Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 10 8 GB internal memory mobile phones in India

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 18, 2022 22:06 IST

Summary:

Finding a good phone that’s reasonably priced according to your budget can be difficult, However, readers need not look any further than this. Find a list of the best 8GB internal memory mobile phones, with various features and pricing ranges.

8 GB internal memory mobile phones are moderately prized.

Investing in a new 8GB internal memory mobile phone can be quite a challenging task. However, you may take into account this detailed comparison of specs and prices for the best 8 GB internal memory mobile phones.

Smartphones are gradually being outfitted with larger amounts of memory. Furthermore, smartphones with a large RAM space have strong specifications but may be costly. There are several mobile phones in the market with varying RAM capabilities. In 2022, most customers will be satisfied with a phone having 8GB of RAM.

Here are the best 8 GB internal memory mobile phones available in India.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Style and utility in a small package. It's a special item that fits in your pocket. Once folded, the phone is compatible to carry in your hand yet leaves a strong statement with elegant, hazy hues that complement your mood. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4is one of the most durable Samsung Galaxy foldable phones ever. Never before have the globe's first water-resistant folding cell phones been so powerful—the cameras on the phone capture life from a unique angle. Quick Shot lets you capture a selfie directly from the cover display, even letting you modify the ratio to see the entire frame before shooting.

Specifications:

OS: Android 12.0

Colour: Pink Gold

Battery: 3700

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

Storage: 128 GB

Camera: Rear, Front

Processor: 4nm

ProsCons
Wireless chargingThere is no charger supplied.
Water resistantThere is no external memory slot accessible
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G (Pink Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
12% off
89,999 101,999
Buy now

2. OPPO A96

The OPPO A96 smartphone includes a fast 33 W Ultra VOOC charger, allowing you to charge your device quickly and effectively daily. The phone has 8 GB of RAM that can be expanded to 5 Gigabytes to provide seamless gameplay and increased performance. When seen from various angles & under varying lighting circumstances, the OPPO glow style provides a shifting colour effect, offering an aesthetically pleasing appearance to your smartphone.

Specifications:

Display: 6.59 inches

OS: Android 11

Battery: 5000

Cellular Technology: 4G, 3G, 2G

Storage: 128 GB

Camera: 50MP + 2MP rear, 16MP front

Processor: Qualcomm

ProsCons
Snapdragon 680 from QualcommIt is difficult to use the volume key
Full HD Display5G not present
OPPO A96 (Sunset Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off
17,999 23,999
Buy now

3. OnePlus Nord CE 2

Accelerated charging speed will charge its 4500mAh cell to full capacity in 15 minutes. It is equipped with a 5G-enabled, octa-core processor that is somewhat more efficient than the preceding CE (Conformite Europeene). This HDR10+ approved, OnePlus-worthy screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. Swipe, scroll, and enjoy all of your content with ease.

Specifications:

Display: 6.43 inches

OS: Oxygen OS 11

Battery: 4500

Cellular Technology: 5 G

Storage: 128GB

Camera: 64MP rear, 16MP front.

Processor: MediaTek

ProsCons
AMOLED displayNot waterproof phone
Triple card slotsNo edge display
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Bahamas Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
24,999
Buy now

4. Redmi Note 10S

Given the price, the display is excellent, and the AMOLED technology works flawlessly even in direct sunlight. The battery lasts roughly a day and a half with normal usage, indicating that optimising the MUI 12.5 interface is adequate. Charging is quick, taking less than an hour to get from 30% to 100%. In Speaker mode, the sound quality is decent, which helps with calls. Three dedicated slots let you use two SIM cards and extended memory.

Specifications:

Display: 6.43 inches

OS: Android 11

Battery: 5000

Cellular Technology: 4G VOLTE, 4G, 3G, 2G

Storage: 128 GB

Camera: 64MP rear, 13MP front

Processor: 2.05 GHz

ProsCons
Dual SIM cardsCamera is not as expected
A separate SD card slotStereo speakers are not very perfect
Redmi Note 10S (Cosmic Purple, 8GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Super Amoled Display | 64 MP Quad Camera | Alexa Built in | 33W Charger Included
21% off
16,499 20,999
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy M32

This Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone has a 6.50 inches touch screen with a size of 720x1600 pixels. This phone has an octa-core plus MediaTek 720 processor that powers this Samsung Galaxy M32 phone. It includes 8GB of RAM. This Samsung Galaxy M32 is supported by a 5000mAh cell, and the operating system is Android 11. Your Samsung Galaxy is suitable with complete rapid charging.

