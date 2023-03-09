Top 1 TB external hard disks: A buying guide

Hard disk

An external hard disk is a great way to store and back up data. With 1 TB of storage capacity, you can store and access a huge amount of data. These external hard disks are easy to set up and connect to any laptop, computer or game console. With their portability, you can take them anywhere and access your files from any system. They are also compact in size and require minimal power to run. The external hard disk also supports several file formats, making it easy to move data seamlessly between different systems. With the right external hard disk, you can securely store your data and access it whenever needed. 1. Seagate one touch 1TB external HDD The Seagate One Touch 1TB External HDD is the perfect device for anyone looking for an efficient and reliable way to store data. It offers users up to 1TB of storage, making it perfect for backing up photos, videos, and other important documents. It also has a sleek, modern design and is easy to use. Specifications: Capacity: 1TB Interface: USB 3.0 Transfer Rates: Up to 10 Gbps Drive Size: 2.5 Inches

Pros Cons Sleek design Limited capacity of 1TB Easy to set up and use Prone to overheating Lightweight and portable No back up software

2. TOSHIBA Canvio basics 1TB portable external HDD Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External HDD is the perfect way to store and backup data in a convenient and reliable way. It features a sleek and lightweight design, USB 3.0 compatibility, and up to 1TB of storage capacity. With this HDD, you can easily keep your important files safe and secure. Specifications: Capacity: 1TB Interface: USB 3.0 Transfer Rate: Up to 5 Gbps Data Encryption: Advanced 256-bit AES Encryption

Pros Cons Portable and lightweight No external power source Secure 256-bit AES encryption Limited storage capacity Affordable Not compatible with older USB 2.0 ports

3. Western Digital WD 1.5TB Elements Portable Hard Disk Drive The Western Digital WD Elements Portable Hard Disk Drive is the perfect storage solution for all your data and media. With 1.5TB of storage, it provides plenty of room for your photos, videos and documents. This lightweight and easy-to-use drive is perfect for anyone who needs reliable and secure storage on the go. Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 TB Interface: USB 3.0 Data Transfer Rate: Up to 5 Gb/s Dimensions: 4.4 x 3.2 x 0.6 inches

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight design No software bundled with the drive Works for Windows and MAC Expensive 256 AES encryption

4. Western Digital WD 1TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive The Western Digital WD 1TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive is a great storage solution for those looking for an easy way to store and transport large amounts of data. It offers plenty of space, portability, and security, making it an ideal choice for personal and professional use. Specifications: Capacity: 1TB Form Factor: 2.5-inch Interface: USB 3.0 Transfer Rate: up to 5 Gb/s

Pros Cons Lightweight Relatively expensive Compact Size May require external power source Shock resistant

5. Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive HDD The Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive HDD is a great storage solution for people who need a lot of data storage space. It is easy to use, small and lightweight, and provides ample storage for your files. Get it now and enjoy a reliable and secure way to keep your data safe. Specifications: Storage Capacity: 1TB Transfer Rate: Up to 5 Gb/s Dimensions: 4.6 x 3.2 x 0.6 inches Max Operating Temperature: 140°F

Pros Cons Fast data transfer rate Low maximum operating temperature Lightweight Price might be high Works for Windows and MAC

6. Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD is an ideal solution for all your storage needs. It offers 1TB of storage capacity and is portable, making it the perfect companion for your laptop or desktop. It is also easy to use and compatible with both Windows and Mac. Specifications: Capacity: 1TB Interface: USB 3.0 Transfer Rate: Up to 5 Gb/s Operating Temperature: 5°C ~ 35°C

Pros Cons Compact & Lightweight No encryption USB 3.0 available Poor data transfer speed Easy to setup Short warranty period

7. Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD is a perfect solution for those looking for a reliable and efficient storage device. It provides ample storage capacity, fast data transfer speeds and excellent durability, making it the ideal choice for backing up your files. Specifications: Capacity: 1TB Form Factor: 2.5" Interface: USB 3.0 Buffer Size: 8MB

Pros Cons Portable & lightweight Does not come with a power adapter USB 3.0 Slow compared to other devices Easy to set up

8. Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet 1TB Portable External Hard Drive The Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet 1TB Portable External Hard Drive is a great option for those who need to store large amounts of data. It offers fast transfer speeds, a sleek design, and a durable build, making it the perfect storage solution for any user. Specifications: Storage Capacity: 1 TB Interface: USB 3.0 Form Factor: 2.5” Shockproof: Yes

Pros Cons Easy to install Not compatible with older OS Compact size Can be slow to access data High data transfer speed No internal backup

