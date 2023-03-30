Top 10 neckband headphones: Buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Mar 30, 2023 14:31 IST





Summary: This article talks about some of the best neckband headphones that are available in India, along with the best-value products.

Neckband headphones make listening to music or talking on phones very convenient.

For those who enjoy listening to music or podcasts while on the move, having a reliable and comfortable pair of earphones is essential. This is where neckband earphones can be a game-changer. They not only deliver exceptional sound quality but are also extremely convenient and comfortable to wear, making them the ideal accessory for those with an active lifestyle. With their sleek and stylish design, neckband earphones offer a hands-free listening experience, enabling you to move around freely without the hassle of tangled wires or bulky headphones. Whether exercising, running errands, or commuting to work, neckband earphones are a must-have for anyone seeking to enjoy their favourite tunes on the go. So, let’s find out the best 10 neckband headphones listed below. 1. Boult Audio Curve ANC Wireless You can take advantage of listening to your favourite music on protracted trips and demanding exercises with the Boult Audio Curve ANC Bluetooth Headset, which is brimming with appealing features. The strong battery in this earpiece allows for up to 40 hours of excellent gameplay. This will allow you to appreciate your favourite games, movies, and songs repeatedly. Additionally, thanks to the 25 dB Active Noise Cancellation technology built into this headphone, you can enjoy a noise-free aural experience and lose yourself in a melodic world regardless of any possible outside disturbance. You can also go to the gym or go for a jog while enjoying your exercise with your favourite audio, thanks to its IPX5 water-resistant design. Specifications Brand – Boult Audio

Model name – AirBass

Connector type – Wireless

Pros Cons It is water resistant The product does not have any warranty

2. EDYELL 100 Hours Bluetooth Neckband Earphone Experience the EDYELL C6 Neckband earphones' impressive 100-hour playtime and effortless Bluetooth connectivity to your mobile device. These earphones come with a USB type-C charging cable that can quickly charge them, with just 10 minutes of charging giving you 420 hours of playtime. With Bluetooth 5.2 technology, you can enjoy a stable connection, fast transmission speeds, and minimal signal loss or music interruptions. The earphones also have a 10mm speaker driver that delivers authentic sound and powerful bass, making them ideal for listening to podcasts, playlists, and watching movies. Specifications Brand – EDYELL

Model name – C6-Neckband

Connector type – Bluetooth 5.1

Pros Cons Provides 6 months warranty Once purchased the product cannot be returned

3. boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ is a wireless in-ear neckband headphone that has been ergonomically designed to cater to the needs of music enthusiasts. With Bluetooth V5.0, these headphones provide instant wireless connectivity. They are equipped with a powerful 300mAh battery that offers up to 40 hours of playtime, ensuring extended audio enjoyment. Featuring 10mm dynamic drivers, these headphones provide an immersive musical experience to the user with superior sound quality. Additionally, the headphones have an IPX7 rating, making them resistant to water and sweat, and have multifunction controls that allow for easy control of playback and calls. Moreover, they even provide smart Voice assistant support for hands-free convenience. Specifications Brand – Boat

Model name – Rockerz 255 pro+

Connector type – Bluetooth 5.0

Pros Cons 1 year warranty is being provided It takes 60 min to get fully charged

4. pTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones These earbuds have magnets that give a secure fit and are resistant to sweat and dust, with passive noise cancellation and Bluetooth connectivity. The earbuds come with a 120mAh battery and a USB charging cable, while the neckband is foldable and collapsible, with up to 10 hours of playback time and a microphone for hands-free calling and music control. The band is flexible and has stereo audio with bass, a 10m Bluetooth range, fast charging, and a 100-hour standby time. The earbuds also have a multi-function control for music and call management, making them easy to store and carry. Specifications Brand – pTron

Model name – Tangent

Phone talk time – 7 Hours

Pros Cons Offers 1-year warranty Does not come with any cover to protect it The headphones come with mic infused in it

5. Noise Flair Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones Meet Flair, Noise's first neckband with touch functionality. To ensure a fantastic conversation experience, the Bluetooth neckband is outfitted with clever features like complete touch controls, SwiftcallerTM for automatic call receiving, and environmental noise suppression with a dual mic system. Its rapid charging system, which promises 8 hours of playback after just 8 minutes of charging, offers 35 hours of nonstop audio. Additionally, using food-grade rubber for the neckband is secure and promotes sustainability. With tools like these, Noise Flair allows you to achieve precision. Specifications Brand – Noise

Model name – Flair

Material – Silicon

Pros Cons It has dual mic No warranty period is offered Voice cancellation is there

6. OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones The earbuds have a fast-charging feature, with just 10 minutes of charging provides 20 hours of audio playback. The battery life of the earbuds is impressive, providing up to 30 hours of continuous music on a single charge. With a large 12.4mm bass driver and a titanium-coated dome, the earbuds deliver deep bass and rich audio detail at every frequency. The earbuds also have anti-distortion audio technology, ensuring a smooth audio experience. Additionally, the earbuds are water and sweat-resistant, with an IP55 rating, making them suitable for all weather conditions. Specifications Brand – OnePlus

Model name – OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

Connectivity technologies – Wireless, Bluetooth v5

Pros Cons The product is sweat proof No dual device fast switching The microphone is available

7. Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones These wireless neckband headphones provide extra bass and are suitable for daily casual use. They have a frequency response range of 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz (with 44.1 kHz sampling) and an inline remote for control. The headphones feature neodymium magnets, ensuring strong magnetic housing for tangle-free listening. They have a battery life of up to 15 hours and offer quick charging, with just 10 minutes of charging provides 60 minutes of playback. Specifications Brand – Sony

Model name – Headphones

Model number – WIXB400/L

Pros Cons Comes with USB cable No cover is provided with the product Build in mic available

8. Portronics Harmonics Z4 Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Neckband in Ear Earphones These Bluetooth neckband earphones provide fast pairing with Bluetooth 5.3 and connect automatically after the first pairing. They feature in-earbuds with a liquid silicone body that is sturdy and comfortable around your neck. The earphones are water-resistant and have 10mm, bass drivers, providing a groovy listening experience. They are compatible with various devices and support type-C charging, delivering 33 hours of playtime on a single charge. The earphones also have a multifunction button that can activate your device's voice assistant, such as Siri, Google Voice Assistant, or Alexa. Specifications Brand – Portronics

Model name – Harmonics Z4

Model number – POR – 1768

Pros Cons Comes with charging cable There is no noise cancellation

9. Infinity (JBL Glide 120, in-Ear Wireless Earphones The Infinity Glide 120 earphones feature a premium solid metal housing that looks great and ensures durability. With the dual equaliser function, you can easily switch between normal and deep bass modes by tapping the volume up and down buttons together. The frequency range of these earphones is 20Hz to 20kHz. Designed for active use, the flex soft neckband offers a comfortable and secure fit for hours of listening while jogging, working out, or travelling. Specifications Brand – Infinity

Model name – Glide

Model number -INFGLD120BNYIN

Pros Cons Comes with safety card and warranty card It does not disconnect when magnets lock

10. GOVO GOKIXX 952 Bluetooth Neckband The earphones' strong 10mm speakers and chipset deliver rich bass and high-definition studio audio. Thanks to the extended battery life, you can listen to audio nonstop for up to 106 hours with type C input. Fast charging is available for earphones; after just 10 minutes, they can be used for up to 10 hours. Bluetooth v5.2 guarantees up to 30 feet of uninterrupted communication. Siri and Google have speech assistants activated to help you use voice commands to reach your device. The earphones have an IPX5 certification, making them splash- and water-resistant. There is a gaming setting that enables the low latency function to reduce lag and improve gaming encounters. Specifications Brand – GOVO

Model name –GOKIXX

Model number -GOKIXX 952

Pros Cons It has noise cancellation It does get disconnected when magnets lock

Top 3 Features For You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Boult Audio Curve ANC Wireless Noise-cancelling Sweat-resistant Long-lasting battery EDYELL 100 Hours Bluetooth Neckband Earphone Long battery life Magnetic earbuds Noise isolation boAt Rockerz 330 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones Enhanced bass Voice assistant support IPX5 water resistance pTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones Snug fit HD sound Sweat-resistant Noise Flair Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones Powerful bass Quick charging Voice assistant support OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones Warp charge Low latency mode IP55 water resistance Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones Extra bass Magnetic earbuds Neckband style Portronics Harmonics Z4 Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Neckband in Ear Earphones Bluetooth 5.3 Comfortable fit Voice assistant support Infinity (JBL Glide 120, in Ear Wireless Earphones Dynamic sound Hands-free calling Magnetic earbuds GOVO GOKIXX 952 Bluetooth Neckband Neckband style Long battery life Lightweight design

Best overall product Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful neckband bluetooth headphones is daunting. But. EDYELL 100 hours Bluetooth neckband earphones deserve the title. These neckband earphones have a 6-month warranty, dual pairing, fast charging and 100 hours of playtime compared to the others on the list. Additionally, it has IPX5 trusted waterproof and comes with a charging cable, warranty card and user manual. Best value for money With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 599, pTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones is affordable and loaded with features like one year warranty, easy handle and mic infused in the device and have 10 hours of playback time. It is also sweat resistant and has a noise cancellation feature too. How to find the perfect neckband bluetooth headphones? To find the ideal neckband Bluetooth headphones, consider factors such as sound quality, battery life, comfort and fit, connectivity, and additional features. Reading reviews from other users can also help you assess the quality and performance of the headphones.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics Gadgets

Top Neckband Headphones How do I pair my neckband headphones with my device? Make sure your neckband headphones are on and in syncing mode before connecting them to your device. Then, browse to the Bluetooth settings on your smartphone and pick the headphones from the list of available devices. To finish matching, adhere to the on-screen directions. How long do neckband headphones typically last on a single charge? The battery life of neckband headphones can vary depending on the model and usage. On average, most neckband headphones offer around 8-12 hours of battery life on a single charge. Can I use neckband headphones for phone calls? Yes, most neckband headphones include a built-in microphone and allow users to make and receive phone calls hands-free. Are neckband headphones good for sports and exercise? Yes, neckband headphones can be a great choice for sports and exercise because they are typically designed to stay securely in place during physical activity. Look for sweat-resistant models and a secure fit to ensure they stay in place during exercise. Can I use neckband headphones with multiple devices? Most neckband headphones can be paired with multiple devices, but they can only be connected to one device at a time. To switch between devices, simply disconnect from one device and connect to the other. Do neckband headphones offer noise cancellation? Some neckband headphones offer noise-cancellation features, which can help block out background noise and improve audio quality. However, these features may come at a higher price point. View More