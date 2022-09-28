Top 10 headphones under 1,000 in 2022

Summary:
High-quality headphones are a must-have when listening to music, podcasts, or watching a TV series for an immersive experience. They are an excellent investment for audiophiles, and there are several options available in the market today to suit every budget. However, narrowing down your options can be challenging, given the number of choices. If this is your first time purchasing a pair of headphones, you may find it challenging to make sense of all the technical details and weigh the relative relevance of various features.
This comprehensive guide can help you do just that! Here is a list of the best headphones under 1000 that you can buy.
1. Leaf Bass Wireless Headphones with Mic
These stylish headphones under 1000 feature powerful 40mm drivers for high-definition sound and deep bass technology for enjoying quality music. They also have multi-functional buttons for easy call receiving/rejecting and controlling music.
Specifications:
Brand: Leaf
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices
Microphone: Yes
Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear
Battery backup: 10 hours of playback
Charging time: 1.5 hours
Weight: 210g
|Pros
|Cons
|Comfortable because of the super-soft cushion
|Less battery backup
|Ergonomic design
|Do not come with AUX cable
|Excellent sound quality
2. Zebronics Jet PRO Premium Gaming Headphone with LED
This is another popular wireless headphone under 1000 designed for gaming and other activities. It has 40 mm neodymium drivers that produce the best quality sound. It comes with an additional USB connector, apart from a 3.5mm jack for LED lights.
Specifications:
Brand: Zebronics
Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input + USB
Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, tablets, gaming consoles, all smartphones
Microphone: Yes
Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear
Weight: 283g
|Pros
|Cons
|Good for gamers
|Only one colour variant
|Extra soft ear cushion
|Extra deep bass
|2 meters long braided cable
3. Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over-ear headphone
This high customer-rated headphone features a noise cancellation mic with 3D sound for an all-immersive gaming experience. They have a super soft cushion for utmost comfort and offer deep bass for the ultimate audio experience.
Specifications:
Brand: Cosmic Byte
Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input
Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, tablets, gaming consoles, all smartphones
Microphone: Yes
Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear
Weight: 380g
|Pros
|Cons
|Perfect for gamers
|Build quality can be improved
|Adjustable microphone
|Affordable
|Comes in 6 different variants
4. Redgear Cloak Wired RGB Wired Headphones with Mic
Redgear is known for its high-end computer accessories. These wired headphones under Rs. 1000 feature a 50mm driver with enhanced audio bass for sound clarity, dramatically improving the in-game sound experience.
Specification:
Brand: Redgear
Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input
Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, tablets, gaming consoles, all smartphones
Microphone: Yes
Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear
Weight: 460g
|Pros
|Cons
|High-quality sound
|Heavy compared to competitors
|Adjustable split headband for better comfort
|Powerful audio bass for a better in-game experience
5. DIGITEK (DHM 002) Wired Stereo Headphone
These stylish headphones under 1000 by DIGITEK are suitable for work, online classes, gaming, mobile phone calls, video conferencing & online classes. It comes with a 40mm speaker driver for better and clear sound.
Specifications:
Brand: DIGITEK
Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input
Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, tablets, gaming consoles, smartphones
Microphone: Yes
Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear
Weight: 200g
|Pros
|Cons
|Versatile for different uses
|Only comes in black colour
|High-quality sound
|RGB colour lights
|Lightweight
6. boAt Bassheads 900 with Mic
These powerful boAt headphones under 1000 offer dynamic sound with punchy bass and solid sound quality. Due to their foldable design, they are very easy to carry around and can be used on the go.
Specifications:
Brand: boAt
Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input
Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, tablets, smartphones
Microphone: Yes
Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear
Weight: 150g
|Pros
|Cons
|Soft swivel earcups for comfortable long-time working
|Not good for high-end gaming
|Comes in five different colour variants
|Very lightweight
7. Cosmic Byte H3 Gaming Headphone with Mic
This is another stylish Cosmic Byte headphone under Rs. 1000 with a high customer rating and quality. It is perfect for gaming, streaming, binge-watch, and other entertainment purposes. It comes in three different colour variants, giving you an ample choice.
Specifications:
Brand: Cosmic Byte
Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input
Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, tablets, gaming consoles, all smartphones
Microphone: Yes
Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear
Weight: 50g
|Pros
|Cons
|Perfect headphones for gamers.
|Build quality can be improved
|Highly adjustable microphone
|Stunning LED light
8. pTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic
These wireless headphones under 1000 feature a 400mAh battery with 12 hours of music playtime. The headphones have a microphone sensitivity of -42dB±3dB, have a very high customer rating on Amazon, and are an absolute favourite among gamers.
