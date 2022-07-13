Top 10 5G smartphones under ₹ 20,000 to look forward to this year By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Are you planning to buy a budget-friendly 5G smartphone? With several telecom companies venturing into 5G, one should consider upgrading to 5G-enabled smartphones. Several smartphones in the market provide 5G services and let us look at some good 5G phones under 20000.

5G smartphones make a user future ready.

The 5G network promises a high-speed network but is currently limited to specific cities around the globe. There are several smartphones which are 5G enabled. Let us know about the top 5G smartphones under ₹20,000. Top 5G smartphones under ₹20,000 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G This is the latest flagship product from OnePlus with 5G. It is a budget-friendly smartphone with all the latest facilities. With a sleek design and trendy colours, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is among the top 5G phones under 20000. Product specifications The smartphone has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.

The smartphone is loaded with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with expandable memory storage up to 1 TB.

The smartphone has a 2.2 GHz dual-core, Kryo 6660 and 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660 CPU.

It has preloaded Android v12 OS.

The smartphone has triple rear cameras (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and one front camera (16 MP).

Pros Cons The smartphone has a sleek design Even though they have provided high megapixels, still the camera is not worth the price. The performance is reasonable as compared to the price. This smartphone is not for mobile gamers. They have a well-defined and easy-to-understand UI. The smartphone does not have stereo speakers.

2. Oppo K10 5G OPPO has a variety of smartphones, and consumers can choose from them. The K-series from Oppo gives the consumers 5G phones under 20000. With the latest technology and edgy design, this smartphone is an instant hit in the market. Product specifications The smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833 processor.

The smartphone has 6 GB and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage with expandable up to 1 TB.

The smartphone has a 2.4 GHz dual-core Cortex A76 and a 2 GHz dual-core Cortex A55 CPU.

The smartphone has Android v12 OS.

The smartphone has dual rear cameras (48 MP + 2 MP) and a single front camera (8 MP).

Pros Cons Sleek design with trendy colours There is no ultra-wide-angle lens in the camera. Good stereo speakers. Issue of bloatware. 33 W fast charging support The camera is not on par with other smartphones in this range

3. Vivo T1 Vivo is among the top smartphone sellers in India. They have a wide range of smartphones, and their 5G flagship mobile, Vivo T1, is a hot product. Regarding 5G phones under 20000, this phone is quite a rage among users, considering the features and the price. Product specifications The smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695.

The smartphone has 4 GB RAM and in-built 128 GB storage with expandable up to 1 TB.

The smartphone has a 2.2 GHz dual-core, Kryo 6660 and 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660 CPU.

The smartphone has Android V12 with Funtouch OS.

The smartphone has three rear cameras (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and one front camera (16 MP).

Pros Cons Excellent full HD+ display Less RAM capacity. Robust hardware The fast charging is not on par with other smartphones in this range. Long battery life Low refresh rate

4. Realme 9 Pro 5G The 5G smartphone, Realme 9 Pro 5G, has given tough competition to other smartphone makers in this range. With the advanced features and trendy design, this is one of the best 5G phones under 20000. Product specifications The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.

The smartphone has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and is expandable up to 256 GB.

The smartphone has a 2.2GHz Dual-core, Kryo 560 and a 1.8GHz Hexa Core, Kryo 560 CPU.

The smartphone comes with Android V12 with Realme UI.

The smartphone has triple rear cameras (64 Mp + 8 MP + 2 MP) and a single front camera (16 MP).

Pros Cons Rapid charging support. There is no AMOLED screen. Good camera resolution Less RAM size. Good battery life Less expandable storage space

5. Vivo iQOO Z6 5G The iQOO Z-series from Vivo has been expanding its reach to consumers by bringing new smartphones to the market. The Vivo iQOO Z6 5G is one of the most in-demand 5G phones under 20000. With all the advanced features and powerful processors, the iQOO Z6 surely does attract consumers. Product specifications The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.

The smartphone has 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory with 1 TB expandable storage.

The smartphone has three rear cameras (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and a single front camera (16 MP).

The smartphone has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution.

The smartphone has a face and fingerprint unlock feature.

Pros Cons The water drop notch provides a good display. The quick charging is not up to the mark. 120 Hz display refresh rate IPS panel Good battery life Not for gaming purposes.

6. Realme 9 5G SE The Realme 9 5G SE (Speed Edition) is the latest addition to the Realm 9 series. The smartphone has the latest features, with Full HD+ resolution. This smartphone has been proving to be a worthy completion within 5G phones under 20000. Product specifications The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.

The smartphone has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB in-built memory expandable up to 1 TB.

The smartphone has 2.4GHz single core, Kryo 670, 2.2GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 and 1.9GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670 CPU.

The smartphone has three rear cameras (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and one front camera (16 MP).

The smartphone is 6.6 inches IPS LCD with 1080 x 2412 pixel resolution.

