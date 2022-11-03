Top 10 5G mobile phones under 40000

Top 10 5G mobile phones

The 5G network is one of the fastest networks in the world and hence the future of technology. 5G powered mobile phones under 40000 connect with the latest and highly advanced 5th Generation mobile network through low-band, mmWave and sub-6Hz frequencies. These phones also offer stable network connections and faster speed. Buying a 5G mobile phone under 40000 will enhance your browsing experience. Additionally, with good speed, you can easily download your favourite movies and stream 4K videos on the go. Keep reading to know the top 10 5G mobile phones from leading brands. Top 10 5G mobile phones 1. OPPO A74 5G The Oppo A74 is a mid-range mobile phone under 40000 with superior quality specifications. Integrated with sufficient 8GB RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 storage support, this phone performs well. The chipset delivers decent gaming performance on default graphic settings. The phone even features Mali-G578 MC3 GPU for multitasking and graphics processing. For security unlocks, there is its side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Specification Price: 14,990

14,990 Camera: 48MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens and 8MP front camera.

48MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens and 8MP front camera. Display: 6.49 inches FHD + Punch-hole with 2400 x 1080 pixels.

6.49 inches FHD + Punch-hole with 2400 x 1080 pixels. Package Dimensions: 16.3 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm

16.3 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm Battery: 5000mAH

5000mAH Operating System: Android 11

Android 11 Processor: 2 GHz Octa-core processor

2 GHz Octa-core processor Weight:188g

Pros Cons Decent display Bloatware Good battery life Overly priced Smooth performance Camera performance requires improvement

2. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Samsung Galaxy M13 is one of the most affordable 5G mobile phones. This dual SIM smartphone features a dedicated slot for a microSD card and even comes with a headphone jack. The single bottom-firing speaker of the phone produces crisp audio. Use its side-mounted fingerprint scanner to unlock the phone. The display features decent viewing angles and peak brightness while the 90Hx refresh rate makes the phone quite smooth. Specification Price: Rs. 13,999

Rs. 13,999 Camera: 50MP + 2MP dual main camera and 5MP front camera.

50MP + 2MP dual main camera and 5MP front camera. Display: 6.5 inches LCD, HD+ resolution with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution

6.5 inches LCD, HD+ resolution with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution Package Dimensions: 0.9 x 7. X 16.5 cm

0.9 x 7. X 16.5 cm Battery: 5000mAH

5000mAH Operating System: Android 12.0

Android 12.0 Processor: MTK D700 Octa Core 2.2 GH One UI Core 4 Processor

MTK D700 Octa Core 2.2 GH One UI Core 4 Processor Weight:195g

Pros Cons Decent battery life Ultra-wide sensor missing Good screen Low-light photography needs to improve Capable performance

3. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Samsung Galaxy M33 is the ideal 5G mobile phone under 40000 for both professional and personal use. That’s because of its great battery life, good storage space and capacitive display. For seamless captures, you can use the phone’s quad-camera layout on the rear side. This smartphone with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and appears super-premium. Specification Price: Rs. 20, 499

Rs. 20, 499 Camera: 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP quad camera and 8MP front camera.

50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP quad camera and 8MP front camera. Display: 6.6 inches LCD display, FHD + resolution with 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.6 inches LCD display, FHD + resolution with 1080 x 2400 pixels Package Dimensions: 0.9 x 16.5 x 7.7 cm

0.9 x 16.5 x 7.7 cm Battery: 6000mAH

6000mAH Operating System: Android 12.0

Android 12.0 Processor: Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor

Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor Weight:215g

Pros Cons Good LCD Unimpressive design Strong battery Feels bulky Immersive stereo speaker Thermal performance could improve

4. Lava Agni 5G The Lava Agni is a big 5G mobile phone under 40000 featuring a hole-punch selfie camera that is quite noticeable. The display features sleek bezels while the entire phone has a plastic body. The device’s frame comes in a glossy finish that shines when light reflects off it. Its curved sides make it comfortable to hold while its bottom and top are flat. Specification Price: Rs. 17, 990

Rs. 17, 990 Camera: 13MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera.

13MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera. Display: 6.78 inches HD+

6.78 inches HD+ Package Dimensions: 16.9 x 7.7 x 0.9 cm

16.9 x 7.7 x 0.9 cm Battery: 5000mAH

5000mAH Operating System: Stock Android 11

Stock Android 11 Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor

MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor Weight:204g

Pros Cons Decent performance The camera needs to improve Good battery life Bulky display

5. Redmi Note 11T 5G Redmi Note 11T is a brand new 5G mobile phone under 40000 manufactured on 6nm process. It comes with a 90Hz display and supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone offers the feel and looks of a typical budget device with a polycarbonate back and a shiny layer on top. Its matte finish ensures little to no smudges at all. Specification Price: Rs. 17, 999

Rs. 17, 999 Camera: 50MPprimary camera with 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 16MP front camera

50MPprimary camera with 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 16MP front camera Display: 6.6 inches FHD + 2400 x 1080 Dot display

6.6 inches FHD + 2400 x 1080 Dot display Package Dimensions: 16.4 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm

16.4 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm Battery: 5000mAH

5000mAH Operating System: Android 11 MIUI 12.5

Android 11 MIUI 12.5 Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor with HyperEngine 2.0 and clock speed up to 2.4GHz

MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor with HyperEngine 2.0 and clock speed up to 2.4GHz Weight:195g

Pros Cons Good battery life Middling cameras Smooth operation Slow charging speed Good speakers Regular phone design

6. Tecno POVA 5G Pova 5G is Techno’s first 5G-ready device loaded with 8GB RAM and 128GB in-built memory. It also features an 18W battery charger and a side fingerprint scanner for enhanced security. The punch-hole IPS LCD screen of the phone offers a 120Hz maximum refresh rate for improved touch interaction. It has a pixel density of 480 PPI which offers a great viewing experience to the users. Its main camera features night portrait, Panorama, auto scene detection and HDR mode for improved imaging. Specification Price: Rs. 15, 499

Rs. 15, 499 Camera: 50MP+2MP+ AI Lens

50MP+2MP+ AI Lens Display: 6.9 inches FHD + Dot-in Display

6.9 inches FHD + Dot-in Display Package Dimensions: 17.3 x 7.8 x 0.9 cm

17.3 x 7.8 x 0.9 cm Battery: 6000mAH

6000mAH Operating System: Android 11, HiOS 8.0

Android 11, HiOS 8.0 Processor: Octa Core 6nm processor with Arm Cortex-A78 CPU

Octa Core 6nm processor with Arm Cortex-A78 CPU Weight:219g

Pros Cons Huge battery support Does not offer gorilla glass support Fast charging Photos do not feature punchy colours Smooth refresh rate display No video stabilisation Decent daylight photography with AI software Sound output average Impressive bezel layout Mediocre-level sensor support NFC enabled

7. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Redmi 11 Prime 5G mobile phone under 40000 packs in features like Gorilla Glass protection; UFS 2.2 storage, a side fingerprint scanner and fast charging at a budget price. Camera features, such as portrait mode with slo-mo; time-lapse and bokeh and improved low-light photography make the phone a must-buy for video chat and selfie enthusiasts. Specification Price: Rs. 13, 999

Rs. 13, 999 Camera: 50MP AI dual camera and 8MP front camera

50MP AI dual camera and 8MP front camera Display: 6.58 inches FHD+ (1080 x 2400) Adaptive Sync display

6.58 inches FHD+ (1080 x 2400) Adaptive Sync display Package Dimensions: 16.4 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm

16.4 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm Battery: 5000mAH

5000mAH Operating System: MIUI 13

MIUI 13 Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 with 5G, 7nm Octa-Core processor up to 2.2GHz

MediaTek Dimensity 700 with 5G, 7nm Octa-Core processor up to 2.2GHz Weight: 200g

Pros Cons Sturdy design Average low-light photography The display works very well The water drop notch is not good Capable performance Ultra-wide lens not available Long battery life

8. OnePlus Nord2T 5G You can easily upgrade your multitasking experience with the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G mobile phone for under 40000. With great cameras, flagship internal storage and impressive battery life, it is all set to rule the market. For better configuration, you get 8GB RAM and 409ppi pixel density with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Its RAM promises a wonderful gaming experience and good processing speed density with a 20:9 aspect ratio Specifications Price: 33,999

33,999 Camera: 50MP+8MP ultra-wide dual LED flash and 32MP selfie camera and 8MP selfie camera.

50MP+8MP ultra-wide dual LED flash and 32MP selfie camera and 8MP selfie camera. Display: 6.43inches AMOLED Display with 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.43inches AMOLED Display with 1080 x 2400 pixels Package Dimensions: 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm

7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm Battery: 4500mAH

4500mAH Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 12

OxygenOS based on Android 12 Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1300

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Weight:190g

Pros Cons Clean user interface Throttles under stress Super-fast charging Wireless charging is not available Fast processor Poor-quality secondary cameras

9. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is an affordable 5G mobile phone under 40000. Its chassis surround and squared-off edges offer it an impressive appearance that does not look flashy and cheap. The plastic back and completely organised camera array keep the minimalistic design of this smartphone intact. The right side of the phone features power and volume buttons with the latter including a fingerprint sensor. Specifications Price: Rs. 22,999

