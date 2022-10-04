Top 10 best speakers under 3,000

Speakers under ₹ 3,000 provide amazing sound quality.

Here is a list of the best speakers under ₹3000 now available in the Indian market - the ideal spot to begin your search for a sound system or portable speaker on a budget. We also offer vital characteristics for each speaker, such as speaker type, special features, colour, connectivity ports,sound feedback, battery life, and how they compare with their competitors. There is also a link to each speaker's entire specifications and the best speakers under 3000 by the same brand. Best Speaker Under ₹3000 1. boAt Stone 180 The rounded form of the boAt Stone 180 Bluetooth Speaker delivers your songs a powerful, rich sound. Despite its small size, this speaker produces powerful audio. It guarantees you an incredible audio experience and gives you sparkling sound. Specifications: Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included) Weight: ‎145 g Connectivity/Inputs: Bluetooth, Micro USB, Aux Bluetooth Specifications: Bluetooth v5.0 Range: 10 m Battery Life: ‎10 Hours Charging Time: 1.5 hours IP Rating: IPX7

Pros Cons Decent sound in a small format Low bass The IPX7 rating provides protection from water and sweat. Low battery performance since it doesn't last as long as the business claims (10 hours). Bluetooth v5.0

2. boAt Stone 650 The incredible sound of the boAt Stone 650 wireless speaker makes it one of the best speakers under ₹3000. Stay unplugged while utilizing wireless technology that offers unmatched mobility and proper delivery. In addition, you'll hear your favourite tracks differently because of the wide frequency range of 40Hz–20KHz. Specifications: Batteries: ‎‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included) Weight: ‎662 g Connectivity/Inputs: Bluetooth, Micro USB, Aux Bluetooth Specifications: Bluetooth 4.0 Battery Life: ‎7 hours Charging Time: 3.5 hours IP Rating: Waterproof IPX5 Water and Dust Resistant

Pros Cons The sound quality is crystal clear. Recharge may take some time It is portable and waterproof The quality of the bass may fade away with time. Offers dual connectivity

3. Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) Xiaomi provides one of the best speakers under ₹3000, which provides superior bass and durability. Moreover, it is trustworthy and absolutely under your budget. Well yes! Let's look at some specifications and pros and cons. Specifications: Batteries: ‎‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (Included) Weight: 790 g Connectivity/Inputs: Type-C, AUX Bluetooth Specifications: 5.0 Battery Life: 13 hours Charging Time: 4 hours IP Rating: IPX7

Pros Cons Good battery life Sound Isn’t 360-Degree Type-C charging port IPX7 water-resistant Body

4. F&D W19 12 W Bluetooth Speaker F&D, also known as Fenda Audio, has been around for a long time compared to many of the more modern companies that provide audio equipment in India today. The multi-channel speaker systems made by F&D are well-liked by customers searching for budget PC and home audio solutions. The F&D W19 is the newest addition to the brand and might be the best speaker under ₹3000 that you can buy. Specifications: Batteries: ‎‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included) Weight: ‎1 kg 350 g Connectivity/Inputs: Aux, DC IN, TF card, and USB port Bluetooth Specifications: Bluetooth 4.2 Battery: 3,000mAh

Pros Cons Decent looks, functional carry strap No water resistance Clean sound at moderate volumes Weak microphone

5. boAt Stone 1200 14W Bluetooth Speaker The brand's headphones, speakers, and smartwatches are pretty popular, and this is due to the high quality of all these products and their low cost. The Boat Stone 1200 Bluetooth speakers were developed and introduced recently, contending to be the best speaker under ₹3000. Specifications: Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included) Weight: ‎1 kg 800 g Connectivity/Inputs: ‎Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB Bluetooth Specifications: Bluetooth v5.0 Range: 10M Battery Life: 9 hours Charging Time: 4 hours IP Rating: IPX7 Splash & Water Resistance

Pros Cons Comes with Bluetooth V5.0, USB Type-C AUX cable 1.8Kg of weight Easy portability with strap. IPX7 resistance Single press voice assistance

6. F&D F210X The F210X Bluetooth + FM 2.1 Speakers offers excellent value for its price and is one of the best speakers under ₹3000. One of its key features is Bluetooth, and for those who want a more flexible option, an FM tuner and USB device playback are also included. Specifications: Weight: 2 kg 800 g Connectivity/Inputs: AUX, USB, RCA, Bluetooth Bluetooth Specifications: Bluetooth 4.0 Range: 15 meters

Pros Cons Bluetooth + FM Capable Sub-woofer is too small Excellent value for money Portability

7. JBL Go 2 JBL Go 2 is a possible option if you require a tiny portable Bluetooth speaker to play your favourite music without worrying about it being destroyed in the weather. Let's find out whether the JBL Go 2 is the best speaker under ₹3000. Specifications: Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included) Weight: ‎184 g Connectivity/Inputs: Micro USB, AUX Bluetooth Specifications: Bluetooth 4.1 Battery Life: 5 Hours Charging Time: 2.5 hours IP Rating: IPX7 Waterproof design