Specifications:
Brand: pTron
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Compatible devices: Laptop, desktop computer, Tablets, smartphones, and Bluetooth-enabled audio devices
Microphone: Yes
Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear
Charge holding time: 500 hours standby + 10 hours talk-time
Charging time: 2 hours
Weight: 150g
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent sound quality
|length of the micro USB charging cable is small
|Multi-function buttons to control music
|Wireless range up to 10 meters
9. Blaupunkt BH31 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
The Blaupunkt BH31 Bluetooth wireless headphone features cutting-edge audio quality with a 40mm Large aperture driver. Its comfortable ergonomic design makes it comfortable to use for long hours. It comes in two colour variants- black and blue.
Specifications:
Brand: Blaupunkt
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.5mm jack
Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices
Microphone: Yes
Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear
Charge holding time: 1-day standby
Charging time: 2 hours
Weight: 400g
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent sound quality
|Not much lightweight
|Multi-function buttons to control music
|Amazing battery backup
10. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO
This is another popular wireless headphone under 1000 with a 40mm driver, deep bass and large battery backup, making it an ideal choice for listening to podcasts, music or binge-watch TV series without disturbance. It comes in ten colour variants.
Specification:
Brand: Zebronics
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm AUX input, and MicroSD card
Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices
Microphone: Yes
Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear
Charge holding time: 21 hours battery backup
Charging time: 1.5 hours
Weight: 200g
|Pros
|Cons
|Deep bass and high-quality sound
|Material quality could have been better
|Massive battery backup
|Soft earcups/cushion
|Product
|Price
|Leaf Bass Wireless Headphones with Mic
|Rs. 999
|Zebronics Jet PRO Premium Gaming Headphone with LED
|Rs. 949
|Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over-ear headphone
|Rs. 899
|Redgear Cloak Wired RGB Wired Headphones with Mic
|Rs. 749
|DIGITEK (DHM 002) Wired Stereo Headphone
|Rs. 999
|boAt Bassheads 900 with Mic
|Rs. 849
|Cosmic Byte H3 Gaming Headphone with Mic
|Rs. 849
|pTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic
|Rs. 799
|Blaupunkt BH31 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
|Rs. 999
|Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO
|Rs. 999
Best 3 features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Leaf Bass Wireless Headphones with Mic
|Battery backup: 10 hours of playback
|Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
|Weight: 210g
|Zebronics Jet PRO Premium Gaming Headphone with LED
|Wired Headset
|Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input + USB
|Weight: 283g
|Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over-ear headphone
|Wired Headset
|Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input
|Weight: 380g
|Redgear Cloak Wired RGB Wired Headphones with Mic
|Wired Headset
|Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input
|Weight: 460g
|DIGITEK (DHM 002) Wired Stereo Headphone
|Wired Headset
|Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input
|Weight: 200g
|boAt Bassheads 900 with Mic
|Wired Headset
|Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input
|Weight: 150g
|Cosmic Byte H3 Gaming Headphone with Mic
|Wired Headset
|Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input
|Weight: 50g
|pTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic
|Battery backup: 12 hours of playback
|Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
|Weight: 150g
|Blaupunkt BH31 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
|Battery backup:1 day
|Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.5mm jack
|Weight: 400g
|Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO
|Battery backup: 9 hours of playback
|Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm AUX input, and MicroSD card
|Weight: 200g
Best value for money
Because of its high-quality sound, fashionable look, easy-to-carry design, and on-ear comfort at an affordable price, the Redgear Cloak RGB Wired Headphones with Mic is an excellent pick for a headset under1000. It also sports a split headband that can be adjusted for utmost comfort. Additionally, its robust audio bass offers a great audio experience to the users.
Best overall
If you're looking for the best headphones for under 1000, look no further than the Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over-ear headphones. Its high-precision magnetic neodymium driver provides a 3D immersive sound. At the same time, an adjustable microphone and in-line remote control buttons let you play/pause music and accept/reject calls without taking your hands off the controller.
How to find the best headphone under ₹1,000 in 2022?
To get the best headphones at the best price, you need to first narrow down the specifications you need and the brands you are looking for and then structure your search around that. Then you can use the Amazon app or website to find the correct product based on your needs and expectations (brand, wired/wireless, microphone sensitivity, and so on). You can also go to your local electronics store and look for headphones under 1000, but you may not get as many discounts online.
Headphones with more battery backup can give users a seamless experience without interruption. Also, such headphones are the best travel companion as you do not have to worry about charging them every few hours.
Wired headphones mostly come with a 3.5mm AUX cable compatible with most smartphones, laptops, tablets, PCs, and other devices.
Earcups or ear-cushion is the spongy material on both inner sides of the headphone for comfortable wearing of headphones.
Headphones that are compatible connecting with various devices and systems like laptops, desktops, gaming consoles, PS4, Xbox, tablets, iPads, smartphones, etc., are versatile.
A headphone (wireless mostly) with a micro SD card allows users to insert a micro SD card loaded with music and listen to music without relying on Bluetooth or cable connectivity.