Rs. 22,999 Camera: 108MP triple camera with 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensor

108MP triple camera with 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensor Display: 6.67 inches Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate

6.67 inches Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate Package Dimensions: 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm

16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm Battery: 5000mAH

5000mAH Operating System: MIUI 13

MIUI 13 Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G with 7 5G bands

Snapdragon 695 5G with 7 5G bands Weight:202g

Pros Cons Strong battery life Weak performance Good value-for-price ratio Older versions of Android are available Large display

10. Realme 9i 5G The display panel of the phone features a punch-hole notch and a 90Hz refresh rate with a 180Hz touch sampling rate for easy gaming and swiping actions with improved touch interaction. You also get more than 90% of screen-to-body ratio and 400 nits of brightness with this 5G smartphone under 40000. Its camera has a panoramic view, night mode, portrait mode, pro mode, slow motion, time-lapse and street mode. Specifications Price: Rs. 16, 999

Rs. 16, 999 Camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP front camera.

50MP + 2MP + 2MP front camera. Display: 6.6 inches Full HD+ display

6.6 inches Full HD+ display Package Dimensions: 18.3 x 9.8 x 6.7 cm

18.3 x 9.8 x 6.7 cm Battery: 5000mAH

5000mAH Operating System: Android 12

Android 12 Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor

MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor Weight:490g

Pros Cons Great design Selfie camera requires improvement Impressive battery life Slow charging Capable performance The macro sensor is not up to the mark Decent primary camera Average performance chipset

Best 3 important features for consumers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OPPO A74 5G 5000mAH Android 11 2 GHz Octa-core processor Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 5000mAH Android 12.0 MTK D700 Octa Core 2.2 GH One UI Core 4 Processor Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 6000mAH Android 12.0 Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor Lava Agni 5G 5000mAH Stock Android 11 MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor Redmi Note 11T 5G 5000mAH Android 11 MIUI 12.5 MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor with HyperEngine 2.0 and clock speed up to 2.4GHz Tecno POVA 5G 6000mAH Android 11, HiOS 8.0 Octa Core 6nm processor with Arm Cortex-A78 CPU Redmi 11 Prime 5G 5000mAH MIUI 13 MediaTek Dimensity 700 with 5G, 7nm Octa-Core processor up to 2.2GHz OnePlus Nord 2T 5G 4500mAH OxygenOS based on Android 12 MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G 5000mAH MIUI 13 Snapdragon 695 5G with 7 5G bands Realme 9i 5G 5000mAH Android 12 MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor

Best value for money Undoubtedly, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G mobile phone under 40000 is the best value-for-money smartphone with good specifications, such as quick charging support, amazing audio-visuals and a strong battery. It offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is praiseworthy for a 5G phone under 25K. The smartphone provides excellent battery life, one of its best selling points. If you want a 5G-ready smartphone with a good design and all basic specifications, Galaxy M33 5G should be your choice. Best overall Redmi 11 Prime’s promise of serving as an all-rounder seems true. Backed by long battery life, 90Hz display, capable processor, and 5G functionality, this smartphone has all the makings and features of a worthy budget contender and the best overall 5G mobile phone under 40000. How to find the perfect 5G mobile phone under 40000? Consider the following when purchasing 5G mobile phone under 40000: Go for sub-6Ghz and mmWave support : Simply having a 5G chipset-powered smartphone is insufficient for a seamless experience. Determine whether the phone and its chip support sub-6GHz and mmWave. This is important because only some 5G chipsets are the same. mmWave bands offer good 5G speed, while sub-6GHz bands provide better speed than 4G

: Simply having a 5G chipset-powered smartphone is insufficient for a seamless experience. Determine whether the phone and its chip support sub-6GHz and mmWave. This is important because only some 5G chipsets are the same. mmWave bands offer good 5G speed, while sub-6GHz bands provide better speed than 4G Do Not ignore battery capacity:5G mobile phones offer great internet connectivity and require the right hardware to support results that consume more power. Therefore, make it a point to choose 5G mobile phones under 40000 with larger battery capacity and efficiency. Best 5G mobile phone under 40000 price list

S.no 5G Mobile Phone Under 40000 Prices 1. Oppo A74 5G ₹ 14, 990 2. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G ₹ 13, 999 3. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G ₹ 20, 499 4. Lava Agni 5G ₹ 17, 990 5. Redmi Note 11T 5G ₹ 17, 999 6. Tecno POVA 5G Rs. 15, 499 7. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Rs. 13, 999 8. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Rs. 33, 999 9. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G Rs. 22, 999 10. Realme 9i 5G Rs. 16, 999