Pros Cons Solid audio performance Can distort on deep bass tracks at high volumes Affordable Waterproof

8. Portronics SoundDrum P Indian-based Portronics manufactures consumer electronics. Portronics SoundDrum P is their contender for the best speaker under the 3000 category. This Bluetooth v5.0-enabled wireless speaker has a 20W maximum output. This compact speaker delivers fantastic sound quality. Let's see its other specs. Specifications: Batteries: ‎2000mAh Li-ion battery Weight: ‎740 g Connectivity/Inputs: USB Slot, Aux-in Port, Type C Charging Bluetooth Specifications: Bluetooth v5.0 Battery Life: 7 hrs Charging Time: 45 minutes

Pros Cons Awesome sound quality Not water resistant like others on this list Decent battery life Fast charge

9. Amkette Boomer FX Plus Amkette is not a company you often hear about, yet its speaker creates a stir among buyers. With many connecting options, including USB, AUX, and SD card, this Bluetooth speaker from Amkette enables you to listen to your favourite music from almost any device. Let's see how it stands against other best speakers under 3000. Specifications: Batteries: ‎‎2 Lithium Ion batteries are required. (included) Weight: ‎‎850 g Connectivity/Inputs: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB Bluetooth Specifications: Bluetooth v5.0 Battery Life: 20 Hours Charging Time: 4-6 Hrs

Pros Cons Amazing sound clarity Bass is not that great Voice control through Bluetooth for Google & Siri True value for money

10. Tribit XSound Surf Bluetooth Wireless Speakers Tribit is a different, less well-known company that sells one of the best speakers under ₹3000. You may listen to high-quality music with the Tribit XSound Surf speaker. Moreover, you may link two of these speakers for a superb surround sound experience suitable for the beach, the pool, or even your shower. Specifications: Batteries: ‎2200mAh Li-ion battery Weight: 350 grams Connectivity/Inputs: Type-C, AUX, Bluetooth Bluetooth Specifications: Bluetooth v5.0 Battery Life: 10 hrs Charging Time: 3 hrs IP Rating: IPX7 waterproofing

Pros Cons Strong audio performance for its size and price Poor speakerphone clarity Fully waterproof design

Price of speakers under ₹ 3,000 at a glance:

Product Price boAt Stone 180 ₹ 999 boAt Stone 650 ₹ 1,699 Mi (16W) ₹ 2,499 F&D W19 12 W ₹ 2,699 boAt Stone 1200 14W ₹ 2,999 F&D F210X ₹ 2,399 JBL Go 2 ₹ 1,999 Portronics SoundDrum P ₹ 2,499 Amkette Boomer FX Plus ₹ 2,299 Tribit XSound Surf ₹ 2,199

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 boAt Stone 180 Decent sound in a small format. Bluetooth v5.0 IPX7 water-resistant body boAt Stone 650 Crystal clear sound Subwoofer IPX5 water resistance Mi (16W) 13 hours of playback Type-C port IPX7 water-resistant body F&D W19 12 W Good sound quality Aux, DC IN, TF card, and USB port Also works as a Radio boAt Stone 1200 14W Single Press voice assistance Bluetooth v5.0 IPX7 water-resistant body F&D F210X Subwoofer + Two satellites Bluetooth + FM Capable Excellent value for money JBL Go 2 Good audio for such a price and size IPX7 waterproof Most affordable Portronics SoundDrum P Awesome sound quality Type C port 45 min charge gives 7 hours of playtime Amkette Boomer FX Plus Voice control for Google & Siri Bluetooth v5.0 20 hours playback Tribit XSound Surf Strong audio performance IPX7 fully waterproof 10 hours playback

Best value for money The F&D F210X offers the best value for money under ₹3000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good speaker. It gives excellent sound and includes additional satellites, which is beneficial to your ears and your wallet. Best overall However, if we have to select an overall best speaker under 3000, we would opt for the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W). This speaker is a whole package, from Good sound quality to IPX7 certification. And above that, it also offers a Type-C connector that most users love. All of which makes it the best speaker under 3000. How to find the perfect speaker under ₹3.000? There are a few things you should never overlook while shopping for speakers. Good sound quality: What purpose does a speaker serve if the sound is not of a good calibre? Customers should constantly search for the most incredible sound quality on a limited budget. Decent Playback Time: If you're planning to use your speaker on Bluetooth, ensure that it has 6 hours of playback time at least 60% volume. Connectivity: It is usually nice to have a speaker that connects to devices at a time. An extra benefit would be a Type-C connection. Customer Reviews: You may forget everything except this. Read client reviews attentively and after you're pleased, only then continue to open our wallet. These are the tips you need to remember before finding the best speaker under 3000.