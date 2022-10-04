Top 10 speakers under 8000: Complete buying guide

Speakers under ₹ 8000 meet two important criteria of price and quality.

The market is loaded with plenty of speaker options from different brands. However, choosing the right speaker that suits your needs and budget needs can be confusing. Don’t worry, we are here to help you pick the best speaker. Let's first understand the purpose of your speaker. There are different speakers for different needs. Are you willing to use your speaker to listen to music or television and movies, or both? Or for jamming sessions and parties? You need to understand your need first to make a perfect choice. Understanding the sole purpose of a speaker is the key to filtering out all the irrelevant options from your list, and getting one step ahead in your speaker’s buying journey. And the second most important thing you need to decide is your budget. Once, you have decided on both these factors you are all set to choose the right speaker for you. Here are top 10 speakers under ₹8000: 1. Portronics Dash 40W TWS Bluetooth Portable Speaker If you are a party-lover and are looking to fire up your gatherings, jamming sessions, and parties, Portromics Dssh 40W TWS can be a perfect choice. This speaker comes with a Wireless Karaoke Mic. with an audio recording function that can record your audio. Not just this, this speaker features an amazing bass quality which grabs the attention of the majority of music lovers Another great characteristic of this speaker is that you can connect two speakers with the help of the TWS feature for double sound output. Specifications: Brand: Portronics Model Number: POR-1339 Speaker Maximum Output Power: 40 Watts Connector Type: Wireless Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, and 3.5MM Aux Connectivity Battery Life: 5-6 Hours of Playtime (4400 mAh Lithium-ion battery) Material: Metal Grill & Plastic Mounting Type: Tabletop Rechargeable Battery: Yes

Pros Cons Good wireless mic No FM antenna available Digital display Good connectivity Nice sound quality with deep bass

2. Obage DT-2605 100 Watt Home Theatre Tower Speaker If you are someone who loves to move and groove to the rhythm of deep bass then this speaker is for you. The speaker offers excellent quality with clear music and loud bass. It is a perfect home audio system for a soothing music experience. Also, it offers seamless Bluetooth connectivity along with a noise cancellation feature. This speaker is a big thumbs up for someone who loves melodious, relaxing music with deep bass and clarity. Specifications: Brand: ‎OBAGE Model Name: DT-2605 Speaker Maximum Output Power: ‎100 Watts Connector Type: Bluetooth Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, Optical, and Micro USB Mounting Type: ‎Floor Standing

Pros Cons Good connectivity Good only for indoor use Excellent sound quality with deep bass

3. JBL Flip 4 This wireless Bluetooth speaker is compact, rugged and powered by a 3000mAh Li-ion battery that gives you 12 hours of nonstop, high-quality audio playtime. Wipe off all your fears of water spills and rains, as this speaker is IPX7 Waterproof rated. Using JBL Connect+ technology, you can connect 100+ JBL Connect+ enabled speakers to boost your music experience. Apple Siri and Google Now are at your assistance with just one simple button press. Specifications: Brand: JBL Model Name: Flip 4 Speaker Connectivity: Bluetooth Battery: 3000mAh Li-ion battery Charging time: 3.5 hrs Maximum Music Playing Time: 12 hrs Speaker Maximum Output Power: 16 Watts Compatible Devices: Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops Mounting Type: Tabletop Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Waterproof Buttons are hard to press 12 hrs nonstop audio playing time Average quality USB charging point Noise and echo cancelling

4. boAt Aavante Bar 1250 You can experience the solid boAt signature sound performance and deep bass response with this 40W RMS soundbar and its powerful 40W wired Subwoofer. The sleek design of the soundbar gives a premium touch to your home. The 2.1 Channel Surround Sound powers up your audio-visual experience. You can enjoy music seamlessly and experience hassle-free pairing with Bluetooth v5.0. Specifications: Brand: boAt Model Name: Aavante Bar 1250 Power Source: Corded Electric Components: 40W RMS soundbar and 40W wired Subwoofer Speaker Maximum Output Power: 80 Watts RMS Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth v5.0, USB, AUX Bluetooth Range: 10 meters EQ Modes: Music, Movies, News and 3D Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Sleek ergonomic design Bluetooth range is average Superior sound quality Multiple EQ modes Value for money

5. Philips MMS8085B/94 It is a superior product by Philips that offers ultimate audio quality with rich bass. This multimedia speaker comprises of convertible soundbar and subwoofer that combinedly outputs 80W powerful stereo sound. The soundbar features a sleek design and can be easily converted to a tower speaker system. The woofer is made up of premium quality material to provide high-quality sound and a rich bass experience. Specifications: Brand: Philips Model Name: MMS8085B/94 Power Source: Corded Electric Components: Convertible soundbar and Subwoofer Speaker Maximum Output Power: 80 Watts RMS Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, AUX, SD card, FM, 2RCA to 2RCA cable Bluetooth Range: 10 meters Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Convertible soundbar Cannot wall mount soundbar Crystal clear sound Woofer too heavy Awesome Bass Speaker-top controls Superb remote control

6. Panasonic Sc-Ht260Gw-K This powerful 80Watts speaker comes with a sturdy subwoofer and a convertible soundbar. The subwoofer is smartly designed with a touch panel for controls and a front duct for solid bass sound. The sleek designed soundbar adds a premium look to the speaker. The soundbar can be easily converted to a tower system or can be wall mounted. This elegant speaker offers multiple connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and RCA cable. Specifications: Brand: Panasonic Model Name: SC-HT260GW-K Power Source: Corded Electric Components:Convertible soundbar and Subwoofer with touch panel Speaker Maximum Output Power: 80 Watts RMS Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, AUX, RCA cable Bluetooth Range: 10 meters Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Wall mountable soundbar LED display missing Touch panel for controls Rapid Bluetooth connection Deep bass and good treble

7. Creative SBS E2900 The SBS E2900 is a high-performance speaker offered by Creative. It’s a perfect option for party loveRs The front-firing MDF subwoofer produces a thundering and heavy bass. The subwoofer is featured with hues of purple, red and blue backlit-LED that make the party mood going on. The stylish control buttons and volume knob gives it a smart look. Speaking of convenience, the infra remote control is equipped with EQ and music playback settings. Specifications: Brand: Creative Model Name: SBS E2900 Power Source: Corded Electric Components: 1 Subwoofer and 2 satellite speaker1 Speaker Maximum Output Power: 120 Watts Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, SD card, AUX, FM Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Backlit-LED Satellite speaker build quality is average 120 Watts output power Deep and rumbling bass Perfect speaker for indoor/outdoor parties

8. Philips SPA4040B/94 This sturdy multimedia speaker is made of durable material with a matte finish. The sound quality is impressive, with solid bass. The 5.1 speaker channel gives the ultimate theatre experience. The subwoofer boasts a 3-inch-wide LED display, control buttons, and front-firing bass. The 5 satellite speakers are compact, lightweight and wall-mountable. Specifications: Brand: Philips Model Name: SPA4040B/94 Power Source: Corded Electric Components: 1 Subwoofer and 5 satellite speaker Speaker Maximum Output Power: 45 Watts Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, SD card, AUX. Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Theatre sound experience Satellite speakers wire length too small Light-weight satellite speaker Strong Bluetooth connectivity

9. Zebronics ZEB-Sonata ZEB-Sonata is a powerful home theatre system with 4 satellite speakers and 1 powerful subwoofer. The subwoofer features side-firing bass and multicolour LED light, LED Indicator and intuitive control buttons. This multimedia speaker outputs a combined 105 Watts of pure sound with thumping bass. Specifications: Brand: Zebronics Model Name: ZEB-Sonata Power Source: Corded Electric Components: 1 Subwoofer, 4 satellite speakers, 1 remote control Speaker Maximum Output Power: 105 Watts Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, SD card, AUX, FM Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Clear and good sound LED light not up to the mark Light-weight satellite speaker Low-quality plastic Multiple connectivity options

10. Blaupunkt SBW100 Blaupunkt, the Iconic German brand of the audio industry is known for its precision, quality, rugged build, sophisticated designs and durability. This powerful speaker outputs 120 Watts of pure and clean sound along with deep and heavy bass from the side-firing subwoofer. The sleek and smartly designed soundbar is lightweight and can be easily wall-mounted to give a classy look to your living room. Specifications: Brand: Blaupunkt Model Name: SBW100 Power Source: Corded Electric Components: 1 soundbar,1 subwoofer, 1 remote control Speaker Maximum Output Power: 120 Watts Connectivity Modes: Bluetooth, USB, AUX, HDMI Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Great quality sound HDMI connection is tedious Heavy and deep bass Strong Bluetooth connectivity Four sound modes.

Price of speakers under ₹ 8000 at a glance:

Product Price Portronics Dash 40W TWS Bluetooth Portable Speaker ₹ 6,499 Obage DT-2605 100 Watt Home Theatre Tower Speaker ₹ 7,999 JBL Flip 4 ₹ 6,999 boAt Aavante Bar 1250 ₹ 6,499 Philips MMS8085B/94 ₹ 7,422 Panasonic Sc-Ht260Gw ₹ 7,371 Creative SBS E2900 ₹ 7,749 Philips SPA4040B/94 ₹ 5,190 Zebronics ZEB-Sonata ₹ 7,299 Blaupunkt SBW100 ₹ 6,999

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Portronics Dash 40W TWS Bluetooth Portable Speaker Good wireless audio recording Decent digital display Good connectivity Obage DT-2605 100 Watt Home Theatre Tower Speaker Excellent Bass Seamless connectivity Noise cancellation JBL Flip 4 Excellent battery life Excellent noise cancellation Can connect 2 mobile devices simultaneously boAt Aavante Bar 1250 Excellent sound & bass quality Good Bluetooth connectivity Stylish Design Philips MMS8085B/94 Good compatibility Excellent stereo & bass quality Convertible soundbar Panasonic Sc-Ht260Gw-K Good Bluetooth connectivity Excellent sound & bass qualit Convertible and wall mount feature Creative SBS E2900 Excellent output Power Multiple connectivity options Front-firing subwoofer Philips SPA4040B/94 Excellent sound quality Good Bluetooth connectivity Wallmount feature Zebronics ZEB-Sonata Excellent & clear sound quality LED Indicator and intuitive control buttons Multiple connectivity Blaupunkt SBW100 Excellent sound & bass quality Wallmount feature Excellent Bluetooth connectivity

Best value for money Blaupunkt SBW100 speaker offers the best value for money, as it possesses wonderful features like excellent sound and bass quality, 120 Watts output power, a wall-mount feature, and strong Bluetooth connectivity. And its four sound modes – Movies, Music, News, and 3D are the cherry on the cake at this price range. If you wish to buy a super cool and high-tech speaker under ₹8000, then Blaupunkt SBW100 is a perfect choice. Best overall When it comes to choosing the best speaker considering the overall features, the Panasonic Sc-Ht260Gw-K is a perfect choice. It has striking, sleek looks as well as the most desirable features. It offers amazing sound and bass, easy convertibility features, as well as good compatibility with different devices. Talking about its cost, it is worth buying at this price. The key to find the perfect speaker Firstly, make a list of all the features and specifications you are looking for in a speaker and check if or not it comes in the above-mentioned speakers that fall under your budget. Another point you should take note of is that an excellent speaker is the key component of a good sound system, but the room in which you place the speaker is also highly important.