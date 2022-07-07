Sign out
Top 10 camera phones under 20000 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jul 07, 2022 21:36 IST

Summary:

If you are looking for a smartphone with a world-class camera under a budget of Rs. 20000, then you are at the right place.

A smartphone with great camera specifications makes for a great pick.

In the post-pandemic era, most work has shifted online or to a hybrid model, where one has the luxury of working from home. And for that, you need a smartphone or a device with a camera that can help you attend online classes or meetings. In this article, we have made a list of the top 10 camera phones under 20000 that you can check out. Let us read more.

Camera phones under 20000

1. Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro is an amazing camera phone under 20000 that has spectacular features. From a crisp camera quality to a long lasting battery, this phone is updated with all the latest features. Read more here.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android
  • Battery:5020 mAh with 33W charger included.
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G with Kryo 470 Octa-core; 8nm process; Up to 2.3GHz clock speed
  • Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 128GB UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 512GB with dedicated SD card slot | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
  • Camera features:64MP, Quad Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP ) | 16 MP Front Camera

ProsCons
Amazing camera qualityOverheating issue
Crisp displaySpeakers are not as loud as expected
Long-lasting batteryBig camera bump at the back
Slim built 
Redmi Note 10 Pro (Vintage Bronze, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) -120Hz Super Amoled Display | 64MP Camera with 5MP Super Tele-Macro | 33W Charger Included
20% off
15,999 19,999
Buy now

2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Oneplus has recently launched their camera phones under 20000, which have taken the market by storm. It boasts of a 5000 mAh battery life and has a 6 MP rear camera. One of the best buys!

Specifications:

  • Operating System: Oxygen OS based on Android 12
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
  • Battery & Charging: 5000 mAh with 33W SuperVOOC
  • Camera: 64MP Main Camera with EIS; 2MP Depth Lens and 2MP Macro Lens; Front (Selfie) Camera: 16MP Sony IMX471
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

ProsCons
Great battery life.A bit bulky to carry. 
Good screen size. Oxygen OS has bugs. 
Amazing camera quality. No audio jack. 
Future proof with 5G connectivity.  
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Blue Tide, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
19,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy M32

Samsung M32 belongs to the Galaxy M series of Samsung, a famous brand for camera phones under 20000. It is worth a buy as it has a super AMOLED display, with a Quad camera setup. It also has a 6000 mAh battery.

Specifications:

  • OS: Android v11.0
  • Display: (6.4-inch) Super AMOLED - Infinity U-cut display, FHD+ resolution with 90Hz refresh rate, 800 Nits High Brightness Mode, protected by Gorilla Glass 5
  • Camera: 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup-64MP (F 1.8) main camera + 8MP (F2.2) Ultra wide camera+ 2MP (F2.4) depth camera + 2MP (2.4) Macro Camera| 20MP (F2.2) front camera
  • Battery: 6000 mAh Battery
  • Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB| SIM 1 + SIM 2 + MicroSD
  • Processor: One UI 3.1 operating system with MediaTek | Helio G80 Octa-Core Processor 2GHz,1.8GHz

ProsCons
Great display with a good refresh rate. Low-end processor. 
Long-lasting battery. The drop notch display is outdated. 
Amazing camera.  
Compact size.  
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Light Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
11% off
16,999 18,999
Buy now

4. Vivo Y73

Vivo has developed one of the best camera phones under 20000. It has Android 11.1-based Funtouch OS and 64MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera. This is a steal deal! Read more here-

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 11.1-based Funtouch OS
  • Camera: 64MP+2MP+2MP Rear Camera | 16MP Selfie Camera
  • Display: 16.37cm (6.44") AMOLED Display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution.
  • Memory & SIM: 8GB RAM | 128GB internal memory | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G)
  • Battery: 33W flash charging with 4000mAh battery (Type-C).
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G95 Processor

ProsCons
Good display quality.The fingerprint lock is buggy. 
Lightweight and convenientThe sound system is average. 
Excellent build quality.The refresh rate is low. 
Fast charging is super fast. 
Vivo Y73 (Roman Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
20% off
19,990 24,900
Buy now

5. OPPO A74 5G

Oppo provides one of the best camera phones under 20000 without burning a hole in your pocket. With a 48 MP quad camera setup, and a 5000 mAh battery this is worth the price!

