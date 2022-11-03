Story Saved
Top 10 5G mobile phones under 40000

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 03, 2022 20:48 IST
Summary:

5G mobile phones under 40000 will make your mobile phone usage quicker and more convenient. So, here are the top 10. Want super-fast internet connectivity without spending much.

The 5G network is one of the fastest networks in the world and hence the future of technology. 5G powered mobile phones under 40000 connect with the latest and highly advanced 5th Generation mobile network through low-band, mmWave and sub-6Hz frequencies. These phones also offer stable network connections and faster speed.

Buying a 5G mobile phone under 40000 will enhance your browsing experience. Additionally, with good speed, you can easily download your favourite movies and stream 4K videos on the go. Keep reading to know the top 10 5G mobile phones from leading brands.

1. OPPO A74 5G

The Oppo A74 is a mid-range mobile phone under 40000 with superior quality specifications. Integrated with sufficient 8GB RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 storage support, this phone performs well. The chipset delivers decent gaming performance on default graphic settings. The phone even features Mali-G578 MC3 GPU for multitasking and graphics processing. For security unlocks, there is its side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Specification

  • Price:14,990
  • Camera:48MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens and 8MP front camera.
  • Display:6.49 inches FHD + Punch-hole with 2400 x 1080 pixels.
  • Package Dimensions:16.3 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm
  • Battery:5000mAH
  • Operating System:Android 11
  • Processor:2 GHz Octa-core processor
  • Weight:188g
ProsCons
Decent displayBloatware
Good battery lifeOverly priced
Smooth performanceCamera performance requires improvement
OPPO A74 5G (Fluid Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off 14,990 20,990
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

Samsung Galaxy M13 is one of the most affordable 5G mobile phones. This dual SIM smartphone features a dedicated slot for a microSD card and even comes with a headphone jack. The single bottom-firing speaker of the phone produces crisp audio. Use its side-mounted fingerprint scanner to unlock the phone. The display features decent viewing angles and peak brightness while the 90Hx refresh rate makes the phone quite smooth.

Specification

  • Price:Rs. 13,999
  • Camera:50MP + 2MP dual main camera and 5MP front camera.
  • Display:6.5 inches LCD, HD+ resolution with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution
  • Package Dimensions:0.9 x 7. X 16.5 cm
  • Battery:5000mAH
  • Operating System:Android 12.0
  • Processor:MTK D700 Octa Core 2.2 GH One UI Core 4 Processor
  • Weight:195g
ProsCons
Decent battery lifeUltra-wide sensor missing
Good screenLow-light photography needs to improve
Capable performance 
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Midnight Blue, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 5000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
18% off 13,999 16,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 is the ideal 5G mobile phone under 40000 for both professional and personal use. That’s because of its great battery life, good storage space and capacitive display. For seamless captures, you can use the phone’s quad-camera layout on the rear side. This smartphone with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and appears super-premium.

Specification

  • Price:Rs. 20, 499
  • Camera:50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP quad camera and 8MP front camera.
  • Display:6.6 inches LCD display, FHD + resolution with 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Package Dimensions:0.9 x 16.5 x 7.7 cm
  • Battery:6000mAH
  • Operating System:Android 12.0
  • Processor:Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor
  • Weight:215g
ProsCons
Good LCDUnimpressive design
Strong batteryFeels bulky
Immersive stereo speakerThermal performance could improve
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Emerald Brown, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
21% off 20,499 25,999
Buy now

4. Lava Agni 5G

The Lava Agni is a big 5G mobile phone under 40000 featuring a hole-punch selfie camera that is quite noticeable. The display features sleek bezels while the entire phone has a plastic body. The device’s frame comes in a glossy finish that shines when light reflects off it. Its curved sides make it comfortable to hold while its bottom and top are flat.

Specification

  • Price:Rs. 17, 990
  • Camera:13MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera.
  • Display:6.78 inches HD+
  • Package Dimensions:16.9 x 7.7 x 0.9 cm
  • Battery:5000mAH
  • Operating System:Stock Android 11
  • Processor:MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor
  • Weight:204g
ProsCons
Decent performanceThe camera needs to improve
Good battery lifeBulky display
Lava Agni 5G |64 MP AI Quad Camera| (8GB RAM/128 GB ROM)| 5000 mAh Battery| Superfast 30W Fast Charging| 6.78 inch Big Screen (Fiery Blue)
25% off 17,990 23,999
Buy now

5. Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11T is a brand new 5G mobile phone under 40000 manufactured on 6nm process. It comes with a 90Hz display and supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone offers the feel and looks of a typical budget device with a polycarbonate back and a shiny layer on top. Its matte finish ensures little to no smudges at all.

