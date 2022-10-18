Story Saved
New Delhi 30oCC
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
New Delhi 30oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top 10 best Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phones that are worth your money

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 18, 2022 22:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phones are designed to help users have maximum data and have the right blend of hardware and features at reasonable prices. Let's have a look at them.

product info
Nokia 32 GB internal memory phones: Go for these if you like storing lots of pictures in your smartphone.

Sufficient internal memory is crucial for mobile phone users as they need to store a lot of media and files on their smartphones. Whether listening to songs, playing games or watching movies, phones with high internal storage are very useful. And the Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phones fit these criteria well. With these stylish phones, take photos and videos and download apps at your leisure, all thanks to their huge internal storage. Looking for the best Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phone with a good camera and battery? Find some budget-friendly options below.

1. Nokia 3.1 Plus Baltic

The Nokia 3.1 Plus offers several days of battery life and a fast Android one experience. It is highly durable with an internal die-cast structure and has a bigger screen size. It aids the video viewing experience with the contrast and colours right on point.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 7,399

Weight: 180 g

Resolution: 1280 x 720 pixels and 18: 9 aspect ratio

Operating System: Android v8.0 with 1.5 GHz Mediatek MT6762 Octa Core Processor

Camera: 13MP + 5MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera

Memory and Storage: 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory

Batteries: 1 Lithium Metal battery

Product Dimensions: 15.9 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm

ProsCons
Good build qualityAverage cameras
Stock Android experienceSluggish performance
Impressive battery life 
cellpic
Nokia 3.1 Plus Baltic, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage
64% off 7,399 20,499
Buy now

2. Nokia C 21 Plus Android Smartphone

Nokia C 21 Plus is a superior-quality phone with great battery life and design. This IP 52-certified mobile phone can handle a bit of drizzle and minor dust. With its glass back, it does not attract smudges or fingerprints and offers a clean appearance.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 9,799

Weight: 191 g

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio

Operating System: Android 11 Go Edition with Unisoc 1.6GHz Octa-Core SC9863A processor

Camera: 13MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera with flash.

Memory and Storage: 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery

Product Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm

ProsCons
Rear mounted fingerprint scanner Rear-mounted fingerprint scannerDefault refresh rate screen and brightness
Huge battery backupNo latest Android 12 OS
Good quality daylight photographyWithout custom UI support
Dedicated micro SD card slotNot ideal for multitasking or gaming
Splash protection bodyNo support for Gyro-EIS
Scratch-resistant glass protection 
cellpic
Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 3GB RAM + 32GB Storage, 13MP Dual Camera with HDR | Dark Cyan
18% off 9,799 11,999
Buy now

3. Nokia C01 Plus 4 G

It comes with Unisoc SC9863 A chipset, 5.45 inches display and 1 GB RAM. The sturdy, textured plastic chassis of the phone offers it a durable finish. Its IPS display offers enhanced attributes, like colour accuracy, improved power consumption, optimal viewing angles and invariable colour reproduction.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 5, 999

Weight: 157g

Resolution: 720 x 1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio

Operating System: Android 11 Go Edition with Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor

Camera: 5 MP rear camera and 2 MP front camera with flash.

Memory and Storage: 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory expandable up to 128 GB

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery

Product Dimensions: 14.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm

ProsCons
Impressive battery lifeThe display does not offer good brightness
Decently pricedCould be better on internal storage
Software is not processor-intensiveBloatware
cellpic
Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen, Selfie Camera with Front Flash | 32GB Storage (Blue)
21% off 6,289 7,999
Buy now

4. Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus combines user-friendly attributes with great performance and looks. Some of its features include 2.5 D curved glass, a glossy finish, exquisite design, portrait lighting, and AI assistance. Its 5.8-inch HD display comes with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 9, 999

Weight: 340 g

Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo with MediaTek Helio P 60 SoC Octa-Core Processor

Camera: 13 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera.

Memory and Storage: 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory

Batteries: 1 A battery

Product Dimensions: 16.7 x 14.1 x 3.4 cm

ProsCons
Great android experienceCamera shutter delay
No bloatwareCompromised battery life
AptX certifiedPoor performance
Good build qualityMicro SD cards cannot be formatted
cellpic
Nokia 5.1 Plus (Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
38% off 9,999 15,999
Buy now

5. Nokia 3.2

Powered by Snapdragon 429 chipset, and Android One Software, the Nokia 3.2 smartphone is perfect for buyers. The phone touts a large display, a long-lasting battery and a Google Assistant button as well. The front of the phone features a water-drop display. It is black and attractive with a glossy sheen panel.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 10, 393

Weight: 181g

Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels

Operating System: Android v9 Pie with Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 Quad Core processor

