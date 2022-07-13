Sign out
Top 10 5G smartphones under 20,000 to look forward to this year

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 13, 2022 18:46 IST

Are you planning to buy a budget-friendly 5G smartphone? With several telecom companies venturing into 5G, one should consider upgrading to 5G-enabled smartphones. Several smartphones in the market provide 5G services and let us look at some good 5G phones under 20000.

5G smartphones make a user future ready.

The 5G network promises a high-speed network but is currently limited to specific cities around the globe. There are several smartphones which are 5G enabled. Let us know about the top 5G smartphones under 20,000.

Top 5G smartphones under 20,000

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

This is the latest flagship product from OnePlus with 5G. It is a budget-friendly smartphone with all the latest facilities. With a sleek design and trendy colours, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is among the top 5G phones under 20000.

Product specifications

  • The smartphone has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.
  • The smartphone is loaded with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with expandable memory storage up to 1 TB.
  • The smartphone has a 2.2 GHz dual-core, Kryo 6660 and 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660 CPU.
  • It has preloaded Android v12 OS.
  • The smartphone has triple rear cameras (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and one front camera (16 MP).

ProsCons
The smartphone has a sleek designEven though they have provided high megapixels, still the camera is not worth the price.
The performance is reasonable as compared to the price.This smartphone is not for mobile gamers.
They have a well-defined and easy-to-understand UI.The smartphone does not have stereo speakers.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
19,999
Buy now

2. Oppo K10 5G

OPPO has a variety of smartphones, and consumers can choose from them. The K-series from Oppo gives the consumers 5G phones under 20000. With the latest technology and edgy design, this smartphone is an instant hit in the market.

Product specifications

  • The smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833 processor.
  • The smartphone has 6 GB and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage with expandable up to 1 TB.
  • The smartphone has a 2.4 GHz dual-core Cortex A76 and a 2 GHz dual-core Cortex A55 CPU.
  • The smartphone has Android v12 OS.
  • The smartphone has dual rear cameras (48 MP + 2 MP) and a single front camera (8 MP).

ProsCons
Sleek design with trendy coloursThere is no ultra-wide-angle lens in the camera.
Good stereo speakers.Issue of bloatware.
33 W fast charging supportThe camera is not on par with other smartphones in this range
OPPO K10 (Blue Flame, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
16% off
15,950 18,999
Buy now

3. Vivo T1

Vivo is among the top smartphone sellers in India. They have a wide range of smartphones, and their 5G flagship mobile, Vivo T1, is a hot product. Regarding 5G phones under 20000, this phone is quite a rage among users, considering the features and the price.

Product specifications

  • The smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695.
  • The smartphone has 4 GB RAM and in-built 128 GB storage with expandable up to 1 TB.
  • The smartphone has a 2.2 GHz dual-core, Kryo 6660 and 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660 CPU.
  • The smartphone has Android V12 with Funtouch OS.
  • The smartphone has three rear cameras (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and one front camera (16 MP).

ProsCons
Excellent full HD+ displayLess RAM capacity.
Robust hardwareThe fast charging is not on par with other smartphones in this range.
Long battery lifeLow refresh rate
Vivo T1 5G (6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, Rainbow Fantasy)
7% off
19,499 20,990
Buy now

4. Realme 9 Pro 5G

The 5G smartphone, Realme 9 Pro 5G, has given tough competition to other smartphone makers in this range. With the advanced features and trendy design, this is one of the best 5G phones under 20000.

Product specifications

  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.
  • The smartphone has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and is expandable up to 256 GB.
  • The smartphone has a 2.2GHz Dual-core, Kryo 560 and a 1.8GHz Hexa Core, Kryo 560 CPU.
  • The smartphone comes with Android V12 with Realme UI.
  • The smartphone has triple rear cameras (64 Mp + 8 MP + 2 MP) and a single front camera (16 MP).

