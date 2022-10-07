Sign out
Top 10 headphones under 1,500: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 07, 2022 15:04 IST

Summary:

With a wide range of headphones available today, listening to good sound that is also noise-free has become easy. They are pretty affordable too. There is much variety - bluetooth, wireless, with a mic, without a mic, gaming headphones, in-ear, over-ear. You can buy them online for under 1500.

Headphones under 1,500 ensure good quality sound and don't cost much either.

Headphones have become a part of everyone’s everyday routine. Be it for leisure, work, play, gaming, exercising or recording, headphones are a must-include product for every person. With a plethora of brands like Boat, JBL, Zebronics, Sony and many others, it has become easy for consumers to select headphones based on their type of usage and features. With extinguished features such as noise cancellation, and volume control, with and without a microphone, sports and fitness, these headphones are available at a very reasonable price. We have listed below a few of the best buys under 1500 that might suffice all your needs.

1. BoAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth on-ear Headphones with Mic

With great sound quality and battery backup of up to 15 hours, these Uber cool headphones are the most economical buy. To suit every user’s needs this on-ear headphone is smartly designed with comfortable padded ear cushions. It is quite portable as the structure is lightweight and fits well even in small bags. The easy access controls provide the best user experience and help control the music and communication seamlessly with the built-in mic, this headphone and also the access voice assistant.

Specifications

Model - Rockerz 450

Compatible devices - Mobile, tablet and laptop

Mounting hardware - Rockerz 450, charging cable, user manual and warranty card

Headphones form factor - On-ear

Battery cell composition - Lithium

Cable feature - Without cable

Connector type - Wireless

Item dimensions - 8x18.2x17.6 centimeters

Item weight - 168g

Special features - Android phone control; iOS phone control; Lightweight; Microphone feature; Foldable; Volume-control

ProsCons
Simple designCompressed sound quality
Good battery backupLess bass effect
Comfortable ear cushion 
Less charging time 
boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones with Mic, Upto 15 Hours Playback, 40MM Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls and Dual Modes(Luscious Black)
71% off
1,149 3,990
Buy now

2. Logitech H1 11 Wired On-Ear Headphones with Mic

This lightweight headphone is sleek in its look yet sturdy. With the rotating boom mic, this headphone can rotate 180 degrees and can be worn left or right. It is bedded with ultra-soft foam ear cushions which are of great comfort. The rotation feature helps in positioning the mic flexibly for better voice quality and noise cancellation. Compatible with mobile, laptop and tablets this headset works on all platforms and most operating systems.

Specifications

Model - Logitech H111

Compatible devices - Mobile, tablet and laptop

Headphones Jack - 3.5mm, USB

Headphones form factor - Over-ear

Noise control - Active noise cancellation

Material - Foam

Connector type - Wired

Item Dimensions - 4.57x14.22x17.02 centimeters

Item weight - 136.08g

Special features - Microphone included

ProsCons
Good voice clarityNo volume control button
Flexible mic for better positioningEar cushion quality can be improved
Great noise cancellation 
Lightweight and sleek 
Logitech H111 Stero Headset, Black & Grey
13% off
690 795
Buy now

3. Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On-Ear Headphone without Mic

This headphone is specially built to provide better sound quality with a 30 mm geodynamic driver unit which delivers a rhythmic response. With its swivelling ear cup design, it enables the user to carry it anywhere and everywhere hassle-free, occupying less storage space. The self-adjusting headband with soft-cushioned earcups renders long-lasting comfort for the listeners. The enfolding, wrap around the ear and closed-back design helps in active noise cancellation while enriching the bass experience. The wideband frequency range identifies and delivers clear highs and lows while listening to music.