Camera: 13 MP rear camera with AF/F2.2/1.12 µm and flash and 5 MP front camera with FF/F2.2/1.12 µm/77° FOV and face unlock

Memory and Storage: 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery

Product Dimensions: 6.8 x 0.9 x 14.4 cm

ProsCons
Easy-to-use Google Assistant buttonAverage cameras
Good battery lifeBulky design
Stock Android PieWeak Quad-Core chipset
cellpic
Nokia 3.2 (Steel, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
16% off 10,393 12,399
Buy now

6. Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone

The Nokia 2.3 Android 10 mobile phone comes in a hip and bold design, has a stylish body and boasts an exclusive nuance of its own. This dual SIM smartphone with a large 6.20-inch touchscreen offers a great viewing experience too. AI imaging, adaptive battery technology, selfie notch, and biometric face recognition are its excellent features.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 7, 699

Weight: 183g

Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio

Operating System: Android™ 10 with MediaTek Helio A22 processor

Camera: 13 MP+ 2 MP dual rear camera and 5 MP front camera

Memory and Storage: 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory expandable up to 512 GB

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery

Product Dimensions: 15.8 x 0.9 x 7.5 cm

ProsCons
Modern look and designIs a bit thicker than other Nokia 32 GB mobile phones
Excellent battery lifePoor quality cameras
Stock Android and smooth user-interfaceSlow performance
10 W charging and 5 W reverse charging support 
Lightweight mobile phone 
Great value for money 
Decent performance for regular use 
cellpic
Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Dual Rear Camera, Cyan Green
31% off 7,588 10,999
Buy now

7. Nokia C 20 Plus TA-1366 DS 2/32 BL

The Nokia C 20 Plus offers decent build quality and long battery life. Its dual cameras in circular covering distinguish the phone’s back from the other similar-looking budget phones by Nokia and other brands. Off-angle tilt shift and colour accuracy levels of the phone are much on point.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 7, 999

Weight: 196 g

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio

Operating System: Android 11 Go Edition with Unisoc 1.6 GHz Octa-Core SC9863A

Camera: 8MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera

Memory and Storage: 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory expandable up to 128 GB

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion battery

Product Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.6 x 1 cm

ProsCons
Stock AndroidThick bezels
Impressive batteryPoor performance
Robust designUnderwhelming camera
OTG support 
cellpic
NOKIA C20+ TA-1366 DS 2/32 BL (Ocean Blue)
24% off 7,999 10,499
Buy now

8. Nokia C 30

With impressive image-tacking potential, the Nokia C 30 score high in features like long battery life and clean software. Its Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A SoC processor comes with 3 GB RAM. Available in white and green, this Nokia 32 GB internal memory phone has a long battery life of up to 3 days.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 9, 899

Weight: 237 g

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels and 20.5:9 aspect ratio

Operating System: Android 11 with Unisoc 1.6 GHz Octa-Core SC9863A

Camera: 13 MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5 MP front camera with flash

Memory and Storage: 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery

Product Dimensions: 17.8 x 7.9 x 1 cm

ProsCons
Stock interfacePoor performance
Large displayClunky bezels
Decent battery lifePoor quality cameras
 Slow charging
cellpic
Nokia C30, 6000 mAh Battery, 6.82 Inch HD+ Screen, 3 + 32GB Memory (Green)
21% off 9,899 12,499
Buy now

9. Nokia 2.2

With 5.71 inch full HD display, the Nokia 2.2 smartphone offers a sturdy body of polycarbonate and glossy finish. You can get a smoother feel when using this phone due to its Android 9 Pie and AI technologies.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 7, 399

Weight: 250 g

Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio

Operating System: Android 9.1 with 2 GHz A 53 processor

Camera: 13 MP dual rear camera and 5 MP front camera

Memory and Storage: 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB

Batteries: 1 A battery

Product Dimensions: 16.6 x 14 x 3.5 cm

ProsCons
Highly affordableMediocre camera
cellpic
Nokia 2.2 Black 3/32
30% off 7,399 10,499
Buy now

10. Nokia 4.2

With a 5.71-inch IPS LCD display featuring thick bezels and a water-drop notch on its sides, the Nokia 4.2 is visually appealing design. The 295 ppi density offers the screen good pixels and punchy colours.