Specifications:

Display: 6.5 inches

OS: Android 11

Battery: 5000

Cellular Technology: 5 G

Storage: 128 GB

Camera: 48MP rear, 13MP front

Processor: 2 GHz

ProsCons
Fingerprint sensorTouch response is poor
Quad camera configuration that is versatilePoor battery
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Slate Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 720 Processor | 5000mAh Battery| Knox Security
27% off
18,999 25,990
Buy now

6. Redmi 10 Power

The Snapdragon 680, which is built on a 6nm octa-core CPU, when combined with the current MIUI 13, provides an immersive customer experience and excellent performance. The 50MP main camera allows users to snap high-resolution images with greater detail in all lighting settings and scenarios. The camera application supports Portrait mode, as are various settings, which improves the photographic experience.

Specifications:

Display: 6.7 inches

OS: MIUI 13

Battery: 6000

Cellular Technology: LTE

Storage: 128 GB

Camera: 50MP rear, 5MP front

Processor: 2.4 GHz

ProsCons
Manufacturer's guarantee of one yearNo 5G support
Storage may be expanded up to 512GB.Not waterproof
Redmi 10 Power (Sporty Orange, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
21% off
14,999 18,999
Buy now

7. Redmi Note 11 PRO

Corning Gorilla Glass five protects the display. The premier quad-camera configuration with excellent photos. Even though zoomed in, the 108MP camera produces photographs with crystal clear resolution. The 4 cameras collaborate to produce the finest pictures in all situations. The included 67W fast charger charges the enormous 5000mAh cell to 50 per cent in fewer than 15 minutes, providing enough capacity to last the whole day.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67 inches

OS: MIUI 13

Battery: 5000

Cellular Technology: LTE

Storage: 128 GB

Camera: 108MP rear

Processor: 360Hz

ProsCons
8MP Ultra-Wide sensorNo 5G
67W rapid chargerNot waterproof
Redmi Note 11 Pro (Stealth Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Charger Included| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
16% off
20,999 24,999
Buy now

8. iQOO Z6 44W

Snapdragon 680 has an octa-core architectural design that uses the latest 6nm technology, a 25% boost in CPU performance, and a 10% increase in GPU performance over Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. The 50MP AI back camera has several clever AI camera capabilities and enhancements to let you capture memorable scenes with simplicity.

Specifications:

Display: 6.44 inches

OS: Funtouch OS 12 is built on Android 12.

Battery: 5000

Cellular Technology: LTE

Storage: 128 GB

Camera: 50MP rear

Processor: 180 Hz

ProsCons
Expandable memoryNo 5G
Comes with Snapdragon 680 has an octa-core processorNot waterproof
iQOO Z6 44W (Raven Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
19% off
16,999 20,999
Buy now

9. Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S gives a Pro-level shooting experience, which raises the bar. With the 108MP camera, you can capture amazing pictures and fine elements. 90Hz Refresh Rate INSANELY SMOOTH The faster refresh speed of 90Hz results in better scrolling and visuals, resulting in an excellent customer experience.Enjoy the ultra-long life of the battery and better-charging speed with 33W Pro Rapid Charging as well as a 5000mAh battery.

Specifications:

Display: 6.43 inches

OS: MIUI 13

Battery: 5000

Cellular Technology: LTE

Storage: 128 GB

Camera: 108MP rear, 16MP front

Processor: 2.05 GHz

ProsCons
Lightweight5G absent
Dual SIMNot water resistant
Redmi Note 11S (Horizon Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)|108MP AI Quad Camera | 90 Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | 33W Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers|Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
16% off
18,499 21,999
Buy now

10. Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Snapdragon 888 chipset, which supports 5G, is built on a 5nm fabrication technique and is combined with LPDDR5 RAM & UFS 3.1 storage to provide ultra-smooth operation and a flawless multitasking feel. The 6.67" FHD+ genuine 10-bit AMOLED screen features a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. Its Display mate A+ approved panel provides a more vivid image as well as a smoother and quicker touch reaction. It also has Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ certified for an unrivalled multimedia visual experience.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67 inches

OS: MIUI 12.5 is built on Android 11.