ProsCons
Rapid charging support.There is no AMOLED screen.
Good camera resolutionLess RAM size.
Good battery lifeLess expandable storage space
Realme 9 Pro 5G (Midnight Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
5% off
20,900 21,999
Buy now

5. Vivo iQOO Z6 5G

The iQOO Z-series from Vivo has been expanding its reach to consumers by bringing new smartphones to the market. The Vivo iQOO Z6 5G is one of the most in-demand 5G phones under 20000. With all the advanced features and powerful processors, the iQOO Z6 surely does attract consumers.

Product specifications

  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.
  • The smartphone has 4 GB, 6 GB and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory with 1 TB expandable storage.
  • The smartphone has three rear cameras (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and a single front camera (16 MP).
  • The smartphone has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution.
  • The smartphone has a face and fingerprint unlock feature.

ProsCons
The water drop notch provides a good display.The quick charging is not up to the mark.
120 Hz display refresh rateIPS panel
Good battery lifeNot for gaming purposes.
vivo iQOO Z6 5G (Chromatic Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 695-6nm Processor | 120Hz FHD+ Display | 5000mAh Battery
18% off
17,999 21,990
Buy now

6. Realme 9 5G SE

The Realme 9 5G SE (Speed Edition) is the latest addition to the Realm 9 series. The smartphone has the latest features, with Full HD+ resolution. This smartphone has been proving to be a worthy completion within 5G phones under 20000.

Product specifications

  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.
  • The smartphone has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB in-built memory expandable up to 1 TB.
  • The smartphone has 2.4GHz single core, Kryo 670, 2.2GHz, Tri core, Kryo 670 and 1.9GHz, Quad core, Kryo 670 CPU.
  • The smartphone has three rear cameras (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and one front camera (16 MP).
  • The smartphone is 6.6 inches IPS LCD with 1080 x 2412 pixel resolution.

ProsCons
Good performanceThe smartphone misses out on an AMOLED display.
Better 144 Hz refresh rate displayThe smartphone runs on the old Android version.
Good battery lifeThe front camera is not on par with the smartphones of this range
Realme 9 5G SE (Azure Glow, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Buy now

7.Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

When there is a discussion about smartphones, you can never keep Samsung from it. Samsung has a wide range of smartphones, from budget-friendly to premium segments. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is their flagship 5G phone under 20000.

Product specifications

  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 G processor.
  • The smartphone has both 4 GB and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage with expandable external memory up to 1 TB.
  • The smartphone has a 2.2GHz Dual-core Kryo 570 and 1.8GHz Hexa Core Kryo 570 CPU.
  • The smartphone has three rear cameras (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) and one front camera (8 MP).
  • The smartphone has 6.6 inches TFT display with 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution.

ProsCons
Good 120 Hz displayThe smartphone does not have an AMOLED display
Good rear camera for daylight photographyLow RAM capacity
5G Snapdragon chipsetThe water drop notch design looks obsolete.
SAMSUNG Galaxy F23 5G (Aqua Blue, 4GB RAM 128GB Storage)
28% off
16,490 22,999
Buy now

8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G for India. This is an upgraded version of the Redmi Note 11T, launched in China. This dual-sim-supported smartphone packs a punch for 5G phones under 20000.

Product specifications

  • The smartphone has MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833 processor.
  • The smartphone has 8 GB and 6 GB RAM with 64 and 128 GB internal storage with expandable options up to 1 TB.
  • The smartphone has dual rear cameras (50 MP + 8 MP) and one front camera (16 MP).
  • The smartphone has 6.6 inches IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.
  • The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery capacity with a 33 W fast charging option.

ProsCons
Good display screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.The smartphone has no AMOLED display.
The fast charging is effective.The rear and front cameras take average pictures.
The smartphone has good performance compared to the smartphones in this price range.The smartphone still runs on the older version of Android.
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Matte Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging| Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
18% off
15,499 18,999
Buy now

9. Moto G71 5G

Motorola has always been synonymous with quality and style. So, when the demand for 5G phones under 20000 rose, Motorola introduced Moto G71 5G smartphone in the Indian market. With all the advanced features, the smartphone is quite popular among smartphone users.

Product specifications

  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.
  • The smartphone has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage with no option for an external memory card.
  • The smartphone has a 2.2 GHz dual-core, Kryo 660 and a 1.7GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660.
  • The smartphone has three rear cameras (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) and a single front camera (16 MP).

