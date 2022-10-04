Story Saved
Top 10 best speakers under 3,000

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 04, 2022 19:22 IST
Summary:

If you are looking for speakers with good sound quality but working under a small budget, you have come to the right place.

Speakers under 3,000 provide amazing sound quality.

Here is a list of the best speakers under 3000 now available in the Indian market - the ideal spot to begin your search for a sound system or portable speaker on a budget.

We also offer vital characteristics for each speaker, such as speaker type, special features, colour, connectivity ports,sound feedback, battery life, and how they compare with their competitors. There is also a link to each speaker's entire specifications and the best speakers under 3000 by the same brand.

Best Speaker Under 3000

1. boAt Stone 180

The rounded form of the boAt Stone 180 Bluetooth Speaker delivers your songs a powerful, rich sound. Despite its small size, this speaker produces powerful audio. It guarantees you an incredible audio experience and gives you sparkling sound.

Specifications:

Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included)

Weight: ‎145 g

Connectivity/Inputs: Bluetooth, Micro USB, Aux

Bluetooth Specifications: Bluetooth v5.0

Range: 10 m

Battery Life: ‎10 Hours

Charging Time: 1.5 hours

IP Rating: IPX7

ProsCons
Decent sound in a small formatLow bass
The IPX7 rating provides protection from water and sweat.Low battery performance since it doesn't last as long as the business claims (10 hours).
Bluetooth v5.0 
cellpic
boAt Stone 180 5W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 10 Hours Playback, 1.75" Driver, IPX7 & TWS Feature(Blue)
68% off 799 2,490
Buy now

2. boAt Stone 650

The incredible sound of the boAt Stone 650 wireless speaker makes it one of the best speakers under 3000. Stay unplugged while utilizing wireless technology that offers unmatched mobility and proper delivery. In addition, you'll hear your favourite tracks differently because of the wide frequency range of 40Hz–20KHz.

Specifications:

Batteries: ‎‎1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)

Weight: ‎662 g

Connectivity/Inputs: Bluetooth, Micro USB, Aux

Bluetooth Specifications: Bluetooth 4.0

Battery Life: ‎7 hours

Charging Time: 3.5 hours

IP Rating: Waterproof IPX5 Water and Dust Resistant

ProsCons
The sound quality is crystal clear.Recharge may take some time
It is portable and waterproofThe quality of the bass may fade away with time.
Offers dual connectivity 
cellpic
boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 7 Hours Playback, IPX5 and Integrated Controls (Black)
69% off 1,499 4,900
Buy now

3. Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W)

Xiaomi provides one of the best speakers under 3000, which provides superior bass and durability. Moreover, it is trustworthy and absolutely under your budget. Well yes! Let's look at some specifications and pros and cons.

Specifications:

Batteries: ‎‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (Included)

Weight: 790 g

Connectivity/Inputs: Type-C, AUX

Bluetooth Specifications: 5.0

Battery Life: 13 hours

Charging Time: 4 hours

IP Rating: IPX7

ProsCons
Good battery lifeSound Isn’t 360-Degree
Type-C charging port 
IPX7 water-resistant Body 
cellpic
Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 16W Hi-Quality Speaker, Type C Charging, Upto 13hrs of Playback Time & IPX7 Waterproof (Blue)
37% off 2,199 3,499
Buy now

4. F&D W19 12 W Bluetooth Speaker

F&D, also known as Fenda Audio, has been around for a long time compared to many of the more modern companies that provide audio equipment in India today. The multi-channel speaker systems made by F&D are well-liked by customers searching for budget PC and home audio solutions. The F&D W19 is the newest addition to the brand and might be the best speaker under 3000 that you can buy.