Specification

  • Price:Rs. 17, 999
  • Camera:50MPprimary camera with 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 16MP front camera
  • Display:6.6 inches FHD + 2400 x 1080 Dot display
  • Package Dimensions:16.4 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm
  • Battery:5000mAH
  • Operating System:Android 11 MIUI 12.5
  • Processor:MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor with HyperEngine 2.0 and clock speed up to 2.4GHz
  • Weight:195g
ProsCons
Good battery lifeMiddling cameras
Smooth operationSlow charging speed
Good speakersRegular phone design
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Aquamarine Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
14% off 17,999 20,999
Buy now

6. Tecno POVA 5G

Pova 5G is Techno’s first 5G-ready device loaded with 8GB RAM and 128GB in-built memory. It also features an 18W battery charger and a side fingerprint scanner for enhanced security. The punch-hole IPS LCD screen of the phone offers a 120Hz maximum refresh rate for improved touch interaction. It has a pixel density of 480 PPI which offers a great viewing experience to the users. Its main camera features night portrait, Panorama, auto scene detection and HDR mode for improved imaging.

Specification

  • Price:Rs. 15, 499
  • Camera:50MP+2MP+ AI Lens
  • Display:6.9 inches FHD + Dot-in Display
  • Package Dimensions:17.3 x 7.8 x 0.9 cm
  • Battery:6000mAH
  • Operating System:Android 11, HiOS 8.0
  • Processor:Octa Core 6nm processor with Arm Cortex-A78 CPU
  • Weight:219g
ProsCons
Huge battery supportDoes not offer gorilla glass support
Fast chargingPhotos do not feature punchy colours
Smooth refresh rate displayNo video stabilisation
Decent daylight photography with AI softwareSound output average
Impressive bezel layoutMediocre-level sensor support
NFC enabled 
Tecno POVA 5G (8GB RAM,128GB Storage) | FHD+ Screen | 6000mAh | 50MP AI Triple Rear Camera
46% off 15,599 28,999
Buy now

7. Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi 11 Prime 5G mobile phone under 40000 packs in features like Gorilla Glass protection; UFS 2.2 storage, a side fingerprint scanner and fast charging at a budget price. Camera features, such as portrait mode with slo-mo; time-lapse and bokeh and improved low-light photography make the phone a must-buy for video chat and selfie enthusiasts.

Specification

  • Price:Rs. 13, 999
  • Camera:50MP AI dual camera and 8MP front camera
  • Display:6.58 inches FHD+ (1080 x 2400) Adaptive Sync display
  • Package Dimensions:16.4 x 0.9 x 7.6 cm
  • Battery:5000mAH
  • Operating System:MIUI 13
  • Processor:MediaTek Dimensity 700 with 5G, 7nm Octa-Core processor up to 2.2GHz
  • Weight: 200g
ProsCons
Sturdy designAverage low-light photography
The display works very wellThe water drop notch is not good
Capable performanceUltra-wide lens not available
Long battery life 
Redmi 11 Prime 5G (Chrome Silver, 4GB RAM 64GB ROM) | Prime Design | MTK Dimensity 700 | 50 MP Dual Cam | 5000mAh | 7 Band 5G
13% off 13,999 15,999
Buy now

8. OnePlus Nord2T 5G

You can easily upgrade your multitasking experience with the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G mobile phone for under 40000. With great cameras, flagship internal storage and impressive battery life, it is all set to rule the market. For better configuration, you get 8GB RAM and 409ppi pixel density with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Its RAM promises a wonderful gaming experience and good processing speed density with a 20:9 aspect ratio

Specifications

  • Price:33,999
  • Camera:50MP+8MP ultra-wide dual LED flash and 32MP selfie camera and 8MP selfie camera.
  • Display:6.43inches AMOLED Display with 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Package Dimensions:7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm
  • Battery:4500mAH
  • Operating System:OxygenOS based on Android 12
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • Weight:190g
ProsCons
Clean user interfaceThrottles under stress
Super-fast chargingWireless charging is not available
Fast processorPoor-quality secondary cameras
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Gray Shadow, 12GB Storage, 256GB Storage)
33,999
Buy now

9. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is an affordable 5G mobile phone under 40000. Its chassis surround and squared-off edges offer it an impressive appearance that does not look flashy and cheap. The plastic back and completely organised camera array keep the minimalistic design of this smartphone intact. The right side of the phone features power and volume buttons with the latter including a fingerprint sensor.

