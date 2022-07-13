Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 10 pen drives to buy online 

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 14, 2022 09:34 IST

Summary:

It might be challenging to decide which pen drive is best for you and your needs when there are so many in the market.

These devices are best suited for sending or sharing secure data.

Data may be stored and transferred using a portable device called a pen drive. The terms USB Flash Drive, Thumb Drive, Flash Stick, and Gig Stick are also used to refer to it. It is the greatest alternative for transporting data and is frequently used in workplaces, educational institutions, and private residences. Pen drives are crucial to our daily lives. When purchasing it, there are a few things to consider. So, if you're looking to buy a USB flash drive, have a look at these suggestions to ensure you get a strong, dependable, and quick drive.

Top 10 pen drives

1. SanDisk Cruzer Blade 32GB

Specifications & Features

  • Price: 329
  • Colour: Red & Black
  • Memory: 32 GB
  • Processor Speed: 32 GHz
  • Hardware Interface: USB 2.0
  • Flash Memory Type: Flash Drive
  • The capless form of this pen drive is available.
  • It is designed to be incredibly portable.
  • High capacity drive.

ProsCons
Ultra-compact and portable pen driveCheap plastic
Good for storage 
Easy to use 

2. SanDisk Ultra Dual 32GB

A wonderful backup option for your PCs and Android phones is a SanDisk Ultra Dual 32GB pen drive. For ease of use, the device sports a retractable design and two USB connectors: a micro-USB and USB 3.0. It is a member of the brand's greatest pen drive line and makes data transfers between your computer and Android device or vice versa simple.

Specifications & Features

  • Price: 479
  • Colour: Black
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Hardware Interface: USB 3.0
  • Flash Memory Type: CompactFlash
  • Data Transfer Rate: 130 MBPS
  • Files may be transferred at up to 130 MBPS
  • Automatic backup of photos using the SanDisk Memory Zone app
  • Can work with OTG-enabled Android devices.

ProsCons
Mobile-friendly Plastic drive
 High data transfer rate 
 High-performance USB 

3. SanDisk Ultra USB 3.0 Pen Drive

SanDisk's Ultra USB 3.0 Flash Drive is a high-capacity, high-performance pen drive that comes in capacities up to 256GB. This sleek pen drive includes a sliding mechanism that allows the USB connector to emerge. This 32GB pen drive is reliable, small, and can read data at a rate of up to 100Mb/s. A write speed of about 65MB/s is possible, which is significantly quicker than a USB 2.0 pen drive.

Specifications & Features

  • Price: 628
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Brand: SanDisk
  • Hardware Interface: USB 3.0
  • Flash Memory Type: CompactFlash
  • Read Speed: 100MBPS
  • Perfect for storing MP3s, movies, photos, and other data.
  • SanDisk SecureAccess Software
  • 128-bit AES Encryption

ProsCons
High-speed performanceExpensive
Faster write speeds than standard USB 2.0 
Sturdy 

4. Transcend 32GB

One of the biggest producers of memory and flash drives worldwide is Transcend. They are renowned for producing long-lasting items with outstanding performance. Transcend has provided us with the Transcend JetFlash 700, a conventional-looking pen drive that is USB 3.0 compatible. The read and write speeds of this pen drive are respectable, at about 100MB/s and 30MB/s, respectively.

Specification & Features

  • Price: Rs1105
  • Colour: Black
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Hardware Interface: USB 3.0
  • Flash Memory Type: USB
  • Computer Memory Type: ‎DDR3 SDRAM
  • Read speed-52 Mbps
  • Write speed-30 Mbps
  • LED indicator

ProsCons
Good speedA bit expensive
Better performanceWarranty is a setback
LED Indicator 
Transcend 32GB JetFlash 700 Super Speed USB 3.0 Pen Drive (Black)
8% off
1,105 1,199
Buy now

5. HP OTG Flash Drive 64GB

Its steel-made, attractive-looking 64GB OTG flash drive is shaped like a pen. For data transfer between PCs and Android devices, it has two USB connectors: a USB 3.1 connection and a micro-USB connector. The micro-USB connector on the sleek, contemporary pen drive has a lid that protects it from dust while not in use.

Specification & Features

  • Price: Rs1132
  • Colour: Sliver
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB
  • Hardware Interface: USB
  • Flash Memory Type: USB
  • Steel design.
  • OTG flash drives to transfer data between computers and phones with ease.
  • Space-saving durable case for your phones.

ProsCons
Good PerformanceExtremely expensive
Study 
A compact pen drive 
HP x302M 64GB OTG 3.1 USB Pen Drive (Silver)
37% off
1,130 1,800
Buy now

6. Strontium Nitro Plus 128GB Type-C USB

The finest 128GB pen drive, which offers quick transfers and lots of capacity, is the Strontium Nitro Plus. It has two connections, one of which is a USB Type-C connector and the other a USB Type-A connector. This enables the transfer and viewing of digital material between laptops, desktop computers, tablets, and other mobile and smart devices.

Specifications & Features

  • Price: 1829
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Hardware Interface: USB, USB 3.0
  • Flash Memory Type: USB
  • Read Speed: 150MBPS
  • Read Speed is up to 150 MB/S
  • Write Speed is up to 100 MB/S
  • Five-year limited warranty.

ProsCons
Ultra-smallType-C USB
Meta bodyNot compatible with every computer
 Extremely expensive
Strontium Nitro Plus 128GB Type-C USB 3.1 Flash Drive
57% off
1,824 4,199
Buy now

7. Kingston DataTraveler Exodia

The 32GB Kingston Digital flash drive has a small frame with a covered top. High-speed data transfer is made possible by USB 3.2, which also makes USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports interoperable. For convenient storage and access, the pen drive incorporates a ring at the back that can be linked to key rings.

Specification & Features

  • Price: 329
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Hardware Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1
  • Flash Memory Type: USB
  • Read Speed: 200MBPS
  • Five-year warranty
  • Free technical support
  • Practical cap protects the USB plug

ProsCons
Affordable 
Multiple colour options by capacity 
40 MBPS Data Transfer Rate 
Kingston DataTraveler Exodia DTX/32 GB Pen Drive USB 3.2 Gen 1
27% off
329 450
Buy now

8. Strontium Ammo 32GB

This stylish 32GB pen drive is made of metal, and it also comes with a metal keychain to make it simpler to carry. It is the greatest pen drive made by Strontium, one of the top technological companies with headquarters in Singapore. It makes it simple to store data on numerous computers and move it between them.

Specifications & Features

  • Price: 625
  • Colour: Silver
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Hardware Interface: USB
  • Flash Memory Type: USB
  • Highest Quality Flash Memory Component for Maximum Reliability
  • Compatibility: USB 3.1
  • Fast Data Transmission

ProsCons
High Speed Performance7 days replacement
Ultra-Thin and Sleek 
Support plug and play 
Strontium Ammo 32GB 2.0 USB Pen Drive (Silver)
Buy now

9. Lexar 64GB USB 2.0

High-performance storage is available on the Lexar 64GB USB 2.0 USB Flash Drive, which works with both PCs and Macs. It sports an ultra-slim, elegant shape combined with a sleek metal design. There is a two-year limited warranty on the USB drive as well. With its streamlined, thin shape, Lexar doesn't take up a lot of room in your pocket or backpack.

Specifications & Features

  • Price: 775
  • Colour: Grey
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Hardware Interface: USB 2.0
  • Flash Memory Type: USB
  • Reliably transports and saves files.
  • 58GB of usable space, roughly.
  • Suitable for Macs and PCs.

ProsCons
AffordableLimited warranty
Sleek and compact design 
Highest Quality 
Lexar® 64GB USB 2.0 JumpDrive® M25 USB Flash Drive Metal Slim Design
22% off
775 999
Buy now

10. HP v222w 64GB USB 2.0

The only issue is ensuring you have sufficient data storage and that no crucial information is lost. The answer is a USB flash drive with additional security and data storage space. Your crucial information may be stored on the 64GB HP v222w USB Flash Drive.

Specifications & Features

  • Price: 822
  • Colour: Silver
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Hardware Interface: USB 2.0
  • Flash Memory Type: CompactFlash
  • The high gloss durable metal finish.
  • Durable.
  • Offers sleek and slim design.

ProsCons
Sleek and slim designLimited warranty
Durable matte finish 
Good user experience 
HP v222w 64GB USB 2.0 Pen Drive ( Silver)
37% off
820 1,300
Buy now

Price of pen drives at a glance:

ProductPrice
SanDisk Cruzer Blade 32GB - Save 329 329
SanDisk Ultra Dual 32GB - Save 321 479
SanDisk Ultra USB 3.0 Pen Drive - Save 497 628
Transcend 32GB - Save 94 1105
HP OTG Flash Drive 64GB - Save 1168 1132
Strontium Nitro Plus 128GB Type-C USB - Save 2370 1829
Kingston DataTraveler Exodia - Save 121 329
Strontium Ammo 32GB - Save 124 625
Lexar 64GB USB 2.0 - Save 224 775
HP v222w 64GB USB 2.0  - Save 478 822

Best value for money

The above list comprises the best deals you can get on a pen drive. Most of these are highly affordable and have 32 and plus memory storage capacity. But, if you are looking for a flash drive with sufficient memory and value for money then both SanDisk Cruzer Blade and Kingston DataTraveler Exodia are your best options. They both cost 329.

Best overall
You want a USB stick that is always the right size and is more dependable and powerful.

The HP v222w 64GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive is substantially smaller than the typical thumb drives you may be used to, but is undoubtedly powerful and capable of handling the most demanding activities.

This compact size is ideal for everyday storage as well as travel. No matter how awkward or challenging it may be to locate a USB port, you can use this to plug into any USB port on your computer or laptop thanks to its adaptable design.

The HP pen drive was created to provide users with a svelte and thin solution to save their data without sacrificing durability. This specific model has a lot of features to offer you.

How to find the best pen drives online

Pen drives are a popular choice for data storage since they are convenient and affordable. Additionally, a large range of USB flash drives with various levels of capacity, mobility, and speed are available to accommodate the demands of each user. One of the most critical considerations when purchasing a Pen Drive is the USB interface. Your device must be supported by a USB flash drive. The market offers a variety of USB interfaces, including USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB On the Go, and Micro USB. USB 2.0 is the most widely used interface. Both laptops and desktops may utilise it. Storage space is a different factor to consider.

Conclusion

Modern culture now considers digital storage and data transport to be ordinary. The necessity to access and store data on digital devices has sparked the development of a wide range of gadgets, including hard drives and pen drives, among other things. These gadgets come in a variety of sizes and designs and have various uses.

FAQ

1. Which pendrive—metal or plastic—is the best?

They both perform exactly the same for a typical USB flash drive use case. A little more resistance to severe handling, falling, etc., may be found in metal, although modern plastics are also fairly robust.

2. Which pendrive has the fastest speed?

Even though USB 2.0 is still widely used, its highest signalling speed is still just 480 megabits per second. USB 3.0 offers five gigabits per second in contrast. Between the two methods, this results in a ten-fold boost in speed.

3. Is HP a reliable pendrive?

The pendrive is backward compatible with USB 2.0 and delivers fast data transfer rates with a USB 3.0 connection. It is a great purchase and the finest value due to all of these features.

4. What variety of flash drives are there?

There are primarily two categories of USB flash drives in the market. They are the 2.0 and 3.0 flash drives. While a 3.0 pen drive moves 640 MB of data per second, a 2.0 pen drive only moves 60 MB.

5. What separates a 2.0 from a 3.0 USB drive?

While USB 3.0 gives a transfer rate of roughly 4,800 Mbps, which is equivalent to about 5 GB, USB 2.0 offers a transfer rate of about 480 Mbps. With an external hard drive or for backing up or transferring huge quantities of data, USB 3.0's lightning-fast transfer rate can be extremely helpful.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. In addition, Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Hair packs deeply moisturise and smoothen strands
The best tablets under 10,000 in India: A buying guide
Engagement dress for men: Go for ones that are high on comfort and style 
Camera phones under 15,000: You can expect photos and videos of high quality
6-inch mobile phones: You can expect crystal clear display
electronics FOR LESS