Specifications:

Batteries: ‎‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included)

Weight: ‎1 kg 350 g

Connectivity/Inputs: Aux, DC IN, TF card, and USB port

Bluetooth Specifications: Bluetooth 4.2

Battery: 3,000mAh

ProsCons
Decent looks, functional carry strapNo water resistance
Clean sound at moderate volumesWeak microphone
cellpic
F&D W19 12 W Bluetooth Speaker (Black, Stereo Channel)
10% off 2,699 2,990
Buy now

5. boAt Stone 1200 14W Bluetooth Speaker

The brand's headphones, speakers, and smartwatches are pretty popular, and this is due to the high quality of all these products and their low cost. The Boat Stone 1200 Bluetooth speakers were developed and introduced recently, contending to be the best speaker under 3000.

Specifications:

Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included)

Weight: ‎1 kg 800 g

Connectivity/Inputs: ‎Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB

Bluetooth Specifications: Bluetooth v5.0

Range: 10M

Battery Life: 9 hours

Charging Time: 4 hours

IP Rating: IPX7 Splash & Water Resistance

ProsCons
Comes with Bluetooth V5.0, USB Type-C AUX cable1.8Kg of weight
Easy portability with strap. 
IPX7 resistance 
Single press voice assistance 
cellpic
boAt Stone 1200 14W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 9 Hours Battery, RGB LEDs, IPX7 and TWS Feature(Jazzy Blue)
50% off 3,499 6,990
Buy now

6. F&D F210X

The F210X Bluetooth + FM 2.1 Speakers offers excellent value for its price and is one of the best speakers under 3000. One of its key features is Bluetooth, and for those who want a more flexible option, an FM tuner and USB device playback are also included.

Specifications:

Weight: 2 kg 800 g

Connectivity/Inputs: AUX, USB, RCA, Bluetooth

Bluetooth Specifications: Bluetooth 4.0

Range: 15 meters

ProsCons
Bluetooth + FM CapableSub-woofer is too small
Excellent value for money 
Portability 
cellpic
F&D F210X 15 Watt 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Multimedia Speaker
8% off 2,299 2,490
Buy now

7. JBL Go 2

JBL Go 2 is a possible option if you require a tiny portable Bluetooth speaker to play your favourite music without worrying about it being destroyed in the weather. Let's find out whether the JBL Go 2 is the best speaker under 3000.

Specifications:

Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery is required. (included)

Weight: ‎184 g

Connectivity/Inputs: Micro USB, AUX

Bluetooth Specifications: Bluetooth 4.1

Battery Life: 5 Hours

Charging Time: 2.5 hours

IP Rating: IPX7 Waterproof design

ProsCons
Solid audio performanceCan distort on deep bass tracks at high volumes
Affordable 
Waterproof 
cellpic
JBL Go 2, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mic, JBL Signature Sound, Vibrant Color Options with IPX7 Waterproof & AUX (Black)
40% off 1,799 2,999
Buy now

8. Portronics SoundDrum P

Indian-based Portronics manufactures consumer electronics. Portronics SoundDrum P is their contender for the best speaker under the 3000 category. This Bluetooth v5.0-enabled wireless speaker has a 20W maximum output. This compact speaker delivers fantastic sound quality. Let's see its other specs.

Specifications:

Batteries: ‎2000mAh Li-ion battery

Weight: ‎740 g

Connectivity/Inputs: USB Slot, Aux-in Port, Type C Charging

Bluetooth Specifications: Bluetooth v5.0

Battery Life: 7 hrs

Charging Time: 45 minutes

ProsCons
Awesome sound qualityNot water resistant like others on this list
Decent battery life 
Fast charge 
cellpic
Portronics SoundDrum P 20W Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 6-7 hrs Playback Time, Handsfree Calling, USB Slot, Aux-in Port, Type C Charging (Blue)
39% off 2,149 3,499
Buy now

9. Amkette Boomer FX Plus

Amkette is not a company you often hear about, yet its speaker creates a stir among buyers. With many connecting options, including USB, AUX, and SD card, this Bluetooth speaker from Amkette enables you to listen to your favourite music from almost any device. Let's see how it stands against other best speakers under 3000.