Battery: 5000

Cellular Technology: 5 G, 4G LTE

Storage: 256 GB

Camera: 108MP rear, 16MP front

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

ProsCons
1-year brand warrantyNo micro-SD card slot
Dual symmetrical speakersNo expandable storage
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone(Meteorite Black,8GB RAM,256GB Storage)|SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos
25% off
39,999 52,999
Buy now

Price of 10 GB mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 89,999
OPPO A96 18,999
OnePlus Nord CE 2 24,999
Redmi Note 10S 16499
Samsung Galaxy M32 18,999
Redmi 10 Power 14,999
Redmi Note 11 Pro 20,999
iQOO Z6 44W 16,999
Redmi Note 11S 17,499
Xiaomi 11T Pro 39,999

Best features of every phone

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4Fast Charging SupportBuilt-in GPS presentGood battery backup
OPPO A96Dual SIMSnapdragon 680 from QualcommFull HD display
OnePlus Nord CE 2slimmest OnePlus phone yetWi-Fi 6 supportAMOLED display
Redmi Note 10SStorage may be expanded up to 512GBThe item has a one-year manufacturing guaranteeDecent battery backup
Samsung Galaxy M32An overall good performanceFingerprint sensorQuad camera configuration that is versatile
Redmi 10 PowerOcta-core Snapdragon 680 6nm processora separate SD card slotOverall decent performance
Redmi Note 11 ProAMOLED displayCorning Gorilla Glass 5 protects it.USB Present
iQOO Z6 44WFlash Charge 44WFHD+ AMOLED displayExpandable memory
Redmi Note 11SExpandable memory up to 512GBQuad camera setupDecent performance
Xiaomi 11T Proallows for 8K video recordingSupports Alexa hands-free capabilitiesDual symmetrical speakers

Best value for money 8 gb

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is among the best value-for-money products available. This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 phone has an outstanding Flex Cam, with a hands-free camera that captures group photographs, selfies, and movies from a variety of angles. As a result, your photographic experience will be quite enjoyable. This Samsung Galaxy phone is water resistant to IPX8 standards. This phone is protected against unexpected accidents and scratches thanks to its robust Corning Gorilla Glass Victus plus screen guard.

Best overall product

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 mobile phone comes with 128 GB of internal storage making it one of the best overall. At a price of Rs. 24999, this product has impressive features. Accelerated charging speed will charge its 4500mAh cell to full capacity in 15 minutes. It is equipped with a 5G-enabled, octa-core processor that is somewhat more efficient than the preceding CE (Conformite Europeene).

How to find the perfect 8gb internal memory mobile phones?

With so many options available for every budget, choosing the perfect mobile phone can be challenging. There are two factors to consider when selecting a mobile phone: your needs and your budget. Before shortlisting 8GB internal memory mobile phone models, plan ahead. The reason is phones’ hardware cannot be upgraded. Having a clear understanding of the features you need is the first step to selecting the right mobile phone. Every device has pros and cons, so choosing one that suits your needs and your budget is important. Processor, Camera, Battery, Operating system, RAM, Storage, Display, and connectivity technologies must be carefully considered.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Top 10 gaming console under 5000: A buying guide
Your ultimate guide to a refrigerator under 12,000
Micromax 4000 mAh battery phones: Our top picks
Top 10 3 GB RAM mobile phones for you
Buying guide to buy the best OLED smart TVs

Top 10 8GB internal memory mobile phones in India

Is 8GB of internal memory sufficient for a smartphone?

Using an 8GB RAM smartphone, helps you to multitask without experiencing delays or mobile slowdown. Furthermore, you may play a game while responding to messages or browsing the Internet when working on a worksheet. Many phones featuring 8GB RAM operate admirably.

 

Does more RAM drain the battery?

Yes, it will drain the battery of your mobile phone. The amount of paging will be reduced with additional memory installed, resulting in less HDD activity and considerably more battery damage.

How much RAM is required?

There has recently been a battle for dominance in tablets and smartphones when it concerns RAM. So, while you may only require 4 gigabytes of RAM on an iPhone or Android, the industry norm for newly introduced devices is 8 GB. You also can't update your phone's RAM unless you're tech-skilled.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS