Top ten Wi-Fi extenders in India under 4000

Does the D-Link Wi-Fi extender require an additional battery to operate ?
No, the D-Link Wi-Fi extender does not require an additional battery to operate as it needs to be plugged to a power source.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
A Wi-Fi connection has become a pre-requisite in any home these days. Be it for your work from home situation or for attending zoom meetings on Sundays or for your children to attend their virtual classes or for movie time and binging on your favourite shows- a Wi-Fi connection ensures that you do not have to suffer from terrible internet connections. However, some W-Fi routers have limited range so this is where the Wi-Fi extenders come in.
Product details
1. TP Link Single Band 300 Mbps Wireless Range Extender / Wi-Fi Booster
This Wi-fi extender from TP Link helps you fully expand your internet coverage at the simple push of a button.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
2. TP-Link TL 300 Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extender
This device supports fast and reliable wired and wireless connectivity to any part of your house or office. It is compatible to any router.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3. D-Link DAP 325 300 Wi-Fi range Extender
Another great and affordable option from D-Link that has a great range of coverage and helps you connect wirelessly.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
4. Mercusys wireless repeat Wi-Fi booster, Mimo technology
A wireless Wi-Fi booster from Mercusys that can supply coverage to unreachable areas with ease. It is compatible to almost all devices and operating systems for easy connection.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
5. Netgear Wi-fi range Extender
It helps establish both 2.4 G and 5 G Wi-Fi and support up to 1200 Mbps speed.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
6. TP-Link Universal Wireless Dual Band Range Extender/ Wi-Fi Booster
A dual band Wi-Fi extender from TP Link with both 2.4 G and 5 G band and gives optimum connection with multiple compatibility modes. This device will help you cover all the internet blind spots that may be causing you inconvenience to you and your family. It can also be used as an access point on its own which is an added bonus.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
7. AUSHA WIFI range extender, WIFI signal Booster
A signal booster that is small compact and handy, can be used in any space. It is elegant and sleek so it will blend in easily with your space.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
8. Muvit Wi-Fi Extender Signal booster, signal Amplifier
This device helps amplify signal strength and coverage for blind spots and covers up to 2640 sq ft with 2 antennas and full coverage ethernet port.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
9. Manycast Wi-Fi Range Extender Wireless repeater signal booster 300 Mbps wireless mini AP access point
A wireless Wi-Fi range extender and repeater that boosts 300 Mbps 2.4 g network internet. It is portable and can be used at offices, homes anywhere.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
10. QIWA Wi-Fi Range Extender, Wi-Fi signal booster up to 300 Mbps
This is a 2.4 G high speed Wireless Wi-Fi repeater and signal booster with ethernet port that can be used both as an extender or as an access point. It is a compact size that can be placed anywhere in the house or office without looking bulky or out of place.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|TP Link Single Band 300 Mbps Wireless Range Extender / Wi-Fi Booster
|Has a comfortable handle
|Comes in an appealing design, sleek
|Made of safe material
|TP-Link TL 300 Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extender
|Works with any wi-fi router
|Has external antennas for faster and more reliable connection
|Supports AP mode which allows for a new wi-Fi access point
|D-Link DAP 325 300 Wi-Fi range Extender
|Has super easy installation with the D-link QRS app available for both android and IOS
|Comes with a 3 year brand warranty
|The design is compact, minimal and does not require any additional power cables
|Mercusys wireless repeat Wi-Fi booster, Mimo technology
|Boosts signal to every corner
|Very small and compact design that can fit anywhere
|Has multicolour LED signals for easy signals
|Netgear Wi-fi range Extender
|Great for streaming and gaming
|Helps reduce interference
|Helps create stronger Wi-Fi access
|TP-Link Universal Wireless Dual Band Range Extender/ Wi-Fi Booster
|Ideal for covering dark spots of low connectivity in your home or office
|Can be easily controlled
|Provides dual band Wi-Fi with high speed.
|AUSHA WIFI range extender, WIFI signal Booster
|Compatible with smartphone, laptop, smart TV etc
|Requires a One touch set up
|It ensures network security as well1
|Muvit Wi-Fi Extender Signal booster, signal Amplifier
|Has a power indicator, wifi indicator, WPS indicator and LAN indicator
|Provides stable signal boost
|Can be placed anywhere
|Manycast Wi-Fi Range Extender Wireless repeater signal booster 300 Mbps wireless mini AP access point
|Easy to manage and monitor
|Requires no additional cables
|Easy interface, not complicated to use
|QIWA Wi-Fi Range Extender, Wi-Fi signal booster up to 300 Mbps
|Ideal for work, gaming, streamin g
|Easy to set up and operate
|Connects within a minute
Best value for money
After looking at these ten amazing options for Wi-Fi extenders, each with their own pros and cons, the one that gives the best bang for your buck are the Manycast Wi-Fi extender and the QIWA Wi-Fi extender. With the same price point and same deliverables- both of these devices are great budget options for your space. With similar designs and sizes- the two Wi-Fi boosters will definitely prove to be a great addition to your internet connectivity.
Best overall product
Within the budget and for its numerous features- the D-Link DAP 325 300 Wi-Fi range Extender stands as a clear winner. It supports dual band, gives a high speed internet connectivity with secure lines. It can also be alternately used as an access point as well. This device is very easy to operate and comes with its own app that can help you manage the operation remotely from your phone as well. It is compatible to laptops, smartphones and smart TVs so you can make multiple use of it. You will no more have blind spots anywhere in your space with the D-Link Wi-Fi extender.
How to find the Wi-Fi extender within the budget of ₹4000?
Finding a Wi-Fi extender depends on various other factors like space, speed requirement, dual or single support etc. with these ten options provided to you- you may be able to narrow down your choices from a sea of options that may only end up confusing you more. These ten Wi-Fi extenders are within the budget and have features that are generally considered to be the basic requirements by many people. All you have to do is read, compare and form an informed choice!
Products price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|TP Link Single Band 300 Mbps Wireless Range Extender / Wi-Fi Booster
|Rs. 2,499
|2.
|TP-Link TL 300 Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extender
|Rs. 3,599
|3.
|D-Link DAP 325 300 Wi-Fi range Extender
|Rs. 3.696
|4.
|Mercusys wireless repeate wwi-F booster, Mimo technology
|Rs. 1,999
|5.
|Netgear Wi-fi range Extender
|Rs. 3,999
|6.
|TP-Link Universal Wireless Dual Band Range Extender/ Wi-Fi Booster
|Rs. 3,999
|7.
|AUSHA WIFI range extender, WIFI signal Booster
|Rs. 1,999
|8.
|Muvit Wi-Fi Extender Signal booster, signal Amplifier
|Rs. 2,499
|9.
|Manycast Wi-Fi Range Extender Wireless repeater signal booster 300 Mbps
|Rs. 1,999
|10.
|QIWA Wi-Fi Range Extender, Wi-Fi signal booster up to 300 Mbps
|Rs. 1,999
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.”
No, the D-Link Wi-Fi extender does not require an additional battery to operate as it needs to be plugged to a power source.
The Netgear Wi-Fi extender supports up-to 1200 Mbps which is one of the highest in this category and for this price point.
The two TP-Link Wi-Fi extenders TL-WA85ORE and TL-WA855RE - are single band devices and the TP-Link extender RE205 AC750 is a dual band model.
Of all the options, the Mercusys device, The QIWA device and the Manycast devices are the most affordable options priced at Rs. 1999.
Yes, the AUSA Wi-Fi extender is compatible with Windows, IOS and android devices.