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 11
  • Display: 6.49" Inch (16.5cm) FHD+ Punch-hole Display with 2400x1080 pixels
  • Battery: 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery
  • Camera: 48MP Quad Camera ( 48MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens) | 8MP Front Camera.
  • Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 128GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (5G+5G).
  • Processor: Octa-core dual-mode Qualcomm 5G SoC.

ProsCons
 5G supportBulky in nature. 
Clean Color OS by OPPO.Speed can be improved. 
The sound quality is decent.  
Lightweight & handy phone. 
OPPO A74 5G (Fluid Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off
14,990 20,990
Buy now

6. Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme Narzo 50 5G is a phone that comes with Android 12 and has super storage and RAM that will keep your phone’s speed running and intact even if you have many apps installed on it. It has a quick-charging battery and a smooth processor. Read more about its specifications here-

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 12
  • Memory:6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB
  • Display: 16.7 cm (6.6 inch) FHD+ Display
  • Battery: 5000 mAh Battery with 33W fast charging
  • Camera: 48MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera
  • Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G powerful Gaming Processor

  
Good camera. The display can be improved
Fast charging and long-lasting battery. Heating issues. 
Dual stereo speakers.  
Smooth processor.  
realme narzo 50 5G (Hyper Blue, 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 810 5G Processor | 48MP Ultra HD Camera
10% off
17,999 19,999
Buy now

7. Nokia G21 Android Smartphone

Nokia makes us nostalgic because we all had its products once in our lives. Nokia smartphones now boast of topquality features such as triple AI rear camera and a 3 day battery life. It surely has one of the best camera phones under 20000. Read more about the specifications here-

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 11
  • Camera: 50MP triple AI rear camera with powerful AI imaging modes and OZO spatial Audio
  • Battery: Up to 3-days battery life with a 5050 mAh battery
  • Memory: 6GB RAM & 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 512GB
  • Display: 6.5” (16.51 cm) display with 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Unisoc T606 processor

ProsCons
Good screen touch response. UI issues. 
Loud and clear sound. Too many pre-installed apps. 
Speedy phone functionality.  
Long-lasting battery.  

8. Lava Agni 5G

Lava has come up with a good camera phone under 20000. Lava is an Indian brand that has features such as a Quad AI camera and a good display. The battery life is also good enough to last two days. Let us check it out.

Specifications:

  • OS: Stock Android 11
  • Memory: 8 + 128 GB RAM and ROM.
  • Camera: Quad AI-enabled 64 MP primary camera.
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Display: 6.78’’FHD+ 90Hz display
  • Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 810

ProsCons
Fast application installation. The rear camera can be improved. 
Good battery backup.  
Good selfie camera.  
Good speaker.  
Lava Agni 5G |64 MP AI Quad Camera| (8GB RAM/128 GB ROM)| 5000 mAh Battery| Superfast 30W Fast Charging| 6.78 inch Big Screen (Fiery Blue)
25% off
17,990 23,999
Buy now

9. Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi smartphones are known throughout the world as they do have amazing features. Their camera phones under 20000 boast qualities like an amazing display and a high-powered battery life. Read more about the specifications here-

Specifications:

  • OS: MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor based on 6nm process with HyperEngine 2.0 and clock speed up to 2.4GHz;
  • Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Dot display with 90Hz high refresh rate and adaptive refresh rate technology; 240Hz touch sampling rate;
  • Camera: 50MP High-resolution primary camera f/1.8 with 8MP Ultra-wide sensor| 16 MP Front camera
  • Battery: 5000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging support
  • Memory, Storage: 6GB LPDDR4X RAM | 128GB UFS2.2 Internal storage

ProsCons
Good camera quality. Heating issues. 
Loud stereo speakers.  
Fast charging and good battery backup 
Video has great clarity 
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers|Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
24% off
15,999 20,999
Buy now

10. POCO M4 Pro 5G

POCO phones are similar to that of Xiaomi or Redmi, but have some cool features as well. For a camera phone under 20000, it has some qualities like a good battery backup and also a high storage. Read more about the specifications here-

Specifications:

  • OS: Android 11
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB
  • Display: 16.76 cm (6.6 inches) Full HD+ Display
  • Camera: 50MP + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera
  • Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery
  • Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 810 Processor

ProsCons
Good display. The camera can be improved. 
Long battery life.  
Speedy processor.  
POCO M4 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) Dual Sim 5G 50MP Dual Camera Setup 6.6 Inch FHD+ 90 Hz Display 5000 mAh Heavy Battery
12% off
14,980 16,999
Buy now

Price of camera phones under 20000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi Note 10 Pro  15,999
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 19,999
Samsung Galaxy M32 16,990
Vivo Y73 19,990
OPPO A74 5G 14,990
realme narzo 50 5G 17,999
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone 14,999
Lava Agni 5G 17,990
Redmi Note 11T 5G 16,999
POCO M4 Pro 5G 14,645

Best 3 important features for consumers

The following table consists of the best 3 features of each of the phones listed above.

Redmi Note 10 ProSuper AMOLED display128 GB storage. 5000 mAh battery with 33W charger
Oneplus Nord CE 2 Lite64 MP camera with 1080p recordingSlim phone with 8.5mm6.59 full HD display with 20 hz refresh rate
 Samsung Galaxy M326000 mAh batterySide mounted fingerprint sensorMedia tek helio g80 processor
Vivo Y73Great visuals16 Mp selfie shooter front cameraaMassive 8GB+3GB extended RAM
OPPO A74 5GAll day AI eye comfostart displayHyper color variation In built displayfingerprint sensor
realme narzo 50 5GInnovative cooling system48Mp+2 Mp rear camera33W charging
Nokia G21AI imagingLong lasting battery up to 3 days3 years of security updates
Lava Agni 5G6 nanometer technology equipped30 W charging systemBezel less display
Redmi Note 11T 5GIPS LCD displayAdaptive refresh rate16 Mp front camera with screen flash
POCO M4 Pro 5GTurbo 8GB RAMFuture proof 5G6.6 inches LCD display

Best value for money

If you have read the article here, you have a fair idea about the best camera phones under 20000 in the market. But according to our experts, the Samsung Galaxy M32 gives the best value for money. With the rich features that will help you carry out your daily activities and use them for leisure, it is definitely worth the price.

Best overall

From the ten products mentioned above, our experts have opined that the Oneplus Nord CE 2 lite is the best camera phone under 20000. From its rich specifications and the long-lasting features that help you to use it for meetings, gaming, creating videos and other purposes, it is definitely worth the money. Also, Oneplus is slowly becoming one of the greatest smartphone brands with great features packed into one at an unimaginable price. This is one of the best phones under 20000 that one can buy.

How to find the best camera phones under 20000

If you are looking for camera phones under 20000, then you need some tips to find the perfect one for your daily usage!

  • Read customer reviews. They are brutally honest!
  • Always check the warranty period of the product.
  • Look for features such as a long-lasting battery, high-resolution camera, and a good RAM and ROM.
  • The product has to be comfortable for you to carry around; therefore, check the weight and the material it is made of and then only make the purchase.
  • Always look for alternatives and the popularity of a product before buying!

FAQ

1. What is the best camera phone under 20000 available in the market right now?

The best camera phone under 20000 is the Oneplus Nord 2 CE lite which comes with amazing features such as a 5000 mAh battery, a great camera and a fast processor that can help you play games and attend meetings like nothing else!

2. What are the best features that one should look for in a smartphone?

The main features that one should look for in a smartphone are good RAM and ROM, a good camera and a long-lasting battery. These features will ensure that your phone is durable and gives you a good experience.

3. What is the difference between Samsung M32 and Oneplus Nord CE2 lite?

Oneplus Nord CE2 lite has a better display resolution, faster CPU clock speed, is slimmer and is also future-proof as it supports 5G. Whereas Samsung M32 has a better front camera, the specs of Oneplus are much better.

4. Is Samsung M32 a good phone?

The Galaxy M32 offers numerous strong characteristics, including a good AMOLED screen and a long-lasting battery. Unfortunately, its slow CPU and poor low-light camera capabilities let it down. Its design is also nothing to write home about.

5. Which phone is the best for 5G under 20000?

Almost all smartphones are now coming out with their 5G version so that we can get our hands on it whenever it launches. According to us, the Oneplus Nord CE 2 lite is the best 5G smartphone available right now.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