9. Lenovo F309 USB3.0 1TB External Hard Disk The Lenovo F309 USB3.0 1TB External Hard Disk is a reliable and secure storage solution for your data. It offers fast transfer speeds and is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems. It also has a slim design with a sleek black finish and comes with password protection to keep your data secure. Specifications: Capacity: 1TB Form Factor: 2.5 inch Interface: USB 3.0 Transfer Speed: Up to 5 Gbps

Pros Cons High Transfer Speed Limited capacity Compact size Easy to use

10. U32 Shadow 1TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive The U32 Shadow 1TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive is the ideal storage solution for both professionals and home users. With its generous 1TB of storage space, it’s perfect for backing up large files and media collections. This drive is also incredibly fast, boasting USB 3.0 speeds of up to 5Gbps, allowing for lightning-fast file transfers. It’s easy to use, with plug-and-play compatibility and a lightweight, slim design that fits in the palm of your hand. This hard drive also offers reliable protection, with an aluminum alloy body that shields your data from heat, dust, and other environmental hazards. With its performance, portability, and affordability, the U32 Shadow 1TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive is the perfect choice for anyone looking for storage on the go. Specifications: Capacity: 1TB Interface: USB 3.0 Form Factor: 2.5” Weight: 0.33 lbs

Pros Cons Compact size No USB C port Plug and play setup Slower than SSD Affordable

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Seagate One Touch 1TB External HDD Drive Size: 2.5 Inches Weight: 0.38 lbs Power: USB Bus Powered TOSHIBA Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External HDD Secure 256-bit AES encryption Power Supply: USB Bus Powered Weight: 0.3 lbs Western Digital WD 1.5TB Elements Portable Hard Disk Drive 256 AES encryption Weight: 0.39 lbs (177g) Data Transfer Rate: Up to 5 Gb/s Western Digital WD 1TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive Access time: 8.9ms Works with Windows and MAC 256 AES encryption Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive HDD Works for Windows and MAC USB 3.0 connectivity Weight: 0.37 lb Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD Weight: 0.26 kg Low operating temperature USB 3.0 connectivity Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD Weight: 4.4 ounces Transfer speed: upto 5 Gbps Works with both Windows and MAC Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet 1TB Portable External Hard Drive Can be used on Windows and MAC Weight: 5.3 ounces Shockproof Lenovo F309 USB3.0 1TB External Hard Disk Shockproof Power Supply: USB Bus Powered AES 256 encryption U32 Shadow 1TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive USB 3.0 connectivity Shockproof Works in both window and MAC

Best value for money The Western Digital WD 1TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive is the best value for money because it offers 1TB of storage capacity in a durable, pocket-sized enclosure. It is USB 3.0 compatible so you can transfer data quickly and easily. It is also compatible with both Windows and Mac computers, so you can use it with the different operating systems if needed. It also offers password protection and hardware encryption so you can securely store your data. The drive is lightweight and portable so it can easily be taken with you on the go. Best overall product TOSHIBA Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External HDD is the best overall product because of its reliable performance, durable design, and affordability. It is equipped with USB 3.0 for fast data transfer speeds, up to 6x faster than USB 2.0. It is also compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems, and is plug and play ready. The external hard drive is lightweight and can easily fit into a laptop bag or backpack. The 1TB capacity offers plenty of storage space for a wide range of files, including photos, videos, music, documents, and more. The hard drive also comes with a 2-year limited warranty, so customers can rest assured that their data is secure. How to find the perfect 1 TB external hard disk for you? Finding the perfect 1 TB external hard disk is easy if you know what you're looking for. First, consider your needs. How much storage do you need? What type of connection, such as USB or Thunderbolt, do you need? How important is speed? Once you've answered these questions, it's time to start looking for the perfect hard disk. Consider brands, such as Seagate and Western Digital, that have good reputations and offer quality products. Also, read online reviews and compare prices to find the best deal. Finally, consider the warranty and customer service offered by the company. With these tips, you can find the perfect 1 TB external hard disk. Product price list

Product Cons Seagate One Touch 1TB External HDD ₹ 4499 TOSHIBA Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External HDD ₹ 3699 Western Digital WD 1.5TB Elements Portable Hard Disk Drive ₹ 4499 Western Digital WD 1TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive ₹ 4399 Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive HDD ₹ 4148 Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD ₹ 4098 Lenovo Portable 1TB External Hard Disk Drive HDD ₹ 7560 Transcend TS1TSJ25M3S StoreJet 1TB Portable External Hard Drive ₹ 5399 Lenovo F309 USB3.0 1TB External Hard Disk ₹ 7500 U32 Shadow 1TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive ₹ 13,846