Pros Cons Good performance The smartphone misses out on an AMOLED display. Better 144 Hz refresh rate display The smartphone runs on the old Android version. Good battery life The front camera is not on par with the smartphones of this range

7.Samsung Galaxy F23 5G When there is a discussion about smartphones, you can never keep Samsung from it. Samsung has a wide range of smartphones, from budget-friendly to premium segments. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is their flagship 5G phone under 20000. Product specifications The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 G processor.

The smartphone has both 4 GB and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage with expandable external memory up to 1 TB.

The smartphone has a 2.2GHz Dual-core Kryo 570 and 1.8GHz Hexa Core Kryo 570 CPU.

The smartphone has three rear cameras (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) and one front camera (8 MP).

The smartphone has 6.6 inches TFT display with 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution.

Pros Cons Good 120 Hz display The smartphone does not have an AMOLED display Good rear camera for daylight photography Low RAM capacity 5G Snapdragon chipset The water drop notch design looks obsolete.

8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G for India. This is an upgraded version of the Redmi Note 11T, launched in China. This dual-sim-supported smartphone packs a punch for 5G phones under 20000. Product specifications The smartphone has MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833 processor.

The smartphone has 8 GB and 6 GB RAM with 64 and 128 GB internal storage with expandable options up to 1 TB.

The smartphone has dual rear cameras (50 MP + 8 MP) and one front camera (16 MP).

The smartphone has 6.6 inches IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.

The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery capacity with a 33 W fast charging option.

Pros Cons Good display screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone has no AMOLED display. The fast charging is effective. The rear and front cameras take average pictures. The smartphone has good performance compared to the smartphones in this price range. The smartphone still runs on the older version of Android.

9. Moto G71 5G Motorola has always been synonymous with quality and style. So, when the demand for 5G phones under 20000 rose, Motorola introduced Moto G71 5G smartphone in the Indian market. With all the advanced features, the smartphone is quite popular among smartphone users. Product specifications The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.

The smartphone has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage with no option for an external memory card.

The smartphone has a 2.2 GHz dual-core, Kryo 660 and a 1.7GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660.

The smartphone has three rear cameras (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) and a single front camera (16 MP).

Pros Cons Excellent UI experience for the user with AMOLED display Absence of dual speakers. The processor offers a good user experience. Not suitable for gaming Cool design to match the latest trends The smartphone does not have an external memory card slot.

10. Infinix Zero 5G Infinix has a wide range of smartphones when it comes to mid-range smartphones. The Infinix Zero 5G is an affordable 5G phone under 20000. In this budget, the smartphone provides several features of a premium smartphone. Product specifications The smartphone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877 processor.

The smartphone has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage with an expandable 256 GB external storage slot.

The smartphone has a 2.4GHz Dual-core, Cortex A78 and 2GHz, Hexa Core Cortex A55 CPU.

The smartphone has triple rear cameras (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) and a single front camera (2 MP).

Pros Cons Impressive 8 GB RAM Good 120 Hz display. The smartphone does not have an AMOLED display. The cameras are average. Long battery life with quick charging. The smartphone uses an older version of Android.

Price of 5G phones at a glance:

5G smartphones Price OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G ₹ 19,999 Oppo K10 5G ₹ 17,499 Vivo T1 ₹ 19,900 Realme 9 Pro 5G ₹ 18,999 Vivo iQOO Z6 5G ₹ 15,499 Realme 9 5G SE ₹ 19,999 Samsung Galaxy F23 ₹ 15,999 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G ₹ 15,499 Moto G71 5G ₹ 18,690 Infinix Zero 5G ₹ 17,999

Pocket-friendly 5G phones There are several 5G Phones under 20000, and we have discussed some top-selling 5G smartphones. For budget-friendly 5G smartphones, you should go for Samsung Galaxy F23 or OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. Best overall So, if you are looking for both performance, cool-looking, and budget-friendly 5G phones under 20000, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is the best. How to find the perfect 5G phones under ₹20,000 If you are confused about selecting 5G phones under 20000, here are some tips. High processor speed as the OS and applications required are heavily built.

Option for external storage if the internal storage would not be enough.

Camera quality.

Battery life and quick charging options.

Dual sim smartphones. This is optional, but many smartphones come with two slots.

Good display and pixel resolution 3 Best features

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Robust processor Good UI Long battery Vivo T1 Fine AMOLED display Sidewise fingerprint unlock Quick charging and long battery Realme 9 Pro Qualcomm chipset Long battery and super quick charging Great display screen Vivo iQOO Z6 5G Great display Adaptive refresh rate Excellent processor for better performance Realme 9 5G SE 120 Hz display refresh rate Splash proof IP52 Powerful processor Samsung Galaxy F23 6.6 inches wide display with 400 ppi pixel density Turbo charging Uni curve design Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T Excellent processor High performance GPU Super charging Moto G71 AI-enabled rear camera Good camera Latest OS Infinix Zero AMOLED display Excellent selfie shoot Latest OS Oppo K1 AMOLED display + water drop notch Water Drop notch display Good camera feature