Specifications:

Batteries: ‎‎2 Lithium Ion batteries are required. (included)

Weight: ‎‎850 g

Connectivity/Inputs: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB

Bluetooth Specifications: Bluetooth v5.0

Battery Life: 20 Hours

Charging Time: 4-6 Hrs

ProsCons
Amazing sound clarityBass is not that great
Voice control through Bluetooth for Google & Siri 
True value for money 
cellpic
Amkette Boomer FX Plus Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with 12W Output, 16+ Hrs Playtime, TWS & Superboom Bass Radiator (USB/SD Card/Aux/FM and Power Bank Function) (Black)
43% off 1,999 3,499
Buy now

10. Tribit XSound Surf Bluetooth Wireless Speakers

Tribit is a different, less well-known company that sells one of the best speakers under 3000. You may listen to high-quality music with the Tribit XSound Surf speaker. Moreover, you may link two of these speakers for a superb surround sound experience suitable for the beach, the pool, or even your shower.

Specifications:

Batteries: ‎2200mAh Li-ion battery

Weight: 350 grams

Connectivity/Inputs: Type-C, AUX, Bluetooth

Bluetooth Specifications: Bluetooth v5.0

Battery Life: 10 hrs

Charging Time: 3 hrs

IP Rating: IPX7 waterproofing

ProsCons
Strong audio performance for its size and pricePoor speakerphone clarity
Fully waterproof design 
cellpic
Tribit XSound Surf Bluetooth Wireless Speakers 12W,Bluetooth 5.0,Loud HD Sound,IPX7 Waterproof,Wireless Stereo Pairing,10H Playtime,Type-C Charging,100ft BT Range,Built-in Mic,for Home,Outdoor,Travel
42% off 1,849 3,199
Buy now

Price of speakers under 3,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice 
boAt Stone 180 999
boAt Stone 650 1,699
Mi (16W) 2,499
F&D W19 12 W 2,699
boAt Stone 1200 14W 2,999
F&D F210X 2,399
JBL Go 2 1,999
Portronics SoundDrum P 2,499
Amkette Boomer FX Plus 2,299
Tribit XSound Surf 2,199

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
boAt Stone 180Decent sound in a small format.Bluetooth v5.0IPX7 water-resistant body
boAt Stone 650Crystal clear soundSubwooferIPX5 water resistance
Mi (16W)13 hours of playbackType-C portIPX7 water-resistant body
F&D W19 12 WGood sound qualityAux, DC IN, TF card, and USB portAlso works as a Radio
boAt Stone 1200 14WSingle Press voice assistanceBluetooth v5.0IPX7 water-resistant body
F&D F210XSubwoofer + Two satellitesBluetooth + FM CapableExcellent value for money
JBL Go 2Good audio for such a price and sizeIPX7 waterproofMost affordable
Portronics SoundDrum PAwesome sound qualityType C port45 min charge gives 7 hours of playtime
Amkette Boomer FX PlusVoice control for Google & SiriBluetooth v5.020 hours playback
Tribit XSound SurfStrong audio performanceIPX7 fully waterproof10 hours playback

Best value for money

The F&D F210X offers the best value for money under 3000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good speaker. It gives excellent sound and includes additional satellites, which is beneficial to your ears and your wallet.

Best overall

However, if we have to select an overall best speaker under 3000, we would opt for the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W). This speaker is a whole package, from Good sound quality to IPX7 certification. And above that, it also offers a Type-C connector that most users love. All of which makes it the best speaker under 3000.

How to find the perfect speaker under 3.000?

There are a few things you should never overlook while shopping for speakers.

Good sound quality: What purpose does a speaker serve if the sound is not of a good calibre? Customers should constantly search for the most incredible sound quality on a limited budget.

Decent Playback Time: If you're planning to use your speaker on Bluetooth, ensure that it has 6 hours of playback time at least 60% volume.

Connectivity: It is usually nice to have a speaker that connects to devices at a time. An extra benefit would be a Type-C connection.

Customer Reviews: You may forget everything except this. Read client reviews attentively and after you're pleased, only then continue to open our wallet.

These are the tips you need to remember before finding the best speaker under 3000.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