Specifications

Model - MDR-ZX110A,

Compatible devices - Mobile, tablet, audio player and laptop

Mounting Hardware - Headphones, Operating instruction

Headphones form factor - On-ear

Microphone form factor - Without a microphone

Batteries Included - No

Batteries Required - No

Connector type - Wired

Item Dimensions - 27x26x20.5 centimeters

Item weight - 135g

Special features - Wired Headphones

ProsCons
Comfortable earcupsNot suitable for gaming
Easy to carryThe maximum sound limit is not high
Great noise cancellation 
Bass is good 

4. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Duke1 Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 over-ear headphone

This funky over-ear headphone comes with Bluetooth v5.0+EDR and an aux cable. The wide-range frequency ranging from 20Hz-20kHz delivers a great bass effect and incredible noise cancellation. With a charging time as less as 2 hr, the battery can sustain up to 34 hr. The advanced technology of dual pairing helps to enable the connection with laptop/tablet and smartphones at a time. Provided with volume and media control buttons, it is quite easy to use. It comes with a flexible foldable design, soft ear cushions and an adjustable headband that can help in positioning the headphone for clear voice quality and sound connection. This headphone comes with a mic for call functioning.

Specifications

Model - ZEB-DUKE1

Compatible devices - Mobile, tablet, laptop and desktop

Mounting Hardware - 1 unit of headphones, 1 unit of charging cable, 1 unit of aux cable, 1 unit of user manual

Headphones form factor - Over-ear

Microphone form factor - Built-in

Hardware Platform - Laptop, tablet and smartphone

Batteries Required - No

Connector type - Wired, Wireless

Item Dimensions - 8.3x20.3x20.9 centimeters

Item weight - 410g

Special features - Aux cable included, Call function, Voice assistant, Foldable

ProsCons
Great build qualityHigh latency
Amazing bassHeavyweight
Dual connectivity and stable connectionDifficult to carry
Good battery life 
Nice treble 
ZEBRONICS Zeb-DUKE1 Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Over Ear Headphone with Voice Assistant, AUX Port, Call Function, 34Hrs* Battery Backup, Dual Pairing, Media & Volume Control with mic (Orange with Grey)
60% off
998 2,499
Buy now

5. Sennheiser HD 206 507364 wired over-ear headphones without mic

Known for their dynamic audio quality, Sennheiser has introduced this headphone with great features at an affordable price. It offers crisp and rich bass performance with incredible sound reproduction. It comes with comfortable leather ear cushions. The headset is comfortable and lightweight. Hence, can be carried anywhere hassle-free. The wide range of frequency levels delivers clear highs and lows of sound and also helps in noise cancellation.

Specifications

Model - HD 206

Compatible devices - All 3.5 mm jack device

Mounting Hardware - CX 7.00BT In-Ear Wireless Headset, USB Charging Cable, Ear Adaptor Set (XS, S, M, L), Soft Storage Pouch, Manuals (Safety Guide and Quick Guide)

Headphones form factor - Over-ear

Microphone form factor - No Mic

Cable feature - Without cable

Batteries Required - No

Connector type - Wired

Item Dimensions - 4x16x8 centimetres

Item weight - 215g

Special features - High-quality leatherette ear pads

ProsCons
Good battery lifeNoise cancellation is ok
LightweightBluetooth connectivity is not great
Bass is smoothOutput volume is low
Crisp audio quality 
Leather earbuds 
Sennheiser HD 206 507364 Wired Over Ear Headphones Without Mic (Black)
25% off
1,490 1,990
Buy now

6. GOVO GOBOLD 410 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphone

This ergonomically designed sleek headphone with a 40 mm dynamic driver delivers a great bass experience and clear audio quality. It is designed for water and sweat resistance offering long-lasting comfort with cushioned earbuds. The dual pairing integrated into the headphone allows easy switching between multiple devices. It boasts an exceptional 15 hours of wireless battery life enabling seamless usage. With a foldable design, it offers a perfect fit for your ears. It is also provided with integrated voice assistant controls.

Specifications

Model - GOBOLD 410

Batteries Included - Yes

Mounting Hardware - GOBOLD 410, Aux cable, Warranty card, user manual, Micro USB charging cable -1

Headphones form factor - Over-ear

Microphone form factor - Built-In

Cable feature - Without cable

Batteries Required - Yes

Connector type - Wireless

Item Dimensions - 17x8x20 centimeters

Item weight - 190 g

Special features - 15 Hours battery, Water & sweat resistance, Dynamic 40 mm Driver, Bluetooth 5.2, Ergonomic design for a perfect fit, Microphone Included, Passive noise cancellation, Integrated controls. Voice assistant

ProsCons
Amazing bass qualityBattery life could be improved
The audio quality is crisp and clear 
Great connectivity 
Excellent design and build quality 
Lightweight and comfortable 
GOVO GOBOLD 410 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphone with Mic, 15H Play Time, 40MM Driver, Bluetooth 5.2, Passive Noise Cancellation
73% off
899 3,299
Buy now

7. boAT Rockerz 370 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

This lightweight chic headphone comes with a playback time of up to 12 Hrs. It is integrated with easy-access voice assistant controls with an in-built mic. The dynamic 40 mm drivers deliver incredible immersive sound. It comes with cosy earbuds providing great comfort. It is instilled with the latest Bluetooth v5.0 for better connectivity and a seamless experience. The battery can last to 8Hrs with exceptional audio quality.

Specifications

Model - Rockerz 370

Batteries Included - Yes

Mounting Hardware - Rockerz 370, Charging Cable, User Manual, Warranty Card

Headphones form factor - On-ear

Microphone form factor - Built-In

Cable feature - Without cable

Batteries Required - Yes

Connector type - Wireless

Item Dimensions - 7x18x16 centimeters

Item weight - 137g

Special features - Android Phone Control;iOS Phone Control;Lightweight;Microphone Feature;Volume-Control

ProsCons
Comfortable cushion padsPlastic material is fragile
Good battery lifeNoise cancellation is ok
Lightweight and comfortablePoor connectivity
The Bass effect is good 
boAt Rockerz 370 On Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Upto 12 Hours Playtime, Cozy Padded Earcups and Bluetooth v5.0(Fiery Red)
68% off
799 2,499
Buy now

8. Sony MDR-ZX110AP wired On-ear headphones with mic

Provided with 30mm dynamic drivers this lightweight headphone delivers precise sound. With swivelling foldable design and cushioned earbuds, it offers great comfort while covering the whole ear. The Wideband frequency levels provide incredible bass and clear high and low levels.

Specifications

Model - MDR-ZX110AP

Batteries Included - No

Mounting Hardware - Headphones, Operating Instruction

Headphones form factor - On-ear

Microphone form factor - Built-In

Cable feature - Tangle free

Batteries Required - No

Connector type - Wired

Item Dimensions - 5x5x5 centimeters

Item weight - 120g

Special features - Wired Headphones

ProsCons
Good noise cancellationThe mic is not great
Bass is smoothThe cord length is small
Great sound quality 
Comfortable cushion earbuds 
Unix RGB LED Light | Wireless/Wired/TF | 14 Hours Playtime Bluetooth, Wired Headset (White)
75% off
999 3,999
Buy now

9. Unix RGB LED Light Wireless/Wired Headphone

This ultra-modern headphone with a sturdy yet slim body comes with real-time earphone battery displays. It supports multi-pairing functioning, built-in high-sensitive microphones and hand-free calls. It is compatible with mobile, laptops, tablets and TV.

Specifications

Model - UX-111-RGB-WH

Batteries Included - No

Mounting Hardware - 1 Wireless Earphone, 1 USB Data Cable

Headphones form factor - Over-ear

Microphone form factor - Built-In

Cable feature - Without cable

Batteries Required - No

Connector type - Wireless

Item Dimensions - 22.5x21.4x6.2 centimeters

Item weight - 500g

Special features - Fast Charging, Microphone Included

ProsCons
Solid build and bodyTightness on both ears
Solid build and bodyThe cord length is small

10. boAT Rockerz 400 Bluetooth On-ear Headphones

This funky-coloured wireless Bluetooth headset comes with 40 mm drivers to provide an HD auditory experience with super extra bass. It has a built-in mic with an ergonomically designed lightweight body and soft cushion earbuds. The easy-access voice controls help in enabling hassle-free communication. It comes in both wired and wireless modes.

Specifications

Model - Rockerz 400

Batteries Included - 1 Lithium Ion battery

Mounting Hardware - Rockerz 400, Charging Cable, User Manual, Warranty Card

Headphones form factor - On-ear

Microphone form factor - Built-In

Cable feature - Without Cable

Material - Audio Cable, Manual, Charging cable, Wireless headphone

Connector type - Wireless

Item Dimensions - 6.5x17.5x16 centimeters

Item weight - 124g

Special features - Android Phone Control;Foldable;iOS Phone Control;Lightweight;Microphone Feature;Volume-Control

ProsCons
Passive Noise cancellationBluetooth connectivity is ok
Lightweight and easy to carryEarpieces are smaller
Compact and foldable 
Easy controls 
Sony MDR-ZX110AP On-Ear Stereo Headphones with Mic (Black)
26% off
1,099 1,490
Buy now

Best value for money

Boat Rockerz 450 Bluetooth on-ear headphones priced at Rs.1499 integrated with great special features one of the best products. The adaptive ear cups and foldable design offer great portability and comfort. Also, 15 hours of nonstop playback on a single charge is great for travel and leisure. Dual connectivity, integrated controls, voice assistant, super bass effect and great audio quality make it the best buy at a budgeted price.

Best overall

GOVO GoBold 410 Bluetooth Wireless ear headphone is one of the best-rated products based on their overall performance and special features. The integrated voice controls and passive noise cancellation delivers a seamless communication experience while the advanced Bluetooth version offers great connectivity.

Its incredible 15 hours of battery backup with less charging time is an added advantage. Thus, at an affordable price of Rs. 1447, this is a great product for a hassle-free sound experience.

How to find best headphones under 1,500?

Here are a few things to remember before buying a headphone:

Purpose of usage - Work, gaming, music, call functioning

Budget

Special features like Bluetooth connectivity, voice assistant controls, smartphone access

Comfortable ear cushion pads

Portability

Compatible devices

Connectivity technology - Like wired or wireless

In addition, you can compare the features of the headphones along with the price that is under your budget and also, checks different e-commerce websites for discounts. Based on all the above factors, you can select the best product that suffices your needs.

Price of headphones under 1,500 at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
BoAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones with Mic1499
Logitech H111 Wired On Ear Headphones with Mic649
Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On Ear Headphone without Mic:549
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Duke1 Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 over ear headphones:1199
Sennheiser HD 206 507364 wired over-ear headphones without mic1490
GOVO GOBOLD 410 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphone:1447
boAT Rockerz 370 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones:999
Unix RGB LED Light Wireless/Wired Headphone:1499
boAT Rockerz 400 Bluetooth On ear Headphones:1299
Sony MDR-ZX110AP wired On ear headphones with mic:1099

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

Top headphones under 1,500

Which is the latest hot-selling headphone under 1500?

The headphones launched by BoAT under the Rockerz series are a few of the hot-selling products this season. Integrated with advanced technology, super bass effect, comfortable ear cushion pads and affordable price make them popular amongst many other brands in the market.

 

Which is the best headphone under 1500 for music?

SONY, known for its active noise cancellation and superior sound quality has launched enviable products under its MDR-ZX series. Available at an affordable price ranging from Rs.600-Rs.1500, these headphones are a great buy for all the music lovers

How effective is the bass effect in boAt Rockerz series?

The wireless headphones with premium design in the boAt Rockerz series deliver deep and rich bass effects. The Wideband frequency levels deliver clear highs and lows in audio quality.

 

 View More