Specifications

Price: Rs. 9, 499

Weight: 306 g

Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio

Operating System: Android 10 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor

Camera: 13 MP dual rear camera and 5 MP front camera

Memory and Storage: 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery

Product Dimensions: 16.4 x 3.3 x 14 cm

ProsCons
Android 10 experience within an affordable rangeBattery life could be better
Classy lookPoor quality, low-light photography
Unobtrusive, top-notch designUnderpowered chipset, especially GPU
cellpic
Nokia 4.2 (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
37% off 9,499 14,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for consumers

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
 Nokia 3.1 Plus Resolution - 1280 x 720 pixels Operating System - Android v8.0 with 1.5 GHz Mediatek MT6762 Octa Core Processor Camera - 13 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera and 8 MP front camera
 Nokia C 21 Plus Resolution - 720 x 1600 pixels Operating System - Android 11 Go Edition with Unisoc 1.6GHz Octa-Core SC9863A processor Camera -3MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera with flash
 Nokia C 01 Plus Resolution - 720 x 1440 pixels Operating System - Android v8.0 with 1.5 GHz Mediatek MT6762 Octa Core Processor Camera - 5 MP rear camera and 2MP front camera with flash
 Nokia 5.1 Plus Resolution - 720 x 1520 pixels Operating System - Android 8.1 Oreo with MediaTek Helio P60 SoC Octa-Core Processor Camera -13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
 Nokia 3.2 Resolution - 720 x 1520 pixels Operating System -Android v9 Pie with Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 Quad Core processor Camera - 13MP rear camera with AF/F2.2/1.12 µm and flash and 5MP front camera with FF/F2.2/1.12 µm/77° FOV and face unlock
 Nokia 2.3 Resolution - 720 x 1520 pixels Operating System -Android 10 with MediaTek Helio A22 processor Camera - 13MP+ 2MP dual rear camera and 5MP front camera
 Nokia C 20 Plus Resolution - 720 x 1600 pixels Operating System - Android 11 Go Edition with Unisoc 1.6 GHz Octa-Core SC9863A Camera - 8MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera
 Nokia C 30 Resolution - 1080 x 2400 pixels Operating System - Android 11 with Unisoc 1.6 GHz Octa-Core SC9863A Camera - 13MP dual rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera with flash
 Nokia 2.2 Resolution - 720 x 1520 pixels Operating System - Android 9.1 with 2 GHz A53 processor Camera - 13MP dual rear camera and 5MP front camera
 Nokia 4.2 Resolution - 720 x 1520 pixels Operating System - Android 10 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor Camera - 13MP dual rear camera and 5MP front camera

Best value for money

Available within an affordable range of Rs. 6, 000, the Nokia C01 Plus is the best value-for-money mobile phone with 32 GB internal memory. This entry-level smartphone boasts several standard features not available within the cost-effective range at which you can avail. Available with a quality processor and RAM duo, 3000 mAh battery, basic cameras on both ends and simple internal storage, you can use this phone for all daily purposes, such as browsing, audio calling and video calling. Not to mention the AI face unlock facility that comes with it.

Best overall

With several improved design touches and updated hardware, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is the best overall Nokia phone with 32 GB internal memory available within an affordable range of Rs. 7, 399. With this phone, you get a large 6-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 ratio and a battery life of 2 days.

How to find Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phone?

When looking for the perfect Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phone, consider the following features:

Battery Life: There's no use putting your money in a 32 GB mobile phone when you need to keep it connected to the charger or a power bank throughout the day. Hence, it is critical to consider the battery life of your phone. Remember, battery usage can differ from one user to another. If you are into streaming videos and playing graphic-intensive games, then make sure to choose a 32 GB internal memory mobile phone with a minimum 3000 mAh battery.

Processor and Hardware: Look at the phone's processing speed mentioned in GHz. The higher is its value, the faster are the speed and processor. The best is to choose a 32 GB internal memory Nokia mobile phone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. These processors have a better performance and price ratio.

Price of Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phone at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
 Nokia 3.1 Plus Baltic 7, 399
 Nokia C21 Plus Android Smartphone 9, 799
 Nokia C01 Plus 4G 5, 999
 Nokia 5.1 Plus 9, 999
 Nokia 3.2 10, 393
 Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone 7, 699
 Nokia C20 Plus TA-1366 DS 2/32 BL 9, 899
 Nokia C30 9, 899
 Nokia 2.2 7, 399
 Nokia 4.2 9, 499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best Micromax HD mobile phones handpicked for you
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 56% off on running shoes for men
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Mens' polo t-shirt available at up to 62% off
Micromax 8 GB internal memory phones are budget-friendly
Best Motorola 128 GB internal memory mobile phones that are a must buy

Best Nokia 32 GB internal memory mobile phones

Is 32 GB internal memory perfect for a smartphone?

Is it possible to increase a smartphone's storage limit?

What happens to data if a 32 GB internal memory phone gets full?

What happens to the data when phone storage becomes full?

What is the best Nokia 32 GB internal memory phone under Rs. 10, 000 in 2022?

View More
electronics FOR LESS