Specifications

  • Price:Rs. 22,999
  • Camera:108MP triple camera with 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensor
  • Display:6.67 inches Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Package Dimensions:16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm
  • Battery:5000mAH
  • Operating System:MIUI 13
  • Processor:Snapdragon 695 5G with 7 5G bands
  • Weight:202g
ProsCons
Strong battery lifeWeak performance
Good value-for-price ratioOlder versions of Android are available
Large display 
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Stealth Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
14% off 24,999 28,999
Buy now

10. Realme 9i 5G

The display panel of the phone features a punch-hole notch and a 90Hz refresh rate with a 180Hz touch sampling rate for easy gaming and swiping actions with improved touch interaction. You also get more than 90% of screen-to-body ratio and 400 nits of brightness with this 5G smartphone under 40000. Its camera has a panoramic view, night mode, portrait mode, pro mode, slow motion, time-lapse and street mode.

Specifications

  • Price:Rs. 16, 999
  • Camera:50MP + 2MP + 2MP front camera.
  • Display:6.6 inches Full HD+ display
  • Package Dimensions:18.3 x 9.8 x 6.7 cm
  • Battery:5000mAH
  • Operating System:Android 12
  • Processor:MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor
  • Weight:490g
ProsCons
Great designSelfie camera requires improvement
Impressive battery lifeSlow charging
Capable performanceThe macro sensor is not up to the mark
Decent primary cameraAverage performance chipset
Realme 9i 5G (Metallica Gold, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
15% off 16,999 19,999
Buy now

Best 3 important features for consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OPPO A74 5G5000mAHAndroid 112 GHz Octa-core processor
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G5000mAHAndroid 12.0MTK D700 Octa Core 2.2 GH One UI Core 4 Processor
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G6000mAHAndroid 12.0Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor
Lava Agni 5G5000mAHStock Android 11MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor
Redmi Note 11T 5G5000mAHAndroid 11 MIUI 12.5MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor with HyperEngine 2.0 and clock speed up to 2.4GHz
Tecno POVA 5G6000mAHAndroid 11, HiOS 8.0Octa Core 6nm processor with Arm Cortex-A78 CPU
Redmi 11 Prime 5G5000mAHMIUI 13MediaTek Dimensity 700 with 5G, 7nm Octa-Core processor up to 2.2GHz
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G4500mAHOxygenOS based on Android 12MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G5000mAHMIUI 13Snapdragon 695 5G with 7 5G bands
Realme 9i 5G5000mAHAndroid 12MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor

Best value for money

Undoubtedly, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G mobile phone under 40000 is the best value-for-money smartphone with good specifications, such as quick charging support, amazing audio-visuals and a strong battery. It offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is praiseworthy for a 5G phone under 25K. The smartphone provides excellent battery life, one of its best selling points. If you want a 5G-ready smartphone with a good design and all basic specifications, Galaxy M33 5G should be your choice.

Best overall

Redmi 11 Prime’s promise of serving as an all-rounder seems true. Backed by long battery life, 90Hz display, capable processor, and 5G functionality, this smartphone has all the makings and features of a worthy budget contender and the best overall 5G mobile phone under 40000.

How to find the perfect 5G mobile phone under 40000?

Consider the following when purchasing 5G mobile phone under 40000:

  • Go for sub-6Ghz and mmWave support: Simply having a 5G chipset-powered smartphone is insufficient for a seamless experience. Determine whether the phone and its chip support sub-6GHz and mmWave. This is important because only some 5G chipsets are the same. mmWave bands offer good 5G speed, while sub-6GHz bands provide better speed than 4G
  • Do Not ignore battery capacity:5G mobile phones offer great internet connectivity and require the right hardware to support results that consume more power. Therefore, make it a point to choose 5G mobile phones under 40000 with larger battery capacity and efficiency.

Best 5G mobile phone under 40000 price list

S.no5G Mobile Phone Under 40000Prices
1.Oppo A74 5G 14, 990
2.Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 13, 999
3.Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 20, 499
4.Lava Agni 5G 17, 990
5.Redmi Note 11T 5G 17, 999
6.Tecno POVA 5GRs. 15, 499
7.Redmi 11 Prime 5GRs. 13, 999
8.OnePlus Nord 2T 5GRs. 33, 999
9.Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5GRs. 22, 999
10.Realme 9i 5GRs. 16, 999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

1. What are the advantages of using a 5G mobile phone under 40000?

2. How can 5G mobile phones improve the mobile data usage experience of the users?

3. Are 5G mobile phones under 40000 a good option for playing online games?

4. What is the data speed expectancy of a 5G mobile phone under 40000?

5. How fast are the download speeds of a 5G mobile phone under 40000 as compared to the 4G phones?

