Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 10 touch screen laptops that you should buy

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 28, 2023 11:51 IST

Summary:

Explore our top 10 touchscreen laptops to consider buying in 2023. Find the perfect device that fits your needs and budget. Browse now!

Top 10 touch screen laptops

Regarding laptops, touchscreen technology has become increasingly popular in recent years. With the ability to interact directly with the screen, touchscreen laptops offer a more intuitive and natural way to navigate, making them an excellent option for personal and professional use. This article will showcase the top 10 touchscreen laptops to consider buying in 2023. In addition, we have carefully selected a range of laptops that offer the best features, performance, and value for money. So whether you're looking for a top-rated touchscreen laptop or an affordable laptop with a touchscreen, our list has something for everyone.

Product List

1. Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 Intel 12th Gen i5 EvoTM 33.78cm (13.3") AMOLED 2 in 1 touch screen Laptop

This laptop offers the best of both worlds in terms of performance and portability. The device features a large 33.78cm (13.3") AMOLED display that delivers stunning visuals and vibrant colours. The display is also a touch screen, which allows you to interact with the device more naturally and intuitively. In addition, the device is powered by an Intel 12th Gen i5 processor, which provides fast and efficient performance for all your computing needs. The device also comes with 8GB of RAM, which ensures smooth multitasking and fast load times.

Specifications:

  • Brand
Samsung
  • RAM Memory
16 GB
  • Screen Size
13.3 Inches
  • Colour
Graphite
  • CPU Model
Core i5
  
ProsCons
Powerful Intel 12th Gen i5 processorExpensive
AMOLED 2 in 1 touch screen display 
Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 Intel 12th Gen i5 EvoTM 33.78cm (13.3") AMOLED 2 in 1 touch screen Laptop (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit KB/Fingerprint Sensor/Graphite/1.16Kg), NP730QED-KA2IN
4.2 (47)
21% off
94,990 119,990
Buy now

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 14" (35.56cm) WUXGA IPS 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen Laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a 2-in-1 convertible touchscreen laptop that offers outstanding performance, portability, and versatility. The device is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, which provides fast and efficient performance for all your computing needs. The device also comes with 8GB of RAM, which ensures smooth multitasking and fast load times. In addition, the device also features a long-lasting battery life, which allows you to use the device for extended periods without worrying about running out of power.

Specifications:

  • Brand
Lenovo
  • CPU Model
Ryzen 5
  • Screen Size
14 Inches
  • Colour
Storm Grey
  • Hard Disk Size
512 GB
  
ProsCons
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor for good performanceBattery life may not be great
14' (35.56cm) WUXGA IPS 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen 
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 14" (35.56cm) WUXGA IPS 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen Laptop (16GB/512GB SDD/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/FPR/3months Game Pass/Storm Grey/1.55Kg), 82R9008GIN
4.2 (15)
35% off
61,618 95,090
Buy now

3. HP Envy x360 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 13.3 inches (34cm) Convertible Touchscreen FHD Laptop

The HP Envy x360 is a high-performance 2-in-1 laptop that offers a versatile and powerful computing experience. It is run by AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor that provides fast and efficient performance for all your computing needs. In addition, 8GB of RAM ensures smooth multitasking and fast load times for all your applications. Furthermore, the device features a large 13.3 inches (34cm) FHD touchscreen display that offers vibrant visuals and crisp images with its 1920x1080 resolution.

Specifications:

  • Brand
HP
  • RAM Memory
8 GB
  • Screen Size
13.3 Inches
  • Colour
NightFall Black
  • CPU Model
R Series
  
ProsCons
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Processor for good performanceLimited upgradability options
13.3 inches (34cm) Convertible Touchscreen FHD display 
HP Envy x360 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 13.3 inches(34cm) Convertible Touchscreen FHD Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office/Night Fall Black/1.32kg), 13-ay0045AU
4.2 (434)
24% off
79,000 103,400
Buy now

4. Dell 14 (2021) Intel i5-1135G7 14 inches (35cm) FHD Display 2in1 Touch Screen Laptop

The Dell 14 (2021) is a 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop with exceptional performance and portability. Equipped with an Intel i5-1135G7 processor and 8GB of RAM, it ensures swift and efficient performance. The 14-inch FHD touchscreen display boasts a resolution of 1920x1080, delivering vivid and clear visuals. The touchscreen interface allows for intuitive navigation, and the 360-degree hinge feature enables various usage modes such as laptop, tent, stand and tablet. Furthermore, the device boasts a long-lasting battery life, perfect for those who are always on the move. In addition, its sleek and lightweight design makes it easy to carry around.

