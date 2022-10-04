Tired of searching OnePlus 5.5 inch mobile phones? Here's the complete guide!

OnePlus 5.5 Inch mobile phones.

With the world rapidly moving towards digitization, mobile phones have become the basic necessity of life. As more and more mobiles are launching every day, it can be tedious to pick the one which bests suits you and fulfils the objective at the same time. OnePlus is one of the rapidly evolving brands that has gained immense popularity in the past few years. Here in this list, we are going to throw some light upon the befulfillsst OnePlus 5.5 Inch mobile phones. Since OnePlus does not offer several options for 5.5 Inch mobile phones, we have included phones from other brands too. Check them out! List of best Oneplus 5.5 Inch mobile phones 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is an exceptionally mobile phone launched by Oneplus. This is a 5g connectivity mobile phone which is equipped with several latest features such as a wide display, Qualcomm processor and 5000 mAH battery power rating. These features make this model unique and worth buying. The phone features the Black Dusk, which looks great in all lights. Specifications • OS - Oxygen OS • RAM - ‎6 GB • Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm • Processor - Qualcomm • In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB • Colour - Black Dusk • Battery power rating - 5000 mAH • Item weight - 195 g

Pros Cons Light in weight Average battery life Comes with an easy interface Easy on price

2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Another renowned OnePlus mobile phone which sits well in the 5.5 Inch display category is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The phone is equipped with the AMOLED Display and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to protect it from all circumstances. Additionally, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage offer ample space to store all pictures and videos. Specifications • OS - OxygenOS • RAM - ‎8 GB • Product dimensions - ‎7.3 x 0.8 x 16.1 cm • Processor - Mediatek • In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB • Colour - Grey Mirror • Battery power rating - 4500mAh • Item weight - 173 Grams

Pros Cons All-day battery life Heating issues found Equipped with the latest operating system Extremely lightweight and easy to handle

3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G OnePlus Nord 2T 5G mobile phone is another renowned phone which is equipped with features such as 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM to keep you going from dawn to dusk. Besides this, it comes with other features like a Mediatek Dimensity processor and a wide display for an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the magnificent Gray Shadow colour grabs all attention. Specifications • OS - OxygenOS • RAM - ‎8 GB • Product dimensions - 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm • Processor - Mediatek Dimensity • In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB • Colour - Gray Shadow • Battery power rating - 4500 mAh • Item weight - 190 Grams

Pros Cons Comes with great internal storage Sometimes lags Easy to operate and handle Adequate RAM size

4. OnePlus 10R 5G Looking for something unique which makes all heads turn? OnePlus 10R 5G is another phone by OnePlus comes in the beautiful Forest Green colour. This phone is designed to offer you a lifetime experience. This phone is ideal for playing and browsing the internet. Specifications • OS - OxygenOS • RAM - ‎12 GB • Product dimensions - ‎7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm • Processor - MTK D8100 Max • In-built storage (in GB) - 256 GB • Colour - Forest Green • Battery power rating - 5000 mAh • Item weight - 190 Grams

Pros Cons Powerful processor Comes in fewer colour Excellent screen size Decent camera features

5. OnePlus 10T 5G (Moonstone Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Another renowned mobile phone by OnePlus is the OnePlus 10T 5G. This phone is equipped with a powerful processor and adequate RAM to conduct all tasks smoothly. Besides this, the 56GB storage ensures you can save everything from pictures to videos without any hassle. What truly attracts consumers is the beautiful Moonstone Black colour which grabs all eyes. Specifications • OS - OxygenOS • RAM - ‎12 GB • Product dimensions - 7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm • Processor - Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform • In-built storage (in GB) - 256 GB • Colour - Moonstone Black • Battery power rating - 4800 mAh • Item weight - 204 Grams

Pros Cons Ideal for playing games Heating issues found Comes with ample storage Excellent battery life

6. Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Featuring the elegant Stardust White colour, Redmi Note 11T 5G is another high-definition mobile phone in the 5.5-inch mobile phone category. This phone comes with excellent features like the latest operating system, 6GB RAM, an excellent refresh rate and 128GB internal storage. Besides this, the wide display keeps you hooked from day to night. Specifications • OS - MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 • RAM - 6 GB • Model Name: Note 11T 5G • In-built storage (in GB) - 128 GB • Colour - Stardust White • CPU Speed: 2.4 GHz

Pros Cons Excellent screen resolution Latest OS is not present Great internal and external storage Features the fingerprint sensor

7. Tecno Spark 8C The last phone on our list of best OnePlus 5.5 Inch mobile phones is the Tecno Spark 8C. This phone features a 6.6 Inches screen size at budget-friendly prices. Besides this, it comes with an Octa Core Processor and the latest operating system for easy operations. The phone comes with Biometric Security features such as Face Recognition and Fingerprint Sensors. Specifications • OS - HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11, Android 10.0 • RAM - 3 GB • Product dimensions - 716.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm • Processor - Octa Core Processor • In-built storage (in GB) - 64 GB • Colour - Turquoise Cyan • Battery power rating - 5000 mAh • Item weight - 193 Grams

Pros Cons Large screen size Heating issues found Excellent processor is available Inadequate RAM size Adequate battery life

Best three features Below mentioned are the best three features of all the phones mentioned above:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Good storage space Excellent processor Good battery backup OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Large screen resolution Good battery backup Looks simple and sleek OnePlus Nord 2T Looks simple and sleek Comes with excellent storage Great storage OnePlus 10R 5G Smooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode OnePlus 10T 5G AI camera resolution Excellent processor present Adequate charging present Redmi Note 11T 5G Massive screen size Good battery backup Great storage space available Tecno Spark 8C Large screen resolution Long-lasting battery Enough storage

Value for money Having a mobile phone has become a necessity. However, it can come off as an added expense for many people. So, if you’re on a tight budget and looking for OnePlus 5.5 Inch mobile phone, it is best to choose the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. This mobile by OnePlus comes with an excellent RAM size, and a whopping 6.59 Inches display to offer an immersive viewing experience. The product is priced at ₹19,999 only. Best overall Out of all the products listed under the OnePlus 5.5 Inch mobile phone category, one mobile phone which makes all heads turn is the OnePlus 10T 5G. It is a high-definition mobile phone by OnePlus which comes with a 6.7 Inch display and other latest features. Besides this, if you’re looking for a PVR-like experience at home, this phone can be an ideal pick. The price of this mobile phone is only ₹54,999. To find the perfect OnePlus 5.5 Inch mobile phone Finding the right OnePlus 5.5 Inch Mobile Phones can be a hectic process as there are several factors which directly or indirectly affect the final decision. Here is the complete list of factors to consider when finding the perfect OnePlus 5.5 Inch mobile phone: • Price of the Product • Effectiveness • Storage space • Fulfilment of Objective • Screen Size • Screen Resolution • Battery Life • Biometric Security Product price list Here is the complete product price list of OnePlus 5.5 inch mobile phones :

Product Price Discounted price OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G ₹ 19,999 ₹ 19,999 OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G ₹ 24,999 ₹ 24,999 OnePlus Nord 2T ₹ 28,999 ₹ 28,999 OnePlus 10R 5G ₹ 42,999 ₹ 36,999 OnePlus 10T 5G ₹ 54,999 ₹ 54,999 Redmi Note 11T 5G Rs. 20,999 Rs. 15,999 Tecno Spark 8C Rs. 10,999 Rs. 8,799