Top 10 best trimmers for women you can buy today

The top trimmers for women you can buy

Trimmers have become one of the necessary tools for women to get rid of their body hair, not entirely but partially. Trimmers are helpful before shaving as well. One can use a trimmer to prevent any unnecessary irritation on their skin after shaving. Whether you are looking for trimmers to trim your private area or body hair, you have hit the right place. This is a detailed guide where we have mentioned all the necessary information that will simplify your buying process. This guide can be helpful for you if you are searching for the best women's trimmers available in India. Here are the top ten trimmers for women 1. Phillips BRE245/00 Corded Compact Epilator This trimmer for women has developed an efficient epilation system that can painlessly pull out your ingrown hair from its core. You can use it on every part of your body. It offers an extra shaving head and a comb, making it easier for everyone to use. It comes with a 2-speed setting option, which is beneficial to get rid of the thicker hairs. The ergonomic and profiled grip gives comfort while handling the product. Specifications: Type: Corded

Type of the Blade: Rotating Disc

Body Material: Plastic

Best Suitable For: Legs, Bikini Line, Arms

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Suitable Environment: Dry and Wet

Pros Cons Easy to use and very convenient It takes time to epilate hair Perfect for sensitive skin type people The length of the cord is minimal Comes up with a brush It is a shaver and epilator with a trimmer, which means it is a 3-in-1 product.

2. Braun Silk-Epil 9 9-720 Cordless Epilator The Braun cordless epilator for women has a broad and pivoting head, making the hair removal process much easier and smoother. It has come up with the latest micro-grip tweezer technology, which ensures soft and supple skin for weeks, not days. The ergonomic grip makes it very convenient to use on every part of our body for a smooth finish. As it is 100% waterproof, you can use it when you shower. Specifications: Type: Cordless

Type Of the Blade: Tweezer

Body Material: Plastic

Best Suitable For: Bikini Line

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Suitable Environment: Dry and Wet

Pros Cons It pulls out hair four times better than wax It cannot be used while charging It consists of 40 tweezers Medium battery life Easy to use Comprehensive head feature for better efficiency Seven different accessories along with a 2-speed setting

3. Havells FD5000 Hair Remover The Havells FD5000 hair remover for women is mainly powered by one AA battery which is a perfect tool for removing unwanted facial hair. It has come up with a dual-track rotary shaver which ensures a smooth and clean shave. You can use this razor for several months, even if you use it daily. This facial razor also offers a mirror in the cap, which makes it convenient to use anywhere and at any time. Specifications: Type: Cordless (Rechargeable)

Type of the Blade: Rotating disc

Body Material: Plastic

Best Suitable For Lip and face

Blade Material: Alloy steel

Suitable Environment: Wet and dry

Pros Cons Easy to operate, assemble, and clean Does not correctly work on thick and stubborn hair Travel-friendly No cleaning brush Attached mirror Smooth finish Painless experience

4. Philips Cordless Epilator:All-Rounder For Body and Face Hair Removal The Philips Cordless all-rounder epilator for women is very gentle on your skin, making it perfect for all skin types. Its other Philips Cordless Epilator with broad epilator head, along with the ceramic tweezers, assures to cover more of our skin with each stroke. It also has a trimming comb and a shaving head for close shaving. The Opti-light technique can pull out the thickest hair from your body. Specifications: Type: Cordless

Type of the Blade: Tweezer

Body Material: Plastic

Best Suitable For: Face, arms, and legs

Blade Material: Ceramic Tweezer

Suitable Environment: Dry and wet

Pros Cons Provides very effective results on leg It does not work well on the armpit and hands Battery stays for a more extended period Not suitable for sensitive skin types people Easy to use Epilated hair after almost six times strokes It has a good grip

5. Dealsure Women’s Rechargeable Shaver with Double Razor The Dealsure Women's Rechargeable shaver is well-equipped with proper blades, which give a smooth shaving experience. The best part of this razor is that it requires zero maintenance but offers ultimate durability. The rust-free blades of this razor are very simple to clean and maintain. In addition to that, you can use this razor with or without a cord. It is easily portable because of its cordless feature. Specifications: Type: Cordless and corded both

Type of the Blade: Tweezer

Body Material: Plastic

Best Suitable For: Underarms, hands, legs, bikini line

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Suitable Environment: Dry and Wet

Pros Cons Cordless yet a corded trimmer Battery requires charging more frequently Multi-purpose use Skin-friendly and elegant design Gentle grip and removes flat-lying hairs

6. Phillips HP6306 Cordless Wet & Dry Shaver The Phillips Cordless SatinShave shaver is the best deal for shaving the whole body safely and quickly. It has come up with a tiny shaving head that prevents your body from getting unnecessary cuts. The hypoallergenic foil safeguards the body from rashes and irritation. It also offers an anti-slip grip feature, making it convenient to use under the shower. Specifications: Type: Cordless

Type of the Blade: Tweezer

Body Material: Plastic

Best Suitable For: Full body grooming

Blade Material: Stainless steel

Suitable Environment: Wet and dry

Pros Cons Versatile, which comes in five accessories It is not waterproof Pearl tip trimmer protects your skin from getting rashes and redness Can only be used for 1 hour after 8 hours of charge Soft-touch comfort cushions offer a smooth finish Super convenient and comfortable to use

7. Caresmith Bloom Wone's Body and Face Hair Trimmer The Caresmith Bloom cordless and rechargeable face and body hair trimmer is a one-of-a-kind grooming set specifically designed for handling every shaving and trimming need. The trimmer has developed great 4-in-1 functionality along with three interchangeable heads. This trimmer will have a smoother finish and give your eyebrow the perfect salon-type look. Specifications: Type: Cordless

Type of the Blade: Rounded-edged plated blades

Body Material: Plastic

Best Suitable For: Nose, eyebrow, ear, hands, legs, bikini area

Blade Material: Stainless steel

Suitable Environment: Wet and dry

Pros Cons lightweight A not very good option for trimming thick hair 198-degree bi-directional blades to give hassle-free trimming It takes time to trim Travel-friendly It takes only two hours to charge Safeguards your skin with a micro-fin skin protector

8. Havells FD5004 4-IN-1 Lady Body Groomer The Havells FD5004 4-in-1 Lady Body Groomer has developed an eyebrow trimmer and a protective comb. It gives you a smooth hair removal process for the sensitive parts of your body. It comes in a proper compact design, which is very travel-friendly. It can be used for 45 minutes after a 90-minute charge. Specifications: Type: Cordless, rechargeable

Type of the Blade: Foil-headed blade

Body Material: Plastic

Best Suitable For: Eyebrow, ear, nose, and bikini area

Blade Material: Stainless steel

Suitable Environment: Dry

Pros Cons Easy to clean, assemble, and operate No cleaning brush Attached mirror It does not remove very thick hair adequately Smooth finish Remove all the tiny hairs effortlessly in 5 minutes.

9. Phillips BT1232/15 Skin-friendly Beard Trimmer The Phillips BT1232/15 Skin-Friendly Beard Trimmer has come up with very sharp blades that can trim those areas that are hard to reach. It also offers a solid grip, which is beneficial for efficiently handling the product. Its 8 hours of charging can last up to 30 minutes of cordless use. The best part is that it comes with travel lock technology, making it easily portable. Specifications Type: Cordless

Type of the Blade: Sharp-edged rounded blades

Body Material: Stainless steel, plastic

Best Suitable For: Hands, legs, armpits

Blade Material: Stainless steel

Suitable Environment: Wet and dry

Pros Cons Easy to use It takes almost 8 hours to charge It comes in various sizes It will run only for 30 minutes after the charge High-quality material It can't be used while charging

10. Braun Silk-epil 3-270, Epilator The Braun Silk-Epil 3-270 epilator is the ideal option for beginners, and it offers 100% hair removal in just a single stroke. It has come up with intelligent light technology which ensures the thickest and thinnest hair removal. It has developed a specific massage roller to stimulate and massage your skin softly. It is adaptable to every contour Specifications: Type: Corded

Type of the Blade: Rotating disc

Body Material: Plastic

Best Suitable For: Face, arms, armpits, and legs

Blade Material: Stainless steel

Suitable Environment: Dry and wet

Pros Cons Perfect For beginner It takes time to shave legs Smartlight feature Small tweezer count-20 Message Cap Additional Bikini styler

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Phillips BRE245/00 2-speed setting Additional comb and shaving head It comes with a cord Braun Silk-epil 9 9-720, Epilator Broad and pivoting razor head Ergonomic feature Micro-grip tweezer technology Havells FD5000 Dual-track rotary shaver AA battery operated Mirror in cap Philips Cordless Epilator Good battery backup Shaving and trimming comb Extra wide epilator head Dealsure double razor shaver Textured ceramic discs Cordless and corded both Gentle-grip Philips Cordless Comfortable and convenient to use Anti-slip grip feature Hypoallergenic foil Caresmith Bloom cordless Detachable head Rechargeable Easy to clean Havells FD5004 4-in-1 Mirror cap Rotary blades For smooth results Battery-powered and rechargeable Havells FD5004 4-in-1 Long-lasting battery life with a charging indicator Rounded tips for protecting skin Travel lock technology Braun Silk-epil 3-270 Epilator Massage Roller Smartlight 20 Tweezer system

Best value for money The Philips HP6306 Cordless SatinShave Wet and Dry electric shaver are among the best value-for-money items on the list. It is so because it offers some fantastic features like hypoallergenic foil and an anti-slip grip in a reasonable price range, only ₹1,895. In addition to that, it is water-resistant, so you can use it under the shower without being worried. Best overall women trimmer The Dealsure Women’s Rechargeable shaver is among the best overall products from the list. It has come up with textured ceramic disks, making shaving and trimming easier. Another best part is that you can use it in corded and cordless forms. The gentle grip feature of this particular product makes it one of the best of all. How to find the perfect women trimmer Selecting the perfect women's trimmer among a vast range of options, choosing one suitable for your purpose is overwhelming. But you can consider several things before you decide on your trimmer. First, set your budget and the features you want in your trimmer. Also, concentrate on the usage as well as shortlisting the products. Having a clear understanding of the features you need is very much important when it comes to selecting one trimmer. You need to keep one thing in mind: every product has its advantages and disadvantages. It would be wise to select any of them depending on your requirements, like features, corded or cordless, blade type, build quality, battery backup, etc. Best women trimmers price list

S.no Product Price 1. Phillips BRE245/00 Corded Compact Epilator ₹ 3,495 2. Braun Silk-Epil 9 9-720 Cordless Epilator ₹ 7,525 3. Havells FD5000 Hair Remover ₹ 1,495 4. Philips Cordless Epilator ₹ 6,495 5. Dealsure Women’s Rechargeable Double Razor Shaver ₹ 1,999 6. Phillips Cordless SatinShave Wet & Dry Electric Shaver HP6306 (Multicolor) ₹ 1,895 7. Caresmith Bloom Face & Body Hair Trimmer For Women ₹ 2,300 8. Havells FD5004 4-IN-1 Lady Body Groomer ₹ 3,590 9. Phillips BT1232/15 Skin-friendly Beard Trimmer ₹ 945 10. Braun Silk-epil 3-270, Epilator ₹ 4,299