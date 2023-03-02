Top 10 portable tablet mobiles of 2023

Tablet mobiles are ideal for people who want the convenience of a mobile phone but screen size of a tablet.

In the 19th century, a newspaper magazine talked about “telephones small enough to be carried in the pocket”. Most people ridiculed the idea. Time passed, and the first computer, the Eniac, was invented. People marvelled at the heights of human achievement. Mid-20s computers began to be used, yet critics were sceptic about the idea of home-based computers. Let alone the concept of androids was beyond their imagination. There has been an enormous spike in demand for tablet products. This increase in market size also means huge business opportunities for the market and unlimited alternatives to choose from for buyers. The latter poses questions like, "Which tablet should I buy" or "which is the best tablet in the market?". If you are a student, you might even search for the best tablet for students. It is natural to get lost in the ocean of choices. However, let us assure you that there is nothing to worry about. In this article, we will look through some of the best alternatives and choose the one, perfect for your requirements. 1. Apple iPad Air Apple has been the talk of the mobile town for launching many products in the past year, of which the iPad Air created a buzz. "Light. Bright. Full of Might", true to its caption, the product was claimed as 'more versatile than ever'. The fifth generation Apple table provides a 10.9‑inch Liquid Retina display featuring advanced technologies like True Tone, P3 wide colour and an anti-reflective coating. It also includes Smart HDR and Touch ID and is compatible with apple's best accessories like the Magic keyboard and 2nd generation pencil stylus. Specifications: Brand: Apple Model: iPad Air Style Name: Wi-Fi + Cellular Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Colours Available: Blue/Pink/Purple/Space Grey/Starlight Operating System: iPad OS Screen Size: 10.9 inches (27.69 cm)

Pros Cons 60% faster performance with an M1 chip and 2x graphics with an 8-core GPU. Not very budget friendly (not much different from Pro) and has expensive peripherals 24-hour lasting battery life. Absence of Face ID and limited storage. Centre Stage video calling, 4K videos and natural content creation with 12MP ultra-wide front and rear camera.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Highly customised for user experience, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is for professionals wanting to create magic with high-quality content. The tablet is extremely durable and cased with Armor Aluminium, has an excellent display and includes an S Pen with ultra-low latency. It has just the right specifications to be the best android tablet. The flexible model allows you to switch to work mode in a snap with an advanced 2-in-1 Book cover keyboard. It is also the gamers’ favourite giving a console-quality performance with a 120Hz display. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model: Galaxy Tab S8 Style Name: Wi-Fi + 5G Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB Colours Available: Graphite/Silver/Pink Gold Operating System: Android 12 Screen Size: 11 inches (27.94 cm) Display resolution: 2560 x 1600 (WQXGA) Pixels (Maximum)

Pros Cons Provides a bigger battery and a hyper-fast 5G network. Absence of On-screen fingerprint scanner. Auto-framing with 12MP ultra-wide front and 13MP + 6MP primary camera for high-quality 4K videos and 11” LCD screen. Little on the higher end of the budget. Multi-screen feature for convenient multitasking.

3. Xiaomi Pad 5 With the motto, "Play Hard, work smart", Xiaomi Pad 5 is your thing, from providing ultimate performance, fantastic audio, and video entertainment to enabling the writing and drawing abilities of the user. It supports flagship 7nm process technology for higher performance. The large 11'' screen with 120Hz refresh rate and low blue light display is the signature trait of this tablet mobile for convenient vision. In addition, Xiaomi has developed a compelling feature set that is the flagship quad speakers for a perfect surround sound experience. Specifications: Brand: Xiaomi Model: Xiaomi Pad 5 Style Name: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Memory Storage Capacity: 256 GB Colours Available: Pearl White/Cosmic Grey Operating System: Android 11 Screen Size: 10.95 inches (27.81 cm) Display Resolution: 2560x1600 Pixels

Pros Cons Dolby Vision support and natural high-fidelity colour for the best visual experience. Absence of 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD & fingerprint scanner. Extra-large battery capacity for an all-day run. No cellular or GPS options. Split screen, mini-windows and app drawer features for seamless multitasking.

4. Microsoft New Surface Pro 9 If you are looking for a lightweight tablet but do not want to compromise its performance, Microsoft New surface pro 9 provides the right trade-off. The product has a power of a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet and serves as an all-in-one ultra-portable device. The Intel Evo 5 12th generation processor accelerates performance phenomenally. In addition, the Microsoft tablet provides a high-end display with much higher resolution, and an included Office in the price. Specifications: Brand: Microsoft Model: Surface Pro 9 Style Name: Wi-Fi Memory Storage Capacity: 256 GB Colours Available: Sapphire/Forest/Graphite/Platinum Operating System: Windows 11 Home CPU model: Core i5 Screen Size: 13 inches (33.03 cm)

Pros Cons Full desktop productivity and local gaming. Very expensive and absence of headphone jacks. Multiple charging and data transfer with double USB-C ports. Arm-based drawbacks with SQ3 processors lack support for modern technologies like LPDDR5 and USB4. 1080p camera and user-accessible SSD.

5. Apple iPad 2021 As a perfect compromise between previous iPad versions and the latest 2022 model, the Apple iPad 10.2 inches 2021 version is incredible. The 9th generation iPad enables you to perform your daily tasks better, featuring an A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch True Tone screen, and 64GB of storage. In addition, you can enjoy the Centre Stage feature with a 12MP Ultra-wide front camera and sharp image capturing with an 8MP rear camera. Specifications: Brand: Apple Model: 10.2-inch iPad Style Name: Wi-Fi Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Colours Available: Silver/Space Grey Operating System: iOS 14 Screen Size: 10.2 inches (25.91 cm)

Pros Cons All-day battery life. Comes in a Wi-Fi-only model. Double storage and upgraded screen. Limited accessory support (no support to magic). Comes with a headphone jack and Apple pencil (1st gen) support.

6. Samsung Galaxy A8 Samsung Galaxy A8 is a perfect balance between affordability and performance and known to be the most reasonably priced Samsung tablet with excellent performance and durability features. It includes 4x speakers, a headphone jack, a USB-C port & a detachable microSD card slot which add to the value. Besides being budget-friendly, the tablet also comes in different configurations, decent storage, and better battery life than its predecessor A7. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Model: SM-X205NZSAINU Style Name: Wi-Fi + LTE Memory Storage Capacity: 3+32 GB Colours Available: Grey/Pink Gold/Silver Operating System: Android 11 Screen Size: 10.5 inches (26.69 cm)

Pros Cons A sleek and sturdy aluminium body provides high durability. No S pen support and low-quality front and rear cameras. Greater viewability with an 80% screen-to-body ratio with symmetrical bezels. Not suitable for running resource-demanding apps. Highly portable tablet mobile and comes with cellular connectivity.

7. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Samsung is the undisputed king of high-end android tablets, but Lenovo is a worthy veteran in the low and mid-range market. Lenovo's Tab P11 Plus is one of the best affordable android tablets in the market recently. The device is a worthy alternative for non-Apple users displaying high portability, lightweight (490 g), vivid display, and impressive speakers. Specifications: Brand: Lenovo Model: Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Style Name: Wi-Fi + LTE Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB Colours Available: Slate Grey/Platinum Grey Operating System: Android 11 Screen Size: 11 inches (27.94 cm) Screen Resolution: 2K (2000*1200) display

Pros Cons 11’’ 2K LCD with amazing colour depth. Lacking updated policy and occasional software issues. Log in with face recognition. No 3.5mm headphone jack or fingerprint sensor. Powerful sound with quad speakers optimised by Dolby atmos.

8. Realme Pad One more for the affordable arena, Realme Pad is a potential choice to consider apart from Lenovo and Xiaomi. Light enough to hold in hand, the 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2,000 x 1,200) LCD provides quite a nice and vivid view. It is highly portable and includes connectivity features like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, USB, GPS, and 4G support. Realme Pad stands top of the list of a capable, affordable tablets, while the competition lacks fairly priced options for the same specifications. Specifications: Brand: Realme Model: Pad Style Name: Wi-Fi + 4G Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB Colours Available: Grey/Golden Operating System: Android 11 Screen Size: 10.4 inches (26.42 cm) Display Resolution: 2000 x 1200 Pixels

Pros Cons Good performance via a clean UI. Weak chipset. Cellular connectivity. No stylus or HDR10 support. Sleek and seamless lightweight metal exterior design.

9. Nokia T20 Tab Nokia T20 Tab marked quite an entrance for HMD Global in the tablet computers market after a long time. Primarily aimed at children, the Nokia tablet is positioned as a media consumption device for kids and school-going teens. It is a great value product for the price, working on an Android 11 OS, which comes with a huge 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Nokia T20 is a decent tablet with a long-lasting 8,200mAh battery, dual-band Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity, though held back with a weak display. Ensured OS and security updates are other highlights of this tablet. Specifications: Brand: Nokia Model: Nokia T20 LTE Style Name: Wi-Fi + LTE Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB Colours Available: Deep Ocean Blue Operating System: Android 11 Screen Size: 10.36 inches (26.31 cm) Display Resolution: 1200 x 2000 Pixels

Pros Cons Affordable price point Substandard LCD screen and refresh rate. Google Kids Space and Entertainment Space. Absence of custom UI support. Splash-resistant body and scratch-resistant glass.

10. Fusion5 4G Tablet Fusion5 Tablet is a powerful 4G tablet mobile at a highly affordable price. It comes with a plethora of impressive features. It has two full-sized SIM slots supporting 4G cellular connectivity and has a decent 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The tablet OS supports a 1.3GHz MediaTek ARM Cortex-A53 CPU 64-Bit quad-core processor and has a 5000mAH lithium-polymer long-lasting battery, which is pretty good for its price. Specifications: Brand: FUSION5 Model: Fusion5 4G Tablet Style Name: Wi-Fi + 4G LTE Memory Storage Capacity: 32 GB Colours Available: White/Black Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo Screen Size: 10.1 inches (25.65 cm) Display Resolution: 1280 x 800 Pixels

Pros Cons Cellular connectivity supports Wi-Fi and video calling. Speaker clarity issues. Very affordable. Unimpressive camera quality.

Product feature comparison table

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple 2022 iPad Air 27.69 cm (10.9-inch) Liquid Retina display Apple M1 8-core CPU chip with 8-core GPU and Neural Engine 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera and Centre Stage Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 27.94 cm (11 inches) Cinematic Display SDM720G (Octa –Core 2.3GHz + 1.7GHz) processor Brand new S pen & 5G connectivity Xiaomi Pad 5 27.81 cm (10.95-in) IPS LCD Display Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-core processor 2.5K resolution, 2 x Full HD & 120Hz refresh rate Microsoft New Surface Pro9 33.03 cm (13-in) PixelSense Display Intel Evo 5 12th Gen processor Intel Evo 5 12th Gen processor & 2 x USB-C with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4 Apple 2021 10.2-in iPad 25.91 cm (10.2-inch) Retina display A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine A13 Bionic chip with a powerful Neural Engine. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 26.69cm (10.5 inches), Symmetric Narrow Bezel Display UniSOC T618 (Dual 2.0GHz + Hexa 2.0GHz) 4GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage, 1TB microSD card Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 27.94 cm (11-in) 2K, FHD, IPS Display Mediatek Helio G90T octa-core processor Face ID, LCD with 400 nits of brightness & 7700 mAH battery up to 20W,15 hours playback time Realme Pad 26.42 cm (10.4 inches) WUXGA+ Display MediaTek Helio G80 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage (expandable upto 1TB) Nokia T20 Tab 26.31 cm (10.36-in) 2K LCD Display Octa-core Unisoc T610 8200mAh battery, up to 15W fast charge & 2 yrs of OS Upgrades & 3 yrs of Security Updates Fusion5 4G Tablet 25.65 centimetres (10.1-inch) capacitive touchscreen 1.3GHz MediaTek ARM Cortex-A53 CPU 64-Bit quad-core processor Wi-Fi + 4G LTE + Voice Calling