops are overweight and not portab
  • Storage becomes an issue with most gaming laptops under budget prices.
  • The keyboard and touchpad create problems.

The best gaming laptops should allow up-gradation, and you must purchase the latest features and OS to ensure it works well in the long run.

3. Are gaming laptops worth the money?

Gaming laptops guarantee incredible speed and performance since they are driven with feature-rich and often best-in-price components. From the display and screen to the GPU and CPU, the storage and battery, everything makes sure that the user gets the ultimate gaming experience. You can buy the best gaming laptops under 50,000 with some research and following such guides as this one.

4. Are there any differences betweeregular laptops and gaming ones?

You can notice significant differences in performance, graphics processing, display, and resolution in gaming lappies compared to regular ones. Gaming laptops have premium specifications like a great battery, RAM, high-end processors, and fast storage. This way, you can have fun and enjoy gaming without any lag. Regular ones do not fit high-end gaming since they come with entry-level specs.

5. Which is the best gaming laptop for Rs.50,000?

The Acer Aspire 5 A515-51G, 15.6-inches, offers the best value for money as a gaming laptop under 50,000. With Intel Core i5, high resolution and an anti-glare display, this laptop is hard to beat in its segment. The battery can last up to 9 hours. It is the slimmest laptop in the pack as well.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

