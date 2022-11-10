Top 6 motorcycle GPS trackers that are worth your money

Summary:
For many motorcyclists, the navigation system on their cell phone and a motorcycle mount is enough to get them from point A to point B. However, the finest motorcycle GPS is one that is affordable and used. Therefore, the best motorcycle GPS will depend on several factors, including your budget, the features you need, the device's durability, and the mounting options it provides.
The accessible mapping products and the smartphone or tablet user interface are vital components for maximising the value of motorcycle GPS systems. As you get more proficient with these technologies, you will spend more on your smartphone scheduling your next ride, exploring using Google Earth and eventually downloading and editing recordings you've recorded on the ground. So before buying a motorcycle GPS analyse the maps and ride user environment.
Product Details
1. Onelap GO - Wireless GPS Tracker
The Onelap Micro bike GPS tracker is a compact device that has the capability to tag motorcycles, cars, packages, and other objects. This tracker is compact and discreet, making it easy to hide. It includes a SIM card with a one-year data plan, permitting you to follow the tagged vehicle anywhere on the globe for one year. The Onelap GPS tracker and Onelap Telematics software allow you to track objects from your smartphone.
Product Description
Brand: Onelap
Wi-Fi-based updates: Yes
Voice controls: Yes
Special Features: Wired
Connectivity Technologies: Smartphone
Product Weight: 31 g
Battery Capacity: 10000 mAh
Compatibility: Anything
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-theft device
|Much pricing
|Reliable
2. Acumen Tracker UC 900 GPS Tracker
The Acumen UC 900 GPS Tracker has the capability to monitor a wide range of vehicles, including motorcycles. It provides vehicle tracking in real-time and route replays. It is equipped with an anti-theft sensor to protect your vehicle. It allows geo fences to be installed and provides a signal if the vehicle leaves specified zones. This Acumen Tracking device includes an engine kill switch that can be used in the event of vehicle theft.
Product Description
Brand: ACUMEN TRACK
Display Size: 7 Inches
Voice controls: No
Special Features: Travel
Connectivity Technologies: Smartphone
Product Weight: 180 g
Battery Life: Up to 3 hours
Compatibility: All types of Vehicles
|Pros
|Cons
|Live-tracking
|Require Subscriptions
|Anti-theft device
3. Hirparag GPS Tracker
Using a powerful GPS chip and remote servers, the Waterproof Hirparag GPS Tracker Device allows users to monitor the location of their vehicles in real time using their smartphones. The gadget is a vehicle safety mode that can be activated at night. When an alarm is triggered, you will be notified immediately. In a theft emergency, you can remotely turn off your motorcycle's ignition from your phone.
Product Description
Brand: Hirparag
Fuel source: Small built-in batteries and motorcycle batteries
Voice controls: No
Special Features: Travel
Connectivity Technologies: ANT+
Product Weight: 150 g
Battery Life: Up to 12 months
Compatibility: Every Kind of Vehicle
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-theft device
|No geo-fencing
|Real time tracking
|Easy installation
4. Lamrod Supreme Google Link GT02A GPS Tracker
Your motorcycle can be tracked using the Lamrod Supreme GPS Tracker. It is compatible with all types of vehicles. Using the mobile application or the website on a device, you may track the real-time location of your vehicle. It allows you to customize a speed limit within the application and provides you with a notification anytime the limits are exceeded. It lets you play back up to a year of history. This Lamrod GPS tracker provides anti-theft security and notifies you when a vehicle leaves a specified area.
Product Description
Brand: LAMROD
Fuel source: motorcycle battery
Wi-Fi-based updates: Yes
Special Features: Water resistant and Powerful chipset
Connectivity Technologies: Smartphone, Ethernet, and ANT+
Product Weight: 50 g
Battery Capacity: 50mAh battery backup (integrated)
Compatibility: Any Vehicles
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-theft device
|Quite expensive
|Real-time tracking
|Antitheft security
5. Drivool 890-IN GPS Tracking Device
Only Drivool manufactures and brands this product and its services. These GPS devices are made in India and come with a set of programs to make them easy to use. Multiple vehicles can be tracked on the same map, and you can choose from a variety of colours and icon configurations. The tracking software was designed by professionals to streamline the vehicle monitoring system through careful programming and platform, making it easier for the user and ultimately providing a fully customizable experience. The device also has the option of tracking the route information of the previous month, along with the total number of kilometres and route information on Google maps.
Product Description
Brand: Drivool
Fuel source: motorcycle battery
Special Features: Waterproof
Connectivity Technologies: Cellular
Product Weight: 99 g
Compatibility: All Vehicles
|Pros
|Cons
|Tracking of many vehicles on the same map
|Subscription
|Minimising battery load
|Login/tracking for multiple users at no extra cost
6. Ajjas GPS Tracker
If you are interested in a GPS Tracking device for your bike, the Ajjas GPS System is another wonderful option you should consider. It comes equipped with an anti-theft sensor that sends a call to the monitoring centre each time the rider starts the vehicle. In the event that the vehicle is engaged in an accident, the tracker will automatically call three different emergency numbers. This feature is also available for two-wheeled vehicles. Additionally, stationary fall notifications for two-wheelers are provided by the device. It has a built-in battery and is water-resistant at the same time.
Product Description
Brand: Ajjas
Display screen: 7”
Fuel source: motorcycle battery
Special Features: Accident Alert
Connectivity Technologies: Cellular
Product Weight: 250 g
Compatibility: Any Vehicles
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-theft device
|No geo-fencing
|Accident notification
Best value for money
If you want to avoid traffic, find the easiest route to reach your destination or stay in your lane while passing your favourite landmarks, GPS is an important tool for your motorcycle. The many useful features, such as voice control, landmark navigation, preloaded maps, lane assistance, and more, make travelling easy.
Hirparag GPS Tracker: The gadget is a vehicle safety mode that can be activated at night. It warns you via alarm notification in the event of theft. In a theft emergency, you can remotely turn off your motorcycle's engine from your smartphone.
Drivool 890-IN GPS tracker: The Drivool 890-IN GPS tracker is designed in India, and it comes with a series of apps that are built to be easy to use. The GPS tracker is an excellent choice for those who do not like to pay for a cellular subscription, as it is compatible with SMS packs. The tracker's cutting-edge technology allows it to be a small device that may be placed anywhere within the motorcycle.
Best overall
A motorcycle-specific GPS device will keep you well-informed of your next moves. The size of these devices makes them considerably simpler to observe than your phone. This emergency tracking device is small enough to put in a jacket pocket.
Onelap GO - Wireless GPS Tracker is the best GPS tracker, allowing you to easily track locations and view reports on the same. Users may easily respond and collect tracker information with this tool's real-time object updates. This application also features geofencing and smart alerts that allow users to personalise notifications, making it simpler to monitor the object's speed and overall distance travelled. In addition, this device creates automated email and text message alerts, allowing users to be informed of all tracker-related information.
How to find the perfect motorcycle GPS?
We look at the features of each GPS tracker, such as its capability to track, its accuracy, its anti-theft alarm, its geo-fencing, and more. App compatibility with Android and iOS platforms is also taken into account.
One should ensure the GPS tracker you want to buy is compatible with your phone before making a purchase. In addition, the tracker must be accurate and deliver data regularly.
To locate the best GPS trackers for motorcycle use, you must carefully analyse the necessary tracking and security mechanisms. Real-time GPS tracking speed and reliability are important. Ensure you investigate the tracking capabilities offered in the tracker's mobile app and that you can customise it to your specifications. Always consider the battery life, the size of the gadget, and, if applicable, the monthly subscription fees when purchasing a GPS bike tracker.
The option to set custom geofences was an additional vital security feature we wanted. An excellent safety feature, geofences notify you whenever your motorcycle enters or leaves a specified area.
One of the greatest benefits of using GPS is that it allows you to monitor your motorcycle's location in real time. Live tracking allows you to observe if the motorcycle is in motion or parked at any time. When renting or lending a motorcycle, tracking its location is useful.
No range limit under an excellent GSP signal. It depends on the software, hardware, and signal being used. However, a live GPS tracking gadget with great cellular service can be effective within six feet and will work wherever cellular coverage is available.
The majority of manufacturers of motorbike GPS systems provide model-specific mounting cradles for their products. Some also have mounts for GPS towers.
No, a GPS unit for a motorcycle should not drain the battery. There should be no adverse effect on the battery caused by the motorcycle tracking system so long as it is properly installed and used as designed.
The two most significant benefits of a motorbike GPS are increased safety and theft prevention. A GPS enables you to securely travel from point A to B without worrying whether you are taking the correct exit off the highway, which could lead you to switch lanes abruptly or tie up traffic, which could lead to an accident.
A GPS can also be used to track a vehicle. In most circumstances, you will track your vehicle's GPS using a connected app if it is stolen, allowing you to find it.