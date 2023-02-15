Top 10 Wi-Fi extenders for your home

Summary:
Wi-Fi range extenders can enable you to gain access to a high-range network so that you can work or scroll through social media at any corner of your house. It helps the Wi-Fi network to increase its capacity which helps in gaining access to a hassle-free online experience. Wi-Fi extenders help in providing a signal to those areas that are otherwise out of the network zone. Hence, with a reliable Wi-Fi extender, you can continue any online activity smoothly and without any network issues.
1. Tenda MW3 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System
The Tends MW3 Whole Mesh covers 1000-1500 sq. ft per unit and it is also easily extendable. With this product, you don’t need to worry about the network or search for the network. It provides optimized performance for important activities like office meetings or any work, movies, gaming, etc. It can also connect to 50+ devices instantly, offering the finest user experience without buffering.
Specifications: -
Brand: Tenda
Wireless type: 802.11ac
Compatible devices: Tablet, Smartphone, Smart TV, Laptop, Computer,
Item height: 9 inches
Item width: 9 inches
|Pros
|Cons
|good range
|Performance can be improved
|Fully-featured app
2. TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender
The AC1750 includes three movable antennae that offer the best coverage. It delivers 1750mbps speed. This durable device comes with a dual Wi-Fi band that operates over 450Mbps on 2.4GHz plus and 1300Mbps on 5GHz. It comes with a gigabit Ethernet connector that serves as the wireless adapter for establishing gigabit connections between wired devices and the network. Additionally, it has an intelligent signal light that aids in determining the ideal place for the best Wi-Fi connectivity. You may effortlessly administer the network using iOS or Android devices by utilizing the TP-Link tether app.
Specifications: -
Brand: TP-Link
Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
Compatible devices: Smart TV, Smartphone, Computer, Tablet, Laptop
Item height: 2.6 inches
Item width: 6.4 inches
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy setting up
|Bulky
|Good range
3. TP-Link | AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender
TP-Link AC1200 is a strong Wi-Fi extender that has a remarkable high speed of 1.2Gbps. For a speedier and incredibly stable experience, it can function over the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. This gadget comes with an intelligent signal light that helps to find the best location for optimal Wi-Fi. Any Wi-Fi router or wireless point will operate with it. Through TP-free Link's Tether software, you may adjust the extender's range using an Android or iOS device.
Specifications: -
Brand: TP-Link
Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
Compatible devices: Smart TV, Smartphone, Computer, Tablet, Laptop
Item height: 8 inches
Item width: 7.7 inches
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact and small
|The connection will drop off at a higher distance
|Budget-friendly
4. Netgear EX2700 N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender
This Wi-Fi extender can improve the speed and range of your Wi-Fi and provide so that you can enjoy an unimaginably convenient online experience. It can extend Wi-Fi up to 300mbps in a hassle-free manner. Further, it has a fast Ethernet connector that may be used to connect a wired device to the Wi-Fi network, such as a Blu-ray player, TV, or streaming player. Additionally, it comes in a user-friendly size for ease of storage and transportation so that using high-speed internet does not cramp up your home or office.
Specifications: -
Brand: Netgear
Wireless type: 802.11ac
Compatible devices: Smart TV, Smartphone, Computer, Tablet, Laptop
Item height: 1.3 Inches
Item width: 2.1 Inches
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact
|Not compatible with all the routers
|Easy setup
5. AUSHA Mini WI-Fi Repeater
AUSHA mini is a Wi-Fi extender that is not only compatible with multiple devices for flexible usage but also provides high-speed and high-range coverage. It creates a strong signal with 300mbps of transmission which makes it reliable for both personal and professional use. Further, this lightweight device is easy to install and use. It delivers a steady signal in a specific network zone. This Wi-Fi repeater has a WPS function which makes it easy to connect it with a single touch which eliminates the need to enter any password. Its unique features make it suitable for usage in cafes, homes, hotels, and also in no-network zone areas.
Specifications: -
Brand: AUSHA
Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
Compatible devices: Smart TV, Smartphone, Computer, Tablet, Laptop
Item height: 80 Millimeters
Item width: 50 Millimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|High range
|No warranty
|Cost friendly
6. Muvit Wi-Fi Extenders Signal Booster
This Muvit Wi-Fi extender is a distinctive device that comes with dual-band technology. The Muvit Wi-Fi signal booster can automatically select the best quality band. Further, this useful device provides up to 300mbps for 2.4ghx and 5 GHz. Additionally, it offers 360-degree complete signal coverage for up to 50 meters. By hitting the WPS button, this Wi-Fi extender expands the Wi-Fi signal in about 8 seconds. You can easily set it up using your smartphone which adds to the element of convenience.
Specifications: -
Brand: Muvit
Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11a, 802.11g
Compatible devices: Smart TV, Smartphone, Computer, Tablet, Laptop
Item height: 3 Centimeters
Item width: 5 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Convenient
|No warranty
|Cost friendly
7. TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single Band
The TP-link TL-W – WA850RE Single band extender provides a wireless signal to unreachable and no network areas of up to 300mbps. It is miniature-sized and has a wall-mounted design that makes it easy to store and transport while making it appealing. You can use it to expand the range of your Wi-Fi network by merely pressing a button. By downloading the tether app, you can easily access the extender from your smartphone. Additionally, this device has an LED control function and night mode to ensure that you get a peaceful sleep.
Specifications: -
Brand: TP-Link
Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g
Compatible devices: Smart TV, Smartphone, Computer, Tablet, Laptop
Item height: 3 Inches
Item width: 4.3 Inches
|Pros
|Cons
|affordable
|Can improve the signal strength
|Easy setup
8. Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater Wi-Fi Booster
Enabling wireless signals to unreachable places with three external antennas and MIMO technology, the Mercusys MW300RE is popular amongst its users. This efficient device helps in boosting the efficiency of the network in those areas where it can otherwise get hard to find a network. It is a mini-sized Wi-Fi booster with wall mounted design that makes it appear sleek so that it can be placed in any room. Its multicolored LED can easily find the right place to deliver the Wi-Fi extension.
Specifications: -
Brand: Mercusys
Wireless type: 802.11bgn
Compatible devices: Smart TV, Smartphone, Computer, Tablet, Laptop
Item height: 10.1 Centimeters
Item width: 3.9 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Good range
|Average performance
|Compact
9. Netgear EX6110 AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender
The Netgear EX6110 is a strong Wi-Fi extender for 802.11 b/g/n and AC1200 Wi-Fi devices. It can Extend 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi up to 1200mbps. Further, it has a smart LED indicator which helps to find the best place for the extension. It provides the best network for gaming so you’re your game breaks are not interrupted by an inefficient network. Further, this efficient device is easy to access and can supply an unexpectedly powerful Wi-Fi range.
Specifications: -
Brand: Netgear
Wireless type: 2.4 GHz Radio Frequency
Compatible devices: Smart TV, Smartphone, Computer, Tablet, Laptop
Item height: 7.2 Centimeters
Item width: 6.5 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-friendly
|Need improvement in speed
10. TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender Point
With a dual-band speed of 750mbps; the TP-Link AC750 is considered one of the most efficient Wi-Fi Extenders. This reliable device is mostly compatible with 802.11 b/g/n and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Further, it provides the signal to unreachable places, where the Wi-Fi network might not reach. You can enjoy watching movies from a laptop or a smartphone from any room in your house while sipping on a cup of coffee.
Specifications: -
Brand: TP-Link
Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
Compatible devices: Smart TV, Smartphone, Computer, Tablet, Laptop
Item height: 7.5 Centimeters
Item width: 6.6 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|Slow LAN Port
|Easy to setup
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Tenda MW3 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System
|9 x 9 x 9 cm; 490 Grams
|490 g
|802.11ac
|TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender
|7.62 x 16.26 x 6.6 cm; 300 Grams
|300 g
|802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
|TP-Link | AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender
|7.8 x 7.7 x 8 cm; 160 Grams
|160 g
|802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
|Netgear EX2700 N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender
|6.6 x 5.33 x 3.3 cm; 9 Grams
|9 g
|802.11ac
|AUSHA Mini Wi-Fi Repeater
|3 x 5 x 8 cm
|80g
|802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
|Muvit Wi-Fi Extenders Signal Booster
|8 x 5 x 3 cm; 80 Grams
|80 g
|802.11n, 802.11a, 802.11g
|TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single Band
|6.6 x 10.92 x 7.62 cm; 99.8 Grams
|99.8 g
|802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g
|Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater Wi-Fi Booster
|7.5 x 3.9 x 10.1 cm; 200 Grams
|200 g
|802.11bgn
|Netgear EX6110 AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender
|7.24 x 6.48 x 7.24 cm; 152 Grams
|152 g
|2.4 GHz Radio Frequency
|TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender Point
|11 x 6.6 x 7.5 cm; 110 Grams
|110 g
|802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
Best overall product
The Netgear EX2700 N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender is the best overall product in this list. Further, it has a 300-megabit data transfer rate that ensures that you can hustle your way through life without limiting yourself. Additionally, it improves the speed and range of the network and can connect with a wired device like a Blu-ray player, TV, or streaming.
Best value for money
The TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single Band is the most purchased product and the best value for money. It is miniature-sized and has a wall-mounted design that makes it lightweight and stylish. It provides an excellent range of network coverage that makes it reliable. It costs Rs.1,469 which is reasonable for the unique features and efficiency that come along with it.
How to find the perfect Wi-Fi extender
Finding the best Wi-Fi extender might be a tough nut to crack. However, this difficulty can be solved by reading the descriptions of Wi-Fi extenders and examining their specifications. Further, you can visit your nearby stores to get expert input to help you find the one that is apt for your requirements.
A Wi-Fi booster, Wi-Fi range extender, and Wi-Fi repeater are all same or synonymous, just the name differs.
Yes, a Wi-Fi extender is built for increasing the range and speed of a Wi-Fi network.
TV, laptops, tablets, Smartphone, and computers are some of the compatible devices for Wi-Fi extenders.
Wi-Fi extenders can increase the range and speed of the Wi-Fi and avoid buffering. Further, these devices are the best for places where there is no network.
The price of a Wi-Fi extender starts from around Rs. 800.