Specifications:

  • Brand
Dell
  • CPU Model
Core i5
  • Screen Size
14
  • Colour
Silver
  • HardDisk Size
512 GB
  
ProsCons
Intel i5-1135G7 Processor for good performanceLimited upgradability options
14 inches (35cm) FHD 2-in-1 Touch Screen display 
Dell 14 (2021) Intel i5-1135G7 14 inches(35cm) FHD Display 2in1 Touch Screen Laptop (16Gb RAM, 512Gb SSD, Win 10 + MSO, Backlit KB + FPR + Active Pen, Silver Metal Color, 1.5Kg)
4.1 (55)
17% off
76,500 92,520
Buy now

5. ASUS Vivo Book 15 15.6" FHD Touchscreen Laptop

The ASUS Vivo Book 15 is a touchscreen laptop designed to meet modern users' needs. With a 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen display, it boasts a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, making it perfect for streaming, browsing, and working. Furthermore, the touchscreen interface allows for smooth navigation, and the 360-degree hinge feature enables multiple usage modes such as laptop, tent, stand, and tablet. In addition, it is powered by a powerful Intel or AMD processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance, even when multitasking. That makes it an ideal choice for professionals and students alike.

Specifications:

  • Brand
ASUS
  • Series
Vivo Book 15
  • Screen Size
15.6 Inches
  • Colour
Grey
  • Hard Disk Size
256 GB
  • CPU Model
Core i5
  
ProsCons
15.6' FHD Touchscreen displayBattery life may not be great
Affordable price point 
ASUS VivoBook 15 15.6" FHD Touchscreen Laptop Computer, Intel Quad-Core i5 1035G1 up to 3.6GHz, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD, Type-C, Fingerprint Reader, Gray, Windows 10, BROAGE 64GB Flash Stylus
4.3 (114)
12% off
77,120 88,081
Buy now

6. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 AMD Ryzen 5 Touchscreen Laptop

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is an excellent laptop that is very easy to use. It has a big screen of 13.5 inches and a touch screen, so you can use your fingers to control it instead of a mouse. It's also fast because it has a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor. It has 8GB of memory, so it can handle many things simultaneously, like having many tabs open in your browser. It's also very lightweight, so you can easily take it wherever you go. It also has a long-lasting battery.

Specifications:

  • Brand
Microsoft
  • Model Name
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
  • Screen Size
13.5 Inches
  • Colour
Platinum
  • Hard Disk Size
256 GB
  • CPU Model
Ryzen 5
  • RAM Memory Installed Size
8 GB
  
ProsCons
AMD Ryzen 5 4680U Processor for good performanceLimited ports availability
13.5 inches Touchscreen display 
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 13.5 inches Touchscreen Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home /Radeon Graphics/Platinum/1.265 kg) - 5PB-00023
4.2 (33)
18% off
83,990 102,999
Buy now

7. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 11th Gen Intel Core i7 14 inches (35cm) FHD IPS 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is a sleek and powerful 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop. It features the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 14 inches (35cm) FHD IPS display that offers crisp visuals and vibrant colours. In addition, the touchscreen allows for intuitive navigation, and the 360-degree hinge allows for multiple usage modes such as laptop, tent, stand, and tablet. Moreover, it has a long-lasting battery life, making it perfect for users on the go. In addition, its lightweight design makes it easy to carry around, making it an ideal choice for professionals and students alike.

Specifications:

  • Brand
Lenovo
  • Series
IdeaPad Flex 5i
  • Screen Size
14 Inches
  • Colour
Graphite Grey
  • HardDisk Size
512 GB
  • CPU Model
Core i7
  
ProsCons
11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor for powerful performancePrice might be on the higher side
Durable build quality 
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 11th Gen Intel Core i7 14 inches(35cm) FHD IPS 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 10 Home/Office 2019/Lenovo Digital Pen Stylus/Fingerprint Reader/Graphite Grey/1.5Kg)
4.1 (86)
4% off
85,000 88,900
Buy now

8. Dell 14 (2021) Intel i7-1195G7 2in1 14 inches FHD Touch Screen Laptop

The Dell 14 (2021) is a 2-in-1 laptop that can be used as both a laptop and a tablet. It has a 14-inch FHD Touch Screen display and is powered by an Intel i7-1195G7 processor, making it a powerful and versatile device. The laptop is ideal for everyday use and more demanding tasks such as video editing and gaming. It's lightweight and portable, so it's easy to take with you on the go. In addition, the touchscreen display is intuitive and user-friendly, making it easy to navigate and use.

Specifications:

  • Brand
Dell
  • Series
Inspiron 5410
  • Screen Size
14 Inches
  • Colour
Platinum Silver
  • CPU Model
Core i7
  • RAM Memory Installed Size
16 GB
  
ProsCons
Intel i7-1195G7 Processor for high performanceLimited upgradability options
2-in-1 design for versatile usage 
Dell 14 (2021) Intel i7-1195G7 2in1 14 inches FHD Touch Screen Laptop (16GB, 512Gb SSD, Windows 11 + MSO'21, Platinum Silver Color, FPR + Backlit KB & Active Pen, Inspiron 5410, D560629WIN9S, 1.5Kg)
3.7 (18)
25% off
112,500 149,199
Buy now

9. HP Pavilion x360 11th Gen Intel Core i7-16GB RAM/512GB SSD 14 inches (35cm) Touchscreen 2-in-1 FHD Laptop

The HP Pavilion x360 is a particular computer that can be used differently. It's a 2-in-1, which means it can be used as a laptop and a tablet. It has a big screen that measures 14 inches, and it's called a "Touchscreen", which means you can use your fingers to control it like a phone or a tablet. It has a fast brain called an Intel Core i7 and 16GB of memory to help it remember things, and ample storage of 512GB SSD.

Specifications:

  • Brand
HP
  • Series
HP Pavilion x360 14-dy0050TUV
  • Screen Size
14 Inches
  • Colour
Silver
  • Hard Disk Size
512 GB
  • CPU Model
Core i7
  
ProsCons
11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor for powerful performanceHeavier than other laptops in its class
16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for fast storage and multitasking 
HP Pavilion x360 11th Gen Intel Core i7-16GB RAM/512GB SSD 14 inches(35cm) Touchscreen 2-in-1 FHD Laptop (Fingerprint Reader/Windows 11 Ready/250 nits/MS Office/Natural Silver/1.41 Kg), 14-dy0050TU
4.5 (71)
19% off
90,500 111,900
Buy now

10. Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Intel 12th Gen i7 EvoTM 33.78 cm (13.3") Touchscreen

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is a 2-in-1 computer that can be used as a laptop and a tablet. It has a 13.3-inch touchscreen display, allowing you to control the device using your fingers, just like a phone or tablet. In addition, it has an influential Intel 12th Gen i7 EvoTM processor that allows it to perform many tasks quickly and efficiently. Its high-resolution touchscreen display and fast processor make it perfect for both work and entertainment, such as video streaming, gaming, and content creation.

Specifications:

  • Brand
Samsung
  • Series
Galaxy Book2 Pro 360
  • Screen Size
13.3 Inches
  • Colour
Silver
  • CPU Model
Core i7
  • RAM Memory Installed Size
16 GB
  
ProsCons
Powerful Intel 12th Gen i7 processorBattery life may not be great
Lightweight and portable design 
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Intel 12th Gen i7 EvoTM 33.78 cm (13.3") Touchscreen 2-in-1 AMOLED Thin & Light Laptop (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/with S Pen/Silver/1.04Kg), NP930QED-KB2IN
3.6 (54)
22% off
113,990 145,990
Buy now

Top 3 Features for You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 Intel touch screen Laptop12th Gen Intel i5 processorAMOLED touchscreen display360-degree hinge for versatile usage options
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex Touchscreen LaptopAMD Ryzen 5 processorWUXGA IPS touchscreen displayConvertible design allows for multiple usages
HP Envy x360 AMD Touchscreen FHD LaptopAMD Ryzen 5 processorTouchscreen FHD displayFHD resolution for a better visual experience
Dell 14 (2021) Touch Screen Laptop11th Gen Intel i5 processorFHD touchscreen display2-in-1 Touchscreen design for versatility
ASUS Vivo Book 15 15.6' FHD Touchscreen Laptop15.6' FHD touchscreen displayFHD touchscreen displayAffordable price point
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 13.5 inches Touchscreen LaptopAMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor13.5 inches touchscreen displaySleek and premium design
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Touchscreen Laptop 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processorFHD IPS touchscreen displayDurable build quality
Dell 14 (2021) Intel i7-1195G7 2in1 14 inches FHD Touch Screen Laptop11th Gen Intel i7 processorFHD touchscreen display2-in-1 design for versatile usage
HP Pavilion x360 Touchscreen laptop11th Gen Intel i7 processor16GB RAM/512GB SSD16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for fast storage and multitasking
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Touchscreen12th Gen Intel i7 processor33.78 cm (13.3') touchscreenLightweight and portable design

Best overall product

Choosing the best item from this list of great chimneys is difficult. But if still to choose only one, the Dell 14 (2021) Intel i7-1195G7 2in1 14 inches FHD Touch Screen Laptop with its 11th Gen Intel i7 processor, FHD touchscreen display, and 2-in-1 design, is a powerful and versatile option that could meet a variety of needs.

Best value for money

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 14" (35.56cm) WUXGA IPS 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen Laptop could be considered the best value for money. It has a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor, a high-quality WUXGA IPS touchscreen display, and a 2-in-1 design, all at a relatively affordable price point. Thus making it an excellent option for those looking for a balance of performance and cost-effectiveness.

How to find the perfect touchscreen laptop?

Finding the perfect touchscreen laptop can be daunting, but by considering a few key factors, you can narrow down your options and find the best one for your needs. One of the most important things to keep in mind is the purpose of use - whether it's for work, entertainment, or gaming. The processor is another crucial factor to consider, as a powerful processor like Intel Core i5 or i7, or AMD Ryzen 5 or 7, can handle multitasking and heavy workloads.

Product price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 Intel touch screen Laptop Rs. 94990
2.Lenovo IdeaPad Flex Touchscreen LaptopRs. 61817
3.HP Envy x360 AMD Touchscreen FHD LaptopRs. 82500
4.Dell 14 (2021) Touch Screen LaptopRs. 76500
5.ASUS Vivo Book 15 15.6' FHD Touchscreen LaptopRs. 77120
6.Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 AMD Ryzen 5 Touchscreen LaptopRs. 84990
7.Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Touchscreen LaptopRs. 85200
8.Dell 14 (2021) Intel i7-1195G7 Touch Screen LaptopRs. 112500
9.HP Pavilion x360 Touchscreen laptopRs. 90500
10.Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro TouchscreenRs. 113990

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Topics
Laptop Laptops
RELATED STORIES
10 best smartwatches for boys in 2023: A buyer's guide
Top 10 32-inch LED TVs: A complete buyer's guide
The top 10 flagship smartphones compared
Top 10 mobile phones with the longest battery life
Top 10 ACs you can consider buying for this coming summer

Top 10 touch screen laptops that you should buy

What is a touchscreen laptop?

A touchscreen laptop is a laptop that has a touchscreen display, allowing the user to interact with the computer using touch gestures.

Are touchscreen laptops better than non-touchscreen laptops?

It depends on the user's needs and preferences. For example, Touchscreen laptops offer a more intuitive and interactive experience but can also be more expensive.

How do I clean my touchscreen laptop?

It is recommended to clean the touchscreen with a microfiber cloth or a lint-free cloth dampened with water or a 50/50 mixture of water and isopropyl alcohol.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS