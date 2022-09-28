Top 10 headphones under ₹ 1,000 in 2022 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Are you looking to buy over-the-ear headphones under ₹ 1,000? Go through our exclusive guide to learn about all the best offers.

Headphones under ₹ 1,000 offer immersive sound experience.

High-quality headphones are a must-have when listening to music, podcasts, or watching a TV series for an immersive experience. They are an excellent investment for audiophiles, and there are several options available in the market today to suit every budget. However, narrowing down your options can be challenging, given the number of choices. If this is your first time purchasing a pair of headphones, you may find it challenging to make sense of all the technical details and weigh the relative relevance of various features. This comprehensive guide can help you do just that! Here is a list of the best headphones under 1000 that you can buy. 1. Leaf Bass Wireless Headphones with Mic These stylish headphones under 1000 feature powerful 40mm drivers for high-definition sound and deep bass technology for enjoying quality music. They also have multi-functional buttons for easy call receiving/rejecting and controlling music. Specifications: Brand: Leaf Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear Battery backup: 10 hours of playback Charging time: 1.5 hours Weight: 210g

Pros Cons Comfortable because of the super-soft cushion Less battery backup Ergonomic design Do not come with AUX cable Excellent sound quality

2. Zebronics Jet PRO Premium Gaming Headphone with LED This is another popular wireless headphone under 1000 designed for gaming and other activities. It has 40 mm neodymium drivers that produce the best quality sound. It comes with an additional USB connector, apart from a 3.5mm jack for LED lights. Specifications: Brand: Zebronics Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input + USB Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, tablets, gaming consoles, all smartphones Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear Weight: 283g

Pros Cons Good for gamers Only one colour variant Extra soft ear cushion Extra deep bass 2 meters long braided cable

3. Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over-ear headphone This high customer-rated headphone features a noise cancellation mic with 3D sound for an all-immersive gaming experience. They have a super soft cushion for utmost comfort and offer deep bass for the ultimate audio experience. Specifications: Brand: Cosmic Byte Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, tablets, gaming consoles, all smartphones Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear Weight: 380g

Pros Cons Perfect for gamers Build quality can be improved Adjustable microphone Affordable Comes in 6 different variants

4. Redgear Cloak Wired RGB Wired Headphones with Mic Redgear is known for its high-end computer accessories. These wired headphones under Rs. 1000 feature a 50mm driver with enhanced audio bass for sound clarity, dramatically improving the in-game sound experience. Specification: Brand: Redgear Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, tablets, gaming consoles, all smartphones Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear Weight: 460g

Pros Cons High-quality sound Heavy compared to competitors Adjustable split headband for better comfort Powerful audio bass for a better in-game experience

5. DIGITEK (DHM 002) Wired Stereo Headphone These stylish headphones under 1000 by DIGITEK are suitable for work, online classes, gaming, mobile phone calls, video conferencing & online classes. It comes with a 40mm speaker driver for better and clear sound. Specifications: Brand: DIGITEK Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, tablets, gaming consoles, smartphones Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear Weight: 200g

Pros Cons Versatile for different uses Only comes in black colour High-quality sound RGB colour lights Lightweight

6. boAt Bassheads 900 with Mic These powerful boAt headphones under 1000 offer dynamic sound with punchy bass and solid sound quality. Due to their foldable design, they are very easy to carry around and can be used on the go. Specifications: Brand: boAt Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, tablets, smartphones Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear Weight: 150g

Pros Cons Soft swivel earcups for comfortable long-time working Not good for high-end gaming Comes in five different colour variants Very lightweight

7. Cosmic Byte H3 Gaming Headphone with Mic This is another stylish Cosmic Byte headphone under Rs. 1000 with a high customer rating and quality. It is perfect for gaming, streaming, binge-watch, and other entertainment purposes. It comes in three different colour variants, giving you an ample choice. Specifications: Brand: Cosmic Byte Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, tablets, gaming consoles, all smartphones Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear Weight: 50g

Pros Cons Perfect headphones for gamers. Build quality can be improved Highly adjustable microphone Stunning LED light

8. pTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic These wireless headphones under 1000 feature a 400mAh battery with 12 hours of music playtime. The headphones have a microphone sensitivity of -42dB±3dB, have a very high customer rating on Amazon, and are an absolute favourite among gamers. Specifications: Brand: pTron Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, Tablets, smartphones, and Bluetooth-enabled audio devices Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear Charge holding time: 500 hours standby + 10 hours talk-time Charging time: 2 hours Weight: 150g

Pros Cons Excellent sound quality length of the micro USB charging cable is small Multi-function buttons to control music Wireless range up to 10 meters

9. Blaupunkt BH31 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones The Blaupunkt BH31 Bluetooth wireless headphone features cutting-edge audio quality with a 40mm Large aperture driver. Its comfortable ergonomic design makes it comfortable to use for long hours. It comes in two colour variants- black and blue. Specifications: Brand: Blaupunkt Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.5mm jack Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear Charge holding time: 1-day standby Charging time: 2 hours Weight: 400g

Pros Cons Excellent sound quality Not much lightweight Multi-function buttons to control music Amazing battery backup

10. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO This is another popular wireless headphone under 1000 with a 40mm driver, deep bass and large battery backup, making it an ideal choice for listening to podcasts, music or binge-watch TV series without disturbance. It comes in ten colour variants. Specification: Brand: Zebronics Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm AUX input, and MicroSD card Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear Charge holding time: 21 hours battery backup Charging time: 1.5 hours Weight: 200g

Pros Cons Deep bass and high-quality sound Material quality could have been better Massive battery backup Soft earcups/cushion

Price of headphones under ₹ 1,000 at a glance:

Product Price Leaf Bass Wireless Headphones with Mic Rs. 999 Zebronics Jet PRO Premium Gaming Headphone with LED Rs. 949 Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over-ear headphone Rs. 899 Redgear Cloak Wired RGB Wired Headphones with Mic Rs. 749 DIGITEK (DHM 002) Wired Stereo Headphone Rs. 999 boAt Bassheads 900 with Mic Rs. 849 Cosmic Byte H3 Gaming Headphone with Mic Rs. 849 pTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic Rs. 799 Blaupunkt BH31 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Rs. 999 Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO Rs. 999

Best 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Leaf Bass Wireless Headphones with Mic Battery backup: 10 hours of playback Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Weight: 210g Zebronics Jet PRO Premium Gaming Headphone with LED Wired Headset Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input + USB Weight: 283g Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over-ear headphone Wired Headset Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Weight: 380g Redgear Cloak Wired RGB Wired Headphones with Mic Wired Headset Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Weight: 460g DIGITEK (DHM 002) Wired Stereo Headphone Wired Headset Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Weight: 200g boAt Bassheads 900 with Mic Wired Headset Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Weight: 150g Cosmic Byte H3 Gaming Headphone with Mic Wired Headset Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Weight: 50g pTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic Battery backup: 12 hours of playback Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Weight: 150g Blaupunkt BH31 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Battery backup:1 day Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.5mm jack Weight: 400g Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO Battery backup: 9 hours of playback Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm AUX input, and MicroSD card Weight: 200g

Best value for money Because of its high-quality sound, fashionable look, easy-to-carry design, and on-ear comfort at an affordable price, the Redgear Cloak RGB Wired Headphones with Mic is an excellent pick for a headset under1000. It also sports a split headband that can be adjusted for utmost comfort. Additionally, its robust audio bass offers a great audio experience to the users. Best overall If you're looking for the best headphones for under 1000, look no further than the Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over-ear headphones. Its high-precision magnetic neodymium driver provides a 3D immersive sound. At the same time, an adjustable microphone and in-line remote control buttons let you play/pause music and accept/reject calls without taking your hands off the controller. How to find the best headphone under ₹1,000 in 2022? To get the best headphones at the best price, you need to first narrow down the specifications you need and the brands you are looking for and then structure your search around that. Then you can use the Amazon app or website to find the correct product based on your needs and expectations (brand, wired/wireless, microphone sensitivity, and so on). You can also go to your local electronics store and look for headphones under 1000, but you may not get as many discounts online.

