Redmi Note 10 Pro is an amazing camera phone under ₹20000 that has spectacular features. From a crisp camera quality to a long lasting battery, this phone is updated with all the latest features. Read more here.

In the post-pandemic era, most work has shifted online or to a hybrid model, where one has the luxury of working from home. And for that, you need a smartphone or a device with a camera that can help you attend online classes or meetings. In this article, we have made a list of the top 10 camera phones under 20000 that you can check out. Let us read more.

Oneplus has recently launched their camera phones under 20000, which have taken the market by storm. It boasts of a 5000 mAh battery life and has a 6 MP rear camera. One of the best buys!

Samsung M32 belongs to the Galaxy M series of Samsung, a famous brand for camera phones under ₹20000. It is worth a buy as it has a super AMOLED display, with a Quad camera setup. It also has a 6000 mAh battery.

Vivo has developed one of the best camera phones under 20000. It has Android 11.1-based Funtouch OS and 64MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera. This is a steal deal! Read more here-

Oppo provides one of the best camera phones under 20000 without burning a hole in your pocket. With a 48 MP quad camera setup, and a 5000 mAh battery this is worth the price!

Realme Narzo 50 5G is a phone that comes with Android 12 and has super storage and RAM that will keep your phone’s speed running and intact even if you have many apps installed on it. It has a quick-charging battery and a smooth processor. Read more about its specifications here-

Nokia makes us nostalgic because we all had its products once in our lives. Nokia smartphones now boast of topquality features such as triple AI rear camera and a 3 day battery life. It surely has one of the best camera phones under 20000. Read more about the specifications here-

Lava has come up with a good camera phone under 20000. Lava is an Indian brand that has features such as a Quad AI camera and a good display. The battery life is also good enough to last two days. Let us check it out.

Redmi smartphones are known throughout the world as they do have amazing features. Their camera phones under 20000 boast qualities like an amazing display and a high-powered battery life. Read more about the specifications here-

POCO phones are similar to that of Xiaomi or Redmi, but have some cool features as well. For a camera phone under 20000, it has some qualities like a good battery backup and also a high storage. Read more about the specifications here-

The following table consists of the best 3 features of each of the phones listed above.

Best value for money

If you have read the article here, you have a fair idea about the best camera phones under 20000 in the market. But according to our experts, the Samsung Galaxy M32 gives the best value for money. With the rich features that will help you carry out your daily activities and use them for leisure, it is definitely worth the price.

Best overall

From the ten products mentioned above, our experts have opined that the Oneplus Nord CE 2 lite is the best camera phone under 20000. From its rich specifications and the long-lasting features that help you to use it for meetings, gaming, creating videos and other purposes, it is definitely worth the money. Also, Oneplus is slowly becoming one of the greatest smartphone brands with great features packed into one at an unimaginable price. This is one of the best phones under 20000 that one can buy.

How to find the best camera phones under 20000

If you are looking for camera phones under 20000, then you need some tips to find the perfect one for your daily usage!

Read customer reviews. They are brutally honest!

Always check the warranty period of the product.

Look for features such as a long-lasting battery, high-resolution camera, and a good RAM and ROM.

The product has to be comfortable for you to carry around; therefore, check the weight and the material it is made of and then only make the purchase.

Always look for alternatives and the popularity of a product before buying!

FAQ

1. What is the best camera phone under 20000 available in the market right now?

The best camera phone under 20000 is the Oneplus Nord 2 CE lite which comes with amazing features such as a 5000 mAh battery, a great camera and a fast processor that can help you play games and attend meetings like nothing else!

2. What are the best features that one should look for in a smartphone?

The main features that one should look for in a smartphone are good RAM and ROM, a good camera and a long-lasting battery. These features will ensure that your phone is durable and gives you a good experience.

3. What is the difference between Samsung M32 and Oneplus Nord CE2 lite?

Oneplus Nord CE2 lite has a better display resolution, faster CPU clock speed, is slimmer and is also future-proof as it supports 5G. Whereas Samsung M32 has a better front camera, the specs of Oneplus are much better.

4. Is Samsung M32 a good phone?

The Galaxy M32 offers numerous strong characteristics, including a good AMOLED screen and a long-lasting battery. Unfortunately, its slow CPU and poor low-light camera capabilities let it down. Its design is also nothing to write home about.

5. Which phone is the best for 5G under 20000?

Almost all smartphones are now coming out with their 5G version so that we can get our hands on it whenever it launches. According to us, the Oneplus Nord CE 2 lite is the best 5G smartphone available right now.

