Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 10 Wi-Fi extenders for your home

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 15, 2023 19:29 IST

Summary:

This article elaborates the specifications and features of the top 10 Wi-Fi extenders. It also includes the product prices and insights that can help in choosing the extender that suits your needs.

Wi-Fi extenders help increase internet capacity and give access at any corner of the house.

Wi-Fi range extenders can enable you to gain access to a high-range network so that you can work or scroll through social media at any corner of your house. It helps the Wi-Fi network to increase its capacity which helps in gaining access to a hassle-free online experience. Wi-Fi extenders help in providing a signal to those areas that are otherwise out of the network zone. Hence, with a reliable Wi-Fi extender, you can continue any online activity smoothly and without any network issues.

1. Tenda MW3 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

The Tends MW3 Whole Mesh covers 1000-1500 sq. ft per unit and it is also easily extendable. With this product, you don’t need to worry about the network or search for the network. It provides optimized performance for important activities like office meetings or any work, movies, gaming, etc. It can also connect to 50+ devices instantly, offering the finest user experience without buffering.

Specifications: -

Brand: Tenda

Wireless type: 802.11ac

Compatible devices: Tablet, Smartphone, Smart TV, Laptop, Computer,

Item height: 9 inches

Item width: 9 inches

ProsCons
good rangePerformance can be improved
Fully-featured app 
Tenda MW3 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System, Dual Band AC1200 Router Replacement for Smart Home (White, Pack of 2)
4.3 (7,357)
78% off
5,599 25,000
Buy now

2. TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender

The AC1750 includes three movable antennae that offer the best coverage. It delivers 1750mbps speed. This durable device comes with a dual Wi-Fi band that operates over 450Mbps on 2.4GHz plus and 1300Mbps on 5GHz. It comes with a gigabit Ethernet connector that serves as the wireless adapter for establishing gigabit connections between wired devices and the network. Additionally, it has an intelligent signal light that aids in determining the ideal place for the best Wi-Fi connectivity. You may effortlessly administer the network using iOS or Android devices by utilizing the TP-Link tether app.

Specifications: -

Brand: TP-Link

Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac

Compatible devices: Smart TV, Smartphone, Computer, Tablet, Laptop

Item height: 2.6 inches

Item width: 6.4 inches

ProsCons
Easy setting upBulky
Good range 
TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Gigabit Port and 3 External Antennas, Built-in Access Point Mode, 1750Mbps Speed (RE450)
4.1 (17,183)
40% off
3,998 6,666
Buy now

3. TP-Link | AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender

TP-Link AC1200 is a strong Wi-Fi extender that has a remarkable high speed of 1.2Gbps. For a speedier and incredibly stable experience, it can function over the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. This gadget comes with an intelligent signal light that helps to find the best location for optimal Wi-Fi. Any Wi-Fi router or wireless point will operate with it. Through TP-free Link's Tether software, you may adjust the extender's range using an Android or iOS device.

Specifications: -

Brand: TP-Link

Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac

Compatible devices: Smart TV, Smartphone, Computer, Tablet, Laptop

Item height: 8 inches

Item width: 7.7 inches

ProsCons
Compact and smallThe connection will drop off at a higher distance
Budget-friendly 
TP-Link | AC1200 WiFi Range Extender | Up to 1200Mbps Speed | Dual Band Wireless Extender, Repeater, Signal Booster, Access Point| Easy Set-Up | Extends Internet Wi-Fi (RE305)
4.1 (4,982)
62% off
2,469 6,499
Buy now

4. Netgear EX2700 N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender

This Wi-Fi extender can improve the speed and range of your Wi-Fi and provide so that you can enjoy an unimaginably convenient online experience. It can extend Wi-Fi up to 300mbps in a hassle-free manner. Further, it has a fast Ethernet connector that may be used to connect a wired device to the Wi-Fi network, such as a Blu-ray player, TV, or streaming player. Additionally, it comes in a user-friendly size for ease of storage and transportation so that using high-speed internet does not cramp up your home or office.

Specifications: -

Brand: Netgear

Wireless type: 802.11ac

Compatible devices: Smart TV, Smartphone, Computer, Tablet, Laptop

Item height: 1.3 Inches

Item width: 2.1 Inches

ProsCons
CompactNot compatible with all the routers
Easy setup 
Netgear EX2700 N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender (White)
4.2 (66,885)
6,000
Buy now

5. AUSHA Mini WI-Fi Repeater

AUSHA mini is a Wi-Fi extender that is not only compatible with multiple devices for flexible usage but also provides high-speed and high-range coverage. It creates a strong signal with 300mbps of transmission which makes it reliable for both personal and professional use. Further, this lightweight device is easy to install and use. It delivers a steady signal in a specific network zone. This Wi-Fi repeater has a WPS function which makes it easy to connect it with a single touch which eliminates the need to enter any password. Its unique features make it suitable for usage in cafes, homes, hotels, and also in no-network zone areas.

