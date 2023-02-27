Story Saved
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Top 5 WiFi printers to try in 2023

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 27, 2023 16:18 IST
Summary:

Discover the top 5 WiFi printers to try in 2023 for home and office use. Increase your productivity with these advanced printers featuring fast printing, high-quality output and seamless connectivity.

A wireless printer is your solution if you can’t deal with cables.

Are you tired of dealing with the inconvenience of cables and wires when it comes to printing? If so, then it's time to upgrade to a wireless printer. With technological advancements, wireless printers have become a popular choice for personal and professional use. Not only do they eliminate the need for messy cables, but they also offer the convenience of printing from anywhere in the room or even remotely. This article will introduce you to the top 5 WiFi printers to try in 2023. We'll look at their features, printing quality, and overall performance to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a busy professional looking for a reliable printer or a student needing a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered. So, let's explore the best WiFi printers on the market.

Product list

1. HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One

The HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One printer is a fast and reliable choice for home and office use, with a print speed of up to 7 pages per minute. Its ink tank system allows easy and affordable refilling, delivering consistent and vibrant colours. The printer features wireless connectivity and supports Apple AirPrint, making it easy to print from any device connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Its fast print speeds, high-quality output, and wireless connectivity make it an excellent investment. This is also one of the top Wi-Fi printer on Amazon. Overall, it is a top contender for anyone seeking a cost-effective printing solution.

Specifications:

Printer type: Ink Tank

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet; Airprint supported

Product Dimensions: 13.34 x 0.79 x 4.22 cm; 7 Kilograms

ProsCons
All-in-One printerprint speed
wireless connectivity 
cellpic 16% off
HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Wireless Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer, Scanner, Copier with Auto-Duplex, High Capacity Tank (8000 Black, 6000 Colour) with Automatic Ink Sensor Gray, 48.0x23.9x41cm
4.1 (786)
4.1 (786)
16% off
16,999 20,263
Buy now

2. Canon E4570

The Canon E4570 is a printer with an impressive array of connectivity options, making it a versatile and convenient choice for users. Its compatibility with Smart Speakers is a unique feature, allowing for hands-free printing and voice-activated control. In addition, this Wi-Fi printer for home features Wi-Fi Direct, USB, Canon Selphy App, and Apple Airprint connectivity, providing a wide range of options for users. Its multi-functional capabilities are perfect for users who demand flexibility in their printing needs. Its compatibility with various devices makes it a great choice for users with diverse tech preferences. Overall, this is an innovative and reliable printer that is sure to exceed your expectations.

Specifications:

Connector Type: Wi-Fi

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Maximum Print Speed: 4.4 ppm

ProsCons
Connectivity optionsDifficulty in initial setup
Multi-functional capabilities 
cellpic 10% off
Canon E4570 All-in-One Wi-Fi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with FAX/ADF/Duplex Printing (Black)- Smart Speaker Compatible, Standard
3.8 (3,795)
3.8 (3,795)
10% off
8,699 9,625
Buy now

3. Epson EcoTank L3252

Looking for a versatile all-in-one printer? Then, the Epson EcoTank L3252 could be the right pick for you. This printer covers you with the ability to print, scan, and copy. And with connectivity options like Wi-Fi, USB, and the Epson app, you can print from virtually anywhere. So why wait? Invest in this Wi-Fi printer for office and streamline your printing experience today.

Specifications:

Connector Type: Wi-Fi

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Maximum Print Speed (colour): 15 ppm

ProsCons
All-in-one functionalityPrint speed may not be as fast
Cost-effective 
cellpic 13% off
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)
4.1 (1,124)
4.1 (1,124)
13% off
15,699 17,999
Buy now

4. HP Laserjet 108w

The HP Laserjet 108w is a wireless printer offering an ideal printing solution for home and office use. Its compact design makes it a space-saving choice for users who require a printer without sacrificing functionality. With its fast and reliable printing capabilities, the Wi-Fi printer in India delivers high-quality prints in no time. And with its intuitive wireless connectivity, users can print from virtually anywhere. So if you're looking for a printer that combines versatility and performance, this is the right one.

Specifications:

Connector Type: USB

Printing Technology: Laser

Max Print speed Monochrome: 21 ppm

ProsCons
Fast and reliable Initial cost may be higher
Compact design 
cellpic 7% off
HP Laserjet 108w Single Function Monochrome Laser Wi-Fi Printer For Home/Office, Compact Design, Printing
4.2 (1,456)
4.2 (1,456)
7% off
13,299 14,367
Buy now

5. HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2776 AIO

The HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2776 AIO is a high-speed printer designed for home use, providing users with efficient and reliable printing capabilities. With its fast and easy setup process, users can start printing in no time. And with its all-in-one functionality, this printer offers multiple features in one device, making it a convenient choice for home users. So if you need a reliable and efficient home printer, then this is definitely worth considering.

Specifications:

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5.5 ppm

ProsCons
Printing capabilitiesCost per page may be higher than some other printers
All-in-one functionality 
cellpic 17% off
HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2776 AIO Printer, Copy, Scan, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup Smart App, Ideal for Home.
4 (490)
4 (490)
17% off
6,459 7,818
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
HP Smart Tank 670High print speedAll-in-One functionalityConnectivity options
Canon E4570Smart Speaker compatibleMultiple connectivity options,App compatibility
Epson EcoTank L3252All-in-One functionalityMultiple connectivity optionsApp compatibility
HP Laserjet 108wWi-Fi connectivityCompact designHigh-speed printing capabilities
HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2776 AIOHigh-speed printing capabilitiesAll-in-One functionalityFast and easy setup

Best overall product

When it comes to choosing the best wifi printer, there are several factors to consider, such as print speed, connectivity, and functionality. While all the printers we've discussed have their own unique features and benefits, the HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One stands out as the best overall product. Its impressive print speed, all-in-one functionality, and various connectivity options provide users with a powerful and versatile printing experience that is hard to match. So if you're looking for a wifi printer that offers the best of both worlds, this option is definitely worth checking out.

Best value for money

If you're on a budget but still want a reliable and efficient wifi printer, the HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2776 AIO is an excellent choice. With its high-speed printing capabilities, all-in-one functionality, and easy setup process, this printer offers exceptional value for money. While it may not have all the advanced features of some of the other printers we've discussed, its affordable price point and impressive performance make it a great option for anyone looking to get the most out of their printing needs without breaking the bank.

How to find the perfect wifi printer?

Finding the perfect wifi printer can be overwhelming, with so many different brands, models, and features. Here are a few key factors to consider when searching for the perfect wifi printer:

Purpose: Determine your primary use for the printer. Is it for home, office, or both? Do you need it for personal use or professional tasks?

Features: Look for printers with features that align with your needs. Do you need an all-in-one printer to scan and copy, or just a printer for printing documents? Do you need a printer with high-resolution photo printing capabilities?

Connectivity: Consider the connectivity options available. Do you need a printer that can connect to your home or office network via Wi-Fi, or will a USB connection suffice?

Print Speed: Look for printers with fast print speeds, especially if you plan on using it for high-volume printing tasks.

Budget: Determine how much you will spend on a printer. Remember to factor in ongoing costs, such as ink or toner cartridges.

You can narrow down your options and find the perfect wifi printer that meets your needs and fits within your budget with the help of the above-said factors.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Computer Accessories
Top 5 wifi printers to try in 2023