ProsCons
Excellent UI experience for the user with AMOLED displayAbsence of dual speakers.
The processor offers a good user experience.Not suitable for gaming
Cool design to match the latest trendsThe smartphone does not have an external memory card slot.
Moto G71 5G (Neptune Green, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
25% off
17,200 22,999
Buy now

10. Infinix Zero 5G

Infinix has a wide range of smartphones when it comes to mid-range smartphones. The Infinix Zero 5G is an affordable 5G phone under 20000. In this budget, the smartphone provides several features of a premium smartphone.

Product specifications

  • The smartphone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877 processor.
  • The smartphone has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage with an expandable 256 GB external storage slot.
  • The smartphone has a 2.4GHz Dual-core, Cortex A78 and 2GHz, Hexa Core Cortex A55 CPU.
  • The smartphone has triple rear cameras (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) and a single front camera (2 MP).

ProsCons
Impressive 8 GB RAMGood 120 Hz display.
The smartphone does not have an AMOLED display.The cameras are average.
Long battery life with quick charging.The smartphone uses an older version of Android.
Infinix Zero 5G (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
28% off
17,999 24,999
Buy now

Price of 5G phones at a glance:

5G smartphones Price
 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 19,999
 Oppo K10 5G  17,499
 Vivo T1 19,900 
 Realme 9 Pro 5G  18,999
 Vivo iQOO Z6 5G 15,499 
 Realme 9 5G SE 19,999 
 Samsung Galaxy F23 15,999 
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G 15,499 
 Moto G71 5G 18,690
Infinix Zero 5G 17,999 

Pocket-friendly 5G phones

There are several 5G Phones under 20000, and we have discussed some top-selling 5G smartphones. For budget-friendly 5G smartphones, you should go for Samsung Galaxy F23 or OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

Best overall

So, if you are looking for both performance, cool-looking, and budget-friendly 5G phones under 20000, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is the best.

How to find the perfect 5G phones under 20,000

If you are confused about selecting 5G phones under 20000, here are some tips.

  • High processor speed as the OS and applications required are heavily built.
  • Option for external storage if the internal storage would not be enough.
  • Camera quality.
  • Battery life and quick charging options.
  • Dual sim smartphones. This is optional, but many smartphones come with two slots.
  • Good display and pixel resolution

3 Best features

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 LiteRobust processorGood UILong battery
Vivo T1Fine AMOLED displaySidewise fingerprint unlockQuick charging and long battery
Realme 9 ProQualcomm chipsetLong battery and super quick chargingGreat display screen
Vivo iQOO Z6 5GGreat displayAdaptive refresh rateExcellent processor for better performance
Realme 9 5G SE120 Hz display refresh rateSplash proof IP52Powerful processor
Samsung Galaxy F236.6 inches wide display with 400 ppi pixel densityTurbo chargingUni curve design
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11TExcellent processorHigh performance GPUSuper charging
Moto G71AI-enabled rear cameraGood cameraLatest OS
Infinix ZeroAMOLED displayExcellent selfie shootLatest OS
Oppo K1AMOLED display + water drop notchWater Drop notch displayGood camera feature

FAQs

1. What are some popular 5G phones under 20000?

Some popular 5G smartphones are OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Realme 9 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy F23, Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G, Vivo T1, and Infinix Zero 5G.

2. What are the top criteria for selecting a 5G smartphone?

The consumer should always check the processor, CPU details, storage, RAM, camera specs, charging, and battery life.

3. Is every smartphone 5G enabled?

Not every smartphone is 5G enabled. Nowadays, smartphone makers are coming up with specially-designed 5G-enabled smartphones. Always check whether the phone is 5G enabled before buying.

4. What types of processors are used in 5G phones under 20000?

The different types of processors are Qualcomm Snapdragon and MediaTek Dimensity. There are several variants of the processors. Check your smartphone with the processor before buying.

5. How have cameras changed the outlook of smartphones?

Nowadays, smartphones are equipped with heavy cameras for better photography, and cameras have become a buying criterion for smartphones. Smartphone makers spend R&D on the best camera feature to attract more consumers to their brand.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

