Top 10 headphones under ₹ 800 in 2022 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 30, 2022 21:00 IST





Summary: Headphones have become an essential device for all smartphone and PC users. However, the market has various options, and choosing among them can be difficult. Here is a list of some of the latest and best headphones under ₹ 800 that you can buy.

Headphones under ₹ 800 promise enriching sound experience.

With the advancement in technology, headphone manufacturing companies are now able to produce high-quality headphones at a very affordable cost. As the headphone market is growing, the price of headphones is declining significantly.Hence, if you are looking for headphones under ₹800, there are a plethora of options for you. Here is a list of the ten best headphones under ₹800.Explore this detailed list of the 10 best headphones under ₹800 to make an informed purchase if you are looking for headphones on a budget. 1. pTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic t has a very high customer rating & this wireless headphone has a microphone sensitivity of -42dB ±3dB. Its sound quality is excellent. This lightweight headphone comes in two colour variants (black and blue). It is excellent for entertainment purposes, playing mobile games, etc. Specifications Brand: pTron Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear Charge holding time: 500 hours standby + 10 hours talk-time Charging time: 2 hours Weight: 150 g

Pros Cons Excellent sound quality Length of the micro USB charging cable is small Multi-function buttons to control music The wireless range is 10 meters Lightweight

2. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphone It is another popular wireless headphone under Rs. 800 that comes at an affordable price. It also has a very high customer rating. It comes with ten different colour variants. Its comfortable design and long battery backup make it an ideal choice for listening to podcasts, music or binge-watch TV series with comfort. Specification Brand: Zebronics Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm AUX input, FM, and MicroSD card Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear Charge holding time: 600 hours standby + 9 hours talk-time Charging time: 1.5 hours Weight: 270 g

Pros Cons Quick charging time Material quality could have been better. Soft earcups/cushion Multi-function buttons to control music Comes in ten colour variants

3. Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Wired Over Ear Headphones Set with Mic Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 features signature sound quality with crisp deep bass response. It comes with a condenser microphone for HD voice calls and allows giving clear Siri/ Google Assistant voice commands. This high-quality headphone comes with soft earcups/cushions. Specifications Brand: Boult Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear Weight: 150 g

Pros Cons Comfortable & ergonomic design Only one colour variant Soft earcups/cushion Extra deep bass Comes in ten colour variants

4. Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On-Ear Headphone without Mic (White) Sony is known for creating music and quality sound devices. Sony MDR-ZX110A high-energy neodymium magnets that help produce convincing sound quality. Its earpads are very comfortable. It is excellent for entertainment, watching TV, playing mobile games, etc. Specifications Brand: Sony Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, Smartphones, etc. Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear Weight: 135 g

Pros Cons Comfortable & ergonomic design No microphone Lightweight Good sound quality at this price Two colour variants (black and white)

5. Zebronics Zeb-Bang Bluetooth Wireless Headphone with Mic It is another stylish Zebronics headphone under Rs. 800 that features high-quality sound with a 20 Hz-20 kHz frequency response. Its wireless and simple folding design makes it easy to carry. It is excellent for entertainment, playing games, watching TV series, etc. Specifications Brand: Zebronics Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear Charge holding time: 16 hours playback Charging time: 1.5 hours Weight: 320

Pros Cons Comfortable & ergonomic design Build quality can be improved Easy to connect with voice assistant Do not come with AUX cable Good sound quality Has three colour variants (black, orange, and red)

6. Logitech H111 Wired Headphones With Mic It is another high customer-rated headphone under Rs. 800 with a lightweight stereo headset with a broad range of adjustments. It is excellent for office use as it comes with a noise-cancellation mic. Specifications Brand: Logitech Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, etc. Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear Weight: 136 g

Pros Cons Very lightweight Build quality is poor Comes with a noise cancellation mic Good sound quality at this price

7. SH-12 Wireless Headphone with Mic It is another quality headphone that comes at an affordable price. Its noise-cancellation earpads, quality sound, deep bass, and foldable design makes it a perfect headphone for daily use. It comes with noise cancellation & comfortable earcups at an affordable price of just Rs. 419 after a discount on Amazon. Specification Brand: SH Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 and SD card Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, and Other Bluetooth-enabled Audio Devices Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wireless over-the-ear Charge holding time: 12 hours talk-time Charging time: 1 hour Weight: 200 g

Pros Cons Comfortable earcups/cushion Sound quality could have been better Noise cancellation earcups Easy to carry Quality build

8. Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired Headphone with 3.5mm Jack Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired Headphone is another stylish headphone under 800 that features high-quality sound and is suitable for online classes and voice calls. Its foldable and lightweight design makes it an excellent choice for daily calling and online study. Specification Brand: Zebronics Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, etc. Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear Weight: 150 g

Pros Cons 1.5 meters long cable Build quality could have been better Delivers sharp trebles, punchy bass, and smooth vocal tones Easy to carry

9. Sony MDR-ZX110 without Mic Sony MDR-ZX110A is another headphone under 800 that comes with high-energy neodymium magnets that help produce superb sound quality. Its earpads are also super comfortable, making them perfect for prolonged usage. Specification Brand: Sony Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, Smartphones, etc. Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear Weight: 135 g

Pros Cons Comfortable & ergonomic design No microphone Good sound quality Lightweight and adjustable

10. Instaplay InstaRock Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones It is another good headphone under 800 that features on-body buttons to control audio like play/pause songs and receive/reject calls. It has a detachable 3.5mm AUX cable and is very easy to carry. Specification Brand: Instaplay Connectivity: 3.5mm AUX input Compatible devices: Laptop, Desktop Computer, Tablets, All Smartphones, etc. Microphone: Yes Connector type: Wired AUX over-the-ear Weight: 400 g

Pros Cons High-quality microphone Heavy compared to its competitors Delivers quality audio and smooth vocal tones Easy to carry

Best 3 features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 pTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic Pure stereo sound Multi-function buttons Long hours of playtime Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphone Clear audio quality Support MicroSD card for wireless use. Soft earcups for comfort. Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Wired Over Ear Headphones Set with Mic Moderate sound quality Support Siri and Google voice Adjustable feature. Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On-Ear Headphone without Mic (White) Clear sound quality. Ergonomic design Excellent battery backup. Zebronics Zeb-Bang Bluetooth Wireless Headphone with Mic Good sound quality Multi-functional buttons. Excellent sound quality. Logitech H111 Wired Headphones With Mic Clear audio Noise-cancellation feature. 180-degree rotatable & easy to SH-12 Wireless Headphone with Mic Noise-cancellation for an excellent experience. Allows inserting SD card Multi-purpose use & easy to carry Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired Headphone with 3.5mm Jack Excellent sound Single button to accept or hang up calls Easy to carry Sony MDR-ZX110 without Mic Clear sound quality Lightweight and foldable design Highly adjustable. Instaplay InstaRock Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones Moderate sound quality Multi-functional buttons Easy to carry.

Best value for money Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired Headphone with 3.5mm Jack is an exceptional choice for a headphone under 800 because of its high-quality sound, easy-to-carry design, and compatibility at such an affordable price. Best overall The Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphone is the best overall because it fulfils almost all the requirements that any audiophile may have. This wireless headphone has a very high customer rating and comes with multi-functional buttons, soft earcups, detachable wired AUX cable, and multiple connectivity options at a moderate price. How to find the best headphones under ₹800? To grab the best headphone at an affordable price, you should determine the specifications such as their sound quality, microphone quality, in-line button control, earcups and ear cushion quality, charging time, etc. You can try the Amazon app or website and search for your desired headphone under 800. You can filter out the right product as per your requirement and specifications, and features and pick the ones that suit your needs the most. Price of best headphones under ₹800 at a glance:

Product Price in Rs pTron Studio Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wi Fi 799 Zebronics Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth Wireless 599 Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Wired Over Ear Headphones 599 Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On-Ear Headphone without Mic (White) 649 Zebronics Zeb-Bang Bluetooth Wireless 799 Logitech H111 Wired Headphones With Mic 649 SH-12 Wireless Headphone with Mic 419 Zebronics Zeb-Storm Wired Headphone 399 Sony MDR-ZX110 without Mic 799 Interplay InstaRock Bluetooth Wireless 699

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best headphones under ₹ 800 What is the difference between wired and wireless headphones? Most wired headphones come with a 3.5mm AUX cable compatible with smartphones, laptops, tablets, PCs, and other devices. Wireless headphones may be (detachable 3.5mm AUX) or may not come with a cable. They connect via Bluetooth and might also support MicroSD or SD cards What are the benefits of buying wireless headphones in 2022? Wireless headphones come with multiple connecting options & usage techniques such as Bluetooth, 3.5mm AUX input, FM, and MicroSD card. Since they are not dependent on cables for connectivity, they become easy to carry and a good travel companion. Which of these headphones has excellent sound quality? Even though all these headphones listed here have excellent sound quality, pTron Studio, Sony MDR-ZX110A, Zebronics Zeb-Storm, and Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 top the list. Which of these are the latest & best headphones launched in the market? Zebronics Zeb-Thunder and Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 are the two latest headphones that are one of the best on the list. What are earcups or ear-cushion? Earcups or ear-cushions are the spongy material that resides on both inner sides of the headphone for comfortable wearing of headphones. View More