Specifications: -

Brand: AUSHA

Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac

Compatible devices: Smart TV, Smartphone, Computer, Tablet, Laptop

Item height: 80 Millimeters

Item width: 50 Millimeters

ProsCons
High rangeNo warranty
Cost friendly 
AUSHA® Mini WiFi Repeater, Range Extender Wireless 300 Mbps Access Point 2.4GHz AP High Speed Signal Booster with Ethernet Port WiFi Signal Internet
4 (1)
25% off
1,499 1,999
Buy now

6. Muvit Wi-Fi Extenders Signal Booster

This Muvit Wi-Fi extender is a distinctive device that comes with dual-band technology. The Muvit Wi-Fi signal booster can automatically select the best quality band. Further, this useful device provides up to 300mbps for 2.4ghx and 5 GHz. Additionally, it offers 360-degree complete signal coverage for up to 50 meters. By hitting the WPS button, this Wi-Fi extender expands the Wi-Fi signal in about 8 seconds. You can easily set it up using your smartphone which adds to the element of convenience.

Specifications: -

Brand: Muvit

Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11a, 802.11g

Compatible devices: Smart TV, Smartphone, Computer, Tablet, Laptop

Item height: 3 Centimeters

Item width: 5 Centimeters

ProsCons
ConvenientNo warranty
Cost friendly 
Muvit® WiFi Extenders Signal Booster,2.4GHz 300Mbps WiFi Booster and Signal Amplifier,up to 2640 Sq.ft 2 Antennas 360° Full Coverage with Ethernet Port and Access Point
4.6 (4)
Get Price

7. TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single Band

The TP-link TL-W – WA850RE Single band extender provides a wireless signal to unreachable and no network areas of up to 300mbps. It is miniature-sized and has a wall-mounted design that makes it easy to store and transport while making it appealing. You can use it to expand the range of your Wi-Fi network by merely pressing a button. By downloading the tether app, you can easily access the extender from your smartphone. Additionally, this device has an LED control function and night mode to ensure that you get a peaceful sleep.

Specifications: -

Brand: TP-Link

Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g

Compatible devices: Smart TV, Smartphone, Computer, Tablet, Laptop

Item height: 3 Inches

Item width: 4.3 Inches

ProsCons
affordableCan improve the signal strength
Easy setup 
TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single_Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Ethernet Port, Plug and Play, Built-in Access Point Mode, White
4.2 (159,586)
44% off
1,389 2,499
Buy now

8. Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater Wi-Fi Booster

Enabling wireless signals to unreachable places with three external antennas and MIMO technology, the Mercusys MW300RE is popular amongst its users. This efficient device helps in boosting the efficiency of the network in those areas where it can otherwise get hard to find a network. It is a mini-sized Wi-Fi booster with wall mounted design that makes it appear sleek so that it can be placed in any room. Its multicolored LED can easily find the right place to deliver the Wi-Fi extension.

Specifications: -

Brand: Mercusys

Wireless type: 802.11bgn

Compatible devices: Smart TV, Smartphone, Computer, Tablet, Laptop

Item height: 10.1 Centimeters

Item width: 3.9 Centimeters

ProsCons
Good rangeAverage performance
Compact 
Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater WiFi Booster | MIMO Technology | Three External Antennas | 300Mbps Speed Wi-Fi Range Extender
3.8 (4,907)
45% off
1,099 1,999
Buy now

9. Netgear EX6110 AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender

The Netgear EX6110 is a strong Wi-Fi extender for 802.11 b/g/n and AC1200 Wi-Fi devices. It can Extend 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi up to 1200mbps. Further, it has a smart LED indicator which helps to find the best place for the extension. It provides the best network for gaming so you’re your game breaks are not interrupted by an inefficient network. Further, this efficient device is easy to access and can supply an unexpectedly powerful Wi-Fi range.

Specifications: -

Brand: Netgear

Wireless type: ‎2.4 GHz Radio Frequency

Compatible devices: Smart TV, Smartphone, Computer, Tablet, Laptop

Item height: ‎ 7.2 Centimeters

Item width: 6.5 Centimeters

ProsCons
Budget-friendlyNeed improvement in speed
Netgear WiFi Range Extender EX6110 - Extend your Internet Wi-Fi up to 1200 sq ft & 20 Devices with AC1200 Dual Band Wireless Signal Repeater & Booster|Compact Wall Plug Design|Easy Set-Up
4.2 (2,662)
48% off
2,099 3,999
Buy now

10. TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender Point

With a dual-band speed of 750mbps; the TP-Link AC750 is considered one of the most efficient Wi-Fi Extenders. This reliable device is mostly compatible with 802.11 b/g/n and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Further, it provides the signal to unreachable places, where the Wi-Fi network might not reach. You can enjoy watching movies from a laptop or a smartphone from any room in your house while sipping on a cup of coffee.

Specifications: -

Brand: TP-Link

Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac

Compatible devices: Smart TV, Smartphone, Computer, Tablet, Laptop

Item height: 7.5 Centimeters

Item width: 6.6 Centimeters

ProsCons
AffordableSlow LAN Port
Easy to setup 
TP-Link AC750 Wifi Range Extender | Up to 750Mbps | Dual Band WiFi Extender, Repeater, Wifi Signal Booster, Access Point| Easy Set-Up | Extends Wifi to Smart Home & Alexa Devices (RE200)
4.2 (50,137)
66% off
1,888 5,499
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Tenda MW3 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System‎9 x 9 x 9 cm; 490 Grams490 g802.11ac
TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender‎7.62 x 16.26 x 6.6 cm; 300 Grams‎300 g802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
TP-Link | AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender‎7.8 x 7.7 x 8 cm; 160 Grams160 g802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
Netgear EX2700 N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender6.6 x 5.33 x 3.3 cm; 9 Grams‎9 g802.11ac
AUSHA Mini Wi-Fi Repeater‎3 x 5 x 8 cm80g802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
Muvit Wi-Fi Extenders Signal Booster8 x 5 x 3 cm; 80 Grams‎80 g802.11n, 802.11a, 802.11g
TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single Band‎6.6 x 10.92 x 7.62 cm; 99.8 Grams‎99.8 g802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g
Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater Wi-Fi Booster7.5 x 3.9 x 10.1 cm; 200 Grams‎200 g802.11bgn
Netgear EX6110 AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender7.24 x 6.48 x 7.24 cm; 152 Grams152 g2.4 GHz Radio Frequency
TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender Point11 x 6.6 x 7.5 cm; 110 Grams‎110 g802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac

Best overall product

The Netgear EX2700 N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender is the best overall product in this list. Further, it has a 300-megabit data transfer rate that ensures that you can hustle your way through life without limiting yourself. Additionally, it improves the speed and range of the network and can connect with a wired device like a Blu-ray player, TV, or streaming.

Best value for money

The TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single Band is the most purchased product and the best value for money. It is miniature-sized and has a wall-mounted design that makes it lightweight and stylish. It provides an excellent range of network coverage that makes it reliable. It costs Rs.1,469 which is reasonable for the unique features and efficiency that come along with it.

How to find the perfect Wi-Fi extender

Finding the best Wi-Fi extender might be a tough nut to crack. However, this difficulty can be solved by reading the descriptions of Wi-Fi extenders and examining their specifications. Further, you can visit your nearby stores to get expert input to help you find the one that is apt for your requirements.

Product Price
Tenda MW3 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System, Dual Band AC1200 Router Replacement for Smart Home (White, Pack of 2) ₹ 5,599
TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Gigabit Port and 3 External Antennas, Built-in Access Point Mode, 1750Mbps Speed (RE450) ₹ 3,998
TP-Link | AC1200 WiFi Range Extender | Up to 1200Mbps Speed | Dual Band Wireless Extender, Repeater, Signal Booster, Access Point| Easy Set-Up | Extends Internet Wi-Fi (RE305) ₹ 2,469
Netgear EX2700 N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender (White) ₹ 6,000
AUSHA® Mini WiFi Repeater, Range Extender Wireless 300 Mbps Access Point 2.4GHz AP High Speed Signal Booster with Ethernet Port WiFi Signal Internet ₹ 1,499
Muvit® WiFi Extenders Signal Booster,2.4GHz 300Mbps WiFi Booster and Signal Amplifier,up to 2640 Sq.ft 2 Antennas 360° Full Coverage with Ethernet Port and Access Point
TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single_Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Ethernet Port, Plug and Play, Built-in Access Point Mode, White ₹ 1,389
Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater WiFi Booster | MIMO Technology | Three External Antennas | 300Mbps Speed Wi-Fi Range Extender ₹ 1,099
Netgear WiFi Range Extender EX6110 - Extend your Internet Wi-Fi up to 1200 sq ft & 20 Devices with AC1200 Dual Band Wireless Signal Repeater & Booster|Compact Wall Plug Design|Easy Set-Up ₹ 2,099
TP-Link AC750 Wifi Range Extender | Up to 750Mbps | Dual Band WiFi Extender, Repeater, Wifi Signal Booster, Access Point| Easy Set-Up | Extends Wifi to Smart Home & Alexa Devices (RE200) ₹ 1,888

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories
RELATED STORIES
10 best Tenda routers worth buying in 2023
Grab these top 5 deals on LG monitors
Looking to buy Microtek UPS? Here's list of top 9 options
Top 10 wearable air purifiers: Buyer's guide
Buyer's guide: Top 8 inverters to buy in 2023

FAQs

What is the difference between a Wi-Fi booster, a Wi-Fi range extender, and a Wi-Fi repeater?

A Wi-Fi booster, Wi-Fi range extender, and Wi-Fi repeater are all same or synonymous, just the name differs.

Can a Wi-Fi booster extend the range of a Wi-Fi Network?

Yes, a Wi-Fi extender is built for increasing the range and speed of a Wi-Fi network.

What are the compatible devices that can connect to Wi-Fi extenders?

TV, laptops, tablets, Smartphone, and computers are some of the compatible devices for Wi-Fi extenders. 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS