Times change but the charm of radio sets never fades away, top picks

The charm of having a radio set can't be substituted. It is one of the things that can never possibly go out of vogue. Portable, compact is size, elegant design, radio sets are still searched on the internet. They allow you to not only tune in to any FM channel, but also help you to connect other devices with bluetooth, USB, or AUX drive. Over a period of time, many interesting features have been included to make them relevant and still-loved music systems.

Below are some of the popular radio sets that are loved by many. Take a look.

1. Philips Radio DL167/94

This easy-to carry, portable radio is lightweight and comes in a compact design. You can tune in to any FM station on this radio and enjoy short and medium wave.

Special features:

1) Frequency range: 520 - 1605 kHz AM and 88000 - 108000 kHz FM

2) Seaker impedance: 4ohm

3) DC 3 batteries

4) 3 V DC external socket

5) 3 x round loudspeaker

6) Portable radio receiver

7) Telescopic aerial

2. Saregama Carvaan Premium Hindi - Portable Music Player

It comes with a vast playlist containing 5,000 songs. You can connect other devices with this music player via bluetooth, USB or AUX wire. You can also plug in earphones to listen to the music. Besides, you can also search for songs of a particular artist or from a particular album.

Available in many striking colours, this music player is one of the popular picks for a reason. It has a good battery performance and can run up to five hours. Also, you can also tune into different radio stations.

3. iBELL FM700BT Portable FM Radio

This radio set runs on a rechargeable battery. It offers you the provision to plug in a USB drive or SD card if you want to indulge in an even more customised playlist. It comes with a built-in dynamic speakers and a telephonic antenna. You can tune in to radio stations easily on this radio set. Listening to music becomes more enjoyable on this evergreen radio set.

4. Saregama Carvaan Mini Hindi 2.0- Music Player

This radio from Saregama boasts of an eclectic playlist of 351 songs. It comes with FM/AM radio. With the help of bluetooth, AUX wire, and USB, you can connect other device with this music player and enjoy a song of your choice. Also available is a 3.5 mm audio jack to connect external speakers or headphones. If you're a fan of old classics and love the charm of having a radio set